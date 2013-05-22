Trending

Greipel wins opening stage at Tour of Belgium

Belgian champion Boonen runner-up in sprint finale

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) won the opening stage of the Tour of Belgium ahead of Belgian champion Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Ramon Sinkeldam (Argos-Shimano)

(Image credit: AFP)
Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) knows he's got the first stage won at the Tour of Belgium

(Image credit: AFP)
Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) on the podium after winning stage 1 at the Tour of Belgium

(Image credit: AFP)

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) sprinted to his eighth victory of the 2013 season with his win today in the first stage at the Tour of Belgium. Greipel crossed the finish line in Knokke-Heist first ahead of Belgian champion Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Ramon Sinkeldam (Argos-Shimano).

With the stage win and time bonuses, Greipel also tops general classification with a four-second lead on Boonen and a six-second advantage over Sinkeldam.

"It was a victory from the text book," said Greipel. "The final was hectic with many turns, but we were well-organized and could stay together. The guys perfectly prepared the sprint. My gear was a bit too big, but I finished it off.

"I am very happy with this win. We work together very well, other riders looked to us in the way up to the sprint because we have such an excellent train."

Boonen showed that he's bounced back well after a serious crash at the Tour of Flanders. He had returned to racing earlier this month at the Tour de Picardie and today went head-to-head with Greipel for the stage win.

"I'm happy about my race even if I did a mistake waiting for the sprint of Greipel," Boonen said. "It's not easy to beat him when he can launch his sprint. Tomorrow we will see. The parcours is not so difficult, so it won't be easy to make the race hard and avoid the possibility of a sprint."

Olivier Chevalier (Wallonie-Bruxelles), Laurens De Vreese (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Dieter Uyttersprot (To Win-Josan Cycling Team) and Alphonse Vermote (An Post-Chainreaction) formed the early escape which achieved a maximum lead of four minutes. Lotto Belisol, confident in their sprinter Greipel, took command of the chase and ultimately brought the break back with 26 kilometres remaining.

Jos Van Emden (Blanco) and Thijs Al (Telenet-Fidea) attacked in the closing kilometres, but their escape, too, would come to naught. The Lotto Belisol train kicked into high gear with two kilometres to go and Greipel delivered the team both the stage win and leader's jersey.

"Tomorrow's stage suits Jürgen Roelandts very well, but it will also be difficult to get rid of me on the climbs," said Greipel of his chances to retain the leader's jersey.

Full Results
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol4:34:53
2Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
3Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
4Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
5Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
6Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
7Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
8Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
9Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
10Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
11David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
12Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
13Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
14Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
15Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
16Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
17Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
18Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
19Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
20Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
21Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
22Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
23Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
24Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
25Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
26Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
27Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
28Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
29Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
30Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
31Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
32Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
33Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
34Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
35Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
36Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
37Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
38Steven Doms (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
39Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
40Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
41Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea
42Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
43Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
44Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
45Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
46Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
47Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
48Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
49Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
50Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
51Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
52Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
53Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
54Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
55Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
56Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
57Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
58Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
59Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
60James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
61Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
62Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
63Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
64Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha
65Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
66Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
67Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
68Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
69Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
70Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
71Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
72Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
73Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
74Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
75David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
76Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
77Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
78Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
79Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
80Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
81Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
82Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
83Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
84Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
85Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
86Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
87Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
88Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
89Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
90Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
91Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
92Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
93Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
94Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
95Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
96Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
97Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
98Quentin Jauregui (Fra) BKCP-Powerplus
99Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
100Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
101Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
102Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
103Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
104Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
105Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
106Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
107Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
108Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
109Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
110Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
111Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
112Wout Franssen (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
113Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
114Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
115Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
116Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
117William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
118Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:24
119Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
120Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
121Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
122Sean Van De Waeter (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
123Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
124Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
125Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
126Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
127Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
128Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
129Matti Stiens (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
130Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
131Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
132Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
133Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
134Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
135Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
136Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
137Dirk Finders (Ger) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
138Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
139Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
140Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
141Dieter Uyttersprot (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
142Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
143Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
144Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
145Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
146Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
147Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
148Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea
149Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
150Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
151Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:32
152Thomas Op T Eynde (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team0:00:50
153Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:22
154Garrit Broeders (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team0:01:31
155Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:40
156Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
157Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
158Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:18:11
DNFThierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano

Points
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol30pts
2Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step25
3Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano22
4Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team19
5Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise17
6Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar15
7Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise13
8Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step12
9Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony11
10Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10

SuperSprint - 177.6km
1Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol24pts
2Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise15
3Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step9

