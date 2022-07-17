Live coverage
Tour de France stage 15 Live - Sprinters hope for victory after hot ride to Carcassonne
By Stephen Farrand published
Riders face 100F heat during last stage before rest day
Tour de France 2022 complete guide
How to watch the 2022 Tour de France – live TV and streaming
Tour de France stage 14 Live - Mende uphill finish perfect for attacks
No Tour for fast men – Mørkøv guides Jakobsen in search of another sprint
Race Notes
-Stage 15 is 202.5km long between Rodez and Carcassonne
-The Extreme Weather Protocol has been activated due to 38C temperatures but the stage distance has not be reduced
-Riders can take on extra drinks and did not risk fines for throwing bidons to fans
-Stage winners Magnus Cort and Simon Clarke (Israel-Premier Tech) tested positive before stage 15
The three DNS riders are confirmed.
As well as Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) and Simon Clarke (Israel-Premier Tech), Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) also opted to head home and heal-up after crashing on the cobbled stage.
Pierre-Luc Périchon had a flat tyre, which delayed the start briefly but the attacks are already coming.
Here we go!
Christian Prudhomme waves his flag and the stage is underway.
🚩 Rodez 🏁 Carcassonne#TDF2022 pic.twitter.com/xLnyeyVhcsJuly 17, 2022
The stage heads southwest into the Occitanie region of France, at the foots of the Pyrenees.
It is the third consecutive stage above 190km.
We expect lots of attacks in the early kilometres as riders try to join the break of the day and escape the control of the sprint teams.
The leaders jersey wearers are Jonas Vingegaard (yellow), Wout van Aert (green), Simon Geschke (polka-dot) and Tadej Pogacar (white).
They are the same for the fourth running day.
The riders face a 4.7km neutralised sector before the official stage start.
Here we go!
C'est Parti!
Cort wore the polka-dot jersey in the early stage of the 2022 Tour de France after going on the attack on stages 2 and 3, delighting the huge Danish crowds. He then won stage 10 to Megève after going in the break of the day.
“Magnus Cort woke up this morning with a headache and fever and has since tested positive for COVID-19. He will not start stage 15 of the Tour de France. His medical evaluation is ongoing,” EF Education-EasyPost announced as the team arrived in Rodez for the stage start.
Clarke won stage 5 to Wallers across the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix. Israel-Premier Tech said he tested positive for COVID-19 in a routine test but all the other riders were negative.
“After an internal routine test carried out by the team, unfortunately Simon Clarke has returned a positive Covid test. Therefore, Simon won’t take the start of stage 15. All other riders returned negative tests and are ready to race today,” Israel-Premier Tech announced.
Sadly COVID-19 continues to circulate in the Tour de France peloton with stage winners Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) and Simon Clarke (Israel-Premier Tech) both testing positive before stage 15.
Both have left the race.
3 minutes until the start.
Ready for the last stage of the #TDF2022 second week 😃Photo: @BeelWout pic.twitter.com/DNauWpWGQeJuly 17, 2022
The riders are trying to stay in the shade before the roll out from Rodez.
For the full Cyclingnews story on the impact of the heatwave on the Tour de France, click below.
Tour de France to race on to Carcassonne despite 40°C heatwave
These are the tweaks to the race rules on feeding:
- The feeding for the 15th stage will be allowed from the KM 0 to 10km from the finish line
- Give bottles to the spectators will be allowed during all the stage by respecting the safety conditions for the public and the riders.
- The elimination deadline was set at 20% regardless of the stage average.
While professional cycling has an Extreme Weather Protocol and races have been cut or cancelled due to extreme conditions in the past, the Tour de France peloton seems ready to accept racing through the heat wave.
The Cyclistes Professionnels Associés (CPA) riders association and their Tour de France representative Pascal Chanteur have been in contact with their riders, Tour de France organisers, UCI judges and team managers to find several solutions to help the riders.
This morning official held a special meeting and decided on some minor help so the riders can try to stay hydrated.
🇩🇰🚴🏼♂️📈🏰✍️👋1️⃣5️⃣➡️🎬#WorldEmojiDay pic.twitter.com/l6skgcfy3hJuly 17, 2022
It is currently 32C in Rodez and 34 in Carcassonne, where the stage is due to finish in four hours or so.
It is expected to be 37C when the stage finishes.
As the Cyclingnews blimp takes height, the final riders are signing on in Rodez.
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 15 of the Tour de France.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de France stage 15 Live - Sprinters hope for victory after hot ride to CarcassonneRiders face 100F heat during last stage before rest day
-
Cort and Clarke out of Tour de France after COVID-19 positive testsStage winners out of the race before final race bubble testing on rest day
-
Meintjes finds Tour de France top-ten ‘payback’ with Mende attackIntermarché rider up to seventh overall after pulling back 11 minutes on stage 14
-
Philipsen pushing for success in Tour de France semi-flat stage on Sunday'I'm on a good level but there's not been many chances for us' says Alpecin-Deceuninck rider
-
Primoz Roglic quits Tour de France to allow crash injuries to heal'I'm proud of my contribution to the current standings' says Jumbo-Visma rider who is a DNS for stage 15
-
No Tour for fast men – Mørkøv guides Jakobsen in search of another sprint‘50-50 chance’ of sprint in Carcassonne on stage 15 of the Tour de France, says Dane
-
Thibaut Pinot: I’m not at my best but I’m fighting at Tour de FranceFrench rider returns to Tour stage podium for first time in three years but falls short in chase of Matthews on final climb
-
Tour de France to race on to Carcassonne despite 40°C heatwave'I don't think anyone likes to race for five hours at 40 degrees,' says Pogacar
-
Van Dijk powers back into Baloise Ladies Tour leadTime trial swings balance back to Trek-Segafredo rider ahead of final stage for the sprinters