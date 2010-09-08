Armitstead prevails in Le Teil
Whitelaw remains in overall lead
Lizzie Armitstead (Cervelo TestTeam) won stage three of the Tour Cycliste Féminin International de l'Ardèche in Le Teil when she gapped her breakaway companions inside the final kilometre and crossed the finish line with a four-second cushion. Grace Verbeke (Lotto Ladies Team) won the 11-rider sprint for second ahead of Fröydis Waersted (Norway).
"It was a nice good victory today with great teamwork again from [teammates] Lieselot Decroix and Patricia Schwager who did great work in the first part of the race, enabling us to have four riders in the front," said Armitstead. " I remembered the course from last year. With 600 meters to go I took a fast corner and had a small gap and I just gave it full gas to the finish and nobody could pass me."
"The stage was marked by a seventeen rider break lasting until the final 30km when they came together before the finish on the long climb," said Egon van Kessel, Cervelo TestTeam sports director. "The climb was not that heavy, so we really couldn't make a difference to the others. We had four riders in the break: Armitstead, Sharon Laws, Carla Ryan and Claudia Häusler. A rider did try to break out of the group but was taken back in the final.
"We decided to go for the sprint with Lizzie and she was able to win it. There are some heavy stages ahead and the team is still in a good position. We now have several options for the GC with Sharon [Laws] for sure, but also with Lizzie and Claudia."
The general classification remains unchanged with Vicki Whitelaw (Lotto Ladies Team) leading Sharon Laws (Cervelo TestTeam) by one second while Ruth Corset (Australia) holds third, 1:29 down.
Tomorrow the peloton tackles the queen stage from Saint Sauveur de Montagut to Cruas. The 117km stage contains one category 1 climb, two category 2 climbs and one category 3 climb, the last climb before the finish in Cruas.
|1
|Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|2:16:18
|2
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Norway
|4
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|5
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|6
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
|7
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Belgium
|8
|Lise Noestvold (Nor) Norway
|9
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|10
|Anna Fischer (Ger) Rapha Condor
|11
|Rosane Kirch (Bra) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|12
|Andréa Graus (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|13
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:00:09
|14
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|15
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|16
|Tatiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|17
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia
|0:00:48
|18
|Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Belgium
|0:03:02
|19
|Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|20
|Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|21
|Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|22
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgium
|23
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway
|24
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Belgium
|25
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|26
|Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) Netherlands
|27
|Jessica Schneeberger (Swi) Switzerland
|28
|Alli Holland (GBr) Rapha Condor
|29
|Karine Aune (Swe) De Sprinters Malderen
|30
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Switzerland
|31
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|32
|Marion Rousse (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|33
|Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|34
|Elena Eggl (Ger) Bike-Aid
|35
|Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) France
|36
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Belgium
|37
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Netherlands
|38
|Mireille Robin (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin
|39
|Laure Werner (Bel) Belgium
|40
|Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France
|41
|Egle Zablockyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|42
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland
|43
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
|44
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|45
|Christina Kollmann (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|46
|Natalie Creswick (GBr) Rapha Condor
|47
|Line Foss (Nor) Norway
|48
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia
|49
|Liselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team
|50
|Emma Silversides (GBr) De Sprinters Malderen
|51
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Bike-Aid
|52
|Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|53
|Svetlana Pauliukaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:05:49
|54
|Arenda Grimberg (Ned) Netherlands
|55
|Steffi Meizer (Ger) Bike-Aid
|56
|Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Norway
|57
|Lizanne Naude (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|58
|Emma Grant (GBr) Rapha Condor
|59
|Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands
|60
|Fabienne Schauss (Lux) De Sprinters Malderen
|61
|Sylvie Gaillon (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin
|62
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|0:05:55
|63
|Natasha Perry (Aus) Rapha Condor
|0:07:02
|64
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) France
|65
|Manon Parisot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin
|0:09:27
|66
|Rebecca Curley (GBr) Rapha Condor
|67
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Bike-Aid
|0:12:10
|68
|Désirée Schuler (Ger) Bike-Aid
|69
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands
|70
|Alna Burato (Fra) France
|71
|Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|72
|Sylvie Quittot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin
|73
|Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Netherlands
|74
|Amy De Ridder (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
|0:14:19
|75
|Fabienne Sommer (Swi) Switzerland
|76
|Katarina Hranaiova (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
|0:14:27
|77
|Urte Joudvalkite (Ltu) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|0:14:28
|78
|Amelie Rivat (Fra) France
|79
|Elke Bolangier (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
|80
|Lucie Macikova (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
