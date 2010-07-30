Degenkolb dashes to victory
Perichon remains in leader's jersey
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|4:06:12
|2
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|4
|Philipp Ries (Ger) Germany
|5
|Guillaume Bonnet (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|6
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
|7
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) France Militaire
|8
|Boris Zimine (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
|9
|Thomas Bouteille (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
|10
|Yauheni Patenko (Blr) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|11
|Mickaël Jeannin (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
|12
|Adrien Petit (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|13
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|14
|Sibrecht Pieters (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|15
|Nicolas Bonnet (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|16
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|17
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|18
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|19
|Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|20
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP - Powerplus
|21
|Pèter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal - BMC
|22
|Svein Erik Vold (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|23
|Kévin Denis (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|24
|Loïc Aubert (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|25
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|26
|Raymond Künzli (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|27
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Rabobank
|28
|Florent Barle (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
|29
|Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas Personal - BMC
|30
|Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|31
|Etienne Fedrigo (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
|32
|Cyril Vincenti (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|33
|Hubert Schwab (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|34
|Youssef Reguigui (Alg) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|35
|Tom Thill (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
|36
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|37
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP - Powerplus
|38
|Philipp Klein (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|39
|Elias Schmaeh (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|40
|Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|41
|Nicolas Bourdillat (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
|42
|Cédric Gaoua (Fra) Alsace
|43
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|44
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|45
|Fabio Ursi (Ita) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|46
|Gwenaël Teillet (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|47
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|48
|Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|49
|Jonathan Mouchel (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
|50
|Clément Penven (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|51
|Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|52
|Jacob Rathe (USA) US National Team
|53
|Tassilo Fricke (Ger) Team Netapp
|54
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|55
|Cédric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|56
|Kévin Cherruault (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|57
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
|58
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|59
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) US National Team
|60
|Frank Dressler (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
|61
|Sondre Gjerdevik Sørtveit (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|62
|Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|63
|Herberts Pudans (Lat) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|64
|Michel Koch (Ger) Germany
|65
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank
|66
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|67
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal - BMC
|68
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|69
|Carson Milller (USA) US National Team
|70
|Christophe Laurent (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|71
|Hakan Nilsson (Swe) Continental Team Differdange
|72
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|73
|Charlie Avis (USA) US National Team
|74
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|75
|Mickaël Renou (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|76
|Julien Gonnet (Fra) France Militaire
|77
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|78
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank
|79
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra) Alsace
|80
|David Rosch (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC
|81
|Olivier Grammaire (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
|82
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank
|83
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|84
|George Bennett (NZl) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|85
|Jean Edouard Antz (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
|86
|Franck Charrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|87
|Christian Heule (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|88
|Mirco Saggiorato (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|89
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|90
|Blaise Sonnery (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
|91
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
|92
|Aymeric Brunet (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|93
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
|94
|Jérôme Mainard (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|95
|David Hesselbarth (Ger) Germany
|96
|Alexandre Aulas (Fra) France Militaire
|97
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|98
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) France Militaire
|99
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|100
|Romain Delalot (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|101
|Martin Gründer (Ger) Germany
|102
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Netapp
|103
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp
|104
|Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|105
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|106
|Anthony Bisceglia (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
|107
|Frédéric Frech (Fra) France Militaire
|108
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|109
|Rudy Molard (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|110
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|111
|Olivier Lefrançois (Fra) France Militaire
|112
|Anthony Vignes (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|113
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|114
|Frédéric Finot (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
|115
|Bruno Guggisberg (Swi) Atlas Personal - BMC
|116
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
|117
|Morten Knudsen (Den) Continental Team Differdange
|118
|Guillaume Malle (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|119
|Grégor Weiss (Fra) Alsace
|120
|Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|121
|Benoit Luminet (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|122
|Georges Lestage (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
|123
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|124
|Erik Slack (USA) US National Team
|125
|Colin Menc Molina (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
|126
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|127
|Benjamin Cantournet (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
|128
|Maximilian May (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|0:00:21
|129
|Mark O'brien (Aus) U.V. Aube
|0:00:26
|130
|Anthony Buhler (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
|0:00:33
|131
|Edouard Lauber (Fra) Alsace
|0:00:55
|132
|Alexis Bodiot (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|0:01:36
|133
|Julien Rabaud (Fra) U.V. Aube
|134
|Nils Plötner (Ger) Germany
|0:02:39
|135
|Michaël Weicht (Ger) Germany
|136
|Quentin Santy (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|137
|Johann Rigoulay (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|0:04:45
|138
|Maxime Robert (Fra) Alsace
|139
|Alexis Coulon (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
|0:07:40
|140
|Aaron Buggle (Irl) U.V. Aube
|141
|Mats Boeve (Ned) Rabobank
|142
|Thibaut Villa (Fra) U.V. Aube
|143
|Pierre-Alain Nicole (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
|144
|Nico Schneider (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
|0:07:55
|145
|Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|16
|3
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|13
|4
|Philipp Ries (Ger) Germany
|10
|5
|Guillaume Bonnet (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|8
|6
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
|6
|7
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) France Militaire
|4
|8
|Boris Zimine (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
|3
|9
|Thomas Bouteille (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
|2
|10
|Yauheni Patenko (Blr) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|1
|1
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|4
|pts
|2
|Michaël Weicht (Ger) Germany
|2
|3
|Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC
|1
|1
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|4
|pts
|2
|Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC
|2
|3
|Michaël Weicht (Ger) Germany
|1
|1
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|4
|pts
|2
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
|2
|3
|David Hesselbarth (Ger) Germany
|1
|1
|Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC
|5
|pts
|2
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|3
|3
|Michaël Weicht (Ger) Germany
|2
|4
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|1
|1
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|10
|pts
|2
|Michaël Weicht (Ger) Germany
|8
|3
|Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC
|6
|4
|Benoit Luminet (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|4
|1
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|4
|pts
|2
|Michaël Weicht (Ger) Germany
|2
|3
|Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC
|1
|1
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|4
|pts
|2
|Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC
|2
|3
|Michaël Weicht (Ger) Germany
|1
|1
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
|12:24:04
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|0:02:24
|3
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp
|0:02:32
|4
|Herberts Pudans (Lat) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|0:02:38
|5
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:53
|6
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
|0:03:20
|7
|David Hesselbarth (Ger) Germany
|0:03:22
|8
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|0:03:38
|9
|Florent Barle (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
|0:03:39
|10
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP - Powerplus
|11
|Michel Koch (Ger) Germany
|12
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|13
|Hubert Schwab (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|0:03:40
|14
|Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|15
|Clément Penven (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|16
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|17
|Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|18
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank
|19
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|20
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|21
|Alexandre Aulas (Fra) France Militaire
|22
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:04:23
|23
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:04:25
|24
|Colin Menc Molina (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
|0:04:34
|25
|Edouard Lauber (Fra) Alsace
|0:04:35
|26
|Hakan Nilsson (Swe) Continental Team Differdange
|0:04:42
|27
|Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas Personal - BMC
|0:04:48
|28
|Philipp Ries (Ger) Germany
|0:06:35
|29
|Sondre Gjerdevik Sørtveit (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|30
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal - BMC
|31
|Christian Heule (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|32
|David Rosch (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC
|33
|Blaise Sonnery (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
|34
|Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|35
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
|0:07:49
|36
|Raymond Künzli (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|0:07:50
|37
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
|38
|Cédric Gaoua (Fra) Alsace
|39
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|40
|George Bennett (NZl) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|41
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|42
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|43
|Anthony Vignes (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|44
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) France Militaire
|45
|Benoit Luminet (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|46
|Morten Knudsen (Den) Continental Team Differdange
|47
|Mark O'brien (Aus) U.V. Aube
|0:08:16
|48
|Carson Milller (USA) US National Team
|0:08:35
|49
|Frédéric Frech (Fra) France Militaire
|50
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:09:02
|51
|Nico Schneider (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
|0:11:29
|52
|Johann Rigoulay (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|0:12:35
|53
|Rudy Molard (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|0:15:09
|54
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:15:43
|55
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:16:18
|56
|Pierre-Alain Nicole (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
|0:17:18
|57
|Nils Plötner (Ger) Germany
|0:17:24
|58
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:19:17
|59
|Guillaume Bonnet (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|0:19:23
|60
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|61
|Pèter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal - BMC
|62
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|63
|Sibrecht Pieters (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|64
|Tom Thill (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
|65
|Boris Zimine (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
|66
|Christophe Laurent (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|67
