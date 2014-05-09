Trending

Vos wins stage 3 of Women's Tour

Dutch woman takes over as race leader



Marianne Vos (Rabo/Liv) wins stage 3 in Britain

Marianne Vos (Rabo/Liv) wins stage 3 in Britain
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)


UnitedHealthcare heads to sign in

UnitedHealthcare heads to sign in
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)


Specialized Lululemon on the podium at sign on

Specialized Lululemon on the podium at sign on
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)


Optum Kelly Benefit Strategies gets ready in the Felixtowe sunshine

Optum Kelly Benefit Strategies gets ready in the Felixtowe sunshine
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)


Team Estado de Mexico Faren in their seaside changing room

Team Estado de Mexico Faren in their seaside changing room
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)


Ciara Horne warms up

Ciara Horne warms up
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)


Race leader Rossella Ratto by a beach hut in Felixtowe

Race leader Rossella Ratto by a beach hut in Felixtowe
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)


Elena Cecchini gets a pre-race massage.

Elena Cecchini gets a pre-race massage.
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)


The Team Mexico Faren mechanic works on Elena Cecchini's bike

The Team Mexico Faren mechanic works on Elena Cecchini's bike
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)


Great Britain in their seaside changing room.

Great Britain in their seaside changing room.
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)


Amy Hill (Great Britain) makes notes for stage 3

Amy Hill (Great Britain) makes notes for stage 3
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)


Orica AIS at the start of stage 3

Orica AIS at the start of stage 3
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)


UnitedHealthcare on the front of the bunch

UnitedHealthcare on the front of the bunch
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)


The bunch heads along the river Orwell

The bunch heads along the river Orwell
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)


Vos pulls on the leader's jersey in Clacton-on-Sea

Vos pulls on the leader's jersey in Clacton-on-Sea
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)


Lizzie Armitstead in the best British rider's jersey

Lizzie Armitstead in the best British rider's jersey
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)


Marianne Vos in the race lead at the Women's Tour

Marianne Vos in the race lead at the Women's Tour
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)


Sharon Laws (UHC) kept the climber's jerse

Sharon Laws (UHC) kept the climber's jerse
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)


Rosella Ratto lost the leader's jersey but is still best young rider

Rosella Ratto lost the leader's jersey but is still best young rider
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)


Marianne Vos in the leader's jersey at the Women's Tour after stage 3

Marianne Vos in the leader's jersey at the Women's Tour after stage 3
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)


Marianne Vos rides to the podium after winning stage 3

Marianne Vos rides to the podium after winning stage 3
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)


Marianne Vos has time to look behind her at the end of stage 3

Marianne Vos has time to look behind her at the end of stage 3
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)


Stage 1 winner Emma Johansson was popular with the locals in Felixtowe

Stage 1 winner Emma Johansson was popular with the locals in Felixtowe
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)


Rosella Ratto loses the jersey on stage 3

Rosella Ratto loses the jersey on stage 3
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)


The bunch passes under the Onwell Bridge

The bunch passes under the Onwell Bridge
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)

World champion Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) prevailed in the sprint to win the third stage of the Women's Tour, beating Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) and Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle-Honda) to the line. By virtue of the time bonus for the stage victory, Vos has taken over the race leadership from the morning's leader, Rosella Ratto (Estado de Mexico Faren). Stage 1 winner Johansson is now second overall, with Ratto holding onto third.

The 86.8km stage from the coastal towns of Felixstowe to Clacton-on-Sea started out fast from the gun and stayed pegged, with riders averaging nearly 40km for the deceptively lumpy stage. With the general classification separated by just seconds, attacks flew from the start, but the pace was so fast that no group could stay clear.

Boels-Dolmans set a furious pace for Lizzie Armitstead, delivering her to the line to win the first intermediate sprint in Kesgrave over Vos and Johansson, but Vos got the better of the British champion in the second sprint at Thorpe-le-Soken.

In between the two, UnitedHealthcare's Sharon Laws defended her lead in the mountains classification, winning the first QOM at Freston (km. 31.9) and taking second to contender Jolanda Neff (Switzerland) 4.5km later at Holbrook.

It wasn't until the race came within 30km of the finish that a group could break the grasp of the peloton, and Trixi Worrack (Specialized-lululemon) sparked a short-lived move, was caught, attacked again, but could not go clear.

