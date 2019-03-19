Trending

Roglic wins Tirreno-Adriatico

Campenaerts wins final time trial

Image 1 of 50

Mirco Maestri wins the points classification

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 50

Primoz Roglic with the trident trophy

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 50

Primoz Roglic on the final-day time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 50

Alexey Lutsenko was the most combative rider

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 50

EF Education First win the teams classification

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 50

Sam Oomen was the best young rider

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 50

Alexey Lutsenko wins the green jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 50

Primoz Roglic with the trident trophy

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 50

Primoz Roglic with the trident trophy

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 50

Primoz Roglic with the trident trophy

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 50

Primoz Roglic with the trident trophy

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 50

Champagne for the podium finishers

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 50

Primoz Roglic attacking the course

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 50

Roglic on his way to victory

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 50

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 50

Victor Campenaerts on his way to stage honours

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 50

Rohan Dennis couldn't manage victory in the rainbow bands

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 50

Rohan Dennis couldn't manage victory in the rainbow bands

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 50

A podium finish for Jos Van Emden

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 50

Adam Yates out on the course

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 50

Adam Yates out on the course

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 50

Primoz Roglic finishes his ride and awaits his fate

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 50

Stage winner Victor Campenaerts on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 50

Former ski jumper Roglic celebrates with a nod to his old profession

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 50

Jakob Fuglsang on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 50

The final podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 50

Celebrations for Roglic on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 50

Champagne for the winner

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 50

Celebrations for Roglic on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 50

Campenaerts on his way

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 50

Victor Campenaerts attacking the course

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 50

Adam Yates tries desperately to cling on to his lead

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 33 of 50

Wout Poels on his way to 7th overall

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 34 of 50

Greg Van Avermaet out on the course

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 35 of 50

Jakob Fuglsang finished on the final podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 36 of 50

Sam Oomen seals victory in the young riders classification

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 37 of 50

No victory for former world champion Tom Dumoulin

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 38 of 50

Yves Lampaert finished 5th on the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 39 of 50

Julian Alaphilippe on his way to a top 10 overall finish

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 40 of 50

Jonathan Castroviejo in his low-profile position

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 41 of 50

Thibaut Pinot out on the course

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 42 of 50

Australian champion Luke Durbridge out on the course

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 43 of 50

Vincenzo Nibali finalising his preparation for his major goals ahead

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 44 of 50

Alberto Bettiol stormed to second on the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 45 of 50

No victory for Rohan Dennis, the current world champion

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 46 of 50

Tony Martin was another former world champion out there

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 47 of 50

Jos Van Emden takes a podium finish

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 48 of 50

Sebastian Langeveld was fourth on the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 49 of 50

Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 50

World champion Rohan Dennis

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) proved the superior time triallist to claim the overall victory in Tirreno-Adriatico on the final stage, pushing Mitchelton-Scott’s Adam Yates off the top of the podium by a single second.

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) held onto third overall, losing 20 of seconds to Roglic but, with an overnight buffer of 1:20, the Dane was under no threat of being pushed out of a podium position from Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb).

European time trial champion Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) won the stage as anticipated, topping Italian Alberto Bettiol (EF Education First) and Jumbo-Visma's Jos van Emden.

"I did a perfect time trial. I knew that it was important to come back really strong because the headwind was really strong. I always have a good second part to my time trial and it seemed to be the perfect time trial today," Campenaerts said.

"It's very good for the motivation that I can take this win. For two years I've been aiming for a WorldTour win in the time trial. It's very difficult to get one and today it worked out fine. I'm really happy.

"Maybe it was a little bit like a world championships. I don't know which specialists weren't here. It is really satisfying."

With Campenaerts spending more than two hours at the top of the leaderboard, all eyes were on the end of the start list, with overnight leader Yates and notable time trial threat Roglic separated by 25 seconds in the general classification, and Fuglsang at 35 seconds in third.

