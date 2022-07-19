Live coverage

Tour de France stage 16 Live - Pogacar-v-Vingegaard battle begins in Pyrenees

By published

Mur de Péguère offers a chance for attacks before descent to Foix

The profile of stage 16 of the 2022 Tour de France

(Image credit: ASO )

Race notes

-Stage 16 is from Carcassonne to Foix with a loop into the Pyrenees

-Jonas Vingegasard leads Tadej Pogacar by 2:22

Refresh

Riders up front include: Vlasov, Caruso and Teuns,  

Dani Martinez for Ineos, Brandon McNulty for UAE are there, as is Wout van Aert of Jumbo-Visma.   

The peloton is already 1:00 behind as Michael Matthews tries to go across. 

That will not be easy.

Others riders surge across and suddenly there are 27 riders up there, with almost every team present. 

Neilson Powless of EF has sparked another attack. A dozen or so riders are with him. 

Nielson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The stage starts with a gradual climb out of Carcassonne. The Côte de Saint-Hilaire cat 4 climb comes after 10km.  

The profile of stage 16 of the 2022 Tour de France

(Image credit: ASO )

Attack! 

Tim Wellens is the first to make a move. But he is quickly closed down.

Here we go! 

Race director Christian Prudhomme waves his yellow flag and the stage is on.

As you may have seen on Cyclingnews, the AG2R Citroën team have revealed that Aurélien Paret-Peintre and Mikaël Chérel were the two riders at the Tour de France to test positive for COVID-19 on the final rest day. 

Further testing has ruled that their viral load does not allow them to continue in the race.

After losing leader Ben O'Connor and other riders to injury,  the AG2R Citroën team have just three riders left in the Tour: 

Benoit Cosnefroy, Stan Dewulf and Bob Jungels.

The riders are tired after 15 stages of intense racing but we're expecting attacks to go into the break of the day.

There is an east wind blowing, which could make the early kilometres fast and nervous.    

  

The riders face 5.4km of neutralised roads before the 'depart reel.'

This is Le Tour's preview. 

C'est Parti! 

The countdown ends, the local mayor drop the flag and the riders roll out of Carcassonne. 

Allez le gars!

Pogacar lines up alongside Vingegaard. 

Will we see a battle between the two today? Perhaps. We should at least see the early skirmishes. 

Jonas Vingegaard takes up his place on the front line of the grid as race leader and yellow jersey.  

JumboVisma teams Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard wearing the overall leaders yellow jersey adjusts his glasses as he awaits the start of the 13th stage of the 109th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 1926 km between Le Bourg dOisans in the French Alps and SaintEtienne in central France on July 15 2022 Photo by Thomas SAMSON AFP Photo by THOMAS SAMSONAFP via Getty Images

(Image credit: THOMAS SAMSON AFP via Getty Images)

Five minutes to the roll out. 

The riders are lining up on the start line.

Alpecin-Deceuninck are the last team to sign on after Jasper Philipsen won stage 15 in Carcassonne on Sunday. 

Jasper Philipen (Alpecin-Fenix) hits the line first

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As always, Cyclingnews will have full live coverage of the 178.5km stage.

The stage is the first of three in the Pyrenees. Today is the easier of the three but could still see attacks amongst the GC riders. 

Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar mark each other

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Riders are wearing ice-vest and stasyinghydrasted but fortunately the weather is cooler today it is currently 29C in Carcassonne.

As the Cyclingnews blimp takes height, the riders are signing on and gathering for the start.

Bonjour and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 16 of the 2022 Tour de France.

