Image 1 of 25 Marianne Vos (Rabo/Liv) wins stage 3 in Britain (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 2 of 25 UnitedHealthcare heads to sign in (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 3 of 25 Specialized Lululemon on the podium at sign on (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 4 of 25 Optum Kelly Benefit Strategies gets ready in the Felixtowe sunshine (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 5 of 25 Team Estado de Mexico Faren in their seaside changing room (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 6 of 25 Ciara Horne warms up (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 7 of 25 Race leader Rossella Ratto by a beach hut in Felixtowe (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 8 of 25 Elena Cecchini gets a pre-race massage. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 9 of 25 The Team Mexico Faren mechanic works on Elena Cecchini's bike (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 10 of 25 Great Britain in their seaside changing room. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 11 of 25 Amy Hill (Great Britain) makes notes for stage 3 (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 12 of 25 Orica AIS at the start of stage 3 (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 13 of 25 UnitedHealthcare on the front of the bunch (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 14 of 25 The bunch heads along the river Orwell (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 15 of 25 Vos pulls on the leader's jersey in Clacton-on-Sea (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 16 of 25 Lizzie Armitstead in the best British rider's jersey (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 17 of 25 Marianne Vos in the race lead at the Women's Tour (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 18 of 25 Sharon Laws (UHC) kept the climber's jerse (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 19 of 25 Rosella Ratto lost the leader's jersey but is still best young rider (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 20 of 25 Marianne Vos in the leader's jersey at the Women's Tour after stage 3 (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 21 of 25 Marianne Vos rides to the podium after winning stage 3 (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 22 of 25 Marianne Vos has time to look behind her at the end of stage 3 (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 23 of 25 Stage 1 winner Emma Johansson was popular with the locals in Felixtowe (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 24 of 25 Rosella Ratto loses the jersey on stage 3 (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 25 of 25 The bunch passes under the Onwell Bridge (Image credit: Rob Lampard)

World champion Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) prevailed in the sprint to win the third stage of the Women's Tour, beating Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) and Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle-Honda) to the line. By virtue of the time bonus for the stage victory, Vos has taken over the race leadership from the morning's leader, Rosella Ratto (Estado de Mexico Faren). Stage 1 winner Johansson is now second overall, with Ratto holding onto third.

The 86.8km stage from the coastal towns of Felixstowe to Clacton-on-Sea started out fast from the gun and stayed pegged, with riders averaging nearly 40km for the deceptively lumpy stage. With the general classification separated by just seconds, attacks flew from the start, but the pace was so fast that no group could stay clear.

Boels-Dolmans set a furious pace for Lizzie Armitstead, delivering her to the line to win the first intermediate sprint in Kesgrave over Vos and Johansson, but Vos got the better of the British champion in the second sprint at Thorpe-le-Soken.

In between the two, UnitedHealthcare's Sharon Laws defended her lead in the mountains classification, winning the first QOM at Freston (km. 31.9) and taking second to contender Jolanda Neff (Switzerland) 4.5km later at Holbrook.

It wasn't until the race came within 30km of the finish that a group could break the grasp of the peloton, and Trixi Worrack (Specialized-lululemon) sparked a short-lived move, was caught, attacked again, but could not go clear.

The second sprint caused a brief split containing Armitstead, Vos and Johansson, but they too were brought back. Determined, Johansson attacked alone with 20km to go, but could only gain a few seconds advantage before being brought back into the fold.

Worrack attacked yet again, bringing along some strong help in the form of time trial specialist Linda Villumsen (Wiggle Honda) and Annamiek van Vleuten (Rabo-Liv), but Boels-Dolmans drove the pace hard to bring them back with 10km to go.