|Tassilo Fricke (Ger) Team Netapp
|68
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|69
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|70
|Jérôme Mainard (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|71
|Franck Charrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|72
|Frédéric Finot (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
|73
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Netapp
|74
|Bruno Guggisberg (Swi) Atlas Personal - BMC
|75
|Etienne Fedrigo (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
|0:19:33
|76
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:19:56
|77
|Youssef Reguigui (Alg) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|78
|Mickaël Jeannin (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
|79
|Olivier Lefrançois (Fra) France Militaire
|80
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|0:20:02
|81
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Rabobank
|0:20:08
|82
|Kévin Denis (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|83
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) US National Team
|84
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|85
|Cédric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|86
|Romain Delalot (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|87
|Mickaël Renou (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|0:20:18
|88
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:20:19
|89
|Julien Gonnet (Fra) France Militaire
|0:20:28
|90
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra) Alsace
|91
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|0:20:35
|92
|Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|0:20:59
|93
|Grégor Weiss (Fra) Alsace
|94
|Aymeric Brunet (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|0:21:06
|95
|Guillaume Malle (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|96
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|0:21:50
|97
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:22:09
|98
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank
|0:22:12
|99
|Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|0:22:35
|100
|Mirco Saggiorato (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|101
|Benjamin Cantournet (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
|102
|Maximilian May (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|0:22:56
|103
|Gwenaël Teillet (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|0:23:01
|104
|Georges Lestage (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
|0:23:34
|105
|Martin Gründer (Ger) Germany
|0:23:54
|106
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) France Militaire
|0:24:23
|107
|Fabio Ursi (Ita) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|0:24:25
|108
|Cyril Vincenti (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|0:24:52
|109
|Maxime Robert (Fra) Alsace
|0:24:53
|110
|Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:25:02
|111
|Michaël Weicht (Ger) Germany
|0:25:11
|112
|Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|0:25:18
|113
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
|114
|Elias Schmaeh (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|115
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank
|0:25:28
|116
|Olivier Grammaire (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
|0:26:13
|117
|Erik Slack (USA) US National Team
|118
|Alexis Coulon (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
|0:27:03
|119
|Frank Dressler (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
|0:27:59
|120
|Svein Erik Vold (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|0:28:35
|121
|Jonathan Mouchel (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
|0:28:50
|122
|Nicolas Bonnet (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|0:29:01
|123
|Jacob Rathe (USA) US National Team
|124
|Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:29:06
|125
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:30:30
|126
|Nicolas Bourdillat (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
|0:30:38
|127
|Quentin Santy (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|0:30:44
|128
|Julien Rabaud (Fra) U.V. Aube
|0:30:55
|129
|Yauheni Patenko (Blr) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|0:31:12
|130
|Charlie Avis (USA) US National Team
|0:31:17
|131
|Loïc Aubert (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|0:31:34
|132
|Thomas Bouteille (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
|0:33:27
|133
|Jean Edouard Antz (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
|0:34:00
|134
|Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC
|0:34:30
|135
|Mats Boeve (Ned) Rabobank
|0:36:46
|136
|Thibaut Villa (Fra) U.V. Aube
|0:38:57
|137
|Adrien Petit (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|0:39:20
|138
|Anthony Buhler (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
|0:39:53
|139
|Anthony Bisceglia (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
|0:40:37
|140
|Alexis Bodiot (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|0:40:56
|141
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:42:26
|142
|Philipp Klein (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|0:43:10
|143
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:45:57
|144
|Aaron Buggle (Irl) U.V. Aube
|0:47:00
|145
|Kévin Cherruault (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|0:49:43
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|35
|pts
|2
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
|26
|3
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp
|20
|4
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|20
|5
|Herberts Pudans (Lat) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|16
|6
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|16
|7
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
|13
|8
|Rudy Molard (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|13
|9
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|13
|10
|Michel Koch (Ger) Germany
|11
|11
|Nico Schneider (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
|10
|12
|Philipp Ries (Ger) Germany
|10
|13
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP - Powerplus
|9
|14
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|8
|15
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|8
|16
|Guillaume Bonnet (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|8
|17
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|6
|18
|Colin Menc Molina (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
|6
|19
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|6
|20
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
|6
|21
|Hakan Nilsson (Swe) Continental Team Differdange
|4
|22
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|4
|23
|Florent Barle (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
|4
|24
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|4
|25
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) France Militaire
|4
|26
|Fabio Ursi (Ita) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|4
|27
|David Hesselbarth (Ger) Germany
|3
|28
|Boris Zimine (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
|3
|29
|Michaël Weicht (Ger) Germany
|3
|30
|Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC
|3
|31
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|2
|32
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|2
|33
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|2
|34
|Thomas Bouteille (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
|2
|35
