Greipel wins opening stage at Tour of Belgium

German sprinter earns first leader's jersey

Danilo Napolitano (Acqua & Sapone) thinks he's won stage 1 at the Tour of Belgium, but the photo finish camera confirmed Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) took a narrow victory.

Danilo Napolitano (Acqua & Sapone) thinks he's won stage 1 at the Tour of Belgium, but the photo finish camera confirmed Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) took a narrow victory.
(Image credit: AFP)
It was a very tight finish in the first stage at the Tour of Belgium.

It was a very tight finish in the first stage at the Tour of Belgium.
(Image credit: AFP)

Andre Greipel has won the opening stage of the Tour of Belgium, covering 162km between Mechelen and Buggenhout. The 29-year-old German sprinted to his eighth victory of the season in a very tight finish against runner-up Danilo Napolitano (Acqua & Sapone) and third-placed Kenny Van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM). Napolitano actually raised his arms in the air at the finish, thinking he'd won the stage, but the photo finish camera gave Greipel the nod.

"It wasn't an easy victory, but winning is winning," said Greipel. "I had few advantage at the finish line, but was surprised that Napolitano threw his hands in the air. For myself, I wanted to wait for confirmation.

"It was a sprint with wind coming from the other side, which made me hesitate to go. The team worked great. Everybody did exactly what we had discussed before the race, and that makes me very happy.

"We got in front at about one kilometer and a half before the finish, after some other guys had done their work in the earlier pursuit. A victory in the first race is good to boost up our confidence, though my sprinting skills need to be sharpened. It's a first step and hopefully we can make some more in this Tour of Belgium."

With time bonuses factored in Greipel claimed the leader's jersey with a four-second advantage over Napolitano while Van Hummel holds third overall at six seconds.

An eight rider break containing Michael Schär (BMC Racing Team), Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator), Egidijus Juodvalkis (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony), Paolo Ciavatta (Acqua Sapone), Leonardo Fabio Duque (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne), Simon Geschke (Argos-Shimano), Arnaud Jouffroy (Telenet-Fidea) and Philippe Legrand (Wallonie Bruxelles-Credit Agricole) formed after 21km of racing and pushed out an advantage of approximately three minutes over the peloton.

Fifteen kilometres from the finish, as the peloton was about to absorb the break, Wallays attacked and was joined by Schär as well as Geschke. The remaining escapees were swept up by the peloton while the lead trio remained off the front until seven kilometres remained when they, too, were brought back.

Kenneth Vanbilsen (An Post-Sean Kelly) launched a solo counter-attack, but the teams of the sprinters quickly ended his bid for victory and kept the peloton together for a field sprint finale, with Greipel prevailing in a photo finish.

Full Results
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team3:33:11
2Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
3Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
4Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
5Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
6Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
7Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
8Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
9Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
10Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
11Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
12Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
13Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
14Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
15Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
16Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
17Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
18Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
19Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
20Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
21Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
22Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
23James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
24Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium
25Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
26Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
27Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano
28Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
29Timothy Dupont (Bel) Belgium
30Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
31Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
32Bert Vanlerberghe (Bel) Belgium
33Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
34Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
35Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
36Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
37Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
38Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
39Christophe Prémont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
40Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
41Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
42Kevin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
43Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
44Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
45Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
46Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
47Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
48Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
49Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
50Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
51Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
52Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
53Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
54Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
55Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
56Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
57Jerome Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
58Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
59Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
60Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano
61Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
62Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
63Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
64Jay Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
65Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
66Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
67Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
68Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
69Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
70Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
71Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
72Stijn Ennekens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
73Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
74Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
75Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
76Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
77Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
78Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
79Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
80Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
81Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
82Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
83Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
84Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
85Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
86Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
87Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
88Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
89Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Belgium
90Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
91Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
92Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
93Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
94Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos - Shimano
95Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
96Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
97Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
98Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
99Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
100Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
101Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
102Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
103Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
104Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
105Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
106Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
107Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
108Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
109Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
110Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
111Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
112Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
113Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
114Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano
115Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
116Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos - Shimano
117Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
118Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
119Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
120Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
121Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
122Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
123Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
124Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
125Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
126Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano
127Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
128Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
129Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
130Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
131Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
132Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
133Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
134Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
135Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
136Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
137Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
138Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
139Niels Vandyck (Bel) Belgium
140Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium
141Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
142Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
143Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
144Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
145Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor
146Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
147Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
148Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
149Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:21
150Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:30
151Karel Hnik (Cze) Sunweb - Revor0:00:34
152Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:00:35
153Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:01:02
154Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
155Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos - Shimano
156Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
157Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea0:01:10
158Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium0:01:28
159Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:37
160Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
161Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:02:13
162Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo0:02:49
163Steve Schets (Bel) Belgium
164Joren Segers (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:04:47
DNFDaniel Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
DNSYury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
DNSArtem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo

