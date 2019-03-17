Tirreno-Adriatico: Fuglsang solos to victory on stage 5
Yates extends overall lead
Stage 5: Colli al Metauro - Recanati
Jakob Fuglsang made it two in a row for Astana at Tirreno-Adriatico, winning the fifth stage. Race leader Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) came in second, with Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) third on the day.
Fuglsang jumped from a group of favourites with around 24km to go and worked his way up through the remaining riders from the day’s breakaway. He joined Davide Gaburro (Neri Sottoli) and Nico Denz (AG2R La Mondiale) and eventually dropped them, taking on the final 10 kilometres alone.
“We basically planned to try something similar to yesterday. We knew that we had a strong team and we saw yesterday that many other teams were suffering once we really put the pressure on. To wait until the final, it would probably be difficult for us to win so we tried to do the same as yesterday and today it was my turn to go from distance. Luckily it worked out,” said Fuglsang
“This was a victory for Michele Scarponi. His wife was here at the start and I saw a lot of fans out there on the last climb motivating. Already, yesterday I was thinking if I managed to win one stage here it’s for him. It’s his region and I think that Tirreno was one of his favourite races.”
Behind Fuglsang, Yates pushed on from what was left of the group of favourites with Roglic the only rider able to go with him. He finally outpaced Roglic within the final two kilometres and set off alone. At one point, Fuglsang had more than a minute’s advantage over Yates on the road but he saw his lead cut down dramatically as he hit the steep final incline. He held on tough and extended it once again as the road flattened out, beating Yates by 40 seconds, who took 16 seconds out of Roglic.
Yates’ lead over Roglic in the overall classification expanded from seven seconds to 25, while Fuglsang moved up to third in GC, dropping Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) to fourth.
How it unfolded
A large group of 13 riders dominated much of the day: Nico Denz (AG2R La Mondiale), Daniel Oss (Bora-Hansgrohe), Nathan Van Hooydonck (CCC Team), Ivan Rovny (Gazprom-RusVelo), Tom Van Asbroeck (Israel Cycling Academy), Tosh Van Der Sande (Lotto Soudal), Jorge Arcas (Movistar), Davide Gabburo and Eduardo Zardini (Neri Sottoli), Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), Julien Simon (Cofidis), Steve Morabito (Groupama-FDJ), and Giovanni Visconti (Neri Sottoli).
They had a gap of up to nine minutes. Mitchelton-Scott, Jumbo-Visma and Astana were all active in the pursuit.
The last 70 km of the day were more roller coaster than rolling, and introduced three laps of a gruelling circuit, with two short and nasty climbs. The 19 and 20 per cent gradients took their toll on many legs.
The gap dropped but the 13-man lead group stayed together unexpectedly long. The decisive move came with 48km to go, as Zardini, Denz, Gaburro and Pedersen took off. Behind them, the group of favourites was starting to form.
With 24 km to go, and one final lap, Gabburo and Pedersen were alone in the lead, and the Yates group was breaking up. Fuglsang jumped and steadily moved his way up, catching and passing all in his way, until he was alone and could solo to the win.
Yates and Roglic also easily separated themselves from their rivals, and Yates finally took off from an exhausted Roglic, gaining precious time, which he will need as a buffer in the race-closing individual time trial.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4:39:32
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:40
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:56
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:39
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:53
|6
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:01:57
|7
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:09
|8
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:12
|9
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|11
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|13
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:02:27
|14
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:02:36
|15
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:43
|16
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:08
|17
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:12
|18
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:03:14
|19
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:16
|20
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|21
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|22
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:03:20
|23
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:03:31
|24
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:34
|25
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:44
|26
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|27
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|28
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|30
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|32
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:03:57
|33
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|34
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|0:04:41
|35
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:04:46
|36
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:26
|37
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|38
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:05:39
|39
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|0:06:44
|40
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|41
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:01
|42
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:56
|43
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:08:47
|44
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|46
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|47
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:34
|48
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:11:46
|49
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:49
|50
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|51
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|52
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|53
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|54
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|55
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|56
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|57
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|58
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|59
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:12:46
|60
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|61
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|62
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|63
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|64
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:18
|65
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|66
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:27
|67
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|68
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|69
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|70
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|71
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|72
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|73
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|74
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|75
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|76
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:01
|77
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|78
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:14:24
|79
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:16:48
|80
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:17:41
|81
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|82
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|83
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|84
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|85
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|86
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky
|87
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|88
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|89
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|91
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|93
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|94
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|95
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|96
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|97
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|98
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:16
|99
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|100
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:19:33
|101
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|102
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:20:08
|103
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:21:16
|104
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:22:17
|105
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|106
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:24:30
|107
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:24:59
|108
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:25:26
|109
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:26:06
|110
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|111
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|112
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|113
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|114
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|115
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|116
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|117
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|118
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|119
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|120
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|121
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|122
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|123
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|124
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|125
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|126
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|127
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|128
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|129
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|130
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|131
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|132
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|133
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|134
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|135
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|136
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|137
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|138
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|139
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
|140
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy
|141
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|142
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|143
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|144
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First
|145
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|20:33:48
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:25
|3
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:35
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:55
|5
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:34
|6
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:02:39
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:46
|8
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:02:58
|9
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|0:03:03
|10
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:26
|11
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:35
|12
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:40
|13
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|0:04:03
|14
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:18
|15
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:36
|16
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:41
|17
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:04:47
|18
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:54
|19
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|0:05:06
|20
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:11
|21
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:14
|22
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:39
|23
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:00
|24
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:41
|25
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:07:43
|26
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:09:36
|27
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|0:10:16
|28
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:12:57
|29