|81
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
|82
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France
|0:15:45
|83
|Andrea Chlumska (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
|0:17:05
|84
|Roberta Barzdaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:20:15
|85
|Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Australia
|0:24:10
|86
|Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
|0:24:44
|DNF
|Marie Voreland (Nor) Norway
|DNF
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
|DNF
|Mirjam Schwager (Swi) Switzerland
|DNF
|Tina Heinzmann (Ger) Bike-Aid
|1
|Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|5
|pts
|2
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|3
|3
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|2
|4
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|1
|1
|Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|5
|pts
|2
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|3
|3
|Egle Zablockyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|2
|4
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|1
|1
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|3
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|4
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|1
|1
|Jessica Schneeberger (Swi) Switzerland
|3
|pts
|2
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|2
|3
|Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|1
|1
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|3
|Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|1
|1
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
|10
|pts
|2
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|7
|3
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|5
|4
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|5
|Rosane Kirch (Bra) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|2
|6
|Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Norway
|1
|1
|Lotto Ladies Team
|6:49:06
|2
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|0:00:05
|4
|Norway
|0:02:58
|5
|Australia
|0:03:42
|6
|Belgium
|0:05:56
|7
|Rapha Condor
|8
|Esgl93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:08:54
|9
|Lithuania
|10
|Switzlerland
|11
|De Sprinters Malderen
|12
|Netherlands
|0:11:41
|13
|Bike-Aid
|14
|France
|0:12:54
|15
|Bourgogne Cyclisme Feminin
|0:18:06
|16
|Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
|0:43:11
|1
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|5:11:00
|2
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
|0:01:29
|4
|Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:33
|5
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:01:42
|6
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:01:43
|7
|Andréa Graus (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|0:01:48
|8
|Lise Noestvold (Nor) Norway
|9
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:01:51
|10
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:52
|11
|Anna Fischer (Ger) Rapha Condor
|0:01:53
|12
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:54
|13
|Rosane Kirch (Bra) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|0:02:01
|14
|Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Norway
|0:02:08
|15
|Tatiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|0:02:17
|16
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|0:02:24
|17
|Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) France
|0:04:35
|18
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
|0:04:41
|19
|Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|20
|Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|21
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:04:45
|22
|Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) Netherlands
|0:04:46
|23
|Karine Aune (Swe) De Sprinters Malderen
|0:04:49
|24
|Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:04:50
|25
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland
|0:04:52
|26
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Netherlands
|0:04:56
|27
|Natalie Creswick (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:04:57
|28
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:04:58
|29
|Alli Holland (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:05:00
|30
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Switzerland
|0:05:02
|31
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Bike-Aid
|32
|Christina Kollmann (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|0:05:03
|33
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Belgium
|34
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway
|35
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgium
|0:05:04
|36
|Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:05:05
|37
|Elena Eggl (Ger) Bike-Aid
|0:05:06
|38
|Jessica Schneeberger (Swi) Switzerland
|0:05:07
|39
|Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Belgium
|40
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Belgium
|0:05:10
|41
|Emma Silversides (GBr) De Sprinters Malderen
|42
|Laure Werner (Bel) Belgium
|0:05:15
|43
|Egle Zablockyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:05:17
|44
|Marion Rousse (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:05:19
|45
|Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:05:21
|46
|Liselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team
|0:05:23
|47
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|0:05:24
|48
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia
|0:05:42
|49
|Mireille Robin (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin
|0:06:00
|50
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia
|0:06:06
|51
|Arenda Grimberg (Ned) Netherlands
|0:07:59
|52
|Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands
|0:08:00
|53
|Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Norway
|0:08:05
|54
|Svetlana Pauliukaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:08:11
|55
|Fabienne Schauss (Lux) De Sprinters Malderen
|0:08:13
|56
|Lizanne Naude (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:08:14
|57
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|0:08:24
|58
|Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France
|0:08:25
|59
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) France
|0:09:20
|60
|Natasha Perry (Aus) Rapha Condor
|0:09:28
|61
|Line Foss (Nor) Norway
|0:10:04
|62
|Emma Grant (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:11:04
|63
|Steffi Meizer (Ger) Bike-Aid
|0:11:08
|64
|Sylvie Gaillon (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin
|0:11:12
|65
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands
|0:14:07
|66
|Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Netherlands
|0:14:22
|67
|Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:14:29
|68
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Bike-Aid
|69
|Rebecca Curley (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:14:42
|70
|Manon Parisot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin
|0:15:00
|71
|Urte Joudvalkite (Ltu) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|0:16:40
|72
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
|0:16:55
|73
|Désirée Schuler (Ger) Bike-Aid
|0:17:24
|74
|Fabienne Sommer (Swi) Switzerland
|0:17:30
|75
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France
|0:17:45
|76
|Sylvie Quittot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin
|0:18:09
|77
|Katarina Hranaiova (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
|0:19:11
|78
|Amelie Rivat (Fra) France
|0:19:47
|79
|Amy De Ridder (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
|0:19:55
|80
|Alna Burato (Fra) France
|0:20:43
|81
|Elke Bolangier (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
|0:22:37
|82
|Lucie Macikova (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
|0:23:29
|83
|Andrea Chlumska (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
|0:26:19
|84
|Roberta Barzdaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:29:19
|85
|Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Australia
|0:32:36
|86
|Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
|0:59:05
|1
|Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|15
|pts
|2
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|10
|3
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|8
|4
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|5
|5
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|5
|6
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|4
|7
|Désirée Schuler (Ger) Bike-Aid
|3
|8
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|2
|9
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|10
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|2
|11
|Egle Zablockyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|2
|12
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Bike-Aid
|2
|13
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Bike-Aid
|1
|1
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
|10
|pts
|2
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|8
|3
|Jessica Schneeberger (Swi) Switzerland
|6
|4
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|5
|5
|Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|6
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|3
|7
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|8
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|2
|9
|Rosane Kirch (Bra) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|2
|10
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|2
|11
|Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Norway
|1
|12
|Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|1
|1
|Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|5:12:33
|2
|Lise Noestvold (Nor) Norway
|0:00:15
|3
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:00:18
|4
|Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Norway
|0:00:35
|5
|Tatiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|0:00:44
|6
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
|0:03:08
|7
|Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|8
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:03:12
|9
|Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:03:17
|10
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland
|0:03:19
|11
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Netherlands
|0:03:23
|12
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:03:25
|13
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Switzerland
|0:03:29
|14
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Bike-Aid
|15
|Christina Kollmann (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|0:03:30
|16
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Belgium
|17
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway
|18
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgium
|0:03:31
|19
|Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:03:32
|20
|Elena Eggl (Ger) Bike-Aid
|0:03:33
|21
|Jessica Schneeberger (Swi) Switzerland
|0:03:34
|22
|Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Belgium
|23
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Belgium
|0:03:37
|24
|Egle Zablockyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:03:44
|25
|Marion Rousse (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:03:46
|26
|Liselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team
|0:03:50
|27
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia
|0:04:09
|28
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia
|0:04:33
|29
|Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands
|0:06:27
|30
|Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Norway
|0:06:32
|31
|Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France
|0:06:52
|32
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) France
|0:07:47
|33
|Emma Grant (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:09:31
|34
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands
|0:12:34
|35
|Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Netherlands
|0:12:49
|36
|Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:12:56
|37
|Manon Parisot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin
|0:13:27
|38
|Urte Joudvalkite (Ltu) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|0:15:07
|39
|Fabienne Sommer (Swi) Switzerland
|0:15:57
|40
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France
|0:16:12
|41
|Amelie Rivat (Fra) France
|0:18:14
|42
|Amy De Ridder (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
|0:18:22
|43
|Andrea Chlumska (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
|0:24:46
|44
|Roberta Barzdaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:27:46
|45
|Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Australia
|0:31:03
|1
|Lotto Ladies Team
|15:36:25
|2
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|0:02:34
|4
|Norway
|0:05:34
|5
|Australia
|0:06:06
|6
|Rapha Condor
|0:08:25
|7
|Belgium
|0:08:36
|8
|Esgl93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:10:51
|9
|De Sprinters Malderen
|0:11:15
|10
|Lithuania
|0:11:31
|11
|Switzerland
|0:11:36
|12
|Netherlands
|0:14:03
|13
|Bike-Aid
|0:14:40
|14
|France
|0:15:27
|15
|Bourgogne Cyclisme Feminin
|0:28:30
|16
|Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
|0:54:17
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy