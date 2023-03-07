Live coverage
Tirreno-Adriatico stage 2 - A day for the sprinters
All the action from the 210km coastal run to Follonica
A look at today's stage profile. Only one classified climb on the way to the finish and a few small bumps inside the final third of the day.
Ineos Grenadiers had a strong day out on the opening stage. 20-year-old Magnus Sheffield took third place and was in the hot seat as the quickest rider for a large portion of the afternoon.
Magnus Sheffield impresses in Tirreno-Adriatico TT to give Ineos multiple options
Italian time trial champion Filippo Ganna took the win, dominating the timing sheets with his late run to beat Lennard Kämna by a massive 28 seconds.
Yesterday an opening time trial in Lido di Camaiore kicked off the race as the riders tackled an 11.5km run up and down the coast in the pouring rain.
A look at the route of today's stage, which sees the peloton head south for 210km along the Tyrrhenian coast.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage of Tirreno-Adriatico!
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tirreno-Adriatico stage 2 - A day for the sprintersAll the action from the 210km coastal run to Follonica
-
Van Hooydonck defends himself after bumping Matthews in Paris-NiceJumbo-Visma rider says he was pushed after Belgian commentator's criticism
-
Swenson, Villafane dominate in the desert at Belgian Waffle Ride ArizonaInaugural multi-surface 'hell of the north desert' begins seven-event schedule for BWR
-
Novel format to spice up Tuesday's Paris-Nice team time trialStart times for stage 3 of the 2023 Paris-Nice
-
'In cycling these days, every second counts' - Tadej Pogacar claims another bonus at Paris-NiceSlovenian 12 seconds up on Vingegaard ahead of crucial team time trial
-
Paris-Nice stage 2 - How it happened livePedersen claims stage and yellow as Pogacar picks up more bonuses
-
Magnus Sheffield impresses in Tirreno-Adriatico TT to give Ineos multiple optionsA late replacement for Geraint Thomas, the US rider could enter GC fray ahead of Spring Classics campaign
-
Lizzie Deignan: You don’t start a family to break boundariesBrit on motherhood, unexpected role model status, and returning to racing in 2023
-
Tirreno-Adriatico stage 1 - How it happenedA rainy 11.5km time trial opener in Lido di Camaiore