Greipel wins opening stage at Tour of Belgium
German sprinter earns first leader's jersey
Andre Greipel has won the opening stage of the Tour of Belgium, covering 162km between Mechelen and Buggenhout. The 29-year-old German sprinted to his eighth victory of the season in a very tight finish against runner-up Danilo Napolitano (Acqua & Sapone) and third-placed Kenny Van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM). Napolitano actually raised his arms in the air at the finish, thinking he'd won the stage, but the photo finish camera gave Greipel the nod.
"It wasn't an easy victory, but winning is winning," said Greipel. "I had few advantage at the finish line, but was surprised that Napolitano threw his hands in the air. For myself, I wanted to wait for confirmation.
"It was a sprint with wind coming from the other side, which made me hesitate to go. The team worked great. Everybody did exactly what we had discussed before the race, and that makes me very happy.
"We got in front at about one kilometer and a half before the finish, after some other guys had done their work in the earlier pursuit. A victory in the first race is good to boost up our confidence, though my sprinting skills need to be sharpened. It's a first step and hopefully we can make some more in this Tour of Belgium."
With time bonuses factored in Greipel claimed the leader's jersey with a four-second advantage over Napolitano while Van Hummel holds third overall at six seconds.
An eight rider break containing Michael Schär (BMC Racing Team), Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator), Egidijus Juodvalkis (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony), Paolo Ciavatta (Acqua Sapone), Leonardo Fabio Duque (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne), Simon Geschke (Argos-Shimano), Arnaud Jouffroy (Telenet-Fidea) and Philippe Legrand (Wallonie Bruxelles-Credit Agricole) formed after 21km of racing and pushed out an advantage of approximately three minutes over the peloton.
Fifteen kilometres from the finish, as the peloton was about to absorb the break, Wallays attacked and was joined by Schär as well as Geschke. The remaining escapees were swept up by the peloton while the lead trio remained off the front until seven kilometres remained when they, too, were brought back.
Kenneth Vanbilsen (An Post-Sean Kelly) launched a solo counter-attack, but the teams of the sprinters quickly ended his bid for victory and kept the peloton together for a field sprint finale, with Greipel prevailing in a photo finish.
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|3:33:11
|2
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|3
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|7
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|8
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|9
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|10
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|11
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|12
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|13
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|14
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|15
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|16
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
|17
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|19
|Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|21
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|22
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|23
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|24
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium
|25
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|26
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|27
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano
|28
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|29
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Belgium
|30
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|31
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|32
|Bert Vanlerberghe (Bel) Belgium
|33
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|34
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|35
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|39
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|40
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|42
|Kevin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|43
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|44
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|45
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|47
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|49
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|50
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|51
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|52
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|55
|Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|56
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|57
|Jerome Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|58
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|61
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|62
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|63
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|64
|Jay Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|66
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|67
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|68
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|69
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|70
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Stijn Ennekens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|73
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|74
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|75
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|76
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|77
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|78
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|79
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|80
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|81
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
|82
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|84
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|85
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|86
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|87
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|88
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|89
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Belgium
|90
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|91
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|92
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|93
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|94
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos - Shimano
|95
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|96
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|97
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|99
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|100
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|101
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|102
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|103
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|104
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|105
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|106
|Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|107
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|108
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|109
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|110
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|111
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|112
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|113
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
|114
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|115
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|116
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|117
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|118
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|119
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|120
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|121
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|122
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|123
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|124
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|125
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|126
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|127
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|128
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|129
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|130
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|131
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|132
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|133
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|134
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|135
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|136
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|137
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|138
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|139
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Belgium
|140
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium
|141
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|142
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|143
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|144
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|145
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor
|146
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|147
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|148
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|149
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:21
|150
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:30
|151
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
|0:00:34
|152
|Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:00:35
|153
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|0:01:02
|154
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|155
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos - Shimano
|156
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|157
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea
|0:01:10
|158
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:28
|159
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:37
|160
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|161
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:02:13
|162
|Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:02:49
|163
|Steve Schets (Bel) Belgium
|164
|Joren Segers (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:04:47
|DNF
|Daniel Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|DNS
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|DNS
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|30
|pts
|2
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|25
|3
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|4
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|5
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|17
|6
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|15
|7
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|13
|8
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|12
|9
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|11
|10
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|10
|1
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|24
|pts
|2
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|15
|3
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|9
|1
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|pts
|2
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|3
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|6
|4
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|5
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|2
|1
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|pts
|2
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|3
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|6
|4
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea
|4
|5
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|2
|1
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|pts
|2
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|3
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|6
|4
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|4
|5
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|2
|1
|Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|10:39:33
|2
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|4
|Acqua & Sapone
|5
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Belgium
|8
|Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|9
|BKCP - Powerplus
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|11
|Lotto Belisol Team
|12
|Sunweb - Revor
|13
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|15
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|17
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|18
|Katusha Team
|19
|RusVelo
|20
|Argos - Shimano
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|3:33:01
|2
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:04
|3
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:00:07
|5
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|0:00:08
|6
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:09
|7
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:10
|8
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|11
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|12
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|13
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|14
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|15
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|16
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|18
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|19
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
|20
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|21
|Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|22
|Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|24
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|25
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|26
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|27
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium
|28
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|29
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|30
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano
|31
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|32
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Belgium
|33
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|34
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|35
|Bert Vanlerberghe (Bel) Belgium
|36
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|37
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|38
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|42
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|43
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|45
|Kevin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|46
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|47
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|48
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|50
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|52
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|53
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|54
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|55
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|58
|Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|59
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|60
|Jerome Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|61
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|64
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|65
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|66
|Jay Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|68
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|69
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|70
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|71
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|72
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Stijn Ennekens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|75
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|76
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|77
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|78
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|79
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|80
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|81
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|82
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|83
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
|84
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|86
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|87
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|88
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|89
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|90
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|91
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Belgium
|92
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|93
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|94
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|95
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|96
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos - Shimano
|97
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|98
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|99
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|101
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|102
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|103
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|104
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|105
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|106
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|107
|Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|108
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|109
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|110
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|111
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|112
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|113
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|114
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
|115
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|116
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|117
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|118
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|119
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|120
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|121
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|122
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|123
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|124
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|125
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|126
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|127
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|128
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|129
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|130
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|131
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|132
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|133
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|134
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|135
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|136
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|137
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|138
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|139
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Belgium
|140
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium
|141
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|142
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|143
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|144
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|145
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor
|146
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|147
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|148
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|149
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:31
|150
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:40
|151
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
|0:00:44
|152
|Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:00:45
|153
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|0:01:12
|154
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|155
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos - Shimano
|156
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|157
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea
|0:01:20
|158
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:38
|159
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:47
|160
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|161
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:02:23
|162
|Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:02:59
|163
|Steve Schets (Bel) Belgium
|164
|Joren Segers (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:04:57
