Jumbo-Visma director Merijn Zeeman kicked out of Tour de France for misconduct

Jumbo-Visma directeur sportif Merijn Zeeman has been kicked out of the Tour de France for misconduct, according to official communications following stage 18 in La Roche-sur-Foron on Thursday.

The Tour de France race jury reported in the official post-race communication notice that Zeeman intimidated and insulted a UCI employee during a bicycle check after Wednesday's stage 17 that finished at the Méribel ski station atop the Col de la Loze.

In accordance with UCI article 8.2.2 the fine states that Zeeman was removed from the race for "intimidation, injuries, incorrect behaviour, misconduct, of a team member towards a UCI member during the bicycle check carried out after stage 17".

In addition to being removed from the Tour de France, Zeeman was also fined 2,000 Swiss francs.

The removal of Zeeman from the race with just three stages to go will be a blow for Jumbo-Visma as Primož Roglič is leading the overall classification. The Slovenian will be looking ahead to the decisive stage 20, 36.2km individual time trial from Lure to the top of La Planche des Belles Filles.