The second sprint caused a brief split containing Armitstead, Vos and Johansson, but they too were brought back. Determined, Johansson attacked alone with 20km to go, but could only gain a few seconds advantage before being brought back into the fold.

Worrack attacked yet again, bringing along some strong help in the form of time trial specialist Linda Villumsen (Wiggle Honda) and Annamiek van Vleuten (Rabo-Liv), but Boels-Dolmans drove the pace hard to bring them back with 10km to go.

High winds and a rapid pace kept the peloton together for a bunch sprint, and although Tiffany Cromwell (Specialized-lululemon) tried her hand at a solo escape with the tailwind, she too was caught with 1km remaining, the strength of Rabo-Liv such that a Vos victory was the inevitable outcome.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team2:11:05
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS
3Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
4Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team
5Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
6Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
7Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
8Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain
9Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team
10Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec products
11Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek
12Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek
13Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda
14Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
15Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized Lululemon
16Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS
17Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
18Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica AIS
19Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
20Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
21Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
22Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Netherlands
23Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain
24Dani King (GBr) Wiggle Honda
25Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
26Melon Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans cycling team
27Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
28Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland
29Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon
30Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized Lululemon
31Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
32Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products
33Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
34Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans cycling team
35Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda
36Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
37Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec products
38Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
39Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
40Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
41Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
42Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica AIS
43Helen Wyman (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
44Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
45Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
46Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS
47Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans cycling team
48Jutta Stienen (Swi) Switzerland
49Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team0:00:11
50Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
51Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
52Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team0:00:13
53Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Belisol Ladies
54Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands0:00:15
55Katrin Leumann (Swi) Switzerland0:00:52
56Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
57Fanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek0:08:19
58Lucy Martin (GBr) Estado de Mexico Faren0:12:03
59Janine Van De Meer (Ned) Netherlands
60Anouska Koster (Ned) Netherlands
61Uenia Fernandes Souza (Bra) Estado de Mexico Faren
62Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek
63Cari Higgins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
64Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv women cycling team
65Ciara Horne (GBr) Great Britain
66Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
67Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies
68Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
69Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda
70Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica AIS
71Emma Trott (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team
72Amy Hill (GBr) Great Britain
73Linda Indergand (Swi) Switzerland
74Ramona Forchini (Swi) Switzerland0:22:39
75Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:24:51
76Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
77Emily Kay (GBr) Great Britain
78Erika Leticia Yepez Fernandez (Mex) Estado de Mexico Faren
79Caroline Baur (Swi) Switzerland
80Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
81Jo Tindley (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
82Hayley Jones (GBr) Great Britain
83Penny Rowson (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
84Doris Schweizer (Swi) Astana Bepink womens team
85Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
DNFLauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFThea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec products
DNFSheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Lointek

Sprint 1 - Kesgrave
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team3pts
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team2
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS1

Sprint 2- Thorpe-le-Soken
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team3pts
2Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team2
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS1

Sprint 3 - Clacton-on-Sea
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team15pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS12
3Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda9
4Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team7
5Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren6
6Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
7Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands4
8Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain3
9Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team2
10Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec products1

Mountain 1 - Freston
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6pts
2Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team5
3Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland4
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS3
5Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda2
6Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team1

Mountain 2 - Holbrook
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland6pts
2Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
3Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda4
4Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team3
5Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team2
6Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren2:11:05
2Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
3Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain
4Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek
5Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
6Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
7Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain
8Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
9Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland
10Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products
11Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
12Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
13Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
14Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team0:00:11
15Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands0:00:15
16Janine Van De Meer (Ned) Netherlands0:12:03
17Anouska Koster (Ned) Netherlands
18Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv women cycling team
19Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda
20Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica AIS
21Amy Hill (GBr) Great Britain
22Linda Indergand (Swi) Switzerland
23Ramona Forchini (Swi) Switzerland0:22:39
24Emily Kay (GBr) Great Britain0:24:51
25Caroline Baur (Swi) Switzerland
26Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
27Hayley Jones (GBr) Great Britain
28Penny Rowson (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
29Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
DNFThea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec products
DNFSheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Lointek

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica AIS6:33:15
2Boels Dolmans cycling team
3Wiggle Honda
4Rabo Liv women cycling team
5Lointek
6Specialized Lululemon
7Hitec products
8Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
9UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
10Astana Bepink womens team0:00:11
11Netherlands0:00:15
12Switzerland0:00:52
13Estado de Mexico Faren0:12:03
14Great Britain
15Lotto Belisol Ladies0:12:16
16Matrix Fitness - Vulpine0:24:51

