Daniel Martínez in talks with Ineos Grenadiers

Daniel Martínez is currently in discussions with Ineos Grenadiers for 2021. The Colombian, who won stage 13 in this year’s Tour de France, and who took the biggest win of his career at the Critérium du Dauphiné in August currently has a deal with EF Pro Cycling until the end of 2021 but there are negotiations surrounding a move if all parties can agree.

EF Pro Cycling are in the middle of building their roster for next year, while Ineos Grenadiers have already made several high-profile signings ahead of the new season.

Adam Yates has already been announced as an Ineos rider on a two-year deal, while Richie Porte is also set to join from Trek-Segafredo. Laurens De Plus will also move across from Jumbo Visma, although, like Porte, that move has yet to be announced.

The raft of signings comes in the wake of Chris Froome’s departure to Israel Start-Up Nation and as the team transition away from their old guard and build towards a new core group of climbers to support Egan Bernal, Pavel Sivakov and Richard Carapaz.

EF Pro Cycling have gone through pay cuts earlier this year owing to COVID-19 financial pressures on their budget, and the American team is still in the process of finalizing their roster for next year. Roughly 15 riders already have deals for 2021 and the intention from the management is to offer the rest of the current team – unless they have already signed deals elsewhere – new terms for 2021.

Michael Woods has already left for Israel Start-Up Nation but the plan within the EF Pro Cycling management is to build a roster that can compete on a number of fronts and expand on their already popular and engaging ‘alternative calendar’ plans.

Such a move would ensure that the team continues to keep pace in the major WorldTour races, such as the Tour de France, but also diversifies their talent pool into less traditional but growing areas within cycling. The team has extended Alberto Bettiol's contract and Sergio Higuita has a year left on his current deal. Talks to extend Rigoberto Uran's deal will take place after the Tour.

Cyclingnews contacted Team Ineos for a comment regarding Martínez. The squad would not deny that talks with Martínez and his agent – who already represents several Ineos riders – had taken place, only stating that: “We don’t comment on speculation or rider contracts.”

When contacted by Cyclingnews and asked whether Martínez was moving to Ineos, the EF Pro Cycling manager Jonathan Vaughters said: "Dani has a contract for 2021 but we do acknowledge that he’s talking to other teams.”