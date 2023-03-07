Tirreno-Adriatico stage 2 - A day for the sprinters

Refresh

A look at today's stage profile. Only one classified climb on the way to the finish and a few small bumps inside the final third of the day. (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Ineos Grenadiers had a strong day out on the opening stage. 20-year-old Magnus Sheffield took third place and was in the hot seat as the quickest rider for a large portion of the afternoon. Magnus Sheffield impresses in Tirreno-Adriatico TT to give Ineos multiple options (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italian time trial champion Filippo Ganna took the win, dominating the timing sheets with his late run to beat Lennard Kämna by a massive 28 seconds. Filippo Ganna smashes Tirreno-Adriatico opening time trial (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)

Yesterday an opening time trial in Lido di Camaiore kicked off the race as the riders tackled an 11.5km run up and down the coast in the pouring rain.

A look at the route of today's stage, which sees the peloton head south for 210km along the Tyrrhenian coast. (Image credit: RCS Sport)