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:12:59
|30
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|0:13:12
|31
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|0:17:05
|32
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|0:17:17
|33
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:35
|34
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|0:17:39
|35
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:17:50
|36
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:18:08
|37
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|0:18:22
|38
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:18:34
|39
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:19:03
|40
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:11
|41
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:20:17
|42
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:33
|43
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:20:43
|44
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:02
|45
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:21:38
|46
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:22:05
|47
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|0:22:41
|48
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:07
|49
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:30
|50
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:24:29
|51
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:37
|52
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:25:58
|53
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:26:21
|54
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:26:26
|55
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:02
|56
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:28:05
|57
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:28:18
|58
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:29:04
|59
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:29:18
|60
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:29:20
|61
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:29:34
|62
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:29:56
|63
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:31:03
|64
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:31:11
|65
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:32:06
|66
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:32:32
|67
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|0:32:35
|68
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:32:38
|69
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:32:54
|70
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:25
|71
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:33:31
|72
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:35:38
|73
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|0:35:52
|74
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:02
|75
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:36:44
|76
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:36:52
|77
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|0:37:36
|78
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:38:39
|79
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:39:22
|80
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:40:34
|81
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:41:20
|82
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:42:22
|83
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:42:31
|84
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:43:43
|85
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:43:52
|86
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:44:04
|87
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:44:06
|88
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:44:14
|89
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|0:44:39
|90
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:44:59
|91
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:45:07
|92
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:45:19
|93
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:45:27
|94
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:45:31
|95
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:46:29
|96
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:46:47
|97
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:46:56
|98
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:47:13
|99
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:48:27
|100
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:48:55
|101
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:49:58
|102
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:51:15
|103
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:52:20
|104
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:52:50
|105
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:52:56
|106
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:53:19
|107
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:54:03
|108
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:54:58
|109
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:55:53
|110
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:57:20
|111
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:57:59
|112
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:58:25
|113
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:58:28
|114
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:58:44
|115
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky
|0:58:57
|116
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:59:00
|117
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:59:04
|118
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:59:35
|119
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:59:50
|120
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|0:59:59
|121
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:00:51
|122
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|1:01:00
|123
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
|1:01:37
|124
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:03:07
|125
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:03:53
|126
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|1:04:42
|127
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|1:04:50
|128
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|1:04:58
|129
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|1:05:10
|130
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:05:45
|131
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:07:02
|132
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:07:21
|133
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:07:49
|134
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|1:08:10
|135
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:08:12
|136
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:08:48
|137
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|1:08:50
|138
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:08:51
|139
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|1:08:56
|140
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First
|141
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:09:17
|142
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|1:09:25
|143
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:09:42
|144
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|1:09:53
|145
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy
|1:10:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|35
|pts
|2
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|34
|3
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|25
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|23
|5
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|20
|6
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|7
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|18
|8
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|9
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|12
|10
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|10
|11
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|10
|12
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|13
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|9
|14
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|15
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|16
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|17
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|5
|18
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|19
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|5
|20
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|21
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|22
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|23
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|24
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|2
|25
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|2
|26
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|27
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|28
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2
|29
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|30
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|31
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|27
|pts
|2
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|22
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|22
|4
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|21
|5
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|17
|6
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|14
|7
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|13
|8
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|9
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|10
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|10
|11
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|10
|12
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|13
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|9
|14
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|9
|15
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|16
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|17
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|7
|18
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|19
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|20
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|21
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|6
|22
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|5
|23
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|24
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|25
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|26
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|27
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|28
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|29
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|30
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|31
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|2
|32
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|33
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|2
|34
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|35
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|36
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|37
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|38
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|39
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|40
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|41
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|20:36:46
|2
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:37
|3
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:13
|4
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:43
|5
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:15:36
|6
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:16:05
|7
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:35
|8
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:07
|9
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:04
|10
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:26:20
|11
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:29:08
|12
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:29:34
|13
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:04
|14
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:40:54
|15
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:41:08
|16
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:42:29
|17
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:43:31
|18
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:43:58
|19
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:48:17
|20
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:49:22
|21
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:49:52
|22
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:52:55
|23
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:55:30
|24
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky
|0:55:59
|25
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:56:37
|26
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|1:01:52
|27
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:04:23
|28
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:05:53
|29
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|1:05:58
|30
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|1:06:55
