Trending

Degenkolb dashes to victory

Perichon remains in leader's jersey

Full Results
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team4:06:12
2Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
3Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
4Philipp Ries (Ger) Germany
5Guillaume Bonnet (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
6Benjamin Giraud (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
7Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) France Militaire
8Boris Zimine (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
9Thomas Bouteille (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
10Yauheni Patenko (Blr) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
11Mickaël Jeannin (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
12Adrien Petit (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
13Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
14Sibrecht Pieters (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
15Nicolas Bonnet (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
16Pirmin Lang (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
17Niels Vandyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
18Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
19Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
20Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP - Powerplus
21Pèter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal - BMC
22Svein Erik Vold (Nor) Joker Bianchi
23Kévin Denis (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
24Loïc Aubert (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
25Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
26Raymond Künzli (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
27Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Rabobank
28Florent Barle (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
29Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas Personal - BMC
30Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
31Etienne Fedrigo (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
32Cyril Vincenti (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
33Hubert Schwab (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
34Youssef Reguigui (Alg) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
35Tom Thill (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
36Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
37Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP - Powerplus
38Philipp Klein (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
39Elias Schmaeh (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
40Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Bianchi
41Nicolas Bourdillat (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
42Cédric Gaoua (Fra) Alsace
43Jesper Asselman (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
44Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
45Fabio Ursi (Ita) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
46Gwenaël Teillet (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
47Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
48Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
49Jonathan Mouchel (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
50Clément Penven (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
51Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
52Jacob Rathe (USA) US National Team
53Tassilo Fricke (Ger) Team Netapp
54Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
55Cédric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
56Kévin Cherruault (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
57Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
58Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
59Lawrence Warbasse (USA) US National Team
60Frank Dressler (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
61Sondre Gjerdevik Sørtveit (Nor) Joker Bianchi
62Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Bianchi
63Herberts Pudans (Lat) C.R.4.C. Roanne
64Michel Koch (Ger) Germany
65Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank
66Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
67Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal - BMC
68Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
69Carson Milller (USA) US National Team
70Christophe Laurent (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
71Hakan Nilsson (Swe) Continental Team Differdange
72Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi
73Charlie Avis (USA) US National Team
74Marek Canecky (Svk) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
75Mickaël Renou (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
76Julien Gonnet (Fra) France Militaire
77Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
78Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank
79Thomas Dietsch (Fra) Alsace
80David Rosch (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC
81Olivier Grammaire (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
82Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank
83Nicolas Edet (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
84George Bennett (NZl) C.R.4.C. Roanne
85Jean Edouard Antz (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
86Franck Charrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
87Christian Heule (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
88Mirco Saggiorato (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
89Jérémy Bescond (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
90Blaise Sonnery (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
91Sylvain Georges (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
92Aymeric Brunet (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
93Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
94Jérôme Mainard (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
95David Hesselbarth (Ger) Germany
96Alexandre Aulas (Fra) France Militaire
97Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
98Thomas Bonnin (Fra) France Militaire
99Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
100Romain Delalot (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
101Martin Gründer (Ger) Germany
102Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Netapp
103Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp
104Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
105Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
106Anthony Bisceglia (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
107Frédéric Frech (Fra) France Militaire
108Pieter Serry (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
109Rudy Molard (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
110Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
111Olivier Lefrançois (Fra) France Militaire
112Anthony Vignes (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
113Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
114Frédéric Finot (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
115Bruno Guggisberg (Swi) Atlas Personal - BMC
116Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
117Morten Knudsen (Den) Continental Team Differdange
118Guillaume Malle (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
119Grégor Weiss (Fra) Alsace
120Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
121Benoit Luminet (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
122Georges Lestage (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
123Frédéric Brun (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
124Erik Slack (USA) US National Team
125Colin Menc Molina (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
126Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
127Benjamin Cantournet (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
128Maximilian May (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team0:00:21
129Mark O'brien (Aus) U.V. Aube0:00:26
130Anthony Buhler (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard0:00:33
131Edouard Lauber (Fra) Alsace0:00:55
132Alexis Bodiot (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise0:01:36
133Julien Rabaud (Fra) U.V. Aube
134Nils Plötner (Ger) Germany0:02:39
135Michaël Weicht (Ger) Germany
136Quentin Santy (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
137Johann Rigoulay (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe0:04:45
138Maxime Robert (Fra) Alsace
139Alexis Coulon (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon0:07:40
140Aaron Buggle (Irl) U.V. Aube
141Mats Boeve (Ned) Rabobank
142Thibaut Villa (Fra) U.V. Aube
143Pierre-Alain Nicole (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
144Nico Schneider (Ger) Continental Team Differdange0:07:55
145Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC

