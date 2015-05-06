Trending

Marko Kump wins Tour d'Azerbaidjan opener

Chicchi and Averin take second and third

Marko Kump (Adria Mobil)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil3:36:59
2Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
3Maksym Averin (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
4Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
5Jiri Hochmann (Cze) Team Dukla Praha
6Uladzimir Harakhavik (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
7Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) National Team Greece
8Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team Tavira
9Martin Laas (Est) National Team Estonia
10Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo

General classification
