Image 1 of 10 A great ride from a Great Briton: Lizzie Armitstead (Cervelo Test Team) claims the stage win by four seconds. (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 2 of 10 Lotto's ladies: Tiffany Cromwell and Grace Verbeke. (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 3 of 10 Sharon Laws (Cervelo Test Team) is second overall. (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 4 of 10 Ruth Corset (Australia) leads the mountains competition and sits in third overall. (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 5 of 10 Vilija Sereikaite (Lithuania) leads the sprint classification. (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 6 of 10 It was all smiles for Lizzie Armitstead (Cervelo Test Team) on the podium. (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 7 of 10 Grace Verbeke (Lotto Ladies Team) won the sprint for second. (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 8 of 10 What a champ: Ruth Corset wears her Australia champion colours. (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 9 of 10 The women's peloton gets ready for the start of stage three. (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 10 of 10 French champion Melodie Lesueur, who is recovering from a very bad accident, with race leader leader Vicki Whitelaw. (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)

Lizzie Armitstead (Cervelo TestTeam) won stage three of the Tour Cycliste Féminin International de l'Ardèche in Le Teil when she gapped her breakaway companions inside the final kilometre and crossed the finish line with a four-second cushion. Grace Verbeke (Lotto Ladies Team) won the 11-rider sprint for second ahead of Fröydis Waersted (Norway).

"It was a nice good victory today with great teamwork again from [teammates] Lieselot Decroix and Patricia Schwager who did great work in the first part of the race, enabling us to have four riders in the front," said Armitstead. " I remembered the course from last year. With 600 meters to go I took a fast corner and had a small gap and I just gave it full gas to the finish and nobody could pass me."

"The stage was marked by a seventeen rider break lasting until the final 30km when they came together before the finish on the long climb," said Egon van Kessel, Cervelo TestTeam sports director. "The climb was not that heavy, so we really couldn't make a difference to the others. We had four riders in the break: Armitstead, Sharon Laws, Carla Ryan and Claudia Häusler. A rider did try to break out of the group but was taken back in the final.

"We decided to go for the sprint with Lizzie and she was able to win it. There are some heavy stages ahead and the team is still in a good position. We now have several options for the GC with Sharon [Laws] for sure, but also with Lizzie and Claudia."

The general classification remains unchanged with Vicki Whitelaw (Lotto Ladies Team) leading Sharon Laws (Cervelo TestTeam) by one second while Ruth Corset (Australia) holds third, 1:29 down.

Tomorrow the peloton tackles the queen stage from Saint Sauveur de Montagut to Cruas. The 117km stage contains one category 1 climb, two category 2 climbs and one category 3 climb, the last climb before the finish in Cruas.

Full Results 1 Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 2:16:18 2 Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team 0:00:04 3 Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Norway 4 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 5 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 6 Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia 7 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Belgium 8 Lise Noestvold (Nor) Norway 9 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 10 Anna Fischer (Ger) Rapha Condor 11 Rosane Kirch (Bra) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 12 Andréa Graus (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 13 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 0:00:09 14 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 15 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 16 Tatiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 17 Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia 0:00:48 18 Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Belgium 0:03:02 19 Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania 20 Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 21 Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 22 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgium 23 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway 24 Sanne Cant (Bel) Belgium 25 Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 26 Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) Netherlands 27 Jessica Schneeberger (Swi) Switzerland 28 Alli Holland (GBr) Rapha Condor 29 Karine Aune (Swe) De Sprinters Malderen 30 Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Switzerland 31 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania 32 Marion Rousse (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 33 Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 34 Elena Eggl (Ger) Bike-Aid 35 Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) France 36 Ine Beyen (Bel) Belgium 37 Sophie De Boer (Ned) Netherlands 38 Mireille Robin (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin 39 Laure Werner (Bel) Belgium 40 Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France 41 Egle Zablockyte (Ltu) Lithuania 42 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland 43 Latoya Brulee (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen 44 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 45 Christina Kollmann (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 46 Natalie Creswick (GBr) Rapha Condor 47 Line Foss (Nor) Norway 48 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia 49 Liselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team 50 Emma Silversides (GBr) De Sprinters Malderen 51 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Bike-Aid 52 Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 53 Svetlana Pauliukaite (Ltu) Lithuania 0:05:49 54 Arenda Grimberg (Ned) Netherlands 55 Steffi Meizer (Ger) Bike-Aid 56 Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Norway 57 Lizanne Naude (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 58 Emma Grant (GBr) Rapha Condor 59 Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands 60 Fabienne Schauss (Lux) De Sprinters Malderen 61 Sylvie Gaillon (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin 62 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 0:05:55 63 Natasha Perry (Aus) Rapha Condor 0:07:02 64 Audrey Cordon (Fra) France 65 Manon Parisot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin 0:09:27 66 Rebecca Curley (GBr) Rapha Condor 67 Daniela Gass (Ger) Bike-Aid 0:12:10 68 Désirée Schuler (Ger) Bike-Aid 69 Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands 70 Alna Burato (Fra) France 71 Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Lithuania 72 Sylvie Quittot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin 73 Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Netherlands 74 Amy De Ridder (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen 0:14:19 75 Fabienne Sommer (Swi) Switzerland 76 Katarina Hranaiova (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team 0:14:27 77 Urte Joudvalkite (Ltu) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 0:14:28 78 Amelie Rivat (Fra) France 79 Elke Bolangier (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen 80 Lucie Macikova (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team 81 Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team 82 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France 0:15:45 83 Andrea Chlumska (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team 0:17:05 84 Roberta Barzdaite (Ltu) Lithuania 0:20:15 85 Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Australia 0:24:10 86 Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team 0:24:44 DNF Marie Voreland (Nor) Norway DNF Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia DNF Mirjam Schwager (Swi) Switzerland DNF Tina Heinzmann (Ger) Bike-Aid

