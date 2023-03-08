Live coverage

Tirreno-Adriatico stage 3 live - another day for the sprinters

By Daniel Ostanek
published

All the action on the flat 216km stage to Foligno

FOLLONICA ITALY MARCH 07 Fabio Jakobsen of The Netherlands and Team Soudal QuickStep celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team AlpecinDeceuninck and Fernando Gaviria Rendon of Colombia and Movistar Team during the 58th TirrenoAdriatico 2023 Stage 2 a 210km stage from Camaiore to Follonica TirrenoAdriatico on March 07 2023 in Follonica Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Fabio Jakobsen beat Jasper Philipsen in the sprint finish of stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)

(Image credit: RCS Sport)

Situation

Break: Davide Bais, Mattia Bais (Eolo-Kometa), Stefano Gandin, Alessandro Iacchi (Corratec)

Refresh

199km to go

The breakaway now has an advantage of nearly three minutes.

Two classified climbs on the menu today so it looks like Bais and Gandin will be doing battle once more.

The four-man move has around 30-40 seconds on the peloton currently.

Gandin on the podium in green after stage 2.

FOLLONICA ITALY MARCH 07 Stefano Gandin of Italy and Team Corratec celebrates at podium as Green Mountain Jersey winner during the 58th TirrenoAdriatico 2023 Stage 2 a 210km stage from Camaiore to Follonica TirrenoAdriatico on March 07 2023 in Follonica Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)

210km to go

Three of these four men were in the five-man break yesterday. Gandin beat Davide Bais for the green KOM jersey, while Iacchi was also in the move.

It already looks like this four-man move might be the break of the day.

Eolo-Kometa brothers Davide and Mattia Bais are in the move. For Corratec, it's Stefano Gandin and Alessandro Iacchi.

Several riders from Eolo-Kometa and Corratec are on the move early on.

215km to go

The stage is now underway and riders are on the attack.

Here's the current GC as well as stage 2 results.

Here's a look at stage 2 as it happened live.

It was a close on in the sprint finish between Jakobsen, Philipsen and Gaviria.

2023 Tirreno-Adriatico stage 2 photo finish

(Image credit: RCS/Tudor)

Come the sprint, it was Fernando Gaviria who stole a march on the rest, blasting through an open space in the Jayco-AlUla lead out at 300 metres to go. The Colombian put clear air between his back wheel and his rivals, but Philipsen was quick to react.

The Dutchman managed to push past Jakobsen’s last man, Bert Van Lerberghe, to close the gap to Gaviria at the 75-metre mark. However, Jakobsen was just behind, and was ready to launch himself into the wind at 50 metres to go.

In the dying metres, Gaviria was passed on his right by the Dutch duo – but only just – with Jakobsen’s momentary slipstream in the wheel of Philipsen perhaps just enough to help him launch to his second victory of 2023.

Check out the stage 2 race report here.

Stage 2 winner Fabio Jakobsen will be looking for another win here.

The stage is due to kick off in a few minutes as riders hit the road for a 6.4km neutral start.

The map of today's long stage as the peloton heads inland and east.

Maps and profiles of the 2023 Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: RCS Sport)

Another day for the sprinters coming up today with the second-longest stage of the race, a 216km run from Follonica to Foligno.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico.

