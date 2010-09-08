Trending

Armitstead prevails in Le Teil

Whitelaw remains in overall lead

Image 1 of 10

A great ride from a Great Briton: Lizzie Armitstead (Cervelo Test Team) claims the stage win by four seconds.

A great ride from a Great Briton: Lizzie Armitstead (Cervelo Test Team) claims the stage win by four seconds.
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 2 of 10

Lotto's ladies: Tiffany Cromwell and Grace Verbeke.

Lotto's ladies: Tiffany Cromwell and Grace Verbeke.
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 3 of 10

Sharon Laws (Cervelo Test Team) is second overall.

Sharon Laws (Cervelo Test Team) is second overall.
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 4 of 10

Ruth Corset (Australia) leads the mountains competition and sits in third overall.

Ruth Corset (Australia) leads the mountains competition and sits in third overall.
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 5 of 10

Vilija Sereikaite (Lithuania) leads the sprint classification.

Vilija Sereikaite (Lithuania) leads the sprint classification.
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 6 of 10

It was all smiles for Lizzie Armitstead (Cervelo Test Team) on the podium.

It was all smiles for Lizzie Armitstead (Cervelo Test Team) on the podium.
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 7 of 10

Grace Verbeke (Lotto Ladies Team) won the sprint for second.

Grace Verbeke (Lotto Ladies Team) won the sprint for second.
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 8 of 10

What a champ: Ruth Corset wears her Australia champion colours.

What a champ: Ruth Corset wears her Australia champion colours.
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 9 of 10

The women's peloton gets ready for the start of stage three.

The women's peloton gets ready for the start of stage three.
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 10 of 10

French champion Melodie Lesueur, who is recovering from a very bad accident, with race leader leader Vicki Whitelaw.

French champion Melodie Lesueur, who is recovering from a very bad accident, with race leader leader Vicki Whitelaw.
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)

Lizzie Armitstead (Cervelo TestTeam) won stage three of the Tour Cycliste Féminin International de l'Ardèche in Le Teil when she gapped her breakaway companions inside the final kilometre and crossed the finish line with a four-second cushion. Grace Verbeke (Lotto Ladies Team) won the 11-rider sprint for second ahead of Fröydis Waersted (Norway).

"It was a nice good victory today with great teamwork again from [teammates] Lieselot Decroix and Patricia Schwager who did great work in the first part of the race, enabling us to have four riders in the front," said Armitstead. " I remembered the course from last year. With 600 meters to go I took a fast corner and had a small gap and I just gave it full gas to the finish and nobody could pass me."

"The stage was marked by a seventeen rider break lasting until the final 30km when they came together before the finish on the long climb," said Egon van Kessel, Cervelo TestTeam sports director. "The climb was not that heavy, so we really couldn't make a difference to the others. We had four riders in the break: Armitstead, Sharon Laws, Carla Ryan and Claudia Häusler. A rider did try to break out of the group but was taken back in the final.

"We decided to go for the sprint with Lizzie and she was able to win it. There are some heavy stages ahead and the team is still in a good position. We now have several options for the GC with Sharon [Laws] for sure, but also with Lizzie and Claudia."

The general classification remains unchanged with Vicki Whitelaw (Lotto Ladies Team) leading Sharon Laws (Cervelo TestTeam) by one second while Ruth Corset (Australia) holds third, 1:29 down.

Tomorrow the peloton tackles the queen stage from Saint Sauveur de Montagut to Cruas. The 117km stage contains one category 1 climb, two category 2 climbs and one category 3 climb, the last climb before the finish in Cruas.