Sprint 1 - Carrefour Fontenouille, 22.8km 1 Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania 5 pts 2 Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 3 3 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania 2 4 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 1

Sprint 2 - Lussas, 48.7km 1 Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania 5 pts 2 Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 3 3 Egle Zablockyte (Ltu) Lithuania 2 4 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 1

Sprint 3 - Les Combes, 82.6km 1 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 5 pts 2 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 3 3 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 2 4 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Bologne, 27.2km 1 Jessica Schneeberger (Swi) Switzerland 3 pts 2 Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 2 3 Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 1

Mountain 2 - Côte de la Chapelle, 31.1km 1 Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team 3 pts 2 Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 2 3 Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 1

Mountain 3 - Col de Benas, 63.1km 1 Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia 10 pts 2 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 7 3 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 5 4 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 3 5 Rosane Kirch (Bra) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 2 6 Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Norway 1

Teams 1 Lotto Ladies Team 6:49:06 2 Cervelo Test Team 0:00:01 3 Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 0:00:05 4 Norway 0:02:58 5 Australia 0:03:42 6 Belgium 0:05:56 7 Rapha Condor 8 Esgl93 - Gsd Gestion 0:08:54 9 Lithuania 10 Switzlerland 11 De Sprinters Malderen 12 Netherlands 0:11:41 13 Bike-Aid 14 France 0:12:54 15 Bourgogne Cyclisme Feminin 0:18:06 16 Czech-Slovak Mixed Team 0:43:11

