'I don't consider myself the best sprinter in the world' - Jonathan Milan is modest but not scared of major rival Tim Merlier

By
published

Lidl-Trek's gentleman sprinter wins at Tirreno-Adriatico after textbook lead out and dive into last corner

FOLLONICA ITALY MARCH 11 Jonathan Milan of Italy and Team Lidl Trek celebrates at podium as stage winner during the 60th TirrenoAdriatico 2025 Stage 2 a 192km stage from Camaiore to Follonica UCIWT on March 11 2025 in Follonica Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) celebrates at podium as stage 2 winner (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonathan Milan was too strong for his sprint rivals on stage 2 at Tirreno-Adiatico but was still too modest to say he is the best sprinter in the world.

The 24-year-old Italian has already won five races, including the opening team time at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, but is a real gentleman sprinter; hugely powerful when he stomps on the pedals but softly spoken and naturally happy after the sprinting adrenaline eases.  

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More news
Bike being sprayed with Muc-Off cleaner

Get your bike ready for summer riding with the Muc-Off Ultimate Cleaning Kit – it's got 27% off at Amazon and is packed with all the best bike cleaning essentials
Specialized road tyres

Specialized rolls out five brand new road and gravel tyres

FOLLONICA ITALY MARCH 11 Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers Blue Leader Jersey competes during the 60th TirrenoAdriatico 2025 Stage 2 a 192km stage from Camaiore to Follonica UCIWT on March 11 2025 in Follonica Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

'We've got to get back to being the great Ineos team we once were' - Filippo Ganna leads Ineos Grenadiers fight back from the front
See more latest
Most Popular
FOLLONICA ITALY MARCH 11 Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers Blue Leader Jersey competes during the 60th TirrenoAdriatico 2025 Stage 2 a 192km stage from Camaiore to Follonica UCIWT on March 11 2025 in Follonica Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
'We've got to get back to being the great Ineos team we once were' - Filippo Ganna leads Ineos Grenadiers fight back from the front
Bike being sprayed with Muc-Off cleaner
Get your bike ready for summer riding with the Muc-Off Ultimate Cleaning Kit – it's got 27% off at Amazon and is packed with all the best bike cleaning essentials
Specialized road tyres
Specialized rolls out five brand new road and gravel tyres
The Tour de France peloton in 2024 riding on a narrow road between two grassy berms with a blue skie overhead
Exclusive – Cycling's 'super teams' against extra wild cards for Grand Tours, UCI to finally decide on March 26
SANTURTZI SPAIN APRIL 06 Merhawi Ghebremedhin Kudus of Eritrea and Team EF Education Easypost prior to the 62nd Itzulia Basque Country Stage 4 a 1757km stage from Santurtzi to Santurtzi UCIWT on April 06 2023 in Santurtzi Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images
Merhawi Kudus discharged after a month in hospital with GP de la Marseillaise crash injuries
Bernard Sainz during a trial in 2017
'If someone wants to dope, they don't need me' – 'Dr Mabuse' appeals against 2022 conviction for incitation to doping
AUXERRE FRANCE MARCH 05 EDITORS NOTE Alternate crop Riders detail view of Team Visma Lease a Bike sprint during the 82nd Paris Nice 2024 Stage 3 a 269km team time trial from Auxerre to Auxerre UCIWT on March 05 2024 in Auxerre France Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
Paris-Nice 2025 stage 3 team time trial start times
LE PERRAYENYVELINES FRANCE MARCH 09 LR Luke Durbridge of Australia Michael Matthews of Australia and Ben Oconnor of Australia and Team Jayco AlUla compete during the 83rd Paris Nice 2025 Stage 1 a 1561km stage from Le PerrayenYvelines to Le PerrayenYvelines UCIWT on March 09 2025 in Le PerrayenYvelines France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Paris-Nice stage 2 crashes leave Luke Durbridge, Florian Sénéchal, Gorka Sorarrain with fractured collarbones
Riders share the road with the locals in Texas, with light snow on the red gravel at Valley of Tears
Sofia Gomez Villafañe and Daxton Mock grab gravel wins at Valley of Tears despite wild weather and compressed course
Enel sponsored the Giro d&#039;Italia&#039;s maglia rosa last year, which was claimed by overall champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)
Saudi Arabian PIF investment fund close to sponsoring the Giro d'Italia maglia rosa