Roglic wins Tirreno-Adriatico
Campenaerts wins final time trial
Stage 7: San Benedetto del Tronto - San Benedetto del Tronto
Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) proved the superior time triallist to claim the overall victory in Tirreno-Adriatico on the final stage, pushing Mitchelton-Scott’s Adam Yates off the top of the podium by a single second.
Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) held onto third overall, losing 20 of seconds to Roglic but, with an overnight buffer of 1:20, the Dane was under no threat of being pushed out of a podium position from Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb).
European time trial champion Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) won the stage as anticipated, topping Italian Alberto Bettiol (EF Education First) and Jumbo-Visma's Jos van Emden.
"I did a perfect time trial. I knew that it was important to come back really strong because the headwind was really strong. I always have a good second part to my time trial and it seemed to be the perfect time trial today," Campenaerts said.
"It's very good for the motivation that I can take this win. For two years I've been aiming for a WorldTour win in the time trial. It's very difficult to get one and today it worked out fine. I'm really happy.
"Maybe it was a little bit like a world championships. I don't know which specialists weren't here. It is really satisfying."
With Campenaerts spending more than two hours at the top of the leaderboard, all eyes were on the end of the start list, with overnight leader Yates and notable time trial threat Roglic separated by 25 seconds in the general classification, and Fuglsang at 35 seconds in third.
Roglic came through the first check just 10 seconds off the quickest time at 4.4km, and held onto that pace to finish just outside the top 10 on the stage. Yates, on the other hand, was giving up time all along the course, with the countdown clock ticking to single digits as he approached the line.
It was a tense wait as the race leader Yates fought valiantly along the finishing straight, giving his all but falling just one second shy of winning the overall race.
How it unfolded
With his sights firmly on an attempt to break Bradley Wiggins' Hour Record, Victor Campenaerts set off as the 19th of 144 riders and unleashed his fury on the 10.05km course in San Benedetto del Tronto. The Belgian smashed an earlier mark set by UAE's Tom Bohli by 20 seconds, setting a time of 11:23 - or 53 kilometres per hour. He will hope to go more than 54.526kph in a few weeks time on the velodrome in Aguascalientes.
Jos van Emden (Jumbo-Visma) was the first to come close to Campenaerts' effort, but fell four seconds shy.
There were a few riders to go quicker than Campenaerts at the intermediate check - Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) had the fastest split after 4.4km, world champion Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida) was one second shy of the Dane, but the European champion's pacing proved superior in the second half.
A glut of riders came through well off the pace before the overall favourites came to the start ramp, but a surprising ride from Alberto Bettiol (EF Education First) caused a stir of excitement, with the Italian finding a favourable breeze on the second stretch of the course to come in three seconds down on Campenaerts.
The seaside breeze seemed to pick up for the late starters, and even Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) could not come close to Campenaerts' time.
The GC battle picked up in earnest as Fuglsang, Roglic and Yates took to the course.
Roglic put in a stellar performance to come in 11 seconds down on the stage winner and it was all nerves for Yates as he bled seconds all along the coastal road to the line.
In the end, Yates sprinted to the line in his aero tuck, shooting across heartbreakingly close but not close enough to keep the overall.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:23
|2
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|0:00:03
|3
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:04
|4
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|0:00:06
|5
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:07
|6
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:08
|7
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|8
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:09
|9
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:11
|10
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:12
|11
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:13
|12
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:14
|13
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:15
|14
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:00:16
|15
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:17
|16
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:19
|17
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:00:20
|18
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|19
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:21
|20
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:24
|21
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|22
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:00:26
|23
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|0:00:27
|24
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:28
|26
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:29
|27
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First
|28
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|29
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|30
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:00:30
|31
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|32
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|33
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:31
|34
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:00:32
|35
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|36
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|0:00:33
|37
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|38
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:34
|39
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|40
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:36
|41
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy
|43
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|44
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:37
|45
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:38
|46
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|47
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|0:00:39
|48
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|49
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|50
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:40
|51
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|52
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:41
|53
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|54
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:42
|55
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|0:00:44
|56
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|57
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:46
|58
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:47
|59
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:48
|60
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|61
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|62
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|63
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:49
|64
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:50
|65
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:51
|66
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|67
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|68
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:52
|69
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:53
|70
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|71
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|72
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:54
|73
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|75
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:55
|76
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:56
|77
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:00:59
|78
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:00
|79
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|80
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|81
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:01:01
|83
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:02
|84
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|85
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:01:03
|86
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:04
|87
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:05
|88
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|89
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|90
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|91
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|0:01:06
|92
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:07
|93
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|94
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|0:01:08
|95
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|96
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|0:01:09
|97
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:11
|98
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:12
|99
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|100
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:13
|101
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:15
|102
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:01:17
|103
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:01:18
|104
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|105
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|106
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|107
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:19
|108
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|109
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:20
|110
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:22
|111
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:23
|112
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:24
|113
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|114
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:25
|115
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|116
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|117
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:27
|118
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|119
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:28
|120
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:01:32
|121
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:01:33
|122
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:34
|123
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|124
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:35
|125
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:36
|126
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|127
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|128
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:39
|129
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:40
|130
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:42
|131
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:43
|132
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|133
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:45
|134
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|135
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:50
|136
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:01:51
|137
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:01:55
|138
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:02
|139
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:02:07
|140
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|25:28:00
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:01
|3
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:30
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:25
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:32
|6
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:34
|7
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:02:42
|8
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|0:03:01
|9
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:03:12
|10
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:18
|11
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|0:03:28
|12
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:37
|13
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:43
|14
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:29
|15
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:34
|16
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|0:04:57
|17
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:02
|18
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:10
|19
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:14
|20
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:05:21
|21
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:54
|22
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:06
|23
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:45
|24
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:08:04
|25
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:15
|26
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:09:28
|27
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|0:10:44
|28
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|0:14:03
|29
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|0:16:54
|30
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:17:01