Roglic came through the first check just 10 seconds off the quickest time at 4.4km, and held onto that pace to finish just outside the top 10 on the stage. Yates, on the other hand, was giving up time all along the course, with the countdown clock ticking to single digits as he approached the line.

It was a tense wait as the race leader Yates fought valiantly along the finishing straight, giving his all but falling just one second shy of winning the overall race.

How it unfolded

With his sights firmly on an attempt to break Bradley Wiggins' Hour Record, Victor Campenaerts set off as the 19th of 144 riders and unleashed his fury on the 10.05km course in San Benedetto del Tronto. The Belgian smashed an earlier mark set by UAE's Tom Bohli by 20 seconds, setting a time of 11:23 - or 53 kilometres per hour. He will hope to go more than 54.526kph in a few weeks time on the velodrome in Aguascalientes.

Jos van Emden (Jumbo-Visma) was the first to come close to Campenaerts' effort, but fell four seconds shy.

There were a few riders to go quicker than Campenaerts at the intermediate check - Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) had the fastest split after 4.4km, world champion Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida) was one second shy of the Dane, but the European champion's pacing proved superior in the second half.

A glut of riders came through well off the pace before the overall favourites came to the start ramp, but a surprising ride from Alberto Bettiol (EF Education First) caused a stir of excitement, with the Italian finding a favourable breeze on the second stretch of the course to come in three seconds down on Campenaerts.

The seaside breeze seemed to pick up for the late starters, and even Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) could not come close to Campenaerts' time.

The GC battle picked up in earnest as Fuglsang, Roglic and Yates took to the course.

Roglic put in a stellar performance to come in 11 seconds down on the stage winner and it was all nerves for Yates as he bled seconds all along the coastal road to the line.

In the end, Yates sprinted to the line in his aero tuck, shooting across heartbreakingly close but not close enough to keep the overall.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:11:23
2Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First0:00:03
3Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:04
4Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First0:00:06
5Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:07
6Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:00:08
7Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
8Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:00:09
9Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:11
10Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky0:00:12
11Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:13
12Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:00:14
13Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:15
14Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:00:16
15Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:17
16Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:00:19
17Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team0:00:20
18Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
19Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ0:00:21
20Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:24
21Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
22Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:00:26
23Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First0:00:27
24Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
25Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:28
26Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:00:29
27Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First
28Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
29Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
30Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team0:00:30
31Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
32José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
33Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:00:31
34Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:00:32
35Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
36Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First0:00:33
37Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
38Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:34
39Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
40Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:36
41Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
42Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy
43Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
44Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:37
45Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:38
46Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
47Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team0:00:39
48Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
49Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
50Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:40
51Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
52Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:41
53Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
54Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:00:42
55Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team0:00:44
56Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
57Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:46
58Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:47
59Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:48
60Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
61Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
62Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
63Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:00:49
64Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:50
65Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:51
66Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
67Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
68Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:52
69Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:53
70Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
71Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
72Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:54
73Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
74Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
75Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:55
76Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:56
77Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:00:59
78Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:00
79Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
80Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
81Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
82Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:01:01
83Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:02
84Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
85Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:01:03
86Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:04
87Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:05
88Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
89Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
90Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
91Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data0:01:06
92Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:07
93Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
94Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb0:01:08
95Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
96Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First0:01:09
97Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:01:11
98Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:12
99Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
100Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:13
101Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:15
102Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:01:17
103Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:01:18
104Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
105Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
106Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
107Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:01:19
108Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
109Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:01:20
110Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:22
111Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:23
112Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:24
113Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
114José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:25
115Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
116Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
117Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:01:27
118Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
119Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:28
120Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:01:32
121Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:01:33
122Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:34
123Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
124Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:35
125Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:36
126Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
127Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
128Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:01:39
129Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:40
130Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:42
131Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:43
132Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
133Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:45
134Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
135Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:50
136Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:01:51
137Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:01:55
138Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:02
139Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:02:07
140Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:41

