Two AG2R Citröen riders leave Tour de France with positive COVID-19 test

Mikaël Cherel of AG2R Citröen is one of two riders who will not start stage 16 of the Tour

The AG2R Citroën team have revealed that Aurélien Paret-Peintre and Mikaël Chérel were the two riders at the Tour de France to test positive for COVID-19 on the final rest day and further testing has ruled that their viral load does not allow them to continue in the race.

“Following the weekly antigen and PCR tests carried out by ASO on Sunday, July 17, in Carcassonne and confirmed this morning, Tuesday, July 19, the results of two of our riders present a viral load that does not allow them to continue the Tour de France,” the AG2R Citroën team announced an hour before the start of stage 16 in Carcassonne.

“Following the collective decision of the UCI doctor, the Tour de France doctor and the AG2R CITROËN TEAM doctor, Aurélien Paret-Peintre and Mikaël Chérel will not start the sixteenth stage this morning in Carcassonne.”

Chérel and Paret-Peintre are the ninth and tenth riders obliged to leave the 2022 Tour de France due to COVID-19.

Lennard Kämna also did not start 16 but his Bora-Hansgrohe team announced that he had been suffering with a persistent cold and that daily COVID-19 tests were negative.

A change to the UCI COVID-19 protocol ahead of this year’s Tour means that riders who return a positive test for COVID-19 are not automatically withdrawn from the race. Bob Jungels (AG2R Citroen) was allowed to start the race despite testing positive in the week before the Grand Départ after doctors deemed that he was no longer contagious. He went on to win stage 9 to Châtel. However the French team has endured a difficult Tour de France, losing leader Ben O’Connor on the first rest day last Monday due to a worsening glute muscle injury.

Rafal Majka (UAE Team Emirates) returned a positive test at the start of the Tour’s second week, but Tadej Pogacar’s key climbing domestique was given the green light to continue after he was adjudged to have a low viral load.

The 151 riders in the Tour peloton underwent COVID-19 testing immediately after the finish on Sunday’s stage to Carcassonne. On Sunday morning, Magnus Cort (EF Education First-EasyPost) and Simon Clarke (Israel Premier Tech) became the latest riders to abandon the Tour after returning positive tests for COVID-19.

Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic) and Pogacar’s teammates George Bennett and Vegard Stake Laengen are among the riders who had previously abandoned the Tour due to COVID-19.

No further tests will be carried out by the UCI and race organisers but some teams are expected to continue to test their riders and staff and monitor symptoms.