Points
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team20pts
2Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun16
3Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof13
4Philipp Ries (Ger) Germany10
5Guillaume Bonnet (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin8
6Benjamin Giraud (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence6
7Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) France Militaire4
8Boris Zimine (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard3
9Thomas Bouteille (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard2
10Yauheni Patenko (Blr) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme1

Sprint 1
1Frédéric Brun (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin4pts
2Michaël Weicht (Ger) Germany2
3Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC1

Sprint 2
1Frédéric Brun (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin4pts
2Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC2
3Michaël Weicht (Ger) Germany1

Sprint 3
1Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus4pts
2Sylvain Georges (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme2
3David Hesselbarth (Ger) Germany1

Intermediate sprint
1Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC5pts
2Frédéric Brun (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin3
3Michaël Weicht (Ger) Germany2
4Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof1

Mountain 1
1Frédéric Brun (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin10pts
2Michaël Weicht (Ger) Germany8
3Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC6
4Benoit Luminet (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne4

Mountain 2
1Frédéric Brun (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin4pts
2Michaël Weicht (Ger) Germany2
3Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC1

Mountain 3
1Frédéric Brun (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin4pts
2Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC2
3Michaël Weicht (Ger) Germany1

General classification after stage 3
1Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon12:24:04
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team0:02:24
3Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp0:02:32
4Herberts Pudans (Lat) C.R.4.C. Roanne0:02:38
5Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:53
6Sylvain Georges (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme0:03:20
7David Hesselbarth (Ger) Germany0:03:22
8Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp0:03:38
9Florent Barle (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence0:03:39
10Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP - Powerplus
11Michel Koch (Ger) Germany
12Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi
13Hubert Schwab (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes0:03:40
14Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Bianchi
15Clément Penven (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
16Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
17Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Bianchi
18Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank
19Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
20Nicolas Edet (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
21Alexandre Aulas (Fra) France Militaire
22Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:04:23
23Niels Vandyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:04:25
24Colin Menc Molina (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence0:04:34
25Edouard Lauber (Fra) Alsace0:04:35
26Hakan Nilsson (Swe) Continental Team Differdange0:04:42
27Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas Personal - BMC0:04:48
28Philipp Ries (Ger) Germany0:06:35
29Sondre Gjerdevik Sørtveit (Nor) Joker Bianchi
30Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal - BMC
31Christian Heule (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
32David Rosch (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC
33Blaise Sonnery (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
34Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
35Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard0:07:49
36Raymond Künzli (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC0:07:50
37Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
38Cédric Gaoua (Fra) Alsace
39Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
40George Bennett (NZl) C.R.4.C. Roanne
41Pieter Serry (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
42Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
43Anthony Vignes (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
44Thomas Bonnin (Fra) France Militaire
45Benoit Luminet (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
46Morten Knudsen (Den) Continental Team Differdange
47Mark O'brien (Aus) U.V. Aube0:08:16
48Carson Milller (USA) US National Team0:08:35
49Frédéric Frech (Fra) France Militaire
50Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus0:09:02
51Nico Schneider (Ger) Continental Team Differdange0:11:29
52Johann Rigoulay (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe0:12:35
53Rudy Molard (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne0:15:09
54Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:15:43
55Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:16:18
56Pierre-Alain Nicole (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon0:17:18
57Nils Plötner (Ger) Germany0:17:24
58Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:19:17
59Guillaume Bonnet (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin0:19:23
60Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
61Pèter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal - BMC
62Pirmin Lang (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
63Sibrecht Pieters (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
64Tom Thill (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
65Boris Zimine (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
66Christophe Laurent (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
67Tassilo Fricke (Ger) Team Netapp
68Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
69Marek Canecky (Svk) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
70Jérôme Mainard (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
71Franck Charrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
72Frédéric Finot (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
73Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Netapp
74Bruno Guggisberg (Swi) Atlas Personal - BMC
75Etienne Fedrigo (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme0:19:33
76Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:19:56
77Youssef Reguigui (Alg) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
78Mickaël Jeannin (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
79Olivier Lefrançois (Fra) France Militaire
80Frédéric Brun (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin0:20:02
81Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Rabobank0:20:08
82Kévin Denis (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
83Lawrence Warbasse (USA) US National Team
84Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
85Cédric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
86Romain Delalot (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
87Mickaël Renou (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique0:20:18
88Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP - Powerplus0:20:19
89Julien Gonnet (Fra) France Militaire0:20:28
90Thomas Dietsch (Fra) Alsace
91Jérémy Bescond (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin0:20:35
92Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise0:20:59
93Grégor Weiss (Fra) Alsace
94Aymeric Brunet (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne0:21:06
95Guillaume Malle (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
96Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe0:21:50
97Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus0:22:09
98Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank0:22:12
99Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team0:22:35
100Mirco Saggiorato (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
101Benjamin Cantournet (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
102Maximilian May (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team0:22:56
103Gwenaël Teillet (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique0:23:01
104Georges Lestage (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence0:23:34
105Martin Gründer (Ger) Germany0:23:54
106Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) France Militaire0:24:23
107Fabio Ursi (Ita) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC0:24:25
108Cyril Vincenti (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique0:24:52
109Maxime Robert (Fra) Alsace0:24:53
110Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:25:02
111Michaël Weicht (Ger) Germany0:25:11
112Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes0:25:18
113Benjamin Giraud (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
114Elias Schmaeh (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
115Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank0:25:28
116Olivier Grammaire (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon0:26:13
117Erik Slack (USA) US National Team
118Alexis Coulon (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon0:27:03
119Frank Dressler (Ger) Continental Team Differdange0:27:59
120Svein Erik Vold (Nor) Joker Bianchi0:28:35
121Jonathan Mouchel (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence0:28:50
122Nicolas Bonnet (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin0:29:01
123Jacob Rathe (USA) US National Team
124Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:29:06
125Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:30:30
126Nicolas Bourdillat (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme0:30:38
127Quentin Santy (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise0:30:44
128Julien Rabaud (Fra) U.V. Aube0:30:55
129Yauheni Patenko (Blr) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme0:31:12
130Charlie Avis (USA) US National Team0:31:17
131Loïc Aubert (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes0:31:34
132Thomas Bouteille (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard0:33:27
133Jean Edouard Antz (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence0:34:00
134Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC0:34:30
135Mats Boeve (Ned) Rabobank0:36:46
136Thibaut Villa (Fra) U.V. Aube0:38:57
137Adrien Petit (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise0:39:20
138Anthony Buhler (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard0:39:53
139Anthony Bisceglia (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme0:40:37
140Alexis Bodiot (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise0:40:56
141Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:42:26
142Philipp Klein (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team0:43:10
143Jesper Asselman (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:45:57
144Aaron Buggle (Irl) U.V. Aube0:47:00
145Kévin Cherruault (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique0:49:43

