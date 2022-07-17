Tour de France stage 15 Live - Sprinters hope for victory after hot ride to Carcassonne

Live coverage

Riders face 100F heat during last stage before rest day

The profile of stage 15 of the 2022 Tour de France

Race Notes

-Stage 15 is 202.5km long between Rodez and Carcassonne

-The Extreme Weather Protocol has been activated due to 38C temperatures but the stage distance has not be reduced

-Riders can take on extra drinks and did not risk fines for throwing bidons to fans 

-Stage winners Magnus Cort  and Simon Clarke (Israel-Premier Tech) tested positive before stage 15

The three DNS riders are confirmed.

As well as Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) and Simon Clarke (Israel-Premier Tech), Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) also opted to head home and heal-up after crashing on the cobbled stage.

Pierre-Luc Périchon had a flat tyre, which delayed the start briefly but the attacks are already coming. 

Here we go! 

Christian Prudhomme waves his flag and the stage is underway.

The stage heads southwest into the Occitanie region of France, at the foots of the Pyrenees.

It is the third consecutive stage above 190km. 

The profile of stage 15 of the 2022 Tour de France

We expect lots of attacks in the early kilometres as riders try to join the break of the day and escape the control of the sprint teams. 

The leaders jersey wearers are Jonas Vingegaard (yellow), Wout van Aert (green), Simon Geschke (polka-dot) and Tadej Pogacar (white). 

They are the same for the fourth running day.

Jonas Vingegaard (yellow), Wout van Aert (green), Simon Geschke (polka-dot) and Tadej Pogacar (white)

The riders face a 4.7km neutralised sector before the official stage start. 

Here we go! 

C'est Parti!  

Cort wore the polka-dot jersey in the early stage of the 2022 Tour de France after going on the attack on stages 2 and 3, delighting the huge Danish crowds. He then won stage 10 to Megève after going in the break of the day.

“Magnus Cort woke up this morning with a headache and fever and has since tested positive for COVID-19. He will not start stage 15 of the Tour de France. His medical evaluation is ongoing,” EF Education-EasyPost announced as the team arrived in Rodez for the stage start. 

Magnus Cort wearing the climbers dotted jersey

Clarke won stage 5 to Wallers across the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix. Israel-Premier Tech said he tested positive for COVID-19 in a routine test but all the other riders were negative.

“After an internal routine test carried out by the team, unfortunately Simon Clarke has returned a positive Covid test. Therefore, Simon won’t take the start of stage 15. All other riders returned negative tests and are ready to race today,” Israel-Premier Tech announced. 

Sadly COVID-19 continues to circulate in the Tour de France peloton with stage winners Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) and Simon Clarke (Israel-Premier Tech) both testing positive before stage 15. 

Both have left the race.

Simon Clarke celebrates on the podium after winning the 5th stage

3 minutes until the start. 

The riders are trying to stay in the shade before the roll out from Rodez.

For the full Cyclingnews story on the impact of the heatwave on the Tour de France, click below. 

Tour de France to race on to Carcassonne despite 40°C heatwave

Thibaut Pinot cools down to refresh itself in the breakaway during stage 14

These are the tweaks to the race rules on feeding: 

- The feeding for the 15th stage will be allowed from the KM 0 to 10km from the finish line

- Give bottles to the spectators will be allowed during all the stage by respecting the safety conditions for the public and the riders.

- The elimination deadline was set at 20% regardless of the stage average.

While professional cycling has an Extreme Weather Protocol and races have been cut or cancelled due to extreme conditions in the past, the Tour de France peloton seems ready to accept racing through the heat wave.

The Cyclistes Professionnels Associés (CPA) riders association and their Tour de France representative Pascal Chanteur have been in contact with their riders, Tour de France organisers, UCI judges and team managers to find several solutions to help the riders.

This morning official held a special meeting and decided on some minor help so the riders can try to stay hydrated. 

It is currently 32C in Rodez and 34 in Carcassonne, where the stage is due to finish in four hours or so.

It is expected to be 37C when the stage finishes.   

Chris Froome cools down with water as he cycles the ascent of the Col de la Croix de Fer during the 12th stage

As the Cyclingnews blimp takes height, the final riders are signing on in Rodez. 

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 15 of the Tour de France.

