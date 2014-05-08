Ratto beats Zorzi in the rain in stage 2 of the Women's Tour
Vos finishes third but Ratto takes the race lead
Italy's Rossella Ratto (Estado de Mexico-Faren) is the new race leader of the Friend's Life Women's Tour in Britain after beating fellow Italian Susanna Zorzi (Astana) in Bedford, after an aggressive ride in the rain.
Ratto went on the attack alone after the first climb of the 118km stage. She was joined by Zorzi in the finale and the two worked together to hold off the chasing peloton. Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv) finished third, bringing home the peloton six seconds after the Italian pair. However, that was enough for Ratto to pull on the bight yellow race leader's jersey instead of stage one winner Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS). She also took the best young rider's jersey, while Vos took the lead in the points competition and Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare) kept her lead in the climber's competition.
How it happened
Despite the stage from Hinckley to Bedford being the longest of the race, at 118.5km, and held under pouring rain, there were plenty of early attacks as the riders were cheered by the crowds on the road side.
Silvia Valsecchi (Astana-BePink) was the first get a gap and carved out close to minute early on, but she was gradually reeled in as the sprinters targeted the first sprint after 32.4km. Valsecchi managed to snatch the sprint but was soon caught as the climbers chased down attacks before the first QOM at Kilworth. Ciara Horne (Great Britain) attacked on the climb to reach the top first but Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare) was just behind her to take second and extend her lead in the climber's competition.
The narrow lanes and wet roads suited brave attacks and after the first major climb, Ratto made her move. She quickly opened a gap of a minute. Her lead rose and fell but Ratto stayed away despite a concerted chase. The gap was down to just 25 seconds after 85km of racing and this is when Zorzi made her move. She surged clear of the peloton and quickly crossed to Ratto. They formed an efficient duo up front and opened a gap of a minute.
The gap reached two minutes with 20km to go and Ratto lead Zorzi through the second sprint after 101km, with Armitstead beating Vos to take third place.
Armitstead's Boels-Dolmans team lead the chase, with several crashes causing problems. Emma Pooley (Lotto Belisol) went down in one spill but got back up and back into the peloton.
Up front Ratto and Zorzi had a 45-secod lead with five kilometres to go but it fell to 30 seconds at three kilometres and 25 seconds with one kilometre to the finish. However they just managed stayed clear and Ratto was the strongest, winning the two-rider sprint by a bike length.
It was her biggest result since finishing third in the world road race championships in Florence last year.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|3:02:02
|2
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|0:00:06
|4
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|5
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain
|6
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|7
|Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|8
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek
|9
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek
|10
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec products
|11
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS
|12
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|13
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
|14
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products
|15
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland
|16
|Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain
|17
|Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec products
|18
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|19
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
|20
|Ramona Forchini (Swi) Switzerland
|21
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|22
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|23
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Netherlands
|24
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|25
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|26
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized Lululemon
|27
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|28
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|29
|Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
|30
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Netherlands
|31
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica AIS
|32
|Dani King (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|33
|Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|34
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|35
|Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|36
|Linda Indergand (Swi) Switzerland
|37
|Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|38
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|39
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS
|40
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|41
|Melon Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|42
|Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|43
|Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|44
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon
|45
|Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek
|46
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|47
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|48
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|49
|Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|50
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica AIS
|51
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|52
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|53
|Jutta Stienen (Swi) Switzerland
|54
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|55
|Ciara Horne (GBr) Great Britain
|56
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:21
|57
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|0:00:31
|58
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|0:00:36
|59
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized Lululemon
|0:00:39
|60
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Estado de Mexico Faren
|61
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|62
|Hayley Jones (GBr) Great Britain
|63
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|0:00:41
|64
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS
|65
|Katrin Leumann (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:42
|66
|Jo Tindley (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|0:00:46
|67
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:00:48
|68
|Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|0:01:01
|69
|Amy Hill (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:11
|70
|Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands
|71
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Astana Bepink womens team
|0:01:13
|72
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|73
|Penny Rowson (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|0:01:33
|74
|Caroline Baur (Swi) Switzerland
|75
|Uenia Fernandes Souza (Bra) Estado de Mexico Faren
|76
|Fanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek
|77
|Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|78
|Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Lointek
|79
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica AIS
|0:01:36
|80
|Emma Trott (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|81
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec products
|82
|Janine Van De Meer (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:06
|83
|Cari Higgins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:52
|84
|Erika Leticia Yepez Fernandez (Mex) Estado de Mexico Faren
|85
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:33
|86
|Emily Kay (GBr) Great Britain
|0:10:37
|87
|Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|0:13:21
|88
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:14:43
|DNF
|Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Specialized Lululemon
|DNF
|Amy Cure (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|3
|pts
|2
|Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|2
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|3
|pts
|2
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|2
|3
|Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|15
|pts
|2
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|12
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|9
|4
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|7
|5
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain
|6
|6
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|5
|7
|Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|4
|8
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek
|3
|9