Points classification
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team35pts
2Sylvain Georges (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme26
3Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp20
4Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun20
5Herberts Pudans (Lat) C.R.4.C. Roanne16
6Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun16
7Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon13
8Rudy Molard (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne13
9Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof13
10Michel Koch (Ger) Germany11
11Nico Schneider (Ger) Continental Team Differdange10
12Philipp Ries (Ger) Germany10
13Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP - Powerplus9
14Frédéric Brun (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin8
15Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi8
16Guillaume Bonnet (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin8
17Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp6
18Colin Menc Molina (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence6
19Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus6
20Benjamin Giraud (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence6
21Hakan Nilsson (Swe) Continental Team Differdange4
22Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus4
23Florent Barle (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence4
24Nicolas Edet (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe4
25Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) France Militaire4
26Fabio Ursi (Ita) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC4
27David Hesselbarth (Ger) Germany3
28Boris Zimine (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard3
29Michaël Weicht (Ger) Germany3
30Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC3
31Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp2
32Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof2
33Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof2
34Thomas Bouteille (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard2
35Yauheni Patenko (Blr) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme1

Intermediate sprint classification
1Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof7pts
2Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC7
3Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon6
4Frédéric Brun (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin5
5Michaël Weicht (Ger) Germany4
6Michel Koch (Ger) Germany4
7Sylvain Georges (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme4
8Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP - Powerplus3
9Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi3
10Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
11Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof2

Mountains classification
1Florent Barle (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence30pts
2Frédéric Brun (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin18
3Raymond Künzli (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC18
4Rudy Molard (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne14
5Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas Personal - BMC14
6Hakan Nilsson (Swe) Continental Team Differdange12
7Thomas Bonnin (Fra) France Militaire12
8Michaël Weicht (Ger) Germany11
9Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof10
10Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC9
11Fabio Ursi (Ita) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC8
12Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6
13Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Bianchi6
14Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank4
15Edouard Lauber (Fra) Alsace4
16Sylvain Georges (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme4
17Colin Menc Molina (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence4
18Benoit Luminet (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne4
19Alexandre Aulas (Fra) France Militaire2
20Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof2
21Nicolas Edet (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe1
22Nico Schneider (Ger) Continental Team Differdange1

