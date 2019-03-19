Image 1 of 50 Mirco Maestri wins the points classification (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 50 Primoz Roglic with the trident trophy (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 50 Primoz Roglic on the final-day time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 50 Alexey Lutsenko was the most combative rider (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 50 EF Education First win the teams classification (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 50 Sam Oomen was the best young rider (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 50 Alexey Lutsenko wins the green jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 50 Primoz Roglic with the trident trophy (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 50 Primoz Roglic with the trident trophy (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 50 Primoz Roglic with the trident trophy (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 50 Primoz Roglic with the trident trophy (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 50 Champagne for the podium finishers (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 50 Primoz Roglic attacking the course (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 50 Roglic on his way to victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 50 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 50 Victor Campenaerts on his way to stage honours (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 50 Rohan Dennis couldn't manage victory in the rainbow bands (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 50 Rohan Dennis couldn't manage victory in the rainbow bands (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 50 A podium finish for Jos Van Emden (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 50 Adam Yates out on the course (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 50 Adam Yates out on the course (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 50 Primoz Roglic finishes his ride and awaits his fate (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 50 Stage winner Victor Campenaerts on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 50 Former ski jumper Roglic celebrates with a nod to his old profession (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 50 Jakob Fuglsang on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 50 The final podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 50 Celebrations for Roglic on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 50 Champagne for the winner (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 50 Celebrations for Roglic on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 50 Campenaerts on his way (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 50 Victor Campenaerts attacking the course (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 50 Adam Yates tries desperately to cling on to his lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 33 of 50 Wout Poels on his way to 7th overall (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 34 of 50 Greg Van Avermaet out on the course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 35 of 50 Jakob Fuglsang finished on the final podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 36 of 50 Sam Oomen seals victory in the young riders classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 37 of 50 No victory for former world champion Tom Dumoulin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 38 of 50 Yves Lampaert finished 5th on the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 39 of 50 Julian Alaphilippe on his way to a top 10 overall finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 40 of 50 Jonathan Castroviejo in his low-profile position (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 41 of 50 Thibaut Pinot out on the course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 42 of 50 Australian champion Luke Durbridge out on the course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 43 of 50 Vincenzo Nibali finalising his preparation for his major goals ahead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 44 of 50 Alberto Bettiol stormed to second on the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 45 of 50 No victory for Rohan Dennis, the current world champion (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 46 of 50 Tony Martin was another former world champion out there (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 47 of 50 Jos Van Emden takes a podium finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 48 of 50 Sebastian Langeveld was fourth on the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 49 of 50 Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 50 of 50 World champion Rohan Dennis (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) proved the superior time triallist to claim the overall victory in Tirreno-Adriatico on the final stage, pushing Mitchelton-Scott’s Adam Yates off the top of the podium by a single second.

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) held onto third overall, losing 20 of seconds to Roglic but, with an overnight buffer of 1:20, the Dane was under no threat of being pushed out of a podium position from Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb).

European time trial champion Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) won the stage as anticipated, topping Italian Alberto Bettiol (EF Education First) and Jumbo-Visma's Jos van Emden.

"I did a perfect time trial. I knew that it was important to come back really strong because the headwind was really strong. I always have a good second part to my time trial and it seemed to be the perfect time trial today," Campenaerts said.

"It's very good for the motivation that I can take this win. For two years I've been aiming for a WorldTour win in the time trial. It's very difficult to get one and today it worked out fine. I'm really happy.

"Maybe it was a little bit like a world championships. I don't know which specialists weren't here. It is really satisfying."

With Campenaerts spending more than two hours at the top of the leaderboard, all eyes were on the end of the start list, with overnight leader Yates and notable time trial threat Roglic separated by 25 seconds in the general classification, and Fuglsang at 35 seconds in third.