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team7:41:14
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS0:00:08
3Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren0:00:09
4Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team0:00:14
5Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team0:00:18
6Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda0:00:24
7Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
8Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team0:00:25
9Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized Lululemon
10Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain0:00:28
11Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
12Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
13Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek
14Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec products
15Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek
16Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
17Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
18Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland
19Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
20Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products
21Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
22Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Netherlands
23Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda
24Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
25Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon
26Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica AIS
27Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda
28Dani King (GBr) Wiggle Honda
29Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
30Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec products
31Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
32Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain
33Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS
34Melon Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans cycling team
35Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
36Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
37Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans cycling team
38Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
39Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
40Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica AIS
41Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans cycling team
42Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team0:00:36
43Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team0:00:39
44Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
45Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team0:00:41
46Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team0:00:52
47Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda0:00:53
48Helen Wyman (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine0:00:58
49Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized Lululemon0:01:01
50Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
51Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS0:01:03
52Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine0:01:23
53Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Belisol Ladies
54Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands0:01:48
55Katrin Leumann (Swi) Switzerland0:01:56
56Jutta Stienen (Swi) Switzerland0:03:14
57Fanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek0:10:14
58Anouska Koster (Ned) Netherlands0:12:31
59Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda
60Linda Indergand (Swi) Switzerland
61Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek
62Ciara Horne (GBr) Great Britain
63Janine Van De Meer (Ned) Netherlands
64Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
65Lucy Martin (GBr) Estado de Mexico Faren0:13:04
66Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:13:38
67Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv women cycling team0:13:58
68Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica AIS0:14:01
69Emma Trott (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team
70Cari Higgins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:15:17
71Uenia Fernandes Souza (Bra) Estado de Mexico Faren0:15:49
72Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren0:15:58
73Amy Hill (GBr) Great Britain0:22:20
74Ramona Forchini (Swi) Switzerland0:23:07
75Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:25:34
76Hayley Jones (GBr) Great Britain0:25:52
77Doris Schweizer (Swi) Astana Bepink womens team0:26:26
78Erika Leticia Yepez Fernandez (Mex) Estado de Mexico Faren0:28:05
79Jo Tindley (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine0:29:08
80Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine0:34:03
81Caroline Baur (Swi) Switzerland0:35:30
82Penny Rowson (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
83Emily Kay (GBr) Great Britain0:35:50
84Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:48:40
85Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine0:56:29

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team44pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS31
3Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team24
4Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda20
5Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren18
6Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team14
7Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain14
8Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands13
9Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren10
10Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling9
11Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon7
12Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team5
13Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
14Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized Lululemon3
15Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team3
16Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek3
17Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec products2
18Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek2
19Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling30pts
2Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland27
3Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren12
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS7
5Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team6
6Ciara Horne (GBr) Great Britain6
7Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team6
8Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda6
9Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team5
10Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec products3
11Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team3
12Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team2
13Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren2
14Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon2
15Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS1

Most courageous rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren7:41:23
2Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team0:00:05
3Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:15
4Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands0:00:19
5Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain
6Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
7Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek
8Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland
9Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products
10Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
11Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain
12Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team0:00:30
13Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:52
14Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine0:01:14
15Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands0:01:39
16Anouska Koster (Ned) Netherlands0:12:22
17Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda
18Linda Indergand (Swi) Switzerland
19Janine Van De Meer (Ned) Netherlands
20Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv women cycling team0:13:49
21Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica AIS0:13:52
22Amy Hill (GBr) Great Britain0:22:11
23Ramona Forchini (Swi) Switzerland0:22:58
24Hayley Jones (GBr) Great Britain0:25:43
25Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine0:33:54
26Caroline Baur (Swi) Switzerland0:35:21
27Penny Rowson (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
28Emily Kay (GBr) Great Britain0:35:41
29Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine0:56:20

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica AIS23:05:06
2Specialized Lululemon
3Boels Dolmans cycling team
4Hitec products
5Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
6Wiggle Honda
7Lointek
8Rabo Liv women cycling team
9Astana Bepink womens team0:00:05
10Netherlands0:00:15
11UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
12Switzerland0:00:52
13Great Britain0:12:03
14Estado de Mexico Faren0:12:30
15Lotto Belisol Ladies0:14:05
16Matrix Fitness - Vulpine0:29:10

 

