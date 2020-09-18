Tour de France stage 19 - Live coverage

Refresh

This was buried a bit yesterday with race news but it looks like Daniel Martinez could be moving to Ineos next year. We confirmed yesterday that there have been talks between the British team and the Dauphine winner, even though he has a contract with EF for next year. Here's that story.

Gone but not forgotten. We have some words from Andre Greipel, who was forced out of the race yesterday through illness. "Although I am utterly disappointed not to reach Paris and the Champs-Elysees once more as I desired, I can honestly tell myself that I did all I could - to the limit. "My 2020 Tour de France journey was frustrating – I could never escape the hurdles put in front of me. It took me more than a week to overcome the crash injuries from the first stage, and it seemed that every other day I had to confront additional challenges, from stomach problems to infection. It’s just wasn’t my time. "If it is indeed my last Tour de France, I can only say that I left with unforgettable memories. I want to thank team ISN and my teammates, and wish them the best in the rest of the Tour." We hope this isn't the last time we see the likable and well-respected sprinter in the race. And Happy New Year to those on ISN celebrating today.

The revelation of this year's Tour de France has stopped by the CN blimp for a quick natter. He crashed yesterday but has looked immense in the race. Marc Hirschi, how are you, and what's going to happen today?

"I'm tired because of the crash and I don't feel so good. It's also a good opportunity for us to sprint with Cees Bol. We want to control the race and work for him. It's going to be a last opportunity for the break, so it's going to be hard to control. Plan A is to control a small group but if that's not possible we'll go for plan B and try and put riders in a large group." Merci, Marc. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Oh yes, the other big news from last night was that Jumbo Visma's Merijn Zeeman kicked out of Tour de France for misconduct. He apparently lost the plot when someone from the UCI got a bit heavy with Roglic's bike during a check. We have conflicting reports from Jumbo and the UCI over what was done to the bike but here's the story. No video footage of the incident but it probably looked liked Tobias Funke losing it over his hardboiled eggs in Arrested Development. But it's a huge blow for Zeeman who has been instrumental in building Jumbo Visma into the team that they are now. He was key to bringing in Dumoulin and planning this year's Tour challenge. So in that sense, it's a genuine shame that he's gone but again we don't actually know what was said, which is obviously important.

"I'm pretty tired from getting through those mountains but today could be another opportunity. I think that it's also the last chance of teams that haven't won anything in this Tour. It's going to be a very aggressive day. Peter Sagan hasn't won yet in this Tour and I think Bora are going to want to make it hard for us. I don't know how they're going to play it, if the want to control it or if they'll be aggressive. We'll have to see." "To be honest, I really don't know how it's going to play out. I'm sure that in team meetings the directors are telling riders to go in the breaks and if those are missed then I'm sure that the breaks will be brought back. It's going to be full-gas all day." (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

So Van Baarle thinks it could be a break. A few buses away Lotto Soudal have parked up. Caleb Ewan is going to come off the bus in a few minutes and give us a few words, which will be nice but in the meantime, have a read of Philippa York's excellent piece on how Ineos turned their Tour around on stage 18. Philippa's story, is right here and is a must-read.

Here at the start, and some of the team buses have arrived. Let dive out from the CN blimp like Anneka Rice - minus the fetching jumpsuit - and head on over to the Ineos bus. Yep, here we are, we've got Dylan Van Baarle.

"Today is a kind of a flat stage. It’s not as easy as it looks on paper. It’s rolling and after three really hard days everyone is getting tired. If there’s a break it will be strong guys anyway but lets see how the legs are. We’ll try and give it a go. "It was nice to be part of the breakaway yesterday, of course but I didn’t stay there for long but the guys did a really good job. I’m confident that the legs will be okay but maybe I need some more luck. "After the disappointment on the GC, which was our main goal of course, all the guys switched the button and made the most of it. Richie Carapaz was in the breakaway for three days, and then him and Kwiato finished the really hard block with a win. That was something really nice and we wanted that. I think that everyone can be really proud of that. We didn’t let our heads down, anyone from the riders to the staff and directors. That was really cool to see." (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Speaking of Peter Sagan he leaked a new Specialized bike overnight, alongside Daniel Oss. In a choreographed, but nevertheless slick bit of PR, the two Bora riders stuck pictures up of the new bike on social media. Josh Croxton who has hawk-like skills at spotting these things, has the story right here.

We roll out in about an hour from now but as I said we should see a real battle for the green jersey today because there are 70 points on offer. This is Peter Sagan's last chance because he's not going to get the better of Sam Bennett in Paris. Only Caleb Ewan or Alex Kristoff, can probably challenge for that final sprint. Bennett current has a *checks calculator* 52 point lead over Sagan in the competition, so the Bora rider really needs to take everything today and then cross his fingers for Paris. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A rolling and transitional stage to Champagnole brings the race north with a chance to take stock after the Alps and prepare for one last hard day. It has been one of the most complicated routes in the last 117 years of the Tour de France. The peloton will enjoy a rare moment of respite, even if it does come with two days to go until Paris. Bourg-en-Bresse has hosted several Tour de France stage starts in recent years. In 2016, the race went to Culoz, where breakaway riders Jarlinson Pantano and Rafal Majka battled it out for the stage win. In 2014, the riders left Bourg-en-Bresse for Saint-Étienne and Alexander Kristoff outsprinted Peter Sagan and Arnaud Démare. This year the race heads north for the small town of Champagnole on the River Ain. Champagnole makes its second appearance as a stage finish, the first was in 1937 when Belgian Sylvère Maes won the stage. Going from Bourg-en-Bresse to Champagnole, the 19th stage of the 2020 Tour skirts the foothills of the Jura mountains without ever quite hitting the real climbs.Though there is only one classified ascent, the profile undulates between 250 and 800m altitude and it’s another very hard easy day for the peloton. To most GC riders, this is a chance to absorb the hard lessons of the previous two and a half weeks, and gather themselves for one last crucial stage on the Saturday, while the break, and possibly the sprinters, focus on their own last chances. Give the sprinters their due, if they can get through the very rolling terrain of this stage, they will deserve their opportunity to win. But it’s likely that a big break will go while the GC riders try and rest their legs for the time trial and the sprinters look further ahead to the Champs-Élysées. We have a great offer on Procycling subscriptions right here, that you should check out. It's just £5 for five issues. Name one thing that you can do with £5 that's better. I'll wait...

It's stage 19 of the Tour de France from Bourg-en-Bresse to Champagnole, and it's a day that holds options for either a break or a sprint. It's wide-open, and made all the more complicated by the race for the green jersey. And after three days in the high mountains we're going to have a lot of tired legs out there, so this could be another brutally tough day in the Tour de France. Follow us throughout the stage for complete live text coverage.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage from stage 19 of the Tour de France