Roglic came through the first check just 10 seconds off the quickest time at 4.4km, and held onto that pace to finish just outside the top 10 on the stage. Yates, on the other hand, was giving up time all along the course, with the countdown clock ticking to single digits as he approached the line.

It was a tense wait as the race leader Yates fought valiantly along the finishing straight, giving his all but falling just one second shy of winning the overall race.

How it unfolded

With his sights firmly on an attempt to break Bradley Wiggins' Hour Record, Victor Campenaerts set off as the 19th of 144 riders and unleashed his fury on the 10.05km course in San Benedetto del Tronto. The Belgian smashed an earlier mark set by UAE's Tom Bohli by 20 seconds, setting a time of 11:23 - or 53 kilometres per hour. He will hope to go more than 54.526kph in a few weeks time on the velodrome in Aguascalientes.

Jos van Emden (Jumbo-Visma) was the first to come close to Campenaerts' effort, but fell four seconds shy.

There were a few riders to go quicker than Campenaerts at the intermediate check - Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) had the fastest split after 4.4km, world champion Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida) was one second shy of the Dane, but the European champion's pacing proved superior in the second half.

A glut of riders came through well off the pace before the overall favourites came to the start ramp, but a surprising ride from Alberto Bettiol (EF Education First) caused a stir of excitement, with the Italian finding a favourable breeze on the second stretch of the course to come in three seconds down on Campenaerts.

The seaside breeze seemed to pick up for the late starters, and even Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) could not come close to Campenaerts' time.

The GC battle picked up in earnest as Fuglsang, Roglic and Yates took to the course.

Roglic put in a stellar performance to come in 11 seconds down on the stage winner and it was all nerves for Yates as he bled seconds all along the coastal road to the line.

In the end, Yates sprinted to the line in his aero tuck, shooting across heartbreakingly close but not close enough to keep the overall.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:23 2 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 0:00:03 3 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:04 4 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 0:00:06 5 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:07 6 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:08 7 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 8 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:09 9 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:11 10 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:12 11 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:13 12 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:14 13 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:15 14 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:00:16 15 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:17 16 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:19 17 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 0:00:20 18 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 19 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:21 20 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:24 21 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 22 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:00:26 23 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 0:00:27 24 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:28 26 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:29 27 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First 28 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 29 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 30 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 0:00:30 31 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 32 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 33 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:31 34 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:00:32 35 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 36 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First 0:00:33 37 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 38 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:34 39 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 40 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:36 41 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy 43 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 44 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:37 45 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:38 46 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 47 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 0:00:39 48 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 49 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 50 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:40 51 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 52 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:41 53 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 54 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:42 55 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 0:00:44 56 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 57 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:46 58 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:47 59 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:48 60 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 61 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 62 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 63 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:49 64 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:50 65 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:51 66 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 67 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 68 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:52 69 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:53 70 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 71 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 72 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:54 73 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 75 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:55 76 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:56 77 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:00:59 78 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:00 79 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 80 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 81 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:01:01 83 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:02 84 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 85 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:01:03 86 Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:04 87 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:05 88 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 89 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 90 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 91 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 0:01:06 92 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:07 93 Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 94 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 0:01:08 95 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 96 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 0:01:09 97 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:11 98 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:12 99 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 100 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:13 101 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:15 102 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:01:17 103 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:01:18 104 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 105 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 106 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 107 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:19 108 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 109 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:20 110 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:22 111 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:23 112 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:24 113 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 114 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:25 115 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 116 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 117 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:27 118 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 119 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:28 120 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:01:32 121 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:01:33 122 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:34 123 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 124 Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:35 125 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:36 126 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 127 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 128 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:39 129 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:40 130 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:42 131 Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:43 132 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 133 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:45 134 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 135 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:50 136 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:01:51 137 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:01:55 138 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:02 139 Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:02:07 140 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:41

