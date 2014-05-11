Image 1 of 25 Vos completed her domination of the Women's Tour (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 2 of 25 Marianne Vos's cat Sjekkie gets the star treatment (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 3 of 25 Rosella Ratto rides to sign on in Harwich (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 4 of 25 Marianne Vos, Sharon Laws and Giorgia Bronzini in the bunch (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 5 of 25 Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec) warms up (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 6 of 25 Gracie Elvin leads the peloton (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 7 of 25 Fans greet the bunch (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 8 of 25 Emma Pooley on the attack again (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 9 of 25 Elise Delzenne (Specialized-lululemon) leads the bunch (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 10 of 25 The Lointek riders get ready (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 11 of 25 Katie Archibald takes shelter from the elements (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 12 of 25 The leaders of the classifications on the start line of the final Women's Tour stage (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 13 of 25 Crowds line the roads for the Women's Tour (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 14 of 25 The Optum/Kelly Benefit Strategies riders get a mug shot done (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 15 of 25 Iris Slappendel (Rabo Liv) and the Harwich docks (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 16 of 25 Ned Boulting gets upstaged by Sjekkie, Marianne Vos's pet cat (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 17 of 25 Rabo-Liv controls the race for Vos (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 18 of 25 The Optum team gets an advantage for the stage (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 19 of 25 Marianne Vos wins stage 5 of the Women's Tour (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 20 of 25 The podium finishers take a "selfie" on the podium (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 21 of 25 Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) wins the final Women's Tour stage (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 22 of 25 Emma Johansson, Marianne Vos and Rosella Ratto on the final podium (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 23 of 25 Emma Trott (Boels Dolmans) celebrated her final race before retirement (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 24 of 25 of the Stage Four stand on the podium. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 25 of 25 Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) adds another yellow jersey to her collection (Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Although she made a late entry to the road season following an extended post-cyclo-cross season break, Marianne Vos quickly returned to her dominating ways, winning her third consecutive stage and the overall in the Women's Tour on its final day in Bury St.Edmunds.

Vos topped sprint specialist Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda) in the bunch kick, with Dutch sprinter Amy Pieters in third.

Vos was top of the heap in the general classification, taking sufficient time bonuses along the way to win by half a minute over Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) and five more seconds over Rosella Ratto (Faren).

Vos was also the winner of the points classification, while Australian Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare) took home the mountains classification, and Ratto the best young rider's jersey.

Lucy Garner was the best British rider, Emma Pooley (Lotto Belisol) the most aggressive rider, and Optum/Kelly Benefit Strategies was top overall team.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 2:48:10 2 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 3 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 4 Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS 6 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 7 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec products 8 Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek 9 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized Lululemon 10 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 11 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 12 Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain 13 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 14 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon 15 Melon Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans cycling team 16 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team 17 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek 18 Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Belisol Ladies 19 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon 20 Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland 21 Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec products 22 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 23 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 24 Anouska Koster (Ned) Netherlands 25 Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 26 Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Netherlands 27 Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda 28 Fanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek 29 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica AIS 30 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized Lululemon 31 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans cycling team 32 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 33 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products 34 Dani King (GBr) Wiggle Honda 35 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda 36 Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek 37 Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 38 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 39 Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands 40 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 41 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS 42 Ciara Horne (GBr) Great Britain 43 Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 44 Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 45 Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain 46 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica AIS 47 Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica AIS 48 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 49 Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 50 Helen Wyman (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 51 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon 52 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 53 Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek 54 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 55 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 56 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda 57 Janine Van De Meer (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:23 58 Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 0:00:30 59 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:58 60 Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies 61 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Switzerland 62 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 63 Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda 64 Emma Trott (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team 65 Amy Hill (GBr) Great Britain 0:01:31 66 Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans cycling team 0:02:12 67 Cari Higgins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:11:22 68 Lucy Martin (GBr) Estado de Mexico Faren 0:16:08 69 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS 70 Jo Tindley (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 71 Uenia Fernandes Souza (Bra) Estado de Mexico Faren 72 Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 73 Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 74 Penny Rowson (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 75 Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv women cycling team DNF Erika Leticia Yepez Fernandez (Mex) Estado de Mexico Faren DNF Hayley Jones (GBr) Great Britain DNF Doris Schweizer (Swi) Astana Bepink womens team DNF Ramona Forchini (Swi) Switzerland DNF Jutta Stienen (Swi) Switzerland DNS Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team

Sprint 1 - Mistley # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 3 pts 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS 2 3 Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Sprint 2 - Long Melford # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon 3 pts 2 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS 2 3 Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 15 pts 2 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 12 3 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 9 4 Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 5 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS 6 6 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 5 7 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec products 4 8 Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek 3 9 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized Lululemon 2 10 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Mountain 1 - Bridge Street # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies 6 pts 2 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS 5 3 Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 4 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon 3 5 Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 6 Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland 1

