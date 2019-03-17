Trending

Tirreno-Adriatico: Fuglsang solos to victory on stage 5

Yates extends overall lead

Image 1 of 46

Jakob Fuglsang celebrates his stage victory

Jakob Fuglsang celebrates his stage victory
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 46

The break of the day splitting on one of the climbs

The break of the day splitting on one of the climbs
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 46

A television helicopter keeps watch over the peloton

A television helicopter keeps watch over the peloton
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 46

CCC Team at the head of the peloton

CCC Team at the head of the peloton
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 46

The peloton makes its way through a town en route to the finish in Recanati

The peloton makes its way through a town en route to the finish in Recanati
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 46

Daniel Oss at the back of the breakaway group

Daniel Oss at the back of the breakaway group
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 46

Mads Pedersen leads the breakaway

Mads Pedersen leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 46

Alexey Lutsenko in the green mountains jersey at the start

Alexey Lutsenko in the green mountains jersey at the start
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 46

Yves Lampaert resplendent in his Belgian champions jersey

Yves Lampaert resplendent in his Belgian champions jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 46

Adam Yates in the blue of the race leader's jersey

Adam Yates in the blue of the race leader's jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 46

Edoardo Zardini attacks the breakaway

Edoardo Zardini attacks the breakaway
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 46

Primož Roglič leads the peloton uphill

Primož Roglič leads the peloton uphill
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 46

Jakob Fuglsang celebrates his second victory of 2019

Jakob Fuglsang celebrates his second victory of 2019
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 46

Jakob Fuglsang riding up the final climb to victory

Jakob Fuglsang riding up the final climb to victory
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 46

Adam Yates took vital seconds ahead of the final time trial

Adam Yates took vital seconds ahead of the final time trial
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 46

Primož Roglič couldn't hold on to Adam Yates on the final climb

Primož Roglič couldn't hold on to Adam Yates on the final climb
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 46

Yates puts on the pace at the front of the peloton

Yates puts on the pace at the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 46

Jakob Fuglsang launches his stage-winning attack

Jakob Fuglsang launches his stage-winning attack
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 46

Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia were active on the stage, with three men in the break

Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia were active on the stage, with three men in the break
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 46

Astana drive the peloton onwards

Astana drive the peloton onwards
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 46

The peloton race through the picturesque Marche countryside

The peloton race through the picturesque Marche countryside
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 46

Jakob Fuglsang celebrates his win on the podium

Jakob Fuglsang celebrates his win on the podium
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 46

Stage 4 winner Lutsenko at the front of the peloton

Stage 4 winner Lutsenko at the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 46

Katusha-Alpecin line things out at the head of the peloton

Katusha-Alpecin line things out at the head of the peloton
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 46

Yates and Roglič battle on the climb to the finish

Yates and Roglič battle on the climb to the finish
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 46

Jakob Fuglsang talks to Michael Valgren

Jakob Fuglsang talks to Michael Valgren
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 46

A triumphant Jakob Fuglsang crosses the line

A triumphant Jakob Fuglsang crosses the line
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 46

The jersey wearers line up at the start

The jersey wearers line up at the start
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 46

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 46

The peloton passes through a town during stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico

The peloton passes through a town during stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 46

Mads Pedersen leads the breakaway

Mads Pedersen leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 46

Tom Dumoulin sits in the peloton

Tom Dumoulin sits in the peloton
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 33 of 46

Tony Martin grimaces as he helps set the pace on one of the climbs

Tony Martin grimaces as he helps set the pace on one of the climbs
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 34 of 46

Sunweb and Jumbo-Visma help set the pace

Sunweb and Jumbo-Visma help set the pace
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 35 of 46

Tony Martin bandaged up after his stage 4 crash

Tony Martin bandaged up after his stage 4 crash
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 36 of 46

The peloton all together as they pass through a town

The peloton all together as they pass through a town
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 37 of 46

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo)

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 38 of 46

Vincenzo Nibali sits in the peloton

Vincenzo Nibali sits in the peloton
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 39 of 46

The Dimension Data team

The Dimension Data team
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 40 of 46

Adam Yates wears the leader's jersey

Adam Yates wears the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 41 of 46

Sam Oomen in the young rider's jersey

Sam Oomen in the young rider's jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 42 of 46

Brent Bookwalter (Mitchelton-Scott)

Brent Bookwalter (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 43 of 46

Alexey Lutsenko wears the green jersey

Alexey Lutsenko wears the green jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 44 of 46

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep)

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 45 of 46

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida)

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 46 of 46

Blue skies above the peloton

Blue skies above the peloton
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jakob Fuglsang made it two in a row for Astana at Tirreno-Adriatico, winning the fifth stage. Race leader Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) came in second, with Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) third on the day.

