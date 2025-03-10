Saudi Arabian PIF investment fund close to sponsoring the Giro d'Italia maglia rosa

US$930 billion Saudi sovereign wealth fund also linked to stalled One Cycling project

Enel sponsored the Giro d&#039;Italia&#039;s maglia rosa last year, which was claimed by overall champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)
Enel sponsored the Giro d'Italia's maglia rosa last year, which was claimed by overall champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Luca Bettini / AFP / Getty Images)

The Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) is close to agreeing a deal to sponsor the Giro d'Italia race leader's pink jersey, as races and teams continue to look to the Middle East for funding.

Italian website Tuttobiciweb reported PIF's interest on Saturday, three months after initial reports emerged in Italy about interest from PIF to buy the Giro d'Italia and the Turin football team, both owned by RCS Media Group owner Urbano Cairo.