Mountain 2 - Hitcham # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS 6 pts 2 Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 3 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon 4 4 Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland 3 5 Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 6 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 2:48:10 2 Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 4 Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek 5 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 6 Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain 7 Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland 8 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 9 Anouska Koster (Ned) Netherlands 10 Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 11 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products 12 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 13 Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands 14 Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain 15 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica AIS 16 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 17 Janine Van De Meer (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:23 18 Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 0:00:30 19 Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda 0:00:58 20 Amy Hill (GBr) Great Britain 0:01:31 21 Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 0:16:08 22 Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 23 Penny Rowson (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 24 Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv women cycling team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Specialized Lululemon 8:24:30 2 Netherlands 3 Lointek 4 Rabo Liv women cycling team 5 Hitec products 6 Boels Dolmans cycling team 7 Wiggle Honda 8 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 9 Estado de Mexico Faren 10 Orica AIS 11 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 12 Astana Bepink womens team 13 Great Britain 14 Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:00:58 15 Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 0:16:38

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 12:42:07 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS 0:00:30 3 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 0:00:35 4 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 0:00:38 5 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 0:00:44 6 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:50 7 Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain 8 Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 9 Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:52 10 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 0:00:54 11 Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek 12 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 13 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon 14 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team 0:00:55 15 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 16 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon 17 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica AIS 0:00:56 18 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS 19 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec products 0:00:58 20 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon 21 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 22 Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda 23 Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec products 24 Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Netherlands 25 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products 26 Dani King (GBr) Wiggle Honda 27 Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 28 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda 29 Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek 30 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 31 Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 32 Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica AIS 33 Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:07 34 Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland 0:01:18 35 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 0:01:20 36 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 0:01:22 37 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda 0:01:23 38 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized Lululemon 0:01:29 39 Melon Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans cycling team 0:01:31 40 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 41 Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain 0:01:32 42 Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 0:01:34 43 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans cycling team 0:01:51 44 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized Lululemon 0:02:05 45 Helen Wyman (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 0:02:23 46 Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans cycling team 0:03:51 47 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 0:03:54 48 Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:04:01 49 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek 0:12:23 50 Anouska Koster (Ned) Netherlands 0:13:01 51 Ciara Horne (GBr) Great Britain 52 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 53 Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek 0:13:42 54 Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 0:13:48 55 Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda 0:13:59 56 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Switzerland 0:14:49 57 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 0:16:37 58 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica AIS 0:16:39 59 Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:17:14 60 Emma Trott (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team 0:17:37 61 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS 0:18:15 62 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:18:28 63 Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands 0:19:18 64 Fanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek 0:22:09 65 Janine Van De Meer (Ned) Netherlands 0:24:53 66 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:27:41 67 Lucy Martin (GBr) Estado de Mexico Faren 0:30:45 68 Amy Hill (GBr) Great Britain 0:41:18 69 Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv women cycling team 0:42:05 70 Uenia Fernandes Souza (Bra) Estado de Mexico Faren 0:43:58 71 Cari Higgins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:44:06 72 Jo Tindley (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 0:57:11 73 Penny Rowson (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 1:09:09 74 Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 1:09:40 75 Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 1:30:00

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 80 pts 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS 48 3 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 44 4 Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain 23 5 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 22 6 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 21 7 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 18 8 Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 16 9 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 14 10 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 11 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon 9 12 Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek 8 13 Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 14 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec products 6 15 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team 5 16 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized Lululemon 5 17 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 3 18 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon 3 19 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 3 20 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek 3 21 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica AIS 2 22 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS 2 23 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon 1 24 Melon Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans cycling team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 44 pts 2 Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland 41 3 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 12 4 Ciara Horne (GBr) Great Britain 12 5 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS 11 6 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS 10 7 Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 9 8 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon 9 9 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 8 10 Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies 6 11 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team 6 12 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products 6 13 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda 6 14 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS 4 15 Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec products 3 16 Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 3 17 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 2 18 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 2 19 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 12:42:42 2 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 0:00:09 3 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:15 4 Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain 5 Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 0:00:19 7 Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek 8 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products 0:00:23 9 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 10 Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland 0:00:43 11 Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:57 12 Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 0:00:59 13 Anouska Koster (Ned) Netherlands 0:12:26 14 Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 0:13:13 15 Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda 0:13:24 16 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica AIS 0:16:04 17 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:17:53 18 Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands 0:18:43 19 Janine Van De Meer (Ned) Netherlands 0:24:18 20 Amy Hill (GBr) Great Britain 0:40:43 21 Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv women cycling team 0:41:30 22 Penny Rowson (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 1:08:34 23 Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 1:09:05 24 Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 1:29:29