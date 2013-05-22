Image 1 of 3 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) won the opening stage of the Tour of Belgium ahead of Belgian champion Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Ramon Sinkeldam (Argos-Shimano) (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 3 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) knows he's got the first stage won at the Tour of Belgium (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 3 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) on the podium after winning stage 1 at the Tour of Belgium (Image credit: AFP)

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) sprinted to his eighth victory of the 2013 season with his win today in the first stage at the Tour of Belgium. Greipel crossed the finish line in Knokke-Heist first ahead of Belgian champion Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Ramon Sinkeldam (Argos-Shimano).

With the stage win and time bonuses, Greipel also tops general classification with a four-second lead on Boonen and a six-second advantage over Sinkeldam.

"It was a victory from the text book," said Greipel. "The final was hectic with many turns, but we were well-organized and could stay together. The guys perfectly prepared the sprint. My gear was a bit too big, but I finished it off.

"I am very happy with this win. We work together very well, other riders looked to us in the way up to the sprint because we have such an excellent train."

Boonen showed that he's bounced back well after a serious crash at the Tour of Flanders. He had returned to racing earlier this month at the Tour de Picardie and today went head-to-head with Greipel for the stage win.

"I'm happy about my race even if I did a mistake waiting for the sprint of Greipel," Boonen said. "It's not easy to beat him when he can launch his sprint. Tomorrow we will see. The parcours is not so difficult, so it won't be easy to make the race hard and avoid the possibility of a sprint."

Olivier Chevalier (Wallonie-Bruxelles), Laurens De Vreese (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Dieter Uyttersprot (To Win-Josan Cycling Team) and Alphonse Vermote (An Post-Chainreaction) formed the early escape which achieved a maximum lead of four minutes. Lotto Belisol, confident in their sprinter Greipel, took command of the chase and ultimately brought the break back with 26 kilometres remaining.

Jos Van Emden (Blanco) and Thijs Al (Telenet-Fidea) attacked in the closing kilometres, but their escape, too, would come to naught. The Lotto Belisol train kicked into high gear with two kilometres to go and Greipel delivered the team both the stage win and leader's jersey.

"Tomorrow's stage suits Jürgen Roelandts very well, but it will also be difficult to get rid of me on the climbs," said Greipel of his chances to retain the leader's jersey.

Full Results 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 4:34:53 2 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 4 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 7 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 9 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 10 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus 12 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 13 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 14 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 15 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 16 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17 Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 18 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 19 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 20 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 21 Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 22 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 23 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 24 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 25 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 26 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 27 Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo 28 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 29 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 30 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 31 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 32 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 33 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 34 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 35 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 36 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 37 Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo 38 Steven Doms (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 39 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 40 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 41 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea 42 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 43 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 44 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 45 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 46 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 47 Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 48 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 49 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony 50 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 51 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 52 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 53 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 54 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 55 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 56 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 57 Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 58 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 59 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 60 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 61 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 62 Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 63 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 64 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha 65 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 66 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 67 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 68 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 69 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 70 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 71 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 72 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 73 Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo 74 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty 75 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 76 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 77 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 78 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 79 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 80 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 81 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 82 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 83 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 84 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 85 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 86 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 87 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 88 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 89 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 90 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo 91 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 92 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 93 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 94 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 95 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 96 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 97 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 98 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) BKCP-Powerplus 99 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 100 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 101 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 102 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 103 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 104 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus 105 Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 106 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 107 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 108 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 109 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 110 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 111 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 112 Wout Franssen (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 113 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 114 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 115 Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 116 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 117 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 118 Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:24 119 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 120 Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 121 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 122 Sean Van De Waeter (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 123 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 124 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 125 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 126 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 127 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 128 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 129 Matti Stiens (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 130 Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 131 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 132 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 133 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 134 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 135 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 136 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 137 Dirk Finders (Ger) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 138 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 139 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 140 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 141 Dieter Uyttersprot (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 142 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 143 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 144 Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 145 Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 146 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 147 Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction 148 Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea 149 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 150 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 151 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:32 152 Thomas Op T Eynde (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 0:00:50 153 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:22 154 Garrit Broeders (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 0:01:31 155 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:40 156 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 157 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 158 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:18:11 DNF Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano

Points 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 30 pts 2 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 25 3 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 22 4 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19 5 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 17 6 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 15 7 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 13 8 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12 9 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 11 10 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10

