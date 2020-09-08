Tour de France stage 10 - live coverage

Refresh

Therefore, the news that no riders have tested positive for COVID-19, while very welcome, does not in itself confirm that all 22 teams can participate today, despite what some outlets are (prematurely) reporting. We are still awaiting an official statement from the UCI and ASO on the matter.

Amid complaints from the teams, the 'two strikes, team out' rule had initially been watered down by ASO to cover only the riders themselves, but following the intervention of the French government’s coronavirus pandemic task force on the eve of the Tour, the original - and stricter - interpretation was restored: teams will be excluded from the Tour if any two members of their 30-strong ‘bubble’ of riders and staff test positive for COVID-19 within the same seven-day period.

L'Equipe has reported that no rider has tested positive for COVID-19 during the rest day of the Tour, but we are still awaiting official confirmation of that news from the UCI and ASO. The report does not specify whether any staff members returned positive tests.

Deceuninck-QuickStep have responded to reports that there had been a positive case among their staff. "As you will have seen, it has been reported that a member of our team staff was collected from our team hotel this morning. An error was made in the laboratory with the sample that the individual gave yesterday, meaning they were taken for restesting this morning. The result of this second test has been returned as negative and we will continue to race as normal."

The Tour de France resumes after its first rest day with a flat but potentially windswept stage along the Atlantic coast from Île d'Oléron to Île de Ré. The stage is full of possible pitfalls - but, for now, all attention is focused on whether the race resumes with a full complement of teams. The riders and staff on the Tour underwent PCR tests on Sunday evening and Monday morning. Any team with two confirmed COVID-19 positives within their 'bubble' of 30 riders and staff will be excluded from the race. The UCI and ASO were due to issue a statement at 11am CET but we are still awaiting confirmation that all 22 teams remain in the Tour.