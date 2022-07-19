Live coverage
Tour de France stage 16 Live - Pogacar-v-Vingegaard battle begins in Pyrenees
By Stephen Farrand published
Mur de Péguère offers a chance for attacks before descent to Foix
Tour de France 2022 complete guide
How to watch the 2022 Tour de France – live TV and streaming
Tour de France stage 15 Live - Vingegaard survives crash on long hot ride to Carcassonne
Prize fight in the Pyrenees – Vingegaard versus Pogacar for the Tour de France
Race notes
-Stage 16 is from Carcassonne to Foix with a loop into the Pyrenees
-Jonas Vingegasard leads Tadej Pogacar by 2:22
Riders up front include: Vlasov, Caruso and Teuns,
Dani Martinez for Ineos, Brandon McNulty for UAE are there, as is Wout van Aert of Jumbo-Visma.
The peloton is already 1:00 behind as Michael Matthews tries to go across.
That will not be easy.
Others riders surge across and suddenly there are 27 riders up there, with almost every team present.
Neilson Powless of EF has sparked another attack. A dozen or so riders are with him.
The stage starts with a gradual climb out of Carcassonne. The Côte de Saint-Hilaire cat 4 climb comes after 10km.
Attack!
Tim Wellens is the first to make a move. But he is quickly closed down.
Here we go!
Race director Christian Prudhomme waves his yellow flag and the stage is on.
As you may have seen on Cyclingnews, the AG2R Citroën team have revealed that Aurélien Paret-Peintre and Mikaël Chérel were the two riders at the Tour de France to test positive for COVID-19 on the final rest day.
Further testing has ruled that their viral load does not allow them to continue in the race.
After losing leader Ben O'Connor and other riders to injury, the AG2R Citroën team have just three riders left in the Tour:
Benoit Cosnefroy, Stan Dewulf and Bob Jungels.
The riders are tired after 15 stages of intense racing but we're expecting attacks to go into the break of the day.
There is an east wind blowing, which could make the early kilometres fast and nervous.
The riders face 5.4km of neutralised roads before the 'depart reel.'
This is Le Tour's preview.
💛 One last week to try to turn the GC upside down, and it starts today with stage 16.💛 Une dernière semaine pour tenter de renverser le classement général. Ça commence par cette 16ème étape.#TDF2022 pic.twitter.com/0DmpV2dxFYJuly 19, 2022
C'est parti !!🚩 Carcassonne 🏁 Foix#TDF2022 pic.twitter.com/xsVeJBQALnJuly 19, 2022
C'est Parti!
The countdown ends, the local mayor drop the flag and the riders roll out of Carcassonne.
Allez le gars!
Pogacar lines up alongside Vingegaard.
Will we see a battle between the two today? Perhaps. We should at least see the early skirmishes.
Jonas Vingegaard takes up his place on the front line of the grid as race leader and yellow jersey.
Five minutes to the roll out.
The riders are lining up on the start line.
Alpecin-Deceuninck are the last team to sign on after Jasper Philipsen won stage 15 in Carcassonne on Sunday.
As always, Cyclingnews will have full live coverage of the 178.5km stage.
The stage is the first of three in the Pyrenees. Today is the easier of the three but could still see attacks amongst the GC riders.
#TDF2022 Bonjour 👋👋👋 pic.twitter.com/iUcrPtFHJTJuly 19, 2022
⛰️🚴♂️🥵 𝙋𝙮𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙚𝙚𝙨 𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚 𝙬𝙚 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙚! ✊ @LeTour | 🇫🇷 #TDF2022 Vamos con la 16ª etapa, superando en los últimos setenta kilómetros los puertos de Lers (1ª) y Mur de Péguère (1ª).Tres días durísimos, y muy calurosos, por delante. 💪 #RodamosJuntos📸 @SprintCycling pic.twitter.com/qqm4pTj0fcJuly 19, 2022
Riders are wearing ice-vest and stasyinghydrasted but fortunately the weather is cooler today it is currently 29C in Carcassonne.
As the Cyclingnews blimp takes height, the riders are signing on and gathering for the start.
Bonjour and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 16 of the 2022 Tour de France.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
‘I know I’ll win again’ Cavendish vows to fight on for Tour de France recordDespite his absence at the Tour this year, Mark Cavendish is determined to continue his sprinting career at the age of 37
-
Tour de France stage 16 Live - Pogacar-v-Vingegaard battle begins in PyreneesMur de Péguère offers a chance for attacks before descent to Foix
-
Two AG2R Citröen riders leave Tour de France with positive COVID-19 testMikaël Cherel and Aurélien Paret-Peintre did not start stage 16 after returning positive tests on the Tour's final rest day
-
The all-new Cube Litening C:68 TE: Louis Meintjes' Tour de France bikeWe take a close look at the Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux rider's Tour de France bike
-
Niewiadoma leads Canyon-SRAM at Tour de France Femmes, Dygert continues Epstein-Barr recovery'We believe we have selected a strong and experienced team for the Tour' says team manager Lauke
-
French riders ready to make history at Tour de France FemmesSprinters, climbers and domestiques - the home riders will be all over their long-awaited Grand Tour
-
Prize fight in the Pyrenees – Vingegaard versus Pogacar for the Tour de FranceThree rounds in the high mountains to the decide the race
-
Longo Borghini brings Giro form into the Tour de France FemmesTrek-Segafredo announce roster to include World Champions Balsamo and Van Dijk
-
Is Spain set for a fourth straight Tour de France with no stage wins?Lowest number of Spanish participants in Tour de France in half a century