Vos wins stage 3 of Women's Tour
Dutch woman takes over as race leader
World champion Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) prevailed in the sprint to win the third stage of the Women's Tour, beating Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) and Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle-Honda) to the line. By virtue of the time bonus for the stage victory, Vos has taken over the race leadership from the morning's leader, Rosella Ratto (Estado de Mexico Faren). Stage 1 winner Johansson is now second overall, with Ratto holding onto third.
The 86.8km stage from the coastal towns of Felixstowe to Clacton-on-Sea started out fast from the gun and stayed pegged, with riders averaging nearly 40km for the deceptively lumpy stage. With the general classification separated by just seconds, attacks flew from the start, but the pace was so fast that no group could stay clear.
Boels-Dolmans set a furious pace for Lizzie Armitstead, delivering her to the line to win the first intermediate sprint in Kesgrave over Vos and Johansson, but Vos got the better of the British champion in the second sprint at Thorpe-le-Soken.
In between the two, UnitedHealthcare's Sharon Laws defended her lead in the mountains classification, winning the first QOM at Freston (km. 31.9) and taking second to contender Jolanda Neff (Switzerland) 4.5km later at Holbrook.
It wasn't until the race came within 30km of the finish that a group could break the grasp of the peloton, and Trixi Worrack (Specialized-lululemon) sparked a short-lived move, was caught, attacked again, but could not go clear.
The second sprint caused a brief split containing Armitstead, Vos and Johansson, but they too were brought back. Determined, Johansson attacked alone with 20km to go, but could only gain a few seconds advantage before being brought back into the fold.
Worrack attacked yet again, bringing along some strong help in the form of time trial specialist Linda Villumsen (Wiggle Honda) and Annamiek van Vleuten (Rabo-Liv), but Boels-Dolmans drove the pace hard to bring them back with 10km to go.
High winds and a rapid pace kept the peloton together for a bunch sprint, and although Tiffany Cromwell (Specialized-lululemon) tried her hand at a solo escape with the tailwind, she too was caught with 1km remaining, the strength of Rabo-Liv such that a Vos victory was the inevitable outcome.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|2:11:05
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS
|3
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|4
|Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|5
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|6
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|7
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|8
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain
|9
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|10
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec products
|11
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek
|12
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek
|13
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|14
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|15
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized Lululemon
|16
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS
|17
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|18
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica AIS
|19
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|20
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|21
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|22
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Netherlands
|23
|Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain
|24
|Dani King (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|25
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
|26
|Melon Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|27
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|28
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland
|29
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon
|30
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized Lululemon
|31
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|32
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products
|33
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|34
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|35
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|36
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
|37
|Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec products
|38
|Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|39
|Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
|40
|Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|41
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|42
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica AIS
|43
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|44
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|45
|Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|46
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS
|47
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|48
|Jutta Stienen (Swi) Switzerland
|49
|Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|0:00:11
|50
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|51
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|52
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|0:00:13
|53
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|54
|Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:15
|55
|Katrin Leumann (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:52
|56
|Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|57
|Fanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek
|0:08:19
|58
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Estado de Mexico Faren
|0:12:03
|59
|Janine Van De Meer (Ned) Netherlands
|60
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Netherlands
|61
|Uenia Fernandes Souza (Bra) Estado de Mexico Faren
|62
|Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek
|63
|Cari Higgins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|64
|Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|65
|Ciara Horne (GBr) Great Britain
|66
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|67
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|68
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|69
|Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|70
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica AIS
|71
|Emma Trott (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|72
|Amy Hill (GBr) Great Britain
|73
|Linda Indergand (Swi) Switzerland
|74
|Ramona Forchini (Swi) Switzerland
|0:22:39
|75
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:24:51
|76
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|77
|Emily Kay (GBr) Great Britain
|78
|Erika Leticia Yepez Fernandez (Mex) Estado de Mexico Faren
|79
|Caroline Baur (Swi) Switzerland
|80
|Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|81
|Jo Tindley (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|82
|Hayley Jones (GBr) Great Britain
|83
|Penny Rowson (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|84
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Astana Bepink womens team
|85
|Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|DNF
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec products
|DNF
|Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Lointek
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|3
|pts
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|2
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|3
|pts
|2
|Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|2
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|15
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS
|12
|3
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|9
|4
|Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|7
|5
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|6
|6
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|7
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|4
|8
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|9
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|2
|10
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec products
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|pts
|2
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|5
|3
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland
|4
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS
|3
|5
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|2
|6
|Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland
|6
|pts
|2
|Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|3
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|4
|4
|Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|3
|5
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|2
|6
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|2:11:05
|2
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|3
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain
|4
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek
|5
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|7
|Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain
|8
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|9
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland
|10
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products
|11
|Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|12
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|13
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|14
|Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|0:00:11
|15
|Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:15
|16
|Janine Van De Meer (Ned) Netherlands
|0:12:03
|17
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Netherlands
|18
|Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|19
|Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|20
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica AIS
|21
|Amy Hill (GBr) Great Britain
|22
|Linda Indergand (Swi) Switzerland
|23
|Ramona Forchini (Swi) Switzerland
|0:22:39
|24
|Emily Kay (GBr) Great Britain
|0:24:51
|25
|Caroline Baur (Swi) Switzerland
|26
|Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|27
