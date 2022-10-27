Tour de France Femmes 2023 - Stage 7 preview
Saturday, July 29, 2023: Lannemezan to Tourmalet Bagnères-de-Bigorre, 90km
The queen stage of the Tour de France Femmes takes place on the penultimate stage 7 on July 29 with a summit finish at the iconic Tourmalet. The 90km route will begin in Lannemezan and tackle the Côte d'Aspin (12km at 6.5%) first before the final ascent to the Col du Tourmalet (17km at 7.3%), marking the most decisive stage of the event.