Fuglsang jumped from a group of favourites with around 24km to go and worked his way up through the remaining riders from the day’s breakaway. He joined Davide Gaburro (Neri Sottoli) and Nico Denz (AG2R La Mondiale) and eventually dropped them, taking on the final 10 kilometres alone.

“We basically planned to try something similar to yesterday. We knew that we had a strong team and we saw yesterday that many other teams were suffering once we really put the pressure on. To wait until the final, it would probably be difficult for us to win so we tried to do the same as yesterday and today it was my turn to go from distance. Luckily it worked out,” said Fuglsang

“This was a victory for Michele Scarponi. His wife was here at the start and I saw a lot of fans out there on the last climb motivating. Already, yesterday I was thinking if I managed to win one stage here it’s for him. It’s his region and I think that Tirreno was one of his favourite races.”

Behind Fuglsang, Yates pushed on from what was left of the group of favourites with Roglic the only rider able to go with him. He finally outpaced Roglic within the final two kilometres and set off alone. At one point, Fuglsang had more than a minute’s advantage over Yates on the road but he saw his lead cut down dramatically as he hit the steep final incline. He held on tough and extended it once again as the road flattened out, beating Yates by 40 seconds, who took 16 seconds out of Roglic.

Yates’ lead over Roglic in the overall classification expanded from seven seconds to 25, while Fuglsang moved up to third in GC, dropping Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) to fourth.

How it unfolded

A large group of 13 riders dominated much of the day: Nico Denz (AG2R La Mondiale), Daniel Oss (Bora-Hansgrohe), Nathan Van Hooydonck (CCC Team), Ivan Rovny (Gazprom-RusVelo), Tom Van Asbroeck (Israel Cycling Academy), Tosh Van Der Sande (Lotto Soudal), Jorge Arcas (Movistar), Davide Gabburo and Eduardo Zardini (Neri Sottoli), Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), Julien Simon (Cofidis), Steve Morabito (Groupama-FDJ), and Giovanni Visconti (Neri Sottoli).

They had a gap of up to nine minutes. Mitchelton-Scott, Jumbo-Visma and Astana were all active in the pursuit.

The last 70 km of the day were more roller coaster than rolling, and introduced three laps of a gruelling circuit, with two short and nasty climbs. The 19 and 20 per cent gradients took their toll on many legs.

The gap dropped but the 13-man lead group stayed together unexpectedly long. The decisive move came with 48km to go, as Zardini, Denz, Gaburro and Pedersen took off. Behind them, the group of favourites was starting to form.

With 24 km to go, and one final lap, Gabburo and Pedersen were alone in the lead, and the Yates group was breaking up. Fuglsang jumped and steadily moved his way up, catching and passing all in his way, until he was alone and could solo to the win.

Yates and Roglic also easily separated themselves from their rivals, and Yates finally took off from an exhausted Roglic, gaining precious time, which he will need as a buffer in the race-closing individual time trial.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team4:39:32
2Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:40
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:56
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:39
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:53
6Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:01:57
7Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:02:09
8Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:12
9Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
11Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
12Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
13Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:02:27
14Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:02:36
15Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:02:43
16Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:08
17Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:03:12
18Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:03:14
19Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:03:16
20Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
21Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
22Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:03:20
23Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:03:31
24Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:03:34
25Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:03:44
26Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
27Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
28Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
29Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
30Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
31Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
32Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:03:57
33Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
34Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First0:04:41
35Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:04:46
36José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:26
37Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
38Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:05:39
39Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team0:06:44
40Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
41Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:01
42Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:56
43Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:08:47
44Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
45Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
46Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
47Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:34
48Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:11:46
49Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:49
50Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
51Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
52Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
53José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
54Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
55Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
56Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
57Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
58Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
59Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:12:46
60Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
61Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
62Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
63Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
64Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:18
65Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
66Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:27
67Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
68Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
69Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
70Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
71Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
72Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
73Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
74Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
75Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
76Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:14:01
77Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
78Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott0:14:24
79Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:16:48
80Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team0:17:41
81Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
82Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
83Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
84Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
85Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
86Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky
87Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
88Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
89Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
90Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
91Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
92Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
93Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
94Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
95Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
96Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
97Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
98Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:18:16
99Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
100Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:19:33
101Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
102Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy0:20:08
103Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:21:16
104Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:22:17
105Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
106Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:24:30
107Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:24:59
108Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:25:26
109Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates0:26:06
110Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
111Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
112Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
113Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
114Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
115Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
116Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
117Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
118Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
119Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
120Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
121Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
122Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
123Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
124Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
125Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
126Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
127Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
128Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
129Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
130Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
131Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
132Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
133Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
134Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
135Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
136Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
137Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
138Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
139Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
140Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy
141Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
142Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
143Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
144Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First
145Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep

General Classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott20:33:48
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:25
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:35
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:55
5Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:34
6Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:02:39
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:46
8Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:02:58
9Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First0:03:03
10Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:03:26
11Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:35
12Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:40
13Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First0:04:03
14Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:04:18
15Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:04:36
16Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:04:41
17Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:04:47
18Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:54
19Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team0:05:06
20Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:05:11
21Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:14
22Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:05:39
23Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:06:00
24Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:41
25Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:07:43
26José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:09:36
27Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data0:10:16
28Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:12:57
29Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:12:59
30Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky0:13:12
31Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First0:17:05
32Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team0:17:17
33Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:35
34Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First0:17:39
35Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott0:17:50
36Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:18:08
37Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team0:18:22
38Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:18:34
39Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:19:03
40José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:11
41Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:20:17
42Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:20:33
43Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:20:43
44Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:02
45Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:21:38
46Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:22:05
47Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team0:22:41
48Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:23:07
49Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:30
50Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:24:29
51Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:24:37
52Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:25:58
53Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:26:21
54Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:26:26
55Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:28:02
56Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:28:05
57Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:28:18
58Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:29:04
59Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:29:18
60Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:29:20
61Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:29:34
62Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:29:56
63Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:31:03
64Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:31:11
65Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:32:06
66Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team0:32:32
67Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data0:32:35
68Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:32:38
69Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:32:54
70Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:25
71Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:33:31
72Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:35:38
73Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team0:35:52
74Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:36:02
75Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:36:44
76Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:36:52
77Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb0:37:36
78Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:38:39
79Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:39:22
80Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:40:34
81Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:41:20
82Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:42:22
83Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:42:31
84Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:43:43
85Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:43:52
86Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:44:04
87Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:44:06
88Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal0:44:14
89Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First0:44:39
90Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:44:59
91Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:45:07
92Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team0:45:19
93Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:45:27
94Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team0:45:31
95Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:46:29
96Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:46:47
97Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:46:56
98Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:47:13
99Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:48:27
100Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:48:55
101Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:49:58
102Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb0:51:15
103Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:52:20
104Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:52:50
105Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:52:56
106Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:53:19
107Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:54:03
108Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy0:54:58
109Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:55:53
110Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:57:20
111Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:57:59
112Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:58:25
113Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:58:28
114Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:58:44
115Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky0:58:57
116Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:59:00
117Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:59:04
118Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:59:35
119Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:59:50
120Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First0:59:59
121Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:00:51
122Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb1:01:00
123Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy1:01:37
124Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1:03:07
125Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:03:53
126Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy1:04:42
127Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ1:04:50
128Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1:04:58
129Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM1:05:10
130Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:05:45
131Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:07:02
132Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:07:21
133Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:07:49
134Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo1:08:10
135Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma1:08:12
136Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:08:48
137Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo1:08:50
138Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:08:51
139Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates1:08:56
140Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First
141Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma1:09:17
142Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida1:09:25
143Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:09:42
144Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida1:09:53
145Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy1:10:53

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team35pts
2Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team34
3Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott25
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep23
5Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM20
6Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
7Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma18
8Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo14
9Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM12
10Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM10
11Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team10
12Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo10
13Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First9
14Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
15Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
16Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale6
17Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb5
18Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe5
19Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM5
20Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4
21Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy4
22Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy3
23Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo3
24Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky2
25Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First2
26Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team2
27Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2
28Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb2
29Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates1
30Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
31Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott27pts
2Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team22
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma22
4Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF21
5Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team17
6Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep14
7Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First13
8Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep12
9Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
10Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM10
11Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team10
12Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe10
13Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb9
14Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky9
15Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates8
16Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo7
17Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data7
18Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ6
19Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe6
20Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
21Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM6
22Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First5
23Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates5
24Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy5
25Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
26Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
27Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
28Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
29Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo3
30Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe3
31Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM2
32Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
33Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo2
34Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team2
35Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy2
36Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo2
37Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
38Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1
39Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team1
40Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale1
41Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM1

Youth Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb20:36:46
2Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:37
3Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:02:13
4Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:43
5Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:15:36
6Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:16:05
7Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:17:35
8Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:19:07
9Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:25:04
10Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:26:20
11Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:29:08
12Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team0:29:34
13Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:04
14Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:40:54
15Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:41:08
16Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:42:29
17Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:43:31
18Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:43:58
19Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb0:48:17
20Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:49:22
21Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:49:52
22Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:52:55
23Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:55:30
24Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky0:55:59
25Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:56:37
26Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ1:01:52
27Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:04:23
28Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:05:53
29Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates1:05:58
30Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida1:06:55

