Vos seals Women's Tour overall with third stage win
World champion wins overall ahead of Johansson, Ratto
Although she made a late entry to the road season following an extended post-cyclo-cross season break, Marianne Vos quickly returned to her dominating ways, winning her third consecutive stage and the overall in the Women's Tour on its final day in Bury St.Edmunds.
Vos topped sprint specialist Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda) in the bunch kick, with Dutch sprinter Amy Pieters in third.
Vos was top of the heap in the general classification, taking sufficient time bonuses along the way to win by half a minute over Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) and five more seconds over Rosella Ratto (Faren).
Vos was also the winner of the points classification, while Australian Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare) took home the mountains classification, and Ratto the best young rider's jersey.
Lucy Garner was the best British rider, Emma Pooley (Lotto Belisol) the most aggressive rider, and Optum/Kelly Benefit Strategies was top overall team.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|2:48:10
|2
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|3
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|4
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS
|6
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|7
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec products
|8
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek
|9
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized Lululemon
|10
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|11
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|12
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain
|13
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|14
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
|15
|Melon Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|16
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|17
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek
|18
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|19
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon
|20
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland
|21
|Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec products
|22
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|23
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|24
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Netherlands
|25
|Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|26
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Netherlands
|27
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|28
|Fanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek
|29
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica AIS
|30
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized Lululemon
|31
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|32
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|33
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products
|34
|Dani King (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|35
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|36
|Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
|37
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|38
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|39
|Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands
|40
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|41
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS
|42
|Ciara Horne (GBr) Great Britain
|43
|Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|44
|Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|45
|Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain
|46
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica AIS
|47
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica AIS
|48
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|49
|Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|50
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|51
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
|52
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|53
|Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek
|54
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|55
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|56
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|57
|Janine Van De Meer (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:23
|58
|Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|0:00:30
|59
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:58
|60
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|61
|Katrin Leumann (Swi) Switzerland
|62
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|63
|Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|64
|Emma Trott (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|65
|Amy Hill (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:31
|66
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|0:02:12
|67
|Cari Higgins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:11:22
|68
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Estado de Mexico Faren
|0:16:08
|69
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS
|70
|Jo Tindley (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|71
|Uenia Fernandes Souza (Bra) Estado de Mexico Faren
|72
|Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|73
|Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|74
|Penny Rowson (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|75
|Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|DNF
|Erika Leticia Yepez Fernandez (Mex) Estado de Mexico Faren
|DNF
|Hayley Jones (GBr) Great Britain
|DNF
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Astana Bepink womens team
|DNF
|Ramona Forchini (Swi) Switzerland
|DNF
|Jutta Stienen (Swi) Switzerland
|DNS
|Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|3
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS
|2
|3
|Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
|3
|pts
|2
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS
|2
|3
|Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|15
|pts
|2
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|12
|3
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|9
|4
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|5
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS
|6
|6
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|5
|7
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec products
|4
|8
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek
|3
|9
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized Lululemon
|2
|10
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|6
|pts
|2
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS
|5
|3
|Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|4
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
|3
|5
|Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|6
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS
|6
|pts
|2
|Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|3
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
|4
|4
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland
|3
|5
|Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|6
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|2:48:10
|2
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|4
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek
|5
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|6
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain
|7
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland
|8
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|9
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Netherlands
|10
|Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|11
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products
|12
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|13
|Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands
|14
|Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain
|15
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica AIS
|16
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|17
|Janine Van De Meer (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:23
|18
|Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|0:00:30
|19
|Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|0:00:58
|20
|Amy Hill (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:31
|21
|Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|0:16:08
|22
|Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|23
|Penny Rowson (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|24
|Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Specialized Lululemon
|8:24:30
|2
|Netherlands
|3
|Lointek
|4
|Rabo Liv women cycling team
|5
|Hitec products
|6
|Boels Dolmans cycling team
|7
|Wiggle Honda
|8
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|9
|Estado de Mexico Faren
|10
|Orica AIS
|11
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|12
|Astana Bepink womens team
|13
|Great Britain
|14
|Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:00:58
|15
|Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|0:16:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|12:42:07
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS
