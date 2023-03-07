Live coverage

Tirreno-Adriatico stage 2 - A day for the sprinters

By Daniel Ostanek
published

All the action from the 210km coastal run to Follonica

How to watch Tirreno-Adriatico – live streaming

Tirreno-Adriatico – results and news

Filippo Ganna smashes Tirreno-Adriatico opening time trial

Magnus Sheffield impresses in Tirreno-Adriatico TT to give Ineos multiple options

Maps and profiles of the 2023 Tirreno-Adriatico

The stage 2 route of the 2023 Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: RCS Sport)
Refresh

A look at today's stage profile. Only one classified climb on the way to the finish and a few small bumps inside the final third of the day.

Maps and profiles of the 2023 Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: RCS Sport)

Ineos Grenadiers had a strong day out on the opening stage. 20-year-old Magnus Sheffield took third place and was in the hot seat as the quickest rider for a large portion of the afternoon.

Magnus Sheffield impresses in Tirreno-Adriatico TT to give Ineos multiple options

LIDO DI CAMAIORE ITALY MARCH 06 Magnus Sheffield of The United States and Team INEOS Grenadiers celebrates at podium as White best young jersey winner during the 58th TirrenoAdriatico 2023 Stage 1 a 115km individual time trial from Lido di Camaiore to Lido di Camaiore TirrenoAdriatico ITT on March 06 2023 in Lido di Camaiore Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Italian time trial champion Filippo Ganna took the win, dominating the timing sheets with his late run to beat Lennard Kämna by a massive 28 seconds.

Filippo Ganna smashes Tirreno-Adriatico opening time trial

LIDO DI CAMAIORE ITALY MARCH 06 Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers sprints during the 58th TirrenoAdriatico 2023 Stage 1 a 115km individual time trial from Lido di Camaiore to Lido di Camaiore TirrenoAdriatico ITT on March 06 2023 in Lido di Camaiore Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)

Yesterday an opening time trial in Lido di Camaiore kicked off the race as the riders tackled an 11.5km run up and down the coast in the pouring rain.

A look at the route of today's stage, which sees the peloton head south for 210km along the Tyrrhenian coast.

Maps and profiles of the 2023 Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: RCS Sport)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage of Tirreno-Adriatico!

Latest on Cyclingnews