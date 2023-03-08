Live coverage
Paris-Nice stage 4 live – Summit meeting for Pogacar and Vinegaard
Showdown expected at La Loge des Gardes
-155km
Some raindrops begin to fall over the peloton, which continues at a pace rapid enough to prevent any break from gaining traction.
-164km
Stage 4 of Paris-Nice is formally underway and there is a very, very brisk start to proceedings...
Magnus Cort's hold on the yellow jersey is likely to be ephemeral, but he is a most deserving wearer of the garment after his spirited finish to yesterday's team time trial. With the clock stopping on the first man across the line rather than the fourth or fifth, EF Education-EasyPost sagely launched the Dane in the final kilometre. His stining acceleration - a repeat of the effort that carried him to his remarkable Volta ao Algarve stage win - fell just 1.4 seconds short of earning collective stage victory, but it was at least enough to secure a day in yellow. EF, incidentally, produced a storming team effort on the second half of the course, having been 10 seconds down on Jumbo-Visma at the midpoint.
The peloton is currently making its way through the neutralised zone beneath menacing grey skies. The wind is rather stronger than in recent days and there is the threat of rain as the afternoon progresses ahead of that rugged finale. A bracingly typical kind of Paris-Nice day lies in prospect.
The stage is 165km in length, with the climbs – and bonus sprint – all shoehorned into the latter part of the day The category 3 Côte du Vernet (2.1km at 5.8%) comes with 48km remaining, followed shortly afterwards by the Côte de Cheval Rigon (5.7km at 3.9%). The day’s intermediate sprint – with six bonus seconds on offer for first place – is atop the Col du Beaulouis with 15km remaining. The day finishes, of course, with the category 1 ascent of La Loges des Gardes (6.7km at 7.1%). The altitude is a modest 1,077m, but it’s a stiff test at this point in the campaign all the same.
Today’s stage starts in Julian Alaphilippe’s native Saint-Amand-Montrond, though that wasn’t enough to persuade the Frenchman to skip Strade Bianche and come here. He’s in action at Tirreno-Adriatico this week as he continues his Classics build-up in Italy. The race rolls out of town at 12.30 CET, with the peloton scheduled to hit kilometre zero at 12.40.
Magnus Cort's late, late effort almost secured stage victory for EF Education-EasyPost yesterday, but the Dane at least had the consolation of inheriting the yellow jersey from his compatriot Mads Pedersen. The full overall standings, courtesy of FirstCycling (opens in new tab), are as follows:
Pogacar stole an early march on Vingegaard by winning the intermediate sprint on each of the first two days of this race, amassing twelve seconds in bonuses as he did so. Vingegaard responded by leading his Jumbo-Visma squad to victory in yesterday's team time trial, though the novel format - more of that later - helped Pogacar limit his losses to 23 seconds. In the overall standings, Vingegaard lies third overall, 3 seconds behind leader Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost), while Pogacar is now 10th at 14 seconds.
The Tour de France might be some way off yet, but it's perhaps fitting that the two men most likely to win it will have their first head-to-head contest on the season at the ski resort closest to Paris, Les Loges des Gardes. It's early in the season, but both Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard have made rapid starts to their campaigns, rattling off a succession of victories at opposite ends of Spain last month. Today's summit finish offers them a chance to take one another's measure in person. The winner will take a significant stride towards glory in Nice in March, but both men might learn a little more about what they need to do to wear yellow in Paris in July.
Paris-Nice stage 4 live – Summit meeting for Pogacar and VinegaardShowdown expected at La Loge des Gardes
