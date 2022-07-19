Tour de France stage 16 Live - Pogacar-v-Vingegaard battle begins in Pyrenees

Refresh

Riders up front include: Vlasov, Caruso and Teuns, Dani Martinez for Ineos, Brandon McNulty for UAE are there, as is Wout van Aert of Jumbo-Visma.

The peloton is already 1:00 behind as Michael Matthews tries to go across. That will not be easy.

Others riders surge across and suddenly there are 27 riders up there, with almost every team present.

Neilson Powless of EF has sparked another attack. A dozen or so riders are with him. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The stage starts with a gradual climb out of Carcassonne. The Côte de Saint-Hilaire cat 4 climb comes after 10km. (Image credit: ASO )

Attack! Tim Wellens is the first to make a move. But he is quickly closed down.

Here we go! Race director Christian Prudhomme waves his yellow flag and the stage is on.

As you may have seen on Cyclingnews, the AG2R Citroën team have revealed that Aurélien Paret-Peintre and Mikaël Chérel were the two riders at the Tour de France to test positive for COVID-19 on the final rest day. Further testing has ruled that their viral load does not allow them to continue in the race. After losing leader Ben O'Connor and other riders to injury, the AG2R Citroën team have just three riders left in the Tour: Benoit Cosnefroy, Stan Dewulf and Bob Jungels.

The riders are tired after 15 stages of intense racing but we're expecting attacks to go into the break of the day. There is an east wind blowing, which could make the early kilometres fast and nervous.

The riders face 5.4km of neutralised roads before the 'depart reel.'

This is Le Tour's preview. 💛 One last week to try to turn the GC upside down, and it starts today with stage 16.💛 Une dernière semaine pour tenter de renverser le classement général. Ça commence par cette 16ème étape.#TDF2022 pic.twitter.com/0DmpV2dxFYJuly 19, 2022 See more

C'est parti !!🚩 Carcassonne 🏁 Foix#TDF2022 pic.twitter.com/xsVeJBQALnJuly 19, 2022 See more

C'est Parti! The countdown ends, the local mayor drop the flag and the riders roll out of Carcassonne. Allez le gars!

Pogacar lines up alongside Vingegaard. Will we see a battle between the two today? Perhaps. We should at least see the early skirmishes.

Jonas Vingegaard takes up his place on the front line of the grid as race leader and yellow jersey. (Image credit: THOMAS SAMSON AFP via Getty Images)

Five minutes to the roll out. The riders are lining up on the start line.

Alpecin-Deceuninck are the last team to sign on after Jasper Philipsen won stage 15 in Carcassonne on Sunday. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As always, Cyclingnews will have full live coverage of the 178.5km stage. The stage is the first of three in the Pyrenees. Today is the easier of the three but could still see attacks amongst the GC riders. (Image credit: Getty Images)

#TDF2022 Bonjour 👋👋👋 pic.twitter.com/iUcrPtFHJTJuly 19, 2022 See more

⛰️🚴‍♂️🥵 𝙋𝙮𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙚𝙚𝙨 𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚 𝙬𝙚 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙚! ✊ @LeTour | 🇫🇷 #TDF2022 Vamos con la 16ª etapa, superando en los últimos setenta kilómetros los puertos de Lers (1ª) y Mur de Péguère (1ª).Tres días durísimos, y muy calurosos, por delante. 💪 #RodamosJuntos📸 @SprintCycling pic.twitter.com/qqm4pTj0fcJuly 19, 2022 See more

Riders are wearing ice-vest and stasyinghydrasted but fortunately the weather is cooler today it is currently 29C in Carcassonne.

As the Cyclingnews blimp takes height, the riders are signing on and gathering for the start.