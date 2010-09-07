Laws bests Whitelaw in opening stage
First UCI win puts Laws into leader's jersey
Sharon Laws (Cervelo TestTeam) outsprinted breakaway companion Vicki Whitelaw (Lotto Ladies Team) to win stage one of the Tour Cycliste Féminin International de l'Ardèche. Laws's teammate Lizzie Armitstead won the field sprint for third in the 112.4km stage, leading in the peloton 1:41 after Laws and Whitelaw.
With her victory in the opening stage, Laws also earned the first leader's jersey of the five-day French stage race. As in the stage results, Whitelaw holds second overall in the same time as Laws while Armitstead is third, 1:41 back.
"My legs were good today, I felt that I was stronger than Vicki, as she mostly followed in my wheel and I was able to beat her in the sprint," said Laws after winning the first UCI-sanctioned race of her career. "I have to say thanks to the team, today we were the smartest and strongest team.
"I will try to keep leader's jersey as long as possible on my shoulders, and we have a lot of other options in the team. I have had some bad luck this year, I broke my collarbone in the Giro and didn't race for a long time, so this is very gratifying."
Cervelo TestTeam sports director Egon van Kessel is pleased that Laws was able to have a breakthrough performance in France. "Sharon is a really good rider who has given the team a lot of support this year though she had never won a race," said van Kessel. "So it is great that she is able to win today, with a good perspective for the GC with an advantage of 1:41.
"Today's first stage in the Tour de Ardeche was an easy stage with only a small climb at the beginning of the race but the peloton stayed together," said van Kessel. "The Australian rider Amanda Spratt was in the lead and with 75km to go she had a quite a big gap. Then there was some wind from the side so we decided to attack with the whole team. We took Spratt back and then Sharon Laws attacked and took Vicky Whitelaw with her, together they took quite a big advantage."
|1
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|2:48:54
|2
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|3
|Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:41
|4
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|5
|Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|6
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Belgium
|7
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|8
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway
|9
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|10
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Belgium
|11
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
|12
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France
|13
|Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Belgium
|14
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Switzerland
|15
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|16
|Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|17
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Bike-Aid
|18
|Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) France
|19
|Tatiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|20
|Alli Holland (GBr) Rapha Condor
|21
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgium
|22
|Laure Werner (Bel) Belgium
|23
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands
|24
|Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Netherlands
|25
|Liselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team
|26
|Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|27
|Egle Zablockyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|28
|Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) Netherlands
|29
|Marie Voreland (Nor) Norway
|30
|Marion Rousse (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|31
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Netherlands
|32
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|33
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|34
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
|35
|Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|36
|Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|37
|Lise Noestvold (Nor) Norway
|38
|Jessica Schneeberger (Swi) Switzerland
|39
|Elena Eggl (Ger) Bike-Aid
|40
|Andréa Graus (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|41
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
|42
|Arenda Grimberg (Ned) Netherlands
|43
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Belgium
|44
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland
|45
|Natalie Creswick (GBr) Rapha Condor
|46
|Emma Silversides (GBr) De Sprinters Malderen
|47
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia
|48
|Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands
|49
|Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Norway
|50
|Katarina Hranaiova (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
|51
|Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Norway
|52
|Fabienne Schauss (Lux) De Sprinters Malderen
|53
|Karine Aune (Swe) De Sprinters Malderen
|54
|Lizanne Naude (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|55
|Mireille Robin (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin
|56
|Christina Kollmann (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|57
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|58
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) France
|59
|Mirjam Schwager (Swi) Switzerland
|60
|Rosane Kirch (Bra) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|61
|Anna Fischer (Ger) Rapha Condor
|62
|Svetlana Pauliukaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|63
|Urte Joudvalkite (Ltu) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|64
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Bike-Aid
|65
|Natasha Perry (Aus) Rapha Condor
|66
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|67
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|68
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
|69
|Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|70
|Fabienne Sommer (Swi) Switzerland
|0:02:18
|71
|Emma Grant (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:04:47
|72
|Désirée Schuler (Ger) Bike-Aid
|73
|Rebecca Curley (GBr) Rapha Condor
|74
|Manon Parisot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin
|75
|Amelie Rivat (Fra) France
|76
|Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France
|77
|Steffi Meizer (Ger) Bike-Aid
|78
|Amy De Ridder (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
|79
|Sylvie Gaillon (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin
|80
|Sylvie Quittot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin
|0:04:59
|81
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia
|0:05:20
|82
|Line Foss (Nor) Norway
|0:05:58
|83
|Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Australia
|0:07:11
|84
|Elke Bolangier (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
|85
|Roberta Barzdaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:07:57
|86
|Alna Burato (Fra) France
|0:08:00
|87
|Tina Heinzmann (Ger) Bike-Aid
|88
|Lucie Macikova (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
|89
|Andrea Chlumska (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
|90
|Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
|0:33:11
|DNF
|Jennifer Sägeser (Swi) Switzerland
|1
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|10
|3
|Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|8
|4
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|7
|5
|Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|6
|6
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Belgium
|5
|7
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|4
|8
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway
|3
|9
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|2
|10
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Belgium
|1
|1
|Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|5
|pts
|2
|Désirée Schuler (Ger) Bike-Aid
|3
|3
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|2
|4
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|1
|1
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
|5
|pts
|2
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|3
|3
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Bike-Aid
|2
|4
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Bike-Aid
|1
|1
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|3
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|4
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|1
|1
|Jessica Schneeberger (Swi) Switzerland
|3
|pts
|2
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|2
|3
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|1
|1
|Lotto Ladies Team
|8:30:04
|2
|Cervelo Test Team
|3
|Belgium
|0:01:41
|4
|Lithuania
|5
|Esgl93 - Gsd Gestion
|6
|Norway
|7
|Netherlands
|8
|France
|9
|Switzerland
|10
|De Sprinters Malderen
|11
|Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|12
|Bike-Aid
|13
|Rapha Condor
|14
|Australia
|15
|Bourgogne Cyclisme Feminin
|0:07:53
|16
|Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
|0:08:00