|31
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|0:17:34
|32
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:57
|33
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|0:18:22
|34
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|0:18:23
|35
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:18:56
|36
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:18:58
|37
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:19:03
|38
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:19:20
|39
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:21:01
|40
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:54
|41
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:22:11
|42
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|0:22:47
|43
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:17
|44
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:05
|45
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:25:34
|46
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:25:36
|47
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:57
|48
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:26:12
|49
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:27:13
|50
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:27:19
|51
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:27:37
|52
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:28:35
|53
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:29:03
|54
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:04
|55
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:30:09
|56
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:30:43
|57
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:30:51
|58
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:30:58
|59
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:31:13
|60
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:32:20
|61
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:32:23
|62
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:33:25
|63
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:33:30
|64
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:33:52
|65
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:35:28
|66
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:35:31
|67
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:35:37
|68
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:36:23
|69
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|0:36:45
|70
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:51
|71
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:37:40
|72
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|0:38:49
|73
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|74
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:38:50
|75
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:41:13
|76
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:41:15
|77
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:42:38
|78
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:42:49
|79
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|0:44:07
|80
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:44:39
|81
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:45:11
|82
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:45:26
|83
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:45:43
|84
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|85
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:46:06
|86
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:46:45
|87
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|88
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:46:54
|89
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:47:38
|90
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:47:54
|91
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:47:56
|92
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:48:56
|93
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:49:00
|94
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:49:51
|95
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:52:55
|96
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:54:03
|97
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:54:21
|98
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:54:32
|99
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:56:03
|100
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:56:25
|101
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:57:16
|102
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:58:47
|103
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky
|0:58:58
|104
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:58:59
|105
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:59:17
|106
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:59:56
|107
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:00:15
|108
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1:00:21
|109
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|1:00:30
|110
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:00:47
|111
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|1:00:48
|112
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
|1:02:05
|113
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|1:02:10
|114
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:04:24
|115
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:04:57
|116
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:05:34
|117
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|1:05:54
|118
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:06:00
|119
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|1:06:02
|120
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:06:12
|121
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|1:06:27
|122
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|1:06:29
|123
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:07:29
|124
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|1:08:38
|125
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:09:07
|126
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|1:09:23
|127
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:09:24
|128
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:09:48
|129
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:10:00
|130
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:10:28
|131
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:10:35
|132
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:10:40
|133
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First
|1:10:47
|134
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|1:11:11
|135
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:11:17
|136
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:12:57
|137
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy
|1:13:06
|138
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|1:14:11
|139
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|1:14:12
|140
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|1:15:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|31
|pts
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|27
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|26
|4
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|23
|5
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|22
|6
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|22
|7
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|20
|8
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|17
|9
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|10
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|15
|11
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|13
|12
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|13
|13
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|14
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|15
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|16
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|17
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|10
|18
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|19
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|9
|20
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|21
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|8
|22
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|7
|23
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|24
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|25
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|26
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|6
|27
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|5
|28
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|29
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|30
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|5
|31
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|32
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|33
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|3
|34
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|35
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|36
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|37
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|38
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|39
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|2
|40
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|2
|41
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|42
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|43
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|44
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|45
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|46
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|47
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|1
|48
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|49
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|50
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|51
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky
|1
|52
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|53
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|35
|pts
|2
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|34
|3
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|25
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|23
|5
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|20
|6
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|7
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|18
|8
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|9
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|12
|10
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|10
|11
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|10
|12
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|13
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|9
|14
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|15
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|16
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|17
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|5
|18
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|5
|19
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|20
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|5
|21
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|22
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|23
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|24
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|3
|25
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|26
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|2
|27
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|2
|28
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|29
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|30
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|31
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2
|32
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|33
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|34
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|35
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|25:31:12
|2
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:25
|3
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:50
|4
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:03
|5
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:15:44
|6
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:15:51
|7
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:24:01
|8
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:52
|9
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:27:31
|10
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:29:08
|11
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:32:16
|12
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:32:25
|13
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:39
|14
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:43:33
|15
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:44:26
|16
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:45:44
|17
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:45:48
|18
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:50:51
|19
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:51:09
|20
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky
|0:55:46
|21
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:57:03
|22
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:57:09
|23
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:57:36
|24
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:02:22
|25
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|1:02:42
|26
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|1:05:26
|27
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:06:36
|28
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:07:16
|29
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|1:12:10