|Yauheni Patenko (Blr) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|1
|1
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|7
|pts
|2
|Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC
|7
|3
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
|6
|4
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|5
|5
|Michaël Weicht (Ger) Germany
|4
|6
|Michel Koch (Ger) Germany
|4
|7
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
|4
|8
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP - Powerplus
|3
|9
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|3
|10
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|11
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|2
|1
|Florent Barle (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
|30
|pts
|2
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|18
|3
|Raymond Künzli (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|18
|4
|Rudy Molard (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|14
|5
|Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas Personal - BMC
|14
|6
|Hakan Nilsson (Swe) Continental Team Differdange
|12
|7
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) France Militaire
|12
|8
|Michaël Weicht (Ger) Germany
|11
|9
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|10
|10
|Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC
|9
|11
|Fabio Ursi (Ita) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|8
|12
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|13
|Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|6
|14
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank
|4
|15
|Edouard Lauber (Fra) Alsace
|4
|16
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
|4
|17
|Colin Menc Molina (Fra) A.V.C. Aix En Provence
|4
|18
|Benoit Luminet (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|4
|19
|Alexandre Aulas (Fra) France Militaire
|2
|20
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|2
|21
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|1
|22
|Nico Schneider (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
|1
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|12:26:28
|2
|David Hesselbarth (Ger) Germany
|0:00:58
|3
|Michel Koch (Ger) Germany
|0:01:15
|4
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|5
|Clément Penven (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|0:01:16
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank
|7
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:02:01
|8
|Edouard Lauber (Fra) Alsace
|0:02:11
|9
|Philipp Ries (Ger) Germany
|0:04:11
|10
|Sondre Gjerdevik Sørtveit (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|11
|David Rosch (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC
|12
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
|0:05:25
|13
|Cédric Gaoua (Fra) Alsace
|0:05:26
|14
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|15
|George Bennett (NZl) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|16
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|17
|Anthony Vignes (Fra) U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|18
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) France Militaire
|19
|Carson Milller (USA) US National Team
|0:06:11
|20
|Johann Rigoulay (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|0:10:11
|21
|Rudy Molard (Fra) C.R.4.C. Roanne
|0:12:45
|22
|Pierre-Alain Nicole (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
|0:14:54
|23
|Nils Plötner (Ger) Germany
|0:15:00
|24
|Guillaume Bonnet (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|0:16:59
|25
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|26
|Sibrecht Pieters (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|27
|Tom Thill (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
|28
|Boris Zimine (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
|29
|Tassilo Fricke (Ger) Team Netapp
|30
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|31
|Etienne Fedrigo (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
|0:17:09
|32
|Youssef Reguigui (Alg) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|0:17:32
|33
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|0:17:38
|34
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Rabobank
|0:17:44
|35
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) US National Team
|36
|Romain Delalot (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|37
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:17:55
|38
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|0:18:11
|39
|Grégor Weiss (Fra) Alsace
|0:18:35
|40
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|0:19:26
|41
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank
|0:19:48
|42
|Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|0:20:11
|43
|Mirco Saggiorato (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|44
|Maximilian May (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|0:20:32
|45
|Martin Gründer (Ger) Germany
|0:21:30
|46
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) France Militaire
|0:21:59
|47
|Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:22:38
|48
|Michaël Weicht (Ger) Germany
|0:22:47
|49
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank
|0:23:04
|50
|Erik Slack (USA) US National Team
|0:23:49
|51
|Alexis Coulon (Fra) S.C.O. Dijon
|0:24:39
|52
|Nicolas Bonnet (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|0:26:37
|53
|Jacob Rathe (USA) US National Team
|54
|Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:26:42
|55
|Quentin Santy (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|0:28:20
|56
|Yauheni Patenko (Blr) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|0:28:48
|57
|Charlie Avis (USA) US National Team
|0:28:53
|58
|Loïc Aubert (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|0:29:10
|59
|Mats Boeve (Ned) Rabobank
|0:34:22
|60
|Thibaut Villa (Fra) U.V. Aube
|0:36:33
|61
|Adrien Petit (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|0:36:56
|62
|Anthony Buhler (Fra) CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
|0:37:29
|63
|Anthony Bisceglia (Fra) Creusot Cyclisme
|0:38:13
|64
|Alexis Bodiot (Fra) C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|0:38:32
|65
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:40:02
|66
|Philipp Klein (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|0:40:46
|67
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:43:33
|68
|Aaron Buggle (Irl) U.V. Aube
|0:44:36
|1
|Joker Bianchi
|37:21:56
|2
|Team Netapp
|0:00:18
|3
|Germany
|0:03:54
|4
|C.R.4.C. Roanne
|0:04:29
|5
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:49
|6
|Continental Team Differdange
|0:05:20
|7
|Atlas Personal
|0:07:41
|8
|France Militaire
|0:10:09
|9
|BKCP - Powerplus
|0:17:29
|10
|A.V.C. Aix En Provence
|0:18:29
|11
|S.C.O. Dijon
|0:19:21
|12
|Creusot Cyclisme
|0:19:48
|13
|Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|0:20:24
|14
|Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|0:21:09
|15
|Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:21:42
|16
|Alsace
|0:21:54
|17
|Price - Custom Bikes
|0:25:49
|18
|Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|0:28:35
|19
|C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|0:33:27
|20
|Rabobank Continental
|0:34:39
|21
|CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbeliard
|0:36:10
|22
|Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|0:36:52
|23
|Thüringer Energie Team
|0:38:04
|24
|U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|0:41:15
|25
|US National Team U23
|0:42:56
|26
|V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|0:49:10
|27
|U.V. Aube
|1:08:24
