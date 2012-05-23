Image 1 of 2 Danilo Napolitano (Acqua & Sapone) thinks he's won stage 1 at the Tour of Belgium, but the photo finish camera confirmed Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) took a narrow victory. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 2 It was a very tight finish in the first stage at the Tour of Belgium. (Image credit: AFP)

Andre Greipel has won the opening stage of the Tour of Belgium, covering 162km between Mechelen and Buggenhout. The 29-year-old German sprinted to his eighth victory of the season in a very tight finish against runner-up Danilo Napolitano (Acqua & Sapone) and third-placed Kenny Van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM). Napolitano actually raised his arms in the air at the finish, thinking he'd won the stage, but the photo finish camera gave Greipel the nod.

"It wasn't an easy victory, but winning is winning," said Greipel. "I had few advantage at the finish line, but was surprised that Napolitano threw his hands in the air. For myself, I wanted to wait for confirmation.

"It was a sprint with wind coming from the other side, which made me hesitate to go. The team worked great. Everybody did exactly what we had discussed before the race, and that makes me very happy.

"We got in front at about one kilometer and a half before the finish, after some other guys had done their work in the earlier pursuit. A victory in the first race is good to boost up our confidence, though my sprinting skills need to be sharpened. It's a first step and hopefully we can make some more in this Tour of Belgium."

With time bonuses factored in Greipel claimed the leader's jersey with a four-second advantage over Napolitano while Van Hummel holds third overall at six seconds.

An eight rider break containing Michael Schär (BMC Racing Team), Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator), Egidijus Juodvalkis (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony), Paolo Ciavatta (Acqua Sapone), Leonardo Fabio Duque (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne), Simon Geschke (Argos-Shimano), Arnaud Jouffroy (Telenet-Fidea) and Philippe Legrand (Wallonie Bruxelles-Credit Agricole) formed after 21km of racing and pushed out an advantage of approximately three minutes over the peloton.

Fifteen kilometres from the finish, as the peloton was about to absorb the break, Wallays attacked and was joined by Schär as well as Geschke. The remaining escapees were swept up by the peloton while the lead trio remained off the front until seven kilometres remained when they, too, were brought back.

Kenneth Vanbilsen (An Post-Sean Kelly) launched a solo counter-attack, but the teams of the sprinters quickly ended his bid for victory and kept the peloton together for a field sprint finale, with Greipel prevailing in a photo finish.

Full Results 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 3:33:11 2 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 3 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 6 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 7 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 8 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 9 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 10 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 11 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 12 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 13 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 14 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 15 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 16 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo 17 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 18 Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 19 Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 20 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 21 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 22 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 23 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 24 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium 25 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 26 Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 27 Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano 28 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team 29 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Belgium 30 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 31 Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 32 Bert Vanlerberghe (Bel) Belgium 33 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 34 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 35 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 36 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 37 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 38 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 39 Christophe Prémont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 40 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 41 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 42 Kevin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 43 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 44 Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 45 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 46 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 47 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 48 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 49 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 50 Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 51 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 52 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 53 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 54 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 55 Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 56 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 57 Jerome Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 58 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 59 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 60 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano 61 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 62 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 63 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 64 Jay Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 65 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 66 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 67 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 68 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 69 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 70 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 71 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 72 Stijn Ennekens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 73 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 74 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 75 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 76 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 77 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 78 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 79 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 80 Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 81 Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo 82 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 83 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo 84 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 85 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 86 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 87 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 88 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 89 Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Belgium 90 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 91 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 92 Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 93 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 94 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos - Shimano 95 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 96 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 97 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 98 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 99 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 100 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 101 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 102 Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 103 Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo 104 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 105 Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 106 Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 107 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 108 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 109 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 110 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 111 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 112 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 113 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo 114 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano 115 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 116 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos - Shimano 117 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 118 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 119 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 120 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 121 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 122 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 123 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 124 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 125 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 126 Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano 127 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 128 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 129 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 130 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 131 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 132 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 133 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 134 Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 135 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 136 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 137 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 138 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano 139 Niels Vandyck (Bel) Belgium 140 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium 141 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 142 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 143 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 144 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 145 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor 146 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 147 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 148 Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 149 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:21 150 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:30 151 Karel Hnik (Cze) Sunweb - Revor 0:00:34 152 Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:00:35 153 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 0:01:02 154 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 155 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos - Shimano 156 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 157 Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea 0:01:10 158 Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium 0:01:28 159 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:37 160 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 161 Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:02:13 162 Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo 0:02:49 163 Steve Schets (Bel) Belgium 164 Joren Segers (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:04:47 DNF Daniel Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea DNS Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team DNS Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo

