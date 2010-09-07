Image 1 of 14 The sprint in Beauchastel, Sharon Laws win the stage (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 2 of 14 Belgian Ludivine Henrion at the podium presentation in Le Pouzin (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 3 of 14 From left to right : Jessica Schneeberger best climber, Vilija Sereikaite sprint leader and Amanda Spratt most combative of the day (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 4 of 14 Sharon Laws wearing the Harlequin jersey (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 5 of 14 French rider Elodie Hegoburu from ESGL 93-GSD Gestion (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 6 of 14 Carla Ryan enjoying teammate Sharon Laws's victory (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 7 of 14 BikeAir rider at the start (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 8 of 14 The Cerv (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 9 of 14 The Cerv (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 10 of 14 The Australian national team with Ruth Corset in the middle (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 11 of 14 Dane Margriet Kloppenburg (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 12 of 14 Belgian Kaat Hannes at the podium (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 13 of 14 Swiss rider Jennifer Hohl (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 14 of 14 Lithuania's Vilija Sereikaite took the lead in the sprint classification (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)

Sharon Laws (Cervelo TestTeam) outsprinted breakaway companion Vicki Whitelaw (Lotto Ladies Team) to win stage one of the Tour Cycliste Féminin International de l'Ardèche. Laws's teammate Lizzie Armitstead won the field sprint for third in the 112.4km stage, leading in the peloton 1:41 after Laws and Whitelaw.

With her victory in the opening stage, Laws also earned the first leader's jersey of the five-day French stage race. As in the stage results, Whitelaw holds second overall in the same time as Laws while Armitstead is third, 1:41 back.

"My legs were good today, I felt that I was stronger than Vicki, as she mostly followed in my wheel and I was able to beat her in the sprint," said Laws after winning the first UCI-sanctioned race of her career. "I have to say thanks to the team, today we were the smartest and strongest team.

"I will try to keep leader's jersey as long as possible on my shoulders, and we have a lot of other options in the team. I have had some bad luck this year, I broke my collarbone in the Giro and didn't race for a long time, so this is very gratifying."

Cervelo TestTeam sports director Egon van Kessel is pleased that Laws was able to have a breakthrough performance in France. "Sharon is a really good rider who has given the team a lot of support this year though she had never won a race," said van Kessel. "So it is great that she is able to win today, with a good perspective for the GC with an advantage of 1:41.

"Today's first stage in the Tour de Ardeche was an easy stage with only a small climb at the beginning of the race but the peloton stayed together," said van Kessel. "The Australian rider Amanda Spratt was in the lead and with 75km to go she had a quite a big gap. Then there was some wind from the side so we decided to attack with the whole team. We took Spratt back and then Sharon Laws attacked and took Vicky Whitelaw with her, together they took quite a big advantage."

Full Results 1 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 2:48:54 2 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 3 Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:41 4 Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team 5 Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania 6 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Belgium 7 Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 8 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway 9 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania 10 Sanne Cant (Bel) Belgium 11 Latoya Brulee (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen 12 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France 13 Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Belgium 14 Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Switzerland 15 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 16 Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 17 Daniela Gass (Ger) Bike-Aid 18 Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) France 19 Tatiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 20 Alli Holland (GBr) Rapha Condor 21 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgium 22 Laure Werner (Bel) Belgium 23 Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands 24 Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Netherlands 25 Liselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team 26 Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Lithuania 27 Egle Zablockyte (Ltu) Lithuania 28 Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) Netherlands 29 Marie Voreland (Nor) Norway 30 Marion Rousse (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 31 Sophie De Boer (Ned) Netherlands 32 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 33 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 34 Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia 35 Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 36 Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 37 Lise Noestvold (Nor) Norway 38 Jessica Schneeberger (Swi) Switzerland 39 Elena Eggl (Ger) Bike-Aid 40 Andréa Graus (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 41 Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team 42 Arenda Grimberg (Ned) Netherlands 43 Ine Beyen (Bel) Belgium 44 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland 45 Natalie Creswick (GBr) Rapha Condor 46 Emma Silversides (GBr) De Sprinters Malderen 47 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia 48 Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands 49 Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Norway 50 Katarina Hranaiova (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team 51 Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Norway 52 Fabienne Schauss (Lux) De Sprinters Malderen 53 Karine Aune (Swe) De Sprinters Malderen 54 Lizanne Naude (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 55 Mireille Robin (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin 56 Christina Kollmann (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 57 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 58 Audrey Cordon (Fra) France 59 Mirjam Schwager (Swi) Switzerland 60 Rosane Kirch (Bra) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 61 Anna Fischer (Ger) Rapha Condor 62 Svetlana Pauliukaite (Ltu) Lithuania 63 Urte Joudvalkite (Ltu) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 64 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Bike-Aid 65 Natasha Perry (Aus) Rapha Condor 66 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 67 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 68 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia 69 Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 70 Fabienne Sommer (Swi) Switzerland 0:02:18 71 Emma Grant (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:04:47 72 Désirée Schuler (Ger) Bike-Aid 73 Rebecca Curley (GBr) Rapha Condor 74 Manon Parisot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin 75 Amelie Rivat (Fra) France 76 Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France 77 Steffi Meizer (Ger) Bike-Aid 78 Amy De Ridder (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen 79 Sylvie Gaillon (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin 80 Sylvie Quittot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin 0:04:59 81 Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia 0:05:20 82 Line Foss (Nor) Norway 0:05:58 83 Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Australia 0:07:11 84 Elke Bolangier (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen 85 Roberta Barzdaite (Ltu) Lithuania 0:07:57 86 Alna Burato (Fra) France 0:08:00 87 Tina Heinzmann (Ger) Bike-Aid 88 Lucie Macikova (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team 89 Andrea Chlumska (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team 90 Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team 0:33:11 DNF Jennifer Sägeser (Swi) Switzerland

Points 1 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 12 pts 2 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 10 3 Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 8 4 Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team 7 5 Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania 6 6 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Belgium 5 7 Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 4 8 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway 3 9 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania 2 10 Sanne Cant (Bel) Belgium 1

Sprint 1 - Aux 4 Soux, 20.4km 1 Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania 5 pts 2 Désirée Schuler (Ger) Bike-Aid 3 3 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 2 4 Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 1

Sprint 2 - Cave d'Alba la Romaine, 50.5km 1 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia 5 pts 2 Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 3 3 Daniela Gass (Ger) Bike-Aid 2 4 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Bike-Aid 1

Sprint 3 - Cruas, 89.1km 1 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 5 pts 2 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 3 3 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 2 4 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 1

Mountain 1 - Côte de St Vincent de Barrés, 14.9km 1 Jessica Schneeberger (Swi) Switzerland 3 pts 2 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 2 3 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 1

Teams 1 Lotto Ladies Team 8:30:04 2 Cervelo Test Team 3 Belgium 0:01:41 4 Lithuania 5 Esgl93 - Gsd Gestion 6 Norway 7 Netherlands 8 France 9 Switzerland 10 De Sprinters Malderen 11 Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 12 Bike-Aid 13 Rapha Condor 14 Australia 15 Bourgogne Cyclisme Feminin 0:07:53 16 Czech-Slovak Mixed Team 0:08:00

