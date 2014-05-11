Trending

Vos seals Women's Tour overall with third stage win

World champion wins overall ahead of Johansson, Ratto

Image 1 of 25

Vos completed her domination of the Women's Tour

Vos completed her domination of the Women's Tour
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 2 of 25

Marianne Vos's cat Sjekkie gets the star treatment

Marianne Vos's cat Sjekkie gets the star treatment
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 3 of 25

Rosella Ratto rides to sign on in Harwich

Rosella Ratto rides to sign on in Harwich
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 4 of 25

Marianne Vos, Sharon Laws and Giorgia Bronzini in the bunch

Marianne Vos, Sharon Laws and Giorgia Bronzini in the bunch
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 5 of 25

Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec) warms up

Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec) warms up
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 6 of 25

Gracie Elvin leads the peloton

Gracie Elvin leads the peloton
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 7 of 25

Fans greet the bunch

Fans greet the bunch
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 8 of 25

Emma Pooley on the attack again

Emma Pooley on the attack again
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 9 of 25

Elise Delzenne (Specialized-lululemon) leads the bunch

Elise Delzenne (Specialized-lululemon) leads the bunch
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 10 of 25

The Lointek riders get ready

The Lointek riders get ready
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 11 of 25

Katie Archibald takes shelter from the elements

Katie Archibald takes shelter from the elements
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 12 of 25

The leaders of the classifications on the start line of the final Women's Tour stage

The leaders of the classifications on the start line of the final Women's Tour stage
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 13 of 25

Crowds line the roads for the Women's Tour

Crowds line the roads for the Women's Tour
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 14 of 25

The Optum/Kelly Benefit Strategies riders get a mug shot done

The Optum/Kelly Benefit Strategies riders get a mug shot done
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 15 of 25

Iris Slappendel (Rabo Liv) and the Harwich docks

Iris Slappendel (Rabo Liv) and the Harwich docks
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 16 of 25

Ned Boulting gets upstaged by Sjekkie, Marianne Vos's pet cat

Ned Boulting gets upstaged by Sjekkie, Marianne Vos's pet cat
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 17 of 25

Rabo-Liv controls the race for Vos

Rabo-Liv controls the race for Vos
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 18 of 25

The Optum team gets an advantage for the stage

The Optum team gets an advantage for the stage
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 19 of 25

Marianne Vos wins stage 5 of the Women's Tour

Marianne Vos wins stage 5 of the Women's Tour
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 20 of 25

The podium finishers take a "selfie" on the podium

The podium finishers take a "selfie" on the podium
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 21 of 25

Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) wins the final Women's Tour stage

Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) wins the final Women's Tour stage
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 22 of 25

Emma Johansson, Marianne Vos and Rosella Ratto on the final podium

Emma Johansson, Marianne Vos and Rosella Ratto on the final podium
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 23 of 25

Emma Trott (Boels Dolmans) celebrated her final race before retirement

Emma Trott (Boels Dolmans) celebrated her final race before retirement
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 24 of 25

of the Stage Four stand on the podium.

of the Stage Four stand on the podium.
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 25 of 25

Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) adds another yellow jersey to her collection

Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) adds another yellow jersey to her collection
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Although she made a late entry to the road season following an extended post-cyclo-cross season break, Marianne Vos quickly returned to her dominating ways, winning her third consecutive stage and the overall in the Women's Tour on its final day in Bury St.Edmunds.

Vos topped sprint specialist Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda) in the bunch kick, with Dutch sprinter Amy Pieters in third.

Vos was top of the heap in the general classification, taking sufficient time bonuses along the way to win by half a minute over Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) and five more seconds over Rosella Ratto (Faren).

Vos was also the winner of the points classification, while Australian Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare) took home the mountains classification, and Ratto the best young rider's jersey.

Lucy Garner was the best British rider, Emma Pooley (Lotto Belisol) the most aggressive rider, and Optum/Kelly Benefit Strategies was top overall team.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team2:48:10
2Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
3Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
4Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
5Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS
6Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
7Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec products
8Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek
9Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized Lululemon
10Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
11Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
12Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain
13Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
14Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
15Melon Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans cycling team
16Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team
17Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek
18Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Belisol Ladies
19Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon
20Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland
21Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec products
22Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
23Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
24Anouska Koster (Ned) Netherlands
25Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
26Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Netherlands
27Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda
28Fanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek
29Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica AIS
30Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized Lululemon
31Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans cycling team
32Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
33Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products
34Dani King (GBr) Wiggle Honda
35Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
36Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
37Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
38Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
39Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands
40Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
41Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS
42Ciara Horne (GBr) Great Britain
43Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
44Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
45Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain
46Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica AIS
47Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica AIS
48Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
49Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
50Helen Wyman (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
51Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
52Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
53Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek
54Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
55Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
56Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda
57Janine Van De Meer (Ned) Netherlands0:00:23
58Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine0:00:30
59Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:58
60Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies
61Katrin Leumann (Swi) Switzerland
62Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
63Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda
64Emma Trott (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team
65Amy Hill (GBr) Great Britain0:01:31
66Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans cycling team0:02:12
67Cari Higgins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:11:22
68Lucy Martin (GBr) Estado de Mexico Faren0:16:08
69Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS
70Jo Tindley (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
71Uenia Fernandes Souza (Bra) Estado de Mexico Faren
72Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
73Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
74Penny Rowson (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
75Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv women cycling team
DNFErika Leticia Yepez Fernandez (Mex) Estado de Mexico Faren
DNFHayley Jones (GBr) Great Britain
DNFDoris Schweizer (Swi) Astana Bepink womens team
DNFRamona Forchini (Swi) Switzerland
DNFJutta Stienen (Swi) Switzerland
DNSLizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team