Full Results
1Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team2:16:18
2Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team0:00:04
3Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Norway
4Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
5Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
6Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
7Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Belgium
8Lise Noestvold (Nor) Norway
9Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
10Anna Fischer (Ger) Rapha Condor
11Rosane Kirch (Bra) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
12Andréa Graus (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
13Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team0:00:09
14Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
15Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
16Tatiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
17Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia0:00:48
18Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Belgium0:03:02
19Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania
20Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
21Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
22Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgium
23Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway
24Sanne Cant (Bel) Belgium
25Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
26Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) Netherlands
27Jessica Schneeberger (Swi) Switzerland
28Alli Holland (GBr) Rapha Condor
29Karine Aune (Swe) De Sprinters Malderen
30Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Switzerland
31Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
32Marion Rousse (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
33Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
34Elena Eggl (Ger) Bike-Aid
35Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) France
36Ine Beyen (Bel) Belgium
37Sophie De Boer (Ned) Netherlands
38Mireille Robin (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin
39Laure Werner (Bel) Belgium
40Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France
41Egle Zablockyte (Ltu) Lithuania
42Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland
43Latoya Brulee (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
44Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
45Christina Kollmann (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
46Natalie Creswick (GBr) Rapha Condor
47Line Foss (Nor) Norway
48Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia
49Liselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team
50Emma Silversides (GBr) De Sprinters Malderen
51Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Bike-Aid
52Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
53Svetlana Pauliukaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:05:49
54Arenda Grimberg (Ned) Netherlands
55Steffi Meizer (Ger) Bike-Aid
56Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Norway
57Lizanne Naude (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
58Emma Grant (GBr) Rapha Condor
59Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands
60Fabienne Schauss (Lux) De Sprinters Malderen
61Sylvie Gaillon (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin
62Andrea Dvorak (USA) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo0:05:55
63Natasha Perry (Aus) Rapha Condor0:07:02
64Audrey Cordon (Fra) France
65Manon Parisot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin0:09:27
66Rebecca Curley (GBr) Rapha Condor
67Daniela Gass (Ger) Bike-Aid0:12:10
68Désirée Schuler (Ger) Bike-Aid
69Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands
70Alna Burato (Fra) France
71Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Lithuania
72Sylvie Quittot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin
73Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Netherlands
74Amy De Ridder (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen0:14:19
75Fabienne Sommer (Swi) Switzerland
76Katarina Hranaiova (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team0:14:27
77Urte Joudvalkite (Ltu) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo0:14:28
78Amelie Rivat (Fra) France
79Elke Bolangier (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
80Lucie Macikova (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
81Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
82Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France0:15:45
83Andrea Chlumska (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team0:17:05
84Roberta Barzdaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:20:15
85Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Australia0:24:10
86Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team0:24:44
DNFMarie Voreland (Nor) Norway
DNFAmanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
DNFMirjam Schwager (Swi) Switzerland
DNFTina Heinzmann (Ger) Bike-Aid

Sprint 1 - Carrefour Fontenouille, 22.8km
1Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania5pts
2Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion3
3Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania2
4Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team1

Sprint 2 - Lussas, 48.7km
1Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania5pts
2Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion3
3Egle Zablockyte (Ltu) Lithuania2
4Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team1

Sprint 3 - Les Combes, 82.6km
1Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team5pts
2Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team3
3Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team2
4Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Bologne, 27.2km
1Jessica Schneeberger (Swi) Switzerland3pts
2Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion2
3Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team1

Mountain 2 - Côte de la Chapelle, 31.1km
1Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team3pts
2Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team2
3Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion1

Mountain 3 - Col de Benas, 63.1km
1Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia10pts
2Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team7
3Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team5
4Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team3
5Rosane Kirch (Bra) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo2
6Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Norway1

Teams
1Lotto Ladies Team6:49:06
2Cervelo Test Team0:00:01
3Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo0:00:05
4Norway0:02:58
5Australia0:03:42
6Belgium0:05:56
7Rapha Condor
8Esgl93 - Gsd Gestion0:08:54
9Lithuania
10Switzlerland
11De Sprinters Malderen
12Netherlands0:11:41
13Bike-Aid
14France0:12:54
15Bourgogne Cyclisme Feminin0:18:06
16Czech-Slovak Mixed Team0:43:11

