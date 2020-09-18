Roglic closes in as Kwiatkowski saves Ineos' Tour de France – Podcast

The latest episode of the Cyclingnews podcast looks back at the last few days of the Tour de France in the Alps, as we hear from Mikel Landa, Julian Alaphilippe, Richie Porte and Adam Yates.

The latest racing has seen Ineos Grenadiers' Michal Kwiatkowski and Astana's Miguel Angel Lopez win stages, while the race for the yellow jersey is almost over, with Jumbo-Visma's Primoz Roglic looking almost unbreakable.

We analyse the winners and losers from the Alps, and also compare the might of Jumbo-Visma with the strongest editions of Team Sky and Ineos from the last few years.

There's also an in-depth discussion on how Sunweb have come away with a Tour stacked with highlights, and discussions over Trek-Segafredo climber Richie Porte's Grand Tour career.

The Cyclingnews Podcast is brought to you by Sportful and Pinarello. To subscribe to the Cyclingnews Podcast, click here.