Final general classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 25:28:00 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:01 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:30 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:25 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:32 6 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:34 7 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:02:42 8 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 0:03:01 9 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:03:12 10 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:18 11 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 0:03:28 12 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:37 13 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:43 14 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:29 15 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:34 16 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 0:04:57 17 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:02 18 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:10 19 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:14 20 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:05:21 21 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:05:54 22 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:06 23 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:45 24 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:08:04 25 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:15 26 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:09:28 27 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 0:10:44 28 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 0:14:03 29 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 0:16:54 30 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:17:01 31 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First 0:17:34 32 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:17:57 33 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 0:18:22 34 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 0:18:23 35 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:18:56 36 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:18:58 37 Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:19:03 38 Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:19:20 39 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:21:01 40 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:54 41 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:22:11 42 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 0:22:47 43 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:23:17 44 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:05 45 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:25:34 46 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:25:36 47 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:25:57 48 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:26:12 49 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:27:13 50 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:27:19 51 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:27:37 52 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:28:35 53 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:29:03 54 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:29:04 55 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:30:09 56 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:43 57 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:30:51 58 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:30:58 59 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:31:13 60 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:32:20 61 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:32:23 62 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:33:25 63 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:33:30 64 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:33:52 65 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:35:28 66 Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:35:31 67 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 0:35:37 68 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:36:23 69 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 0:36:45 70 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:51 71 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:37:40 72 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 0:38:49 73 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 74 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:38:50 75 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:41:13 76 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:41:15 77 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:42:38 78 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:42:49 79 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 0:44:07 80 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:44:39 81 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 0:45:11 82 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:45:26 83 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:45:43 84 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 85 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:46:06 86 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:46:45 87 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 88 Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team 0:46:54 89 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:47:38 90 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:47:54 91 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:47:56 92 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:48:56 93 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:49:00 94 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:49:51 95 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:52:55 96 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:54:03 97 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:54:21 98 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:54:32 99 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:56:03 100 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:56:25 101 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:57:16 102 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:58:47 103 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky 0:58:58 104 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:58:59 105 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:59:17 106 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:59:56 107 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:00:15 108 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:00:21 109 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 1:00:30 110 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:00:47 111 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 1:00:48 112 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 1:02:05 113 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 1:02:10 114 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:04:24 115 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:04:57 116 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 1:05:34 117 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 1:05:54 118 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:06:00 119 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1:06:02 120 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:06:12 121 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 1:06:27 122 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 1:06:29 123 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:07:29 124 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 1:08:38 125 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:09:07 126 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 1:09:23 127 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:09:24 128 Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:09:48 129 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:10:00 130 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:10:28 131 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:10:35 132 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:10:40 133 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First 1:10:47 134 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 1:11:11 135 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:11:17 136 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:12:57 137 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy 1:13:06 138 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 1:14:11 139 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 1:14:12 140 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 1:15:22

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 31 pts 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 27 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 26 4 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 23 5 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 22 6 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 22 7 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 20 8 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 17 9 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 10 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 15 11 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 13 12 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 13 13 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 14 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 15 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 12 16 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 17 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 10 18 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 19 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 9 20 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 8 21 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 8 22 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 7 23 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 24 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 25 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 26 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 6 27 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 5 28 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 29 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5 30 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 5 31 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 32 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 33 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 3 34 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 35 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 36 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 3 37 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 38 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 3 39 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 2 40 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 2 41 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 2 42 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2 43 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2 44 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 2 45 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 46 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1 47 Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 1 48 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 49 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 1 50 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 1 51 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky 1 52 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1 53 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 35 pts 2 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 34 3 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 25 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 23 5 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 20 6 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 7 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 18 8 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 14 9 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 12 10 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 10 11 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 10 12 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 13 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 9 14 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 15 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 16 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 6 17 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 5 18 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 5 19 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 20 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 5 21 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 22 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 4 23 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 3 24 Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 3 25 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 3 26 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 2 27 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 2 28 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 29 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 2 30 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 31 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 2 32 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1 33 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1 34 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 35 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1