|0:00:30
|3
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|0:00:35
|4
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|0:00:38
|5
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|0:00:44
|6
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:50
|7
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain
|8
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|9
|Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:52
|10
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|0:00:54
|11
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek
|12
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|13
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
|14
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|0:00:55
|15
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|16
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
|17
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica AIS
|0:00:56
|18
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS
|19
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec products
|0:00:58
|20
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon
|21
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|22
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|23
|Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec products
|24
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Netherlands
|25
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products
|26
|Dani King (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|27
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|28
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|29
|Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
|30
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|31
|Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|32
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica AIS
|33
|Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:07
|34
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland
|0:01:18
|35
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|0:01:20
|36
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|0:01:22
|37
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|0:01:23
|38
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized Lululemon
|0:01:29
|39
|Melon Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|0:01:31
|40
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|41
|Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:32
|42
|Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|0:01:34
|43
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|0:01:51
|44
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized Lululemon
|0:02:05
|45
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|0:02:23
|46
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|0:03:51
|47
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|0:03:54
|48
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:04:01
|49
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek
|0:12:23
|50
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Netherlands
|0:13:01
|51
|Ciara Horne (GBr) Great Britain
|52
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|53
|Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek
|0:13:42
|54
|Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|0:13:48
|55
|Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|0:13:59
|56
|Katrin Leumann (Swi) Switzerland
|0:14:49
|57
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|0:16:37
|58
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica AIS
|0:16:39
|59
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:17:14
|60
|Emma Trott (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|0:17:37
|61
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS
|0:18:15
|62
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:18:28
|63
|Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands
|0:19:18
|64
|Fanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek
|0:22:09
|65
|Janine Van De Meer (Ned) Netherlands
|0:24:53
|66
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:27:41
|67
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Estado de Mexico Faren
|0:30:45
|68
|Amy Hill (GBr) Great Britain
|0:41:18
|69
|Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|0:42:05
|70
|Uenia Fernandes Souza (Bra) Estado de Mexico Faren
|0:43:58
|71
|Cari Higgins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:44:06
|72
|Jo Tindley (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|0:57:11
|73
|Penny Rowson (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|1:09:09
|74
|Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|1:09:40
|75
|Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|1:30:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|80
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS
|48
|3
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|44
|4
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain
|23
|5
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|22
|6
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|21
|7
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|18
|8
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|16
|9
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|14
|10
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|10
|11
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
|9
|12
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek
|8
|13
|Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|7
|14
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec products
|6
|15
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|5
|16
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized Lululemon
|5
|17
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|3
|18
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
|3
|19
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|3
|20
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek
|3
|21
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica AIS
|2
|22
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS
|2
|23
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon
|1
|24
|Melon Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|44
|pts
|2
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland
|41
|3
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|12
|4
|Ciara Horne (GBr) Great Britain
|12
|5
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS
|11
|6
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS
|10
|7
|Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|9
|8
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
|9
|9
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|8
|10
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|6
|11
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|6
|12
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products
|6
|13
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|6
|14
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS
|4
|15
|Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec products
|3
|16
|Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|3
|17
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|2
|18
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|2
|19
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|12:42:42
|2
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|0:00:09
|3
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:15
|4
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain
|5
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|0:00:19
|7
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek
|8
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products
|0:00:23
|9
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|10
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:43
|11
|Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:57
|12
|Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|0:00:59
|13
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Netherlands
|0:12:26
|14
|Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|0:13:13
|15
|Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|0:13:24
|16
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica AIS
|0:16:04
|17
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:17:53
|18
|Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands
|0:18:43
|19
|Janine Van De Meer (Ned) Netherlands
|0:24:18
|20
|Amy Hill (GBr) Great Britain
|0:40:43
|21
|Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|0:41:30
|22
|Penny Rowson (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|1:08:34
|23
|Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|1:09:05
|24
|Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|1:29:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|38:09:07
|2
|Specialized Lululemon
|0:00:04
|3
|Orica AIS
|4
|Rabo Liv women cycling team
|5
|Wiggle Honda
|6
|Hitec products
|0:00:08
|7
|Netherlands
|0:00:19
|8
|Astana Bepink womens team
|0:00:38
|9
|Boels Dolmans cycling team
|10
|Lointek
|0:00:45
|11
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:07
|12
|Estado de Mexico Faren
|0:12:39
|13
|Great Britain
|0:12:41
|14
|Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:19:27
|15
|Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|1:09:41