Sprint 1 - Mistley
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team3pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS2
3Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Sprint 2 - Long Melford
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon3pts
2Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS2
3Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team15pts
2Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda12
3Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands9
4Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
5Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS6
6Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren5
7Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec products4
8Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek3
9Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized Lululemon2
10Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Mountain 1 - Bridge Street
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies6pts
2Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS5
3Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies4
4Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon3
5Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
6Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland1

Mountain 2 - Hitcham
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS6pts
2Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon4
4Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland3
5Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
6Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands2:48:10
2Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
3Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
4Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek
5Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
6Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain
7Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland
8Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
9Anouska Koster (Ned) Netherlands
10Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
11Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products
12Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
13Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands
14Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain
15Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica AIS
16Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
17Janine Van De Meer (Ned) Netherlands0:00:23
18Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine0:00:30
19Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda0:00:58
20Amy Hill (GBr) Great Britain0:01:31
21Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine0:16:08
22Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
23Penny Rowson (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
24Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv women cycling team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Specialized Lululemon8:24:30
2Netherlands
3Lointek
4Rabo Liv women cycling team
5Hitec products
6Boels Dolmans cycling team
7Wiggle Honda
8Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
9Estado de Mexico Faren
10Orica AIS
11UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
12Astana Bepink womens team
13Great Britain
14Lotto Belisol Ladies0:00:58
15Matrix Fitness - Vulpine0:16:38

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team12:42:07
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS0:00:30
3Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren0:00:35
4Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda0:00:38
5Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team0:00:44
6Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands0:00:50
7Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain
8Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
9Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:52
10Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren0:00:54
11Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek
12Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
13Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
14Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team0:00:55
15Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
16Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
17Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica AIS0:00:56
18Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS
19Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec products0:00:58
20Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon
21Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
22Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda
23Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec products
24Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Netherlands
25Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products
26Dani King (GBr) Wiggle Honda
27Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
28Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda
29Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
30Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
31Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
32Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica AIS
33Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:07
34Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland0:01:18
35Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team0:01:20
36Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team0:01:22
37Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda0:01:23
38Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized Lululemon0:01:29
39Melon Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans cycling team0:01:31
40Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
41Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain0:01:32
42Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team0:01:34
43Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans cycling team0:01:51
44Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized Lululemon0:02:05
45Helen Wyman (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine0:02:23
46Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans cycling team0:03:51
47Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team0:03:54
48Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:04:01
49Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek0:12:23
50Anouska Koster (Ned) Netherlands0:13:01
51Ciara Horne (GBr) Great Britain
52Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
53Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek0:13:42
54Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine0:13:48
55Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda0:13:59
56Katrin Leumann (Swi) Switzerland0:14:49
57Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren0:16:37
58Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica AIS0:16:39
59Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:17:14
60Emma Trott (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team0:17:37
61Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS0:18:15
62Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:18:28
63Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands0:19:18
64Fanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek0:22:09
65Janine Van De Meer (Ned) Netherlands0:24:53
66Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:27:41
67Lucy Martin (GBr) Estado de Mexico Faren0:30:45
68Amy Hill (GBr) Great Britain0:41:18
69Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv women cycling team0:42:05
70Uenia Fernandes Souza (Bra) Estado de Mexico Faren0:43:58
71Cari Higgins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:44:06
72Jo Tindley (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine0:57:11
73Penny Rowson (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine1:09:09
74Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine1:09:40
75Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine1:30:00

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team80pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS48
3Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda44
4Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain23
5Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands22
6Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren21
7Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren18
8Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling16
9Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team14
10Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies10
11Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon9
12Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek8
13Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies7
14Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec products6
15Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team5
16Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized Lululemon5
17Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team3
18Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon3
19Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team3
20Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek3
21Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica AIS2
22Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS2
23Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon1
24Melon Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans cycling team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling44pts
2Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland41
3Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren12
4Ciara Horne (GBr) Great Britain12
5Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS11
6Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS10
7Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies9
8Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon9
9Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team8
10Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies6
11Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team6
12Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products6
13Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda6
14Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS4
15Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec products3
16Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team3
17Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren2
18Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies2
19Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren12:42:42
2Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team0:00:09
3Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands0:00:15
4Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain
5Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
6Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren0:00:19
7Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek
8Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products0:00:23
9Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
10Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland0:00:43
11Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain0:00:57
12Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team0:00:59
13Anouska Koster (Ned) Netherlands0:12:26
14Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine0:13:13
15Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda0:13:24
16Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica AIS0:16:04
17Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:17:53
18Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands0:18:43
19Janine Van De Meer (Ned) Netherlands0:24:18
20Amy Hill (GBr) Great Britain0:40:43
21Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv women cycling team0:41:30
22Penny Rowson (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine1:08:34
23Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine1:09:05
24Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine1:29:29

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies38:09:07
2Specialized Lululemon0:00:04
3Orica AIS
4Rabo Liv women cycling team
5Wiggle Honda
6Hitec products0:00:08
7Netherlands0:00:19
8Astana Bepink womens team0:00:38
9Boels Dolmans cycling team
10Lointek0:00:45
11UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:07
12Estado de Mexico Faren0:12:39
13Great Britain0:12:41
14Lotto Belisol Ladies0:19:27
15Matrix Fitness - Vulpine1:09:41