|Hayley Jones (GBr) Great Britain
|28
|Penny Rowson (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|29
|Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|DNF
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec products
|DNF
|Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Lointek
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica AIS
|6:33:15
|2
|Boels Dolmans cycling team
|3
|Wiggle Honda
|4
|Rabo Liv women cycling team
|5
|Lointek
|6
|Specialized Lululemon
|7
|Hitec products
|8
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|9
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|10
|Astana Bepink womens team
|0:00:11
|11
|Netherlands
|0:00:15
|12
|Switzerland
|0:00:52
|13
|Estado de Mexico Faren
|0:12:03
|14
|Great Britain
|15
|Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:12:16
|16
|Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|0:24:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|7:41:14
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS
|0:00:08
|3
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|0:00:09
|4
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|0:00:14
|5
|Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|0:00:18
|6
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|0:00:24
|7
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|0:00:25
|9
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized Lululemon
|10
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:28
|11
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|12
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|13
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek
|14
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec products
|15
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek
|16
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
|17
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|18
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland
|19
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|20
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products
|21
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|22
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Netherlands
|23
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|24
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
|25
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon
|26
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica AIS
|27
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|28
|Dani King (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|29
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|30
|Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec products
|31
|Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|32
|Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain
|33
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS
|34
|Melon Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|35
|Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|36
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|37
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|38
|Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|39
|Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
|40
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica AIS
|41
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|42
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|0:00:36
|43
|Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|0:00:39
|44
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|45
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|0:00:41
|46
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|0:00:52
|47
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|0:00:53
|48
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|0:00:58
|49
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized Lululemon
|0:01:01
|50
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|51
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS
|0:01:03
|52
|Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|0:01:23
|53
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|54
|Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:48
|55
|Katrin Leumann (Swi) Switzerland
|0:01:56
|56
|Jutta Stienen (Swi) Switzerland
|0:03:14
|57
|Fanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek
|0:10:14
|58
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Netherlands
|0:12:31
|59
|Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|60
|Linda Indergand (Swi) Switzerland
|61
|Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek
|62
|Ciara Horne (GBr) Great Britain
|63
|Janine Van De Meer (Ned) Netherlands
|64
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|65
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Estado de Mexico Faren
|0:13:04
|66
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:13:38
|67
|Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|0:13:58
|68
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica AIS
|0:14:01
|69
|Emma Trott (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|70
|Cari Higgins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:15:17
|71
|Uenia Fernandes Souza (Bra) Estado de Mexico Faren
|0:15:49
|72
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|0:15:58
|73
|Amy Hill (GBr) Great Britain
|0:22:20
|74
|Ramona Forchini (Swi) Switzerland
|0:23:07
|75
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:25:34
|76
|Hayley Jones (GBr) Great Britain
|0:25:52
|77
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Astana Bepink womens team
|0:26:26
|78
|Erika Leticia Yepez Fernandez (Mex) Estado de Mexico Faren
|0:28:05
|79
|Jo Tindley (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|0:29:08
|80
|Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|0:34:03
|81
|Caroline Baur (Swi) Switzerland
|0:35:30
|82
|Penny Rowson (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|83
|Emily Kay (GBr) Great Britain
|0:35:50
|84
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:48:40
|85
|Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|0:56:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|44
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS
|31
|3
|Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|24
|4
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|20
|5
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|18
|6
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|14
|7
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain
|14
|8
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|13
|9
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|10
|10
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|9
|11
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
|7
|12
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|5
|13
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|14
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized Lululemon
|3
|15
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|3
|16
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek
|3
|17
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec products
|2
|18
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek
|2
|19
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|30
|pts
|2
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland
|27
|3
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|12
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS
|7
|5
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|6
|6
|Ciara Horne (GBr) Great Britain
|6
|7
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|6
|8
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|6
|9
|Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|5
|10
|Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec products
|3
|11
|Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|3
|12
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|2
|13
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|2
|14
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
|2
|15
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|7:41:23
|2
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|0:00:05
|3
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:15
|4
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:19
|5
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain
|6
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|7
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek
|8
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland
|9
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products
|10
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|11
|Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain
|12
|Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|0:00:30
|13
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:52
|14
|Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|0:01:14
|15
|Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:39
|16
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Netherlands
|0:12:22
|17
|Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|18
|Linda Indergand (Swi) Switzerland
|19
|Janine Van De Meer (Ned) Netherlands
|20
|Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|0:13:49
|21
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica AIS
|0:13:52
|22
|Amy Hill (GBr) Great Britain
|0:22:11
|23
|Ramona Forchini (Swi) Switzerland
|0:22:58
|24
|Hayley Jones (GBr) Great Britain
|0:25:43
|25
|Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|0:33:54
|26
|Caroline Baur (Swi) Switzerland
|0:35:21
|27
|Penny Rowson (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|28
|Emily Kay (GBr) Great Britain
|0:35:41
|29
|Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|0:56:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica AIS
|23:05:06
|2
|Specialized Lululemon
|3
|Boels Dolmans cycling team
|4
|Hitec products
|5
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|6
|Wiggle Honda
|7
|Lointek
|8
|Rabo Liv women cycling team
|9
|Astana Bepink womens team
|0:00:05
|10
|Netherlands
|0:00:15
|11
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|12
|Switzerland
|0:00:52
|13
|Great Britain
|0:12:03
|14
|Estado de Mexico Faren
|0:12:30
|15
|Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:14:05
|16
|Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|0:29:10