Final general classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma25:28:00
2Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:01
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:30
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:25
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:32
6Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:34
7Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:02:42
8Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First0:03:01
9Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:03:12
10Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:03:18
11Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First0:03:28
12Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:37
13Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:43
14Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:04:29
15Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:04:34
16Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team0:04:57
17Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:05:02
18Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:10
19Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:05:14
20Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:05:21
21Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:05:54
22Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:06
23Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:06:45
24Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:08:04
25Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:15
26José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:09:28
27Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data0:10:44
28Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky0:14:03
29Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First0:16:54
30Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:17:01
31Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First0:17:34
32Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:57
33Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team0:18:22
34Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team0:18:23
35Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:18:56
36Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:18:58
37Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:19:03
38Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott0:19:20
39Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:21:01
40José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:54
41Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:22:11
42Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team0:22:47
43Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:23:17
44Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:05
45Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:25:34
46Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:25:36
47Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:25:57
48Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:26:12
49Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:27:13
50Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:27:19
51Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:27:37
52Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:28:35
53Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:29:03
54Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:29:04
55Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:30:09
56Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:30:43
57Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:30:51
58Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:30:58
59Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:31:13
60Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:32:20
61Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:32:23
62Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:33:25
63Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:33:30
64Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:33:52
65Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:35:28
66Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:35:31
67Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team0:35:37
68Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:36:23
69Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team0:36:45
70Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:36:51
71Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:37:40
72Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb0:38:49
73Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
74Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:38:50
75Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:41:13
76Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:41:15
77Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:42:38
78Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:42:49
79Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First0:44:07
80Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:44:39
81Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team0:45:11
82Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:45:26
83Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:45:43
84Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
85Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:46:06
86Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:46:45
87Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
88Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team0:46:54
89Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:47:38
90Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:47:54
91Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:47:56
92Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:48:56
93Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:49:00
94Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:49:51
95Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:52:55
96Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:54:03
97Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:54:21
98Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:54:32
99Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:56:03
100Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:56:25
101Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:57:16
102Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:58:47
103Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky0:58:58
104Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:58:59
105Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:59:17
106Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:59:56
107Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:00:15
108Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb1:00:21
109Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First1:00:30
110Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe1:00:47
111Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo1:00:48
112Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy1:02:05
113Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb1:02:10
114Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1:04:24
115Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:04:57
116Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin1:05:34
117Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ1:05:54
118Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:06:00
119Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1:06:02
120Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:06:12
121Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM1:06:27
122Ben King (USA) Dimension Data1:06:29
123Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:07:29
124Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates1:08:38
125Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:09:07
126Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo1:09:23
127Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:09:24
128Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:09:48
129Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:10:00
130Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:10:28
131Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:10:35
132Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:10:40
133Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First1:10:47
134Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida1:11:11
135Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma1:11:17
136Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma1:12:57
137Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy1:13:06
138Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy1:14:11
139Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo1:14:12
140Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida1:15:22

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF31pts
2Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott27
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep26
4Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First23
5Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team22
6Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma22
7Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep20
8Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team17
9Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe16
10Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy15
11Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb13
12Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team13
13Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
14Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
15Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo12
16Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
17Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM10
18Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
19Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky9
20Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates8
21Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma8
22Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First7
23Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ6
24Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe6
25Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep6
26Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM6
27Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First5
28Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates5
29Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep5
30Ben King (USA) Dimension Data5
31Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
32Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
33Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team3
34Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
35Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
36Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo3
37Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe3
38Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida3
39Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM2
40Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo2
41Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data2
42Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott2
43Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo2
44Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy2
45Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
46José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team1
47Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM1
48Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1
49Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team1
50Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale1
51Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky1
52Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1
53Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team35pts
2Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team34
3Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott25
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep23
5Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM20
6Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
7Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma18
8Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo14
9Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM12
10Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM10
11Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team10
12Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo10
13Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First9
14Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
15Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
16Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale6
17Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo5
18Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb5
19Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe5
20Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM5
21Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4
22Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy4
23Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy3
24Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM3
25Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo3
26Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky2
27Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First2
28Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
29Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team2
30Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2
31Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb2
32Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates1
33José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team1
34Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
35Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb25:31:12
2Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:25
3Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:01:50
4Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:03
5Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:15:44
6Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:15:51
7Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:24:01
8Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:25:52
9Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:27:31
10Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:29:08
11Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:32:16
12Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team0:32:25
13Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:39
14Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:43:33
15Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:44:26
16Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:45:44
17Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:45:48
18Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:50:51
19Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:51:09
20Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky0:55:46
21Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:57:03
22Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb0:57:09
23Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:57:36
24Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin1:02:22
25Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ1:02:42
26Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates1:05:26
27Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:06:36
28Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:07:16
29Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida1:12:10