Young rider classification
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team12:26:28
2David Hesselbarth (Ger) Germany0:00:58
3Michel Koch (Ger) Germany0:01:15
4Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi
5Clément Penven (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise0:01:16
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank
7Niels Vandyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:02:01
8Edouard Lauber (Fra) Alsace0:02:11
9Philipp Ries (Ger) Germany0:04:11
10Sondre Gjerdevik Sørtveit (Nor) Joker Bianchi
11David Rosch (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC
12Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard0:05:25
13Cédric Gaoua (Fra) Alsace0:05:26
14Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
15George Bennett (NZl) C.R.4.C. Roanne
16Pieter Serry (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
17Anthony Vignes (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
18Thomas Bonnin (Fra) France Militaire
19Carson Milller (USA) US National Team0:06:11
20Johann Rigoulay (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe0:10:11
21Rudy Molard (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne0:12:45
22Pierre-Alain Nicole (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon0:14:54
23Nils Plötner (Ger) Germany0:15:00
24Guillaume Bonnet (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin0:16:59
25Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
26Sibrecht Pieters (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
27Tom Thill (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
28Boris Zimine (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
29Tassilo Fricke (Ger) Team Netapp
30Marek Canecky (Svk) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
31Etienne Fedrigo (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme0:17:09
32Youssef Reguigui (Alg) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme0:17:32
33Frédéric Brun (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin0:17:38
34Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Rabobank0:17:44
35Lawrence Warbasse (USA) US National Team
36Romain Delalot (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
37Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP - Powerplus0:17:55
38Jérémy Bescond (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin0:18:11
39Grégor Weiss (Fra) Alsace0:18:35
40Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe0:19:26
41Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank0:19:48
42Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team0:20:11
43Mirco Saggiorato (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
44Maximilian May (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team0:20:32
45Martin Gründer (Ger) Germany0:21:30
46Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) France Militaire0:21:59
47Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:22:38
48Michaël Weicht (Ger) Germany0:22:47
49Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank0:23:04
50Erik Slack (USA) US National Team0:23:49
51Alexis Coulon (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon0:24:39
52Nicolas Bonnet (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin0:26:37
53Jacob Rathe (USA) US National Team
54Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:26:42
55Quentin Santy (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise0:28:20
56Yauheni Patenko (Blr) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme0:28:48
57Charlie Avis (USA) US National Team0:28:53
58Loïc Aubert (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes0:29:10
59Mats Boeve (Ned) Rabobank0:34:22
60Thibaut Villa (Fra) U.V. Aube0:36:33
61Adrien Petit (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise0:36:56
62Anthony Buhler (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard0:37:29
63Anthony Bisceglia (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme0:38:13
64Alexis Bodiot (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise0:38:32
65Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:40:02
66Philipp Klein (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team0:40:46
67Jesper Asselman (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:43:33
68Aaron Buggle (Irl) U.V. Aube0:44:36

Teams classification
1Joker Bianchi37:21:56
2Team Netapp0:00:18
3Germany0:03:54
4C.R.4.C. Roanne0:04:29
5Saur - Sojasun0:04:49
6Continental Team Differdange0:05:20
7Atlas Personal0:07:41
8France Militaire0:10:09
9BKCP - Powerplus0:17:29
10A.V.C. Aix En Provence0:18:29
11S.C.O. Dijon0:19:21
12Creusot Cyclisme0:19:48
13Team Bürgi - Fidi BC0:20:24
14Veranda Rideau Sarthe0:21:09
15Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:21:42
16Alsace0:21:54
17Price - Custom Bikes0:25:49
18Van Vliet Ebh Elshof0:28:35
19C.C. Nogent Sur Oise0:33:27
20Rabobank Continental0:34:39
21CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard0:36:10
22Centre Mondial du Cyclisme0:36:52
23Thüringer Energie Team0:38:04
24U.C. Nantes Atlantique0:41:15
25US National Team U230:42:56
26V.C. Vaulx En Velin0:49:10
27U.V. Aube1:08:24

Latest on Cyclingnews