General classification after stage 1 1 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 2:48:54 2 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 3 Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:41 4 Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team 5 Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania 6 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Belgium 7 Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 8 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway 9 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania 10 Sanne Cant (Bel) Belgium 11 Latoya Brulee (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen 12 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France 13 Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Belgium 14 Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Switzerland 15 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 16 Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 17 Daniela Gass (Ger) Bike-Aid 18 Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) France 19 Tatiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 20 Alli Holland (GBr) Rapha Condor 21 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgium 22 Laure Werner (Bel) Belgium 23 Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands 24 Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Netherlands 25 Liselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team 26 Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Lithuania 27 Egle Zablockyte (Ltu) Lithuania 28 Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) Netherlands 29 Marie Voreland (Nor) Norway 30 Marion Rousse (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 31 Sophie De Boer (Ned) Netherlands 32 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 33 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 34 Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia 35 Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 36 Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 37 Lise Noestvold (Nor) Norway 38 Jessica Schneeberger (Swi) Switzerland 39 Elena Eggl (Ger) Bike-Aid 40 Andréa Graus (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 41 Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team 42 Arenda Grimberg (Ned) Netherlands 43 Ine Beyen (Bel) Belgium 44 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland 45 Natalie Creswick (GBr) Rapha Condor 46 Emma Silversides (GBr) De Sprinters Malderen 47 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia 48 Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands 49 Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Norway 50 Katarina Hranaiova (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team 51 Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Norway 52 Fabienne Schauss (Lux) De Sprinters Malderen 53 Karine Aune (Swe) De Sprinters Malderen 54 Lizanne Naude (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 55 Mireille Robin (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin 56 Christina Kollmann (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 57 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 58 Audrey Cordon (Fra) France 59 Mirjam Schwager (Swi) Switzerland 60 Rosane Kirch (Bra) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 61 Anna Fischer (Ger) Rapha Condor 62 Svetlana Pauliukaite (Ltu) Lithuania 63 Urte Joudvalkite (Ltu) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 64 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Bike-Aid 65 Natasha Perry (Aus) Rapha Condor 66 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 67 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 68 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia 69 Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 70 Fabienne Sommer (Swi) Switzerland 0:02:18 71 Emma Grant (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:04:47 72 Désirée Schuler (Ger) Bike-Aid 73 Rebecca Curley (GBr) Rapha Condor 74 Manon Parisot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin 75 Amelie Rivat (Fra) France 76 Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France 77 Steffi Meizer (Ger) Bike-Aid 78 Amy De Ridder (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen 79 Sylvie Gaillon (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin 80 Sylvie Quittot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin 0:04:59 81 Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia 0:05:20 82 Line Foss (Nor) Norway 0:05:58 83 Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Australia 0:07:11 84 Elke Bolangier (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen 85 Roberta Barzdaite (Ltu) Lithuania 0:07:57 86 Alna Burato (Fra) France 0:08:00 87 Tina Heinzmann (Ger) Bike-Aid 88 Lucie Macikova (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team 89 Andrea Chlumska (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team 90 Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team 0:33:11

Sprints classification 1 Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania 5 pts 2 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 5 3 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia 5 4 Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 4 5 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 3 6 Désirée Schuler (Ger) Bike-Aid 3 7 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 2 8 Daniela Gass (Ger) Bike-Aid 2 9 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 2 10 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 1 11 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Bike-Aid 1

Mountains classification 1 Jessica Schneeberger (Swi) Switzerland 3 pts 2 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 2 3 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 1

Young riders classification 1 Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 2:50:35 2 Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania 3 Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 4 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway 5 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania 6 Sanne Cant (Bel) Belgium 7 Latoya Brulee (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen 8 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France 9 Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Belgium 10 Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Switzerland 11 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 12 Tatiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 13 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgium 14 Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands 15 Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Netherlands 16 Liselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team 17 Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Lithuania 18 Egle Zablockyte (Ltu) Lithuania 19 Marie Voreland (Nor) Norway 20 Marion Rousse (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 21 Sophie De Boer (Ned) Netherlands 22 Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 23 Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 24 Lise Noestvold (Nor) Norway 25 Jessica Schneeberger (Swi) Switzerland 26 Elena Eggl (Ger) Bike-Aid 27 Ine Beyen (Bel) Belgium 28 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland 29 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia 30 Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands 31 Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Norway 32 Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Norway 33 Christina Kollmann (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 34 Audrey Cordon (Fra) France 35 Mirjam Schwager (Swi) Switzerland 36 Urte Joudvalkite (Ltu) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 37 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Bike-Aid 38 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia 39 Fabienne Sommer (Swi) Switzerland 0:00:37 40 Emma Grant (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:03:06 41 Manon Parisot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin 42 Amelie Rivat (Fra) France 43 Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France 44 Amy De Ridder (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen 45 Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia 0:03:21 46 Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Australia 0:05:30 47 Roberta Barzdaite (Ltu) Lithuania 0:06:16 48 Andrea Chlumska (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team 0:06:19