Points 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 30 pts 2 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 25 3 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 4 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 5 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 17 6 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 15 7 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 13 8 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 12 9 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 11 10 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 10

Super sprint 1 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 24 pts 2 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos - Shimano 15 3 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 9

Sprint 1 1 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 pts 2 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 3 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos - Shimano 6 4 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 5 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 2

Sprint 2 1 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 pts 2 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 3 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos - Shimano 6 4 Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea 4 5 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 2

Sprint 3 1 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 pts 2 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 3 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 6 4 Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 4 5 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 2

Teams 1 Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 10:39:33 2 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 4 Acqua & Sapone 5 Rabobank Cycling Team 6 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 Belgium 8 Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 9 BKCP - Powerplus 10 BMC Racing Team 11 Lotto Belisol Team 12 Sunweb - Revor 13 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 14 Astana Pro Team 15 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 17 An Post - Sean Kelly 18 Katusha Team 19 RusVelo 20 Argos - Shimano

General classification after stage 1 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 3:33:01 2 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:04 3 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:06 4 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:00:07 5 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos - Shimano 0:00:08 6 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:09 7 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:10 8 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 9 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 10 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 11 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 12 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 13 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 14 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 15 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 16 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 17 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 18 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 19 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo 20 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 21 Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 22 Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 23 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 24 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 25 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 26 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 27 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium 28 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 29 Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 30 Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano 31 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team 32 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Belgium 33 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 34 Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 35 Bert Vanlerberghe (Bel) Belgium 36 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 37 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 38 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 39 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 40 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 41 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 42 Christophe Prémont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 43 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 44 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 45 Kevin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 46 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 47 Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 48 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 49 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 50 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 51 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 52 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 53 Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 54 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 55 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 56 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 57 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 58 Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 59 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 60 Jerome Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 61 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 62 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 63 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano 64 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 65 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 66 Jay Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 67 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 68 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 69 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 70 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 71 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 72 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 73 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 74 Stijn Ennekens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 75 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 76 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 77 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 78 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 79 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 80 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 81 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 82 Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 83 Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo 84 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 85 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo 86 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 87 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 88 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 89 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 90 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 91 Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Belgium 92 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 93 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 94 Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 95 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 96 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos - Shimano 97 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 98 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 99 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 100 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 101 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 102 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 103 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 104 Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 105 Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo 106 Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 107 Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 108 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 109 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 110 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 111 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 112 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 113 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 114 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo 115 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano 116 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 117 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 118 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 119 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 120 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 121 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 122 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 123 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 124 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 125 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 126 Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano 127 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 128 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 129 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 130 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 131 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 132 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 133 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 134 Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 135 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 136 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 137 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 138 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano 139 Niels Vandyck (Bel) Belgium 140 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium 141 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 142 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 143 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 144 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 145 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor 146 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 147 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 148 Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 149 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:31 150 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:40 151 Karel Hnik (Cze) Sunweb - Revor 0:00:44 152 Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:00:45 153 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 0:01:12 154 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 155 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos - Shimano 156 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 157 Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea 0:01:20 158 Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium 0:01:38 159 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:47 160 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 161 Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:02:23 162 Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo 0:02:59 163 Steve Schets (Bel) Belgium 164 Joren Segers (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:04:57

Points classification 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 30 pts 2 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 25 3 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 24 4 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 5 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 6 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 17 7 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos - Shimano 15 8 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 15 9 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 13 10 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 12 11 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 11 12 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 10 13 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 9

Sprint classification 1 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 38 pts 2 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 28 3 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos - Shimano 19 4 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 14 5 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 6 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 7 7 Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea 7 8 Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 5

Young riders classification 1 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 3:33:08 2 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:03 3 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 4 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 6 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 7 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 8 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 9 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 11 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 12 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 13 Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 14 Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 15 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 16 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium 17 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 18 Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 19 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team 20 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Belgium 21 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 22 Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 23 Bert Vanlerberghe (Bel) Belgium 24 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 26 Christophe Prémont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 27 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 28 Kevin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 29 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 30 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 31 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 32 Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 33 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 34 Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 35 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano 36 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 37 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 38 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 39 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 40 Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Belgium 41 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 42 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 43 Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 44 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos - Shimano 45 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 46 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 47 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 48 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 49 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano 50 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 51 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 52 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 53 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 54 Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 55 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 56 Niels Vandyck (Bel) Belgium 57 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium 58 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 59 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 60 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor 61 Karel Hnik (Cze) Sunweb - Revor 0:00:37 62 Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:00:38 63 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos - Shimano 0:01:05 64 Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea 0:01:13 65 Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium 0:01:31 66 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:40 67 Joren Segers (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:04:50