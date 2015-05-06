Marko Kump wins Tour d'Azerbaidjan opener
Chicchi and Averin take second and third
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil
|3:36:59
|2
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3
|Maksym Averin (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|4
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
|5
|Jiri Hochmann (Cze) Team Dukla Praha
|6
|Uladzimir Harakhavik (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|7
|Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) National Team Greece
|8
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team Tavira
|9
|Martin Laas (Est) National Team Estonia
|10
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo
