Greipel wins opening stage at Tour of Belgium
Belgian champion Boonen runner-up in sprint finale
André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) sprinted to his eighth victory of the 2013 season with his win today in the first stage at the Tour of Belgium. Greipel crossed the finish line in Knokke-Heist first ahead of Belgian champion Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Ramon Sinkeldam (Argos-Shimano).
With the stage win and time bonuses, Greipel also tops general classification with a four-second lead on Boonen and a six-second advantage over Sinkeldam.
"It was a victory from the text book," said Greipel. "The final was hectic with many turns, but we were well-organized and could stay together. The guys perfectly prepared the sprint. My gear was a bit too big, but I finished it off.
"I am very happy with this win. We work together very well, other riders looked to us in the way up to the sprint because we have such an excellent train."
Boonen showed that he's bounced back well after a serious crash at the Tour of Flanders. He had returned to racing earlier this month at the Tour de Picardie and today went head-to-head with Greipel for the stage win.
"I'm happy about my race even if I did a mistake waiting for the sprint of Greipel," Boonen said. "It's not easy to beat him when he can launch his sprint. Tomorrow we will see. The parcours is not so difficult, so it won't be easy to make the race hard and avoid the possibility of a sprint."
Olivier Chevalier (Wallonie-Bruxelles), Laurens De Vreese (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Dieter Uyttersprot (To Win-Josan Cycling Team) and Alphonse Vermote (An Post-Chainreaction) formed the early escape which achieved a maximum lead of four minutes. Lotto Belisol, confident in their sprinter Greipel, took command of the chase and ultimately brought the break back with 26 kilometres remaining.
Jos Van Emden (Blanco) and Thijs Al (Telenet-Fidea) attacked in the closing kilometres, but their escape, too, would come to naught. The Lotto Belisol train kicked into high gear with two kilometres to go and Greipel delivered the team both the stage win and leader's jersey.
"Tomorrow's stage suits Jürgen Roelandts very well, but it will also be difficult to get rid of me on the climbs," said Greipel of his chances to retain the leader's jersey.
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|4:34:53
|2
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|7
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|9
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|10
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|12
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|13
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|15
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|16
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|19
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|21
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|22
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|23
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|24
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|26
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
|28
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|31
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|33
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|35
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|36
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
|38
|Steven Doms (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|39
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|40
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|41
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea
|42
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|43
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|44
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|45
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|46
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|48
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|49
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
|50
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|53
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|56
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|57
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|58
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|59
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|60
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|61
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|62
|Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|63
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|64
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha
|65
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|66
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|67
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|68
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|69
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|71
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|73
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
|74
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|75
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|76
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|77
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|79
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|80
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|82
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|84
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|85
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|86
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|87
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|88
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|89
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|90
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|91
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|92
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|93
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|94
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|95
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|96
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|97
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|98
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) BKCP-Powerplus
|99
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|100
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|104
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
|105
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|106
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|107
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|108
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|109
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|110
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|111
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|112
|Wout Franssen (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|113
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|114
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|115
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|116
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|117
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|118
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:24
|119
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|120
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|121
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|122
|Sean Van De Waeter (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|123
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|124
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|125
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|126
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|127
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|128
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|129
|Matti Stiens (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|130
|Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|131
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|132
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|133
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|134
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|135
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|136
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|137
|Dirk Finders (Ger) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|138
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|139
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|140
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|141
|Dieter Uyttersprot (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|142
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|143
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|144
|Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|145
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|146
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|147
|Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
|148
|Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea
|149
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|150
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|151
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:32
|152
|Thomas Op T Eynde (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|153
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:22
|154
|Garrit Broeders (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|155
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:40
|156
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|157
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|158
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:18:11
|DNF
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|30
|pts
|2
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|25
|3
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|22
|4
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|5
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|17
|6
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|15
|7
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|13
|8
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12
|9
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|11
|10
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|1
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|24
|pts
|2
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|15
|3
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|9
|1
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|14
|pts
|2
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|12
|3
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|10
|4
|Dieter Uyttersprot (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|8
|5
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|1
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|13
|pts
|2
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|11
|3
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|9
|4
|Dieter Uyttersprot (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Steven Doms (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|2
|1
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|pts
|2
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|8
|3
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|6
|4
|Dieter Uyttersprot (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|4
|5
|Steven Doms (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|2
|1
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|13:44:39
|2
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|Lotto Belisol
|5
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|7
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|Team Europcar
|9
|BKCP-Powerplus
|10
|Katusha
|11
|Accent Jobs-Wanty
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|13
|Crelan-Euphony
|14
|RusVelo
|15
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|RadioShack Leopard
|17
|Wallonie-Bruxelles
|18
|Telenet-Fidea
|19
|An Post-Chainreaction
|20
|To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|0:00:24
