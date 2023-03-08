Tirreno-Adriatico stage 3 live - another day for the sprinters

Refresh

The breakaway now has an advantage of nearly three minutes.

Two classified climbs on the menu today so it looks like Bais and Gandin will be doing battle once more.

The four-man move has around 30-40 seconds on the peloton currently.

Three of these four men were in the five-man break yesterday. Gandin beat Davide Bais for the green KOM jersey, while Iacchi was also in the move.

It already looks like this four-man move might be the break of the day.

Eolo-Kometa brothers Davide and Mattia Bais are in the move. For Corratec, it's Stefano Gandin and Alessandro Iacchi.

Several riders from Eolo-Kometa and Corratec are on the move early on.

The stage is now underway and riders are on the attack.

It was a close on in the sprint finish between Jakobsen, Philipsen and Gaviria.

(Image credit: RCS/Tudor)

Come the sprint, it was Fernando Gaviria who stole a march on the rest, blasting through an open space in the Jayco-AlUla lead out at 300 metres to go. The Colombian put clear air between his back wheel and his rivals, but Philipsen was quick to react.

The Dutchman managed to push past Jakobsen’s last man, Bert Van Lerberghe, to close the gap to Gaviria at the 75-metre mark. However, Jakobsen was just behind, and was ready to launch himself into the wind at 50 metres to go.

In the dying metres, Gaviria was passed on his right by the Dutch duo – but only just – with Jakobsen’s momentary slipstream in the wheel of Philipsen perhaps just enough to help him launch to his second victory of 2023.