Sprint 1 - 20.9km
1Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles14pts
2Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise12
3Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction10
4Dieter Uyttersprot (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team8
5Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2

Sprint 2 -119.3km
1Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction13pts
2Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise11
3Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles9
4Dieter Uyttersprot (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team7
5Steven Doms (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team2

Sprint 3 - 154.1km
1Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise10pts
2Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles8
3Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction6
4Dieter Uyttersprot (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team4
5Steven Doms (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team2

Teams
1Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise13:44:39
2Omega Pharma-Quick Step
3Team Argos-Shimano
4Lotto Belisol
5Blanco Pro Cycling Team
6BMC Racing Team
7Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Team Europcar
9BKCP-Powerplus
10Katusha
11Accent Jobs-Wanty
12Astana Pro Team
13Crelan-Euphony
14RusVelo
15Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
16RadioShack Leopard
17Wallonie-Bruxelles
18Telenet-Fidea
19An Post-Chainreaction
20To Win-Josan Cycling Team0:00:24

General classification after stage 1
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol4:34:43
2Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:04
3Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:06
4Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:07
5Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:08
6Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:09
7Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:10
8Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
9Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
10Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
11Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
12Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
13Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
14David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
15Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
16Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
17Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
18Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
19Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
20Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
21Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
22Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
23Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
24Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
25Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
26Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
27Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
28Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
29Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
30Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
31Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
32Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
33Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
34Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
35Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
36Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
37Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
38Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
39Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
40Steven Doms (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
41Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
42Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea
43Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
44Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
45Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
46Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
47Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
48Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
49Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
50Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
51Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
52Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
53Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
54Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
55Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
56Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
57Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
58Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
59Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
60James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
61Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
62Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
63Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
64Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha
65Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
66Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
67Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
68Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
69Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
70Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
71Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
72Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
73Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
74Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
75David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
76Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
77Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
78Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
79Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
80Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
81Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
82Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
83Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
84Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
85Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
86Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
87Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
88Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
89Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
90Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
91Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
92Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
93Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
94Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
95Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
96Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
97Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
98Quentin Jauregui (Fra) BKCP-Powerplus
99Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
100Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
101Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
102Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
103Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
104Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
105Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
106Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
107Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
108Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
109Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
110Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
111Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
112Wout Franssen (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
113Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
114Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
115Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
116Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
117William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
118Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:34
119Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
120Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
121Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
122Sean Van De Waeter (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
123Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
124Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
125Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
126Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
127Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
128Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
129Matti Stiens (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
130Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
131Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
132Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
133Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
134Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
135Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
136Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
137Dirk Finders (Ger) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
138Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
139Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
140Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
141Dieter Uyttersprot (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
142Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
143Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
144Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
145Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
146Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
147Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
148Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea
149Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
150Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
151Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:42
152Thomas Op T Eynde (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team0:01:00
153Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:32
154Garrit Broeders (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team0:01:41
155Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:50
156Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
157Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
158Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:18:21

Points classification
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol30pts
2Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step25
3Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol24
4Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano22
5Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team19
6Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise17
7Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise15
8Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar15
9Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise13
10Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step12
11Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony11
12Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
13Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step9

Sprint classification
1Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise33pts
2Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles31
3Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction29
4Dieter Uyttersprot (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team19
5Steven Doms (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team4
6Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2

Young riders classification
1Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano4:34:49
2Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:04
3Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
4Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
5Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
6David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
7Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
8Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
9Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
10Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
11Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
12Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
13Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
14Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
15Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
16Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
17Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea
18Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
19Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
20Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
21Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
22Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
23Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
24Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
25Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
26Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
27Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
28Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
29Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
30Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
31Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
32Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
33Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
34Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
35Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
36Quentin Jauregui (Fra) BKCP-Powerplus
37Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
38Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
39Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
40Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
41Wout Franssen (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
42Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
43Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:00:28
44Sean Van De Waeter (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
45Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
46Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
47Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
48Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
49Dieter Uyttersprot (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
50Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
51Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
52Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
53Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
54Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
55Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:36
56Thomas Op T Eynde (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team0:00:54
57Garrit Broeders (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team0:01:35
58Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:44

Teams classification
1Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise13:44:39
2Omega Pharma-Quick Step
3Team Argos-Shimano
4Lotto Belisol
5Blanco Pro Cycling Team
6BMC Racing Team
7Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Team Europcar
9BKCP-Powerplus
10Katusha
11Accent Jobs-Wanty
12Astana Pro Team
13Crelan-Euphony
14RusVelo
15Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
16RadioShack Leopard
17Wallonie-Bruxelles
18Telenet-Fidea
19An Post-Chainreaction
20To Win-Josan Cycling Team0:00:24