High winds and a rapid pace kept the peloton together for a bunch sprint, and although Tiffany Cromwell (Specialized-lululemon) tried her hand at a solo escape with the tailwind, she too was caught with 1km remaining, the strength of Rabo-Liv such that a Vos victory was the inevitable outcome.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 2:11:05 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS 3 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 4 Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team 5 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 6 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 8 Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain 9 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team 10 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec products 11 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek 12 Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek 13 Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda 14 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 15 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized Lululemon 16 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS 17 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 18 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica AIS 19 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 20 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 21 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 22 Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Netherlands 23 Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain 24 Dani King (GBr) Wiggle Honda 25 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon 26 Melon Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans cycling team 27 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 28 Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland 29 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon 30 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized Lululemon 31 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda 32 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products 33 Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 34 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans cycling team 35 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda 36 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon 37 Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec products 38 Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 39 Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek 40 Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 41 Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 42 Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica AIS 43 Helen Wyman (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 44 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 45 Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 46 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS 47 Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans cycling team 48 Jutta Stienen (Swi) Switzerland 49 Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 0:00:11 50 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 51 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 52 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 0:00:13 53 Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Belisol Ladies 54 Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:15 55 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Switzerland 0:00:52 56 Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 57 Fanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek 0:08:19 58 Lucy Martin (GBr) Estado de Mexico Faren 0:12:03 59 Janine Van De Meer (Ned) Netherlands 60 Anouska Koster (Ned) Netherlands 61 Uenia Fernandes Souza (Bra) Estado de Mexico Faren 62 Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek 63 Cari Higgins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 64 Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv women cycling team 65 Ciara Horne (GBr) Great Britain 66 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 67 Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies 68 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 69 Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda 70 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica AIS 71 Emma Trott (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team 72 Amy Hill (GBr) Great Britain 73 Linda Indergand (Swi) Switzerland 74 Ramona Forchini (Swi) Switzerland 0:22:39 75 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:24:51 76 Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 77 Emily Kay (GBr) Great Britain 78 Erika Leticia Yepez Fernandez (Mex) Estado de Mexico Faren 79 Caroline Baur (Swi) Switzerland 80 Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 81 Jo Tindley (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 82 Hayley Jones (GBr) Great Britain 83 Penny Rowson (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 84 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Astana Bepink womens team 85 Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine DNF Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling DNF Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec products DNF Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Lointek

Sprint 1 - Kesgrave # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team 3 pts 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 2 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS 1

Sprint 2- Thorpe-le-Soken # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 3 pts 2 Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team 2 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS 1

Sprint 3 - Clacton-on-Sea # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 15 pts 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS 12 3 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 9 4 Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team 7 5 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 6 6 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 7 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 4 8 Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain 3 9 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team 2 10 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec products 1

Mountain 1 - Freston # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 pts 2 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team 5 3 Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland 4 4 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS 3 5 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda 2 6 Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team 1

Mountain 2 - Holbrook # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland 6 pts 2 Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 3 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda 4 4 Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 3 5 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 2 6 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 2:11:05 2 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 3 Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain 4 Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek 5 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 7 Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain 8 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 9 Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland 10 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products 11 Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 12 Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 13 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 14 Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 0:00:11 15 Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:15 16 Janine Van De Meer (Ned) Netherlands 0:12:03 17 Anouska Koster (Ned) Netherlands 18 Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv women cycling team 19 Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda 20 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica AIS 21 Amy Hill (GBr) Great Britain 22 Linda Indergand (Swi) Switzerland 23 Ramona Forchini (Swi) Switzerland 0:22:39 24 Emily Kay (GBr) Great Britain 0:24:51 25 Caroline Baur (Swi) Switzerland 26 Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 27 Hayley Jones (GBr) Great Britain 28 Penny Rowson (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 29 Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine DNF Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec products DNF Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Lointek

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orica AIS 6:33:15 2 Boels Dolmans cycling team 3 Wiggle Honda 4 Rabo Liv women cycling team 5 Lointek 6 Specialized Lululemon 7 Hitec products 8 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 9 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 10 Astana Bepink womens team 0:00:11 11 Netherlands 0:00:15 12 Switzerland 0:00:52 13 Estado de Mexico Faren 0:12:03 14 Great Britain 15 Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:12:16 16 Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 0:24:51

