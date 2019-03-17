Image 1 of 46 Jakob Fuglsang celebrates his stage victory (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 46 The break of the day splitting on one of the climbs (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 46 A television helicopter keeps watch over the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 46 CCC Team at the head of the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 46 The peloton makes its way through a town en route to the finish in Recanati (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 46 Daniel Oss at the back of the breakaway group (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 46 Mads Pedersen leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 46 Alexey Lutsenko in the green mountains jersey at the start (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 46 Yves Lampaert resplendent in his Belgian champions jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 46 Adam Yates in the blue of the race leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 46 Edoardo Zardini attacks the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 46 Primož Roglič leads the peloton uphill (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 46 Jakob Fuglsang celebrates his second victory of 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 46 Jakob Fuglsang riding up the final climb to victory (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 46 Adam Yates took vital seconds ahead of the final time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 46 Primož Roglič couldn't hold on to Adam Yates on the final climb (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 46 Yates puts on the pace at the front of the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 46 Jakob Fuglsang launches his stage-winning attack (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 46 Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia were active on the stage, with three men in the break (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 46 Astana drive the peloton onwards (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 46 The peloton race through the picturesque Marche countryside (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 46 Jakob Fuglsang celebrates his win on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 46 Stage 4 winner Lutsenko at the front of the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 46 Katusha-Alpecin line things out at the head of the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 46 Yates and Roglič battle on the climb to the finish (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 46 Jakob Fuglsang talks to Michael Valgren (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 46 A triumphant Jakob Fuglsang crosses the line (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 46 The jersey wearers line up at the start (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 46 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 46 The peloton passes through a town during stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 46 Mads Pedersen leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 46 Tom Dumoulin sits in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 46 Tony Martin grimaces as he helps set the pace on one of the climbs (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 46 Sunweb and Jumbo-Visma help set the pace (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 35 of 46 Tony Martin bandaged up after his stage 4 crash (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 36 of 46 The peloton all together as they pass through a town (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 37 of 46 Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 38 of 46 Vincenzo Nibali sits in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 39 of 46 The Dimension Data team (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 40 of 46 Adam Yates wears the leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 41 of 46 Sam Oomen in the young rider's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 42 of 46 Brent Bookwalter (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 43 of 46 Alexey Lutsenko wears the green jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 44 of 46 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 45 of 46 Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 46 of 46 Blue skies above the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jakob Fuglsang made it two in a row for Astana at Tirreno-Adriatico, winning the fifth stage. Race leader Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) came in second, with Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) third on the day.

Fuglsang jumped from a group of favourites with around 24km to go and worked his way up through the remaining riders from the day’s breakaway. He joined Davide Gaburro (Neri Sottoli) and Nico Denz (AG2R La Mondiale) and eventually dropped them, taking on the final 10 kilometres alone.

“We basically planned to try something similar to yesterday. We knew that we had a strong team and we saw yesterday that many other teams were suffering once we really put the pressure on. To wait until the final, it would probably be difficult for us to win so we tried to do the same as yesterday and today it was my turn to go from distance. Luckily it worked out,” said Fuglsang

“This was a victory for Michele Scarponi. His wife was here at the start and I saw a lot of fans out there on the last climb motivating. Already, yesterday I was thinking if I managed to win one stage here it’s for him. It’s his region and I think that Tirreno was one of his favourite races.”

Behind Fuglsang, Yates pushed on from what was left of the group of favourites with Roglic the only rider able to go with him. He finally outpaced Roglic within the final two kilometres and set off alone. At one point, Fuglsang had more than a minute’s advantage over Yates on the road but he saw his lead cut down dramatically as he hit the steep final incline. He held on tough and extended it once again as the road flattened out, beating Yates by 40 seconds, who took 16 seconds out of Roglic.

Yates’ lead over Roglic in the overall classification expanded from seven seconds to 25, while Fuglsang moved up to third in GC, dropping Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) to fourth.

How it unfolded

A large group of 13 riders dominated much of the day: Nico Denz (AG2R La Mondiale), Daniel Oss (Bora-Hansgrohe), Nathan Van Hooydonck (CCC Team), Ivan Rovny (Gazprom-RusVelo), Tom Van Asbroeck (Israel Cycling Academy), Tosh Van Der Sande (Lotto Soudal), Jorge Arcas (Movistar), Davide Gabburo and Eduardo Zardini (Neri Sottoli), Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), Julien Simon (Cofidis), Steve Morabito (Groupama-FDJ), and Giovanni Visconti (Neri Sottoli).

They had a gap of up to nine minutes. Mitchelton-Scott, Jumbo-Visma and Astana were all active in the pursuit.

The last 70 km of the day were more roller coaster than rolling, and introduced three laps of a gruelling circuit, with two short and nasty climbs. The 19 and 20 per cent gradients took their toll on many legs.

The gap dropped but the 13-man lead group stayed together unexpectedly long. The decisive move came with 48km to go, as Zardini, Denz, Gaburro and Pedersen took off. Behind them, the group of favourites was starting to form.

With 24 km to go, and one final lap, Gabburo and Pedersen were alone in the lead, and the Yates group was breaking up. Fuglsang jumped and steadily moved his way up, catching and passing all in his way, until he was alone and could solo to the win.