Points
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team30pts
2Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone25
3Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team22
4Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team19
5Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team17
6Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator15
7Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's13
8Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony12
9Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole11
10Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea10

Super sprint
1Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony24pts
2Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos - Shimano15
3Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne9

Sprint 1
1Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10pts
2Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
3Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos - Shimano6
4Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4
5Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone2

Sprint 2
1Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10pts
2Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator8
3Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos - Shimano6
4Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea4
5Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone2

Sprint 3
1Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10pts
2Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator8
3Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony6
4Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole4
5Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone2

Teams
1Landbouwkrediet-Euphony10:39:33
2Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
3Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
4Acqua & Sapone
5Rabobank Cycling Team
6UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
7Belgium
8Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
9BKCP - Powerplus
10BMC Racing Team
11Lotto Belisol Team
12Sunweb - Revor
13Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
14Astana Pro Team
15Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
16Omega Pharma-Quickstep
17An Post - Sean Kelly
18Katusha Team
19RusVelo
20Argos - Shimano

General classification after stage 1
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team3:33:01
2Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:04
3Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:06
4Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:00:07
5Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos - Shimano0:00:08
6Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:09
7Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:10
8Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
9Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
10Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
11Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
12Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
13Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
14Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
15Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
16Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
17Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
18Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
19Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
20Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
21Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
22Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
23Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
24Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
25Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
26James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
27Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium
28Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
29Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
30Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano
31Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
32Timothy Dupont (Bel) Belgium
33Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
34Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
35Bert Vanlerberghe (Bel) Belgium
36Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
37Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
38Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
39Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
40Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
41Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
42Christophe Prémont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
43Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
44Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
45Kevin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
46Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
47Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
48Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
49Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
50Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
51Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
52Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
53Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
54Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
55Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
56Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
57Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
58Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
59Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
60Jerome Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
61Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
62Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
63Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano
64Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
65Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
66Jay Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
67Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
68Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
69Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
70Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
71Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
72Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
73Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
74Stijn Ennekens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
75Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
76Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
77Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
78Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
79Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
80Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
81Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
82Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
83Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
84Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
85Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
86Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
87Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
88Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
89Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
90Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
91Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Belgium
92Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
93Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
94Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
95Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
96Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos - Shimano
97Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
98Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
99Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
100Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
101Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
102Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
103Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
104Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
105Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
106Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
107Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
108Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
109Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
110Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
111Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
112Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
113Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
114Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
115Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano
116Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
117Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
118Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
119Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
120Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
121Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
122Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
123Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
124Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
125Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
126Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano
127Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
128Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
129Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
130Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
131Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
132Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
133Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
134Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
135Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
136Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
137Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
138Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
139Niels Vandyck (Bel) Belgium
140Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium
141Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
142Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
143Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
144Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
145Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor
146Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
147Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
148Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
149Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:31
150Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:40
151Karel Hnik (Cze) Sunweb - Revor0:00:44
152Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:00:45
153Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:01:12
154Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
155Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos - Shimano
156Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
157Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea0:01:20
158Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium0:01:38
159Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:47
160Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
161Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:02:23
162Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo0:02:59
163Steve Schets (Bel) Belgium
164Joren Segers (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:04:57

Points classification
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team30pts
2Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone25
3Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony24
4Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team22
5Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team19
6Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team17
7Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos - Shimano15
8Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator15
9Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's13
10Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony12
11Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole11
12Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea10
13Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne9

Sprint classification
1Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne38pts
2Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator28
3Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos - Shimano19
4Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone14
5Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team12
6Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony7
7Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea7
8Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole5

Young riders classification
1Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony3:33:08
2Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:03
3Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
4Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
5Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
6Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
7Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
8Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
9Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
10Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
11Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
12Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
13Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
14Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
15Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
16Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium
17Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
18Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
19Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
20Timothy Dupont (Bel) Belgium
21Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
22Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
23Bert Vanlerberghe (Bel) Belgium
24Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
25Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
26Christophe Prémont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
27Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
28Kevin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
29Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
30Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
31Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
32Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
33Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
34Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
35Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano
36Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
37Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
38Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
39Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
40Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Belgium
41Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
42Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
43Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
44Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos - Shimano
45Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
46Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
47Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
48Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
49Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano
50Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
51Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
52Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
53Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
54Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
55Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
56Niels Vandyck (Bel) Belgium
57Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium
58Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
59Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
60Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor
61Karel Hnik (Cze) Sunweb - Revor0:00:37
62Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:00:38
63Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos - Shimano0:01:05
64Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea0:01:13
65Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium0:01:31
66Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:40
67Joren Segers (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:04:50

Teams classification
1Landbouwkrediet-Euphony10:39:33
2Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
3Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
4Acqua & Sapone
5Rabobank Cycling Team
6UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
7Belgium
8Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
9BKCP - Powerplus
10BMC Racing Team
11Lotto Belisol Team
12Sunweb - Revor
13Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
14Astana Pro Team
15Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
16Omega Pharma-Quickstep
17An Post - Sean Kelly
18Katusha Team
19RusVelo
20Argos - Shimano
21Telenet - Fidea