SuperSprint - 177.6km 1 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 24 pts 2 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 15 3 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 9

Sprint 1 - 20.9km 1 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 14 pts 2 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 12 3 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 10 4 Dieter Uyttersprot (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 8 5 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2

Sprint 2 -119.3km 1 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 13 pts 2 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 11 3 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 9 4 Dieter Uyttersprot (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 7 5 Steven Doms (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 2

Sprint 3 - 154.1km 1 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10 pts 2 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 8 3 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 6 4 Dieter Uyttersprot (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 4 5 Steven Doms (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 2

Teams 1 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 13:44:39 2 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 Team Argos-Shimano 4 Lotto Belisol 5 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 6 BMC Racing Team 7 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 Team Europcar 9 BKCP-Powerplus 10 Katusha 11 Accent Jobs-Wanty 12 Astana Pro Team 13 Crelan-Euphony 14 RusVelo 15 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 RadioShack Leopard 17 Wallonie-Bruxelles 18 Telenet-Fidea 19 An Post-Chainreaction 20 To Win-Josan Cycling Team 0:00:24

General classification after stage 1 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 4:34:43 2 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:04 3 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:06 4 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:07 5 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:08 6 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:09 7 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:10 8 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 9 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 10 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 11 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 13 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus 15 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 16 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 17 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 18 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 19 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 20 Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 21 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 22 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 23 Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 24 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 25 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 26 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 27 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 28 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 29 Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo 30 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 31 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 32 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 33 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 34 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 35 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 36 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 37 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 38 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 39 Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo 40 Steven Doms (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 41 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 42 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea 43 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 44 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 45 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 46 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 47 Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 48 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 49 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony 50 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 51 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 52 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 53 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 54 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 55 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 56 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 57 Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 58 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 59 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 60 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 61 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 62 Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 63 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 64 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha 65 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 66 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 67 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 68 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 69 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 70 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 71 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 72 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 73 Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo 74 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty 75 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 76 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 77 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 78 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 79 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 80 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 81 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 82 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 83 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 84 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 85 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 86 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 87 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 88 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 89 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 90 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo 91 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 92 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 93 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 94 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 95 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 96 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 97 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 98 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) BKCP-Powerplus 99 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 100 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 101 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 102 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 103 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 104 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus 105 Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 106 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 107 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 108 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 109 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 110 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 111 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 112 Wout Franssen (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 113 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 114 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 115 Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 116 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 117 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 118 Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:34 119 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 120 Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 121 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 122 Sean Van De Waeter (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 123 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 124 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 125 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 126 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 127 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 128 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 129 Matti Stiens (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 130 Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 131 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 132 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 133 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 134 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 135 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 136 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 137 Dirk Finders (Ger) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 138 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 139 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 140 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 141 Dieter Uyttersprot (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 142 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 143 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 144 Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 145 Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 146 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 147 Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction 148 Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea 149 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 150 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 151 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:42 152 Thomas Op T Eynde (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 0:01:00 153 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:32 154 Garrit Broeders (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 0:01:41 155 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:50 156 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 157 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 158 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:18:21

Points classification 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 30 pts 2 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 25 3 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 24 4 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 22 5 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19 6 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 17 7 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 15 8 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 15 9 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 13 10 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12 11 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 11 12 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 13 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 9

Sprint classification 1 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 33 pts 2 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 31 3 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 29 4 Dieter Uyttersprot (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 19 5 Steven Doms (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 4 6 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2

Young riders classification 1 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 4:34:49 2 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:04 3 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus 7 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 9 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 10 Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 11 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 12 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 13 Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo 14 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 15 Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo 16 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 17 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea 18 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 19 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 20 Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 21 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony 22 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 23 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 24 Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 25 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 26 Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 27 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 28 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 29 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 30 Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo 31 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 32 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 33 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 34 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 35 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 36 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) BKCP-Powerplus 37 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 38 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus 39 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 40 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 41 Wout Franssen (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 42 Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 43 Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 0:00:28 44 Sean Van De Waeter (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 45 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 46 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 47 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 48 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 49 Dieter Uyttersprot (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 50 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 51 Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 52 Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 53 Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction 54 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 55 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:36 56 Thomas Op T Eynde (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 0:00:54 57 Garrit Broeders (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 0:01:35 58 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:44