General classification after stage 3 1 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 5:11:00 2 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:01 3 Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia 0:01:29 4 Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:33 5 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 0:01:42 6 Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team 0:01:43 7 Andréa Graus (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 0:01:48 8 Lise Noestvold (Nor) Norway 9 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 0:01:51 10 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:52 11 Anna Fischer (Ger) Rapha Condor 0:01:53 12 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Belgium 0:01:54 13 Rosane Kirch (Bra) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 0:02:01 14 Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Norway 0:02:08 15 Tatiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 0:02:17 16 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 0:02:24 17 Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) France 0:04:35 18 Latoya Brulee (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen 0:04:41 19 Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania 20 Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 21 Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:04:45 22 Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) Netherlands 0:04:46 23 Karine Aune (Swe) De Sprinters Malderen 0:04:49 24 Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:04:50 25 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland 0:04:52 26 Sophie De Boer (Ned) Netherlands 0:04:56 27 Natalie Creswick (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:04:57 28 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania 0:04:58 29 Alli Holland (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:05:00 30 Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Switzerland 0:05:02 31 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Bike-Aid 32 Christina Kollmann (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 0:05:03 33 Sanne Cant (Bel) Belgium 34 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway 35 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgium 0:05:04 36 Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:05:05 37 Elena Eggl (Ger) Bike-Aid 0:05:06 38 Jessica Schneeberger (Swi) Switzerland 0:05:07 39 Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Belgium 40 Ine Beyen (Bel) Belgium 0:05:10 41 Emma Silversides (GBr) De Sprinters Malderen 42 Laure Werner (Bel) Belgium 0:05:15 43 Egle Zablockyte (Ltu) Lithuania 0:05:17 44 Marion Rousse (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:05:19 45 Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:05:21 46 Liselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team 0:05:23 47 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 0:05:24 48 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia 0:05:42 49 Mireille Robin (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin 0:06:00 50 Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia 0:06:06 51 Arenda Grimberg (Ned) Netherlands 0:07:59 52 Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands 0:08:00 53 Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Norway 0:08:05 54 Svetlana Pauliukaite (Ltu) Lithuania 0:08:11 55 Fabienne Schauss (Lux) De Sprinters Malderen 0:08:13 56 Lizanne Naude (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 0:08:14 57 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 0:08:24 58 Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France 0:08:25 59 Audrey Cordon (Fra) France 0:09:20 60 Natasha Perry (Aus) Rapha Condor 0:09:28 61 Line Foss (Nor) Norway 0:10:04 62 Emma Grant (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:11:04 63 Steffi Meizer (Ger) Bike-Aid 0:11:08 64 Sylvie Gaillon (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin 0:11:12 65 Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands 0:14:07 66 Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Netherlands 0:14:22 67 Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Lithuania 0:14:29 68 Daniela Gass (Ger) Bike-Aid 69 Rebecca Curley (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:14:42 70 Manon Parisot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin 0:15:00 71 Urte Joudvalkite (Ltu) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 0:16:40 72 Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team 0:16:55 73 Désirée Schuler (Ger) Bike-Aid 0:17:24 74 Fabienne Sommer (Swi) Switzerland 0:17:30 75 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France 0:17:45 76 Sylvie Quittot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin 0:18:09 77 Katarina Hranaiova (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team 0:19:11 78 Amelie Rivat (Fra) France 0:19:47 79 Amy De Ridder (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen 0:19:55 80 Alna Burato (Fra) France 0:20:43 81 Elke Bolangier (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen 0:22:37 82 Lucie Macikova (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team 0:23:29 83 Andrea Chlumska (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team 0:26:19 84 Roberta Barzdaite (Ltu) Lithuania 0:29:19 85 Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Australia 0:32:36 86 Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team 0:59:05

Sprints classification 1 Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania 15 pts 2 Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 10 3 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 8 4 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 5 5 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 5 6 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 4 7 Désirée Schuler (Ger) Bike-Aid 3 8 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 2 9 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 2 10 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania 2 11 Egle Zablockyte (Ltu) Lithuania 2 12 Daniela Gass (Ger) Bike-Aid 2 13 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Bike-Aid 1

Mountains classification 1 Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia 10 pts 2 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 8 3 Jessica Schneeberger (Swi) Switzerland 6 4 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 5 5 Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 3 6 Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team 3 7 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 3 8 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 2 9 Rosane Kirch (Bra) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 2 10 Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 2 11 Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Norway 1 12 Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 1

Young riders classification 1 Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 5:12:33 2 Lise Noestvold (Nor) Norway 0:00:15 3 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 0:00:18 4 Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Norway 0:00:35 5 Tatiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 0:00:44 6 Latoya Brulee (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen 0:03:08 7 Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania 8 Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:03:12 9 Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:03:17 10 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland 0:03:19 11 Sophie De Boer (Ned) Netherlands 0:03:23 12 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania 0:03:25 13 Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Switzerland 0:03:29 14 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Bike-Aid 15 Christina Kollmann (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 0:03:30 16 Sanne Cant (Bel) Belgium 17 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway 18 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgium 0:03:31 19 Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:03:32 20 Elena Eggl (Ger) Bike-Aid 0:03:33 21 Jessica Schneeberger (Swi) Switzerland 0:03:34 22 Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Belgium 23 Ine Beyen (Bel) Belgium 0:03:37 24 Egle Zablockyte (Ltu) Lithuania 0:03:44 25 Marion Rousse (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:03:46 26 Liselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team 0:03:50 27 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia 0:04:09 28 Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia 0:04:33 29 Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands 0:06:27 30 Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Norway 0:06:32 31 Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France 0:06:52 32 Audrey Cordon (Fra) France 0:07:47 33 Emma Grant (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:09:31 34 Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands 0:12:34 35 Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Netherlands 0:12:49 36 Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Lithuania 0:12:56 37 Manon Parisot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin 0:13:27 38 Urte Joudvalkite (Ltu) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 0:15:07 39 Fabienne Sommer (Swi) Switzerland 0:15:57 40 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France 0:16:12 41 Amelie Rivat (Fra) France 0:18:14 42 Amy De Ridder (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen 0:18:22 43 Andrea Chlumska (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team 0:24:46 44 Roberta Barzdaite (Ltu) Lithuania 0:27:46 45 Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Australia 0:31:03