General classification after stage 3
1Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team5:11:00
2Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:00:01
3Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia0:01:29
4Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:01:33
5Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team0:01:42
6Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team0:01:43
7Andréa Graus (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo0:01:48
8Lise Noestvold (Nor) Norway
9Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team0:01:51
10Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:01:52
11Anna Fischer (Ger) Rapha Condor0:01:53
12Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Belgium0:01:54
13Rosane Kirch (Bra) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo0:02:01
14Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Norway0:02:08
15Tatiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo0:02:17
16Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team0:02:24
17Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) France0:04:35
18Latoya Brulee (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen0:04:41
19Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania
20Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
21Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:04:45
22Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) Netherlands0:04:46
23Karine Aune (Swe) De Sprinters Malderen0:04:49
24Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:04:50
25Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland0:04:52
26Sophie De Boer (Ned) Netherlands0:04:56
27Natalie Creswick (GBr) Rapha Condor0:04:57
28Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:04:58
29Alli Holland (GBr) Rapha Condor0:05:00
30Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Switzerland0:05:02
31Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Bike-Aid
32Christina Kollmann (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo0:05:03
33Sanne Cant (Bel) Belgium
34Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway
35Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgium0:05:04
36Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:05:05
37Elena Eggl (Ger) Bike-Aid0:05:06
38Jessica Schneeberger (Swi) Switzerland0:05:07
39Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Belgium
40Ine Beyen (Bel) Belgium0:05:10
41Emma Silversides (GBr) De Sprinters Malderen
42Laure Werner (Bel) Belgium0:05:15
43Egle Zablockyte (Ltu) Lithuania0:05:17
44Marion Rousse (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:05:19
45Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:05:21
46Liselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team0:05:23
47Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team0:05:24
48Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia0:05:42
49Mireille Robin (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin0:06:00
50Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia0:06:06
51Arenda Grimberg (Ned) Netherlands0:07:59
52Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands0:08:00
53Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Norway0:08:05
54Svetlana Pauliukaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:08:11
55Fabienne Schauss (Lux) De Sprinters Malderen0:08:13
56Lizanne Naude (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team0:08:14
57Andrea Dvorak (USA) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo0:08:24
58Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France0:08:25
59Audrey Cordon (Fra) France0:09:20
60Natasha Perry (Aus) Rapha Condor0:09:28
61Line Foss (Nor) Norway0:10:04
62Emma Grant (GBr) Rapha Condor0:11:04
63Steffi Meizer (Ger) Bike-Aid0:11:08
64Sylvie Gaillon (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin0:11:12
65Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands0:14:07
66Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Netherlands0:14:22
67Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Lithuania0:14:29
68Daniela Gass (Ger) Bike-Aid
69Rebecca Curley (GBr) Rapha Condor0:14:42
70Manon Parisot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin0:15:00
71Urte Joudvalkite (Ltu) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo0:16:40
72Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team0:16:55
73Désirée Schuler (Ger) Bike-Aid0:17:24
74Fabienne Sommer (Swi) Switzerland0:17:30
75Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France0:17:45
76Sylvie Quittot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin0:18:09
77Katarina Hranaiova (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team0:19:11
78Amelie Rivat (Fra) France0:19:47
79Amy De Ridder (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen0:19:55
80Alna Burato (Fra) France0:20:43
81Elke Bolangier (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen0:22:37
82Lucie Macikova (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team0:23:29
83Andrea Chlumska (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team0:26:19
84Roberta Barzdaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:29:19
85Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Australia0:32:36
86Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team0:59:05

Sprints classification
1Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania15pts
2Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion10
3Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team8
4Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team5
5Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team5
6Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team4
7Désirée Schuler (Ger) Bike-Aid3
8Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team2
9Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team2
10Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania2
11Egle Zablockyte (Ltu) Lithuania2
12Daniela Gass (Ger) Bike-Aid2
13Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Bike-Aid1

Mountains classification
1Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia10pts
2Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team8
3Jessica Schneeberger (Swi) Switzerland6
4Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team5
5Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team3
6Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team3
7Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team3
8Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team2
9Rosane Kirch (Bra) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo2
10Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion2
11Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Norway1
12Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion1

Young riders classification
1Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team5:12:33
2Lise Noestvold (Nor) Norway0:00:15
3Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team0:00:18
4Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Norway0:00:35
5Tatiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo0:00:44
6Latoya Brulee (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen0:03:08
7Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania
8Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:03:12
9Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:03:17
10Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland0:03:19
11Sophie De Boer (Ned) Netherlands0:03:23
12Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:03:25
13Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Switzerland0:03:29
14Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Bike-Aid
15Christina Kollmann (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo0:03:30
16Sanne Cant (Bel) Belgium
17Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway
18Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgium0:03:31
19Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:03:32
20Elena Eggl (Ger) Bike-Aid0:03:33
21Jessica Schneeberger (Swi) Switzerland0:03:34
22Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Belgium
23Ine Beyen (Bel) Belgium0:03:37
24Egle Zablockyte (Ltu) Lithuania0:03:44
25Marion Rousse (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:03:46
26Liselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team0:03:50
27Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia0:04:09
28Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia0:04:33
29Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands0:06:27
30Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Norway0:06:32
31Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France0:06:52
32Audrey Cordon (Fra) France0:07:47
33Emma Grant (GBr) Rapha Condor0:09:31
34Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands0:12:34
35Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Netherlands0:12:49
36Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Lithuania0:12:56
37Manon Parisot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin0:13:27
38Urte Joudvalkite (Ltu) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo0:15:07
39Fabienne Sommer (Swi) Switzerland0:15:57
40Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France0:16:12
41Amelie Rivat (Fra) France0:18:14
42Amy De Ridder (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen0:18:22
43Andrea Chlumska (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team0:24:46
44Roberta Barzdaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:27:46
45Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Australia0:31:03

Teams classification
1Lotto Ladies Team15:36:25
2Cervelo Test Team0:00:01
3Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo0:02:34
4Norway0:05:34
5Australia0:06:06
6Rapha Condor0:08:25
7Belgium0:08:36
8Esgl93 - Gsd Gestion0:10:51
9De Sprinters Malderen0:11:15
10Lithuania0:11:31
11Switzerland0:11:36
12Netherlands0:14:03
13Bike-Aid0:14:40
14France0:15:27
15Bourgogne Cyclisme Feminin0:28:30
16Czech-Slovak Mixed Team0:54:17

