Laws bests Whitelaw in opening stage

First UCI win puts Laws into leader's jersey

Image 1 of 14

The sprint in Beauchastel, Sharon Laws win the stage

The sprint in Beauchastel, Sharon Laws win the stage
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 2 of 14

Belgian Ludivine Henrion at the podium presentation in Le Pouzin

Belgian Ludivine Henrion at the podium presentation in Le Pouzin
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 3 of 14

From left to right : Jessica Schneeberger best climber, Vilija Sereikaite sprint leader and Amanda Spratt most combative of the day

From left to right : Jessica Schneeberger best climber, Vilija Sereikaite sprint leader and Amanda Spratt most combative of the day
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 4 of 14

Sharon Laws wearing the Harlequin jersey

Sharon Laws wearing the Harlequin jersey
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 5 of 14

French rider Elodie Hegoburu from ESGL 93-GSD Gestion

French rider Elodie Hegoburu from ESGL 93-GSD Gestion
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 6 of 14

Carla Ryan enjoying teammate Sharon Laws's victory

Carla Ryan enjoying teammate Sharon Laws's victory
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 7 of 14

BikeAir rider at the start

BikeAir rider at the start
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 8 of 14

The Cerv

The Cerv
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 9 of 14

The Cerv

The Cerv
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 10 of 14

The Australian national team with Ruth Corset in the middle

The Australian national team with Ruth Corset in the middle
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 11 of 14

Dane Margriet Kloppenburg

Dane Margriet Kloppenburg
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 12 of 14

Belgian Kaat Hannes at the podium

Belgian Kaat Hannes at the podium
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 13 of 14

Swiss rider Jennifer Hohl

Swiss rider Jennifer Hohl
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 14 of 14

Lithuania's Vilija Sereikaite took the lead in the sprint classification

Lithuania's Vilija Sereikaite took the lead in the sprint classification
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)

Sharon Laws (Cervelo TestTeam) outsprinted breakaway companion Vicki Whitelaw (Lotto Ladies Team) to win stage one of the Tour Cycliste Féminin International de l'Ardèche. Laws's teammate Lizzie Armitstead won the field sprint for third in the 112.4km stage, leading in the peloton 1:41 after Laws and Whitelaw.

With her victory in the opening stage, Laws also earned the first leader's jersey of the five-day French stage race. As in the stage results, Whitelaw holds second overall in the same time as Laws while Armitstead is third, 1:41 back.

"My legs were good today, I felt that I was stronger than Vicki, as she mostly followed in my wheel and I was able to beat her in the sprint," said Laws after winning the first UCI-sanctioned race of her career. "I have to say thanks to the team, today we were the smartest and strongest team.

"I will try to keep leader's jersey as long as possible on my shoulders, and we have a lot of other options in the team. I have had some bad luck this year, I broke my collarbone in the Giro and didn't race for a long time, so this is very gratifying."

Cervelo TestTeam sports director Egon van Kessel is pleased that Laws was able to have a breakthrough performance in France. "Sharon is a really good rider who has given the team a lot of support this year though she had never won a race," said van Kessel. "So it is great that she is able to win today, with a good perspective for the GC with an advantage of 1:41.

"Today's first stage in the Tour de Ardeche was an easy stage with only a small climb at the beginning of the race but the peloton stayed together," said van Kessel. "The Australian rider Amanda Spratt was in the lead and with 75km to go she had a quite a big gap. Then there was some wind from the side so we decided to attack with the whole team. We took Spratt back and then Sharon Laws attacked and took Vicky Whitelaw with her, together they took quite a big advantage."