Yates and Roglic also easily separated themselves from their rivals, and Yates finally took off from an exhausted Roglic, gaining precious time, which he will need as a buffer in the race-closing individual time trial.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 4:39:32 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:40 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:56 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:39 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:53 6 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:01:57 7 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:09 8 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:12 9 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 11 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 12 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:02:27 14 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:36 15 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:43 16 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:08 17 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:12 18 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:03:14 19 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:16 20 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 21 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 22 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:03:20 23 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:03:31 24 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:34 25 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:44 26 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 27 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 28 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 29 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 30 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 31 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 32 Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:03:57 33 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 34 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First 0:04:41 35 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:04:46 36 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:26 37 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 38 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:05:39 39 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 0:06:44 40 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 41 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:01 42 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:56 43 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:08:47 44 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 46 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 47 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:34 48 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:11:46 49 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:49 50 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 51 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 52 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 53 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 54 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 55 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 56 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 57 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 58 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 59 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:12:46 60 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 61 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 62 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 63 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 64 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:18 65 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 66 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:27 67 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 68 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 69 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 70 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 71 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 72 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 73 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 74 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 75 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 76 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:14:01 77 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 78 Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:14:24 79 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:48 80 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 0:17:41 81 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 82 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 83 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 84 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 85 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 86 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky 87 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 88 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 89 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 91 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 92 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 93 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 94 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 95 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 96 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 97 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 98 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:18:16 99 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 100 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:19:33 101 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 102 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:20:08 103 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:21:16 104 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:22:17 105 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 106 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:24:30 107 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:24:59 108 Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:25:26 109 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:26:06 110 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 111 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 112 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 113 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 114 Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 115 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 116 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 117 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 118 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 119 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 120 Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team 121 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 122 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 123 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 124 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 125 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 126 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 127 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 128 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 129 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 130 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 131 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 132 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 133 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 134 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 135 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 136 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 137 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 138 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 139 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 140 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy 141 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 142 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 143 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 144 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First 145 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep

General Classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 20:33:48 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:25 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:35 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:55 5 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:34 6 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:02:39 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:46 8 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:58 9 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 0:03:03 10 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:26 11 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:35 12 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:40 13 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 0:04:03 14 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:18 15 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:36 16 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:41 17 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:04:47 18 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:54 19 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 0:05:06 20 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:11 21 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:14 22 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:05:39 23 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:00 24 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:41 25 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:07:43 26 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:09:36 27 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 0:10:16 28 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:12:57 29 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:12:59 30 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 0:13:12 31 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 0:17:05 32 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 0:17:17 33 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:17:35 34 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First 0:17:39 35 Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:17:50 36 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:18:08 37 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 0:18:22 38 Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:18:34 39 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:19:03 40 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:11 41 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:20:17 42 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:33 43 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:20:43 44 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:02 45 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:21:38 46 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:22:05 47 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 0:22:41 48 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:23:07 49 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:30 50 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:24:29 51 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:24:37 52 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:25:58 53 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:26:21 54 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:26:26 55 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:28:02 56 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:28:05 57 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:28:18 58 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:29:04 59 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:29:18 60 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:29:20 61 Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:29:34 62 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:29:56 63 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:31:03 64 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:31:11 65 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:32:06 66 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 0:32:32 67 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 0:32:35 68 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:32:38 69 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:32:54 70 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:25 71 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:33:31 72 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:35:38 73 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 0:35:52 74 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:02 75 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:36:44 76 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:36:52 77 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 0:37:36 78 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:38:39 79 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:39:22 80 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:40:34 81 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:41:20 82 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:42:22 83 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:42:31 84 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:43:43 85 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:43:52 86 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:44:04 87 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:44:06 88 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:44:14 89 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 0:44:39 90 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:44:59 91 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:45:07 92 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 0:45:19 93 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:45:27 94 Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team 0:45:31 95 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:46:29 96 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:46:47 97 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:46:56 98 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:47:13 99 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:48:27 100 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:48:55 101 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:49:58 102 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:51:15 103 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:52:20 104 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:52:50 105 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:52:56 106 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:53:19 107 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:54:03 108 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:54:58 109 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:55:53 110 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:57:20 111 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:57:59 112 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:58:25 113 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:58:28 114 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:58:44 115 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky 0:58:57 116 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:59:00 117 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:59:04 118 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:59:35 119 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:59:50 120 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 0:59:59 121 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:00:51 122 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 1:01:00 123 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 1:01:37 124 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:03:07 125 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:03:53 126 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 1:04:42 127 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 1:04:50 128 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1:04:58 129 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 1:05:10 130 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:05:45 131 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:07:02 132 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:07:21 133 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:07:49 134 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 1:08:10 135 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:08:12 136 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:08:48 137 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 1:08:50 138 Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:08:51 139 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 1:08:56 140 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First 141 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:09:17 142 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 1:09:25 143 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:09:42 144 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 1:09:53 145 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy 1:10:53

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 35 pts 2 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 34 3 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 25 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 23 5 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 20 6 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 7 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 18 8 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 14 9 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 12 10 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 10 11 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 10 12 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 13 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 9 14 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 15 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 16 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 6 17 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 5 18 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 19 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 5 20 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 21 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 4 22 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 3 23 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 3 24 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 2 25 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 2 26 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 2 27 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 28 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 2 29 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1 30 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 31 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 27 pts 2 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 22 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 22 4 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 21 5 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 17 6 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 14 7 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 13 8 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 9 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 10 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 10 11 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 10 12 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 13 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 9 14 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 9 15 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 8 16 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 7 17 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 7 18 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 19 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 20 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 21 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 6 22 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 5 23 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 24 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 5 25 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 26 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 27 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 28 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 29 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 3 30 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 31 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 2 32 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 33 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 2 34 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 2 35 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 2 36 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2 37 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 38 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 39 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 1 40 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 1 41 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 1