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 7:41:14 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS 0:00:08 3 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 0:00:09 4 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 0:00:14 5 Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team 0:00:18 6 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 0:00:24 7 Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team 0:00:25 9 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized Lululemon 10 Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:28 11 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 12 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 13 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek 14 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec products 15 Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek 16 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon 17 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 18 Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland 19 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 20 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products 21 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 22 Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Netherlands 23 Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda 24 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon 25 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon 26 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica AIS 27 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda 28 Dani King (GBr) Wiggle Honda 29 Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 30 Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec products 31 Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 32 Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain 33 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS 34 Melon Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans cycling team 35 Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 36 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 37 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans cycling team 38 Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 39 Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek 40 Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica AIS 41 Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans cycling team 42 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 0:00:36 43 Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 0:00:39 44 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 45 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 0:00:41 46 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 0:00:52 47 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda 0:00:53 48 Helen Wyman (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 0:00:58 49 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized Lululemon 0:01:01 50 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 51 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS 0:01:03 52 Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 0:01:23 53 Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Belisol Ladies 54 Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands 0:01:48 55 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Switzerland 0:01:56 56 Jutta Stienen (Swi) Switzerland 0:03:14 57 Fanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek 0:10:14 58 Anouska Koster (Ned) Netherlands 0:12:31 59 Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda 60 Linda Indergand (Swi) Switzerland 61 Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek 62 Ciara Horne (GBr) Great Britain 63 Janine Van De Meer (Ned) Netherlands 64 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 65 Lucy Martin (GBr) Estado de Mexico Faren 0:13:04 66 Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:13:38 67 Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv women cycling team 0:13:58 68 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica AIS 0:14:01 69 Emma Trott (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team 70 Cari Higgins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:15:17 71 Uenia Fernandes Souza (Bra) Estado de Mexico Faren 0:15:49 72 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 0:15:58 73 Amy Hill (GBr) Great Britain 0:22:20 74 Ramona Forchini (Swi) Switzerland 0:23:07 75 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:25:34 76 Hayley Jones (GBr) Great Britain 0:25:52 77 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Astana Bepink womens team 0:26:26 78 Erika Leticia Yepez Fernandez (Mex) Estado de Mexico Faren 0:28:05 79 Jo Tindley (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 0:29:08 80 Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 0:34:03 81 Caroline Baur (Swi) Switzerland 0:35:30 82 Penny Rowson (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 83 Emily Kay (GBr) Great Britain 0:35:50 84 Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:48:40 85 Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 0:56:29

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 44 pts 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS 31 3 Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team 24 4 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 20 5 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 18 6 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 14 7 Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain 14 8 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 13 9 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 10 10 Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 9 11 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon 7 12 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team 5 13 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 14 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized Lululemon 3 15 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 3 16 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek 3 17 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec products 2 18 Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek 2 19 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 30 pts 2 Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland 27 3 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 12 4 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS 7 5 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 6 6 Ciara Horne (GBr) Great Britain 6 7 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team 6 8 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda 6 9 Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team 5 10 Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec products 3 11 Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 3 12 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 2 13 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 2 14 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon 2 15 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS 1

Most courageous rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 7:41:23 2 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 0:00:05 3 Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:15 4 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:19 5 Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain 6 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 7 Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek 8 Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland 9 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products 10 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 11 Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain 12 Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 0:00:30 13 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:52 14 Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 0:01:14 15 Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands 0:01:39 16 Anouska Koster (Ned) Netherlands 0:12:22 17 Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda 18 Linda Indergand (Swi) Switzerland 19 Janine Van De Meer (Ned) Netherlands 20 Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv women cycling team 0:13:49 21 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica AIS 0:13:52 22 Amy Hill (GBr) Great Britain 0:22:11 23 Ramona Forchini (Swi) Switzerland 0:22:58 24 Hayley Jones (GBr) Great Britain 0:25:43 25 Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 0:33:54 26 Caroline Baur (Swi) Switzerland 0:35:21 27 Penny Rowson (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 28 Emily Kay (GBr) Great Britain 0:35:41 29 Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 0:56:20