Full Results
1Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team2:48:54
2Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
3Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:01:41
4Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
5Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania
6Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Belgium
7Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
8Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway
9Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
10Sanne Cant (Bel) Belgium
11Latoya Brulee (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
12Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France
13Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Belgium
14Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Switzerland
15Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
16Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
17Daniela Gass (Ger) Bike-Aid
18Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) France
19Tatiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
20Alli Holland (GBr) Rapha Condor
21Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgium
22Laure Werner (Bel) Belgium
23Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands
24Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Netherlands
25Liselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team
26Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Lithuania
27Egle Zablockyte (Ltu) Lithuania
28Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) Netherlands
29Marie Voreland (Nor) Norway
30Marion Rousse (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
31Sophie De Boer (Ned) Netherlands
32Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
33Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
34Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
35Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
36Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
37Lise Noestvold (Nor) Norway
38Jessica Schneeberger (Swi) Switzerland
39Elena Eggl (Ger) Bike-Aid
40Andréa Graus (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
41Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
42Arenda Grimberg (Ned) Netherlands
43Ine Beyen (Bel) Belgium
44Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland
45Natalie Creswick (GBr) Rapha Condor
46Emma Silversides (GBr) De Sprinters Malderen
47Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia
48Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands
49Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Norway
50Katarina Hranaiova (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
51Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Norway
52Fabienne Schauss (Lux) De Sprinters Malderen
53Karine Aune (Swe) De Sprinters Malderen
54Lizanne Naude (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
55Mireille Robin (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin
56Christina Kollmann (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
57Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
58Audrey Cordon (Fra) France
59Mirjam Schwager (Swi) Switzerland
60Rosane Kirch (Bra) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
61Anna Fischer (Ger) Rapha Condor
62Svetlana Pauliukaite (Ltu) Lithuania
63Urte Joudvalkite (Ltu) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
64Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Bike-Aid
65Natasha Perry (Aus) Rapha Condor
66Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
67Andrea Dvorak (USA) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
68Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
69Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
70Fabienne Sommer (Swi) Switzerland0:02:18
71Emma Grant (GBr) Rapha Condor0:04:47
72Désirée Schuler (Ger) Bike-Aid
73Rebecca Curley (GBr) Rapha Condor
74Manon Parisot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin
75Amelie Rivat (Fra) France
76Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France
77Steffi Meizer (Ger) Bike-Aid
78Amy De Ridder (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
79Sylvie Gaillon (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin
80Sylvie Quittot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin0:04:59
81Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia0:05:20
82Line Foss (Nor) Norway0:05:58
83Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Australia0:07:11
84Elke Bolangier (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
85Roberta Barzdaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:07:57
86Alna Burato (Fra) France0:08:00
87Tina Heinzmann (Ger) Bike-Aid
88Lucie Macikova (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
89Andrea Chlumska (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
90Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team0:33:11
DNFJennifer Sägeser (Swi) Switzerland

Points
1Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team12pts
2Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team10
3Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team8
4Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team7
5Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania6
6Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Belgium5
7Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion4
8Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway3
9Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania2
10Sanne Cant (Bel) Belgium1

Sprint 1 - Aux 4 Soux, 20.4km
1Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania5pts
2Désirée Schuler (Ger) Bike-Aid3
3Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team2
4Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion1

Sprint 2 - Cave d'Alba la Romaine, 50.5km
1Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia5pts
2Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion3
3Daniela Gass (Ger) Bike-Aid2
4Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Bike-Aid1

Sprint 3 - Cruas, 89.1km
1Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team5pts
2Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team3
3Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team2
4Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team1

Mountain 1 - Côte de St Vincent de Barrés, 14.9km
1Jessica Schneeberger (Swi) Switzerland3pts
2Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team2
3Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team1

Teams
1Lotto Ladies Team8:30:04
2Cervelo Test Team
3Belgium0:01:41
4Lithuania
5Esgl93 - Gsd Gestion
6Norway
7Netherlands
8France
9Switzerland
10De Sprinters Malderen
11Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
12Bike-Aid
13Rapha Condor
14Australia
15Bourgogne Cyclisme Feminin0:07:53
16Czech-Slovak Mixed Team0:08:00