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek
|2
|10
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec products
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ciara Horne (GBr) Great Britain
|6
|pts
|2
|Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|3
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland
|2
|5
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS
|2
|6
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|6
|pts
|2
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland
|5
|3
|Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|4
|Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec products
|3
|5
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS
|2
|6
|Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|3:02:02
|2
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|3
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:06
|4
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain
|5
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek
|6
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|7
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products
|8
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland
|9
|Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain
|10
|Ramona Forchini (Swi) Switzerland
|11
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|12
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Netherlands
|13
|Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|14
|Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|15
|Linda Indergand (Swi) Switzerland
|16
|Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|17
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|18
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:39
|19
|Hayley Jones (GBr) Great Britain
|20
|Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|0:01:01
|21
|Amy Hill (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:11
|22
|Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands
|23
|Penny Rowson (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|0:01:33
|24
|Caroline Baur (Swi) Switzerland
|25
|Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|26
|Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Lointek
|27
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica AIS
|0:01:36
|28
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec products
|29
|Janine Van De Meer (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:06
|30
|Emily Kay (GBr) Great Britain
|0:10:37
|31
|Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|0:13:21
|DNF
|Amy Cure (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Bepink womens team
|9:06:18
|2
|Hitec products
|0:00:06
|3
|Lointek
|4
|Wiggle Honda
|5
|Netherlands
|6
|Specialized Lululemon
|7
|Boels Dolmans cycling team
|8
|Rabo Liv women cycling team
|9
|Switzerland
|10
|Great Britain
|11
|Orica AIS
|12
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|13
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:21
|14
|Estado de Mexico Faren
|0:00:33
|15
|Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|0:01:16
|16
|Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:01:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|5:30:18
|2
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|0:00:05
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|0:00:06
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS
|0:00:07
|5
|Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|0:00:14
|6
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:15
|7
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|0:00:16
|8
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized Lululemon
|9
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|10
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:19
|11
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|12
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|13
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
|14
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|15
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek
|16
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek
|17
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec products
|18
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland
|19
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products
|20
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|21
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
|22
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|23
|Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|24
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|25
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Netherlands
|26
|Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec products
|27
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|28
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon
|29
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|30
|Dani King (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|31
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|32
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica AIS
|33
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Netherlands
|34
|Ramona Forchini (Swi) Switzerland
|35
|Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|36
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|37
|Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|38
|Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|39
|Linda Indergand (Swi) Switzerland
|40
|Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|41
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|42
|Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain
|43
|Melon Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|44
|Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
|45
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS
|46
|Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek
|47
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|48
|Ciara Horne (GBr) Great Britain
|49
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica AIS
|50
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|51
|Janine Van De Meer (Ned) Netherlands
|52
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|53
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|54
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:34
|55
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|0:00:43
|56
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|0:00:44
|57
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|0:00:49
|58
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Estado de Mexico Faren
|0:00:52
|59
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized Lululemon
|60
|Hayley Jones (GBr) Great Britain
|61
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|62
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS
|0:00:54
|63
|Katrin Leumann (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:55
|64
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:01:01
|65
|Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|0:01:14
|66
|Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:24
|67
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Astana Bepink womens team
|0:01:26
|68
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|69
|Fanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek
|0:01:46
|70
|Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|71
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica AIS
|0:01:49
|72
|Emma Trott (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|73
|Jutta Stienen (Swi) Switzerland
|0:03:05
|74
|Erika Leticia Yepez Fernandez (Mex) Estado de Mexico Faren
|75
|Cari Higgins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|76
|Uenia Fernandes Souza (Bra) Estado de Mexico Faren
|0:03:37
|77
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|0:03:46
|78
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|79
|Jo Tindley (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|0:04:08
|80
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec products
|0:04:38
|81
|Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Lointek
|0:04:45
|82
|Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|0:09:03
|83
|Amy Hill (GBr) Great Britain
|0:10:08
|84
|Caroline Baur (Swi) Switzerland
|0:10:30
|85
|Penny Rowson (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|86
|Emily Kay (GBr) Great Britain
|0:10:50
|87
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:23:40
|88
|Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|0:31:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|24
|pts
|2
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|18
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS
|17
|4
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|14
|5
|Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|12
|6
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain
|11
|7
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|11
|8
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|9
|9
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|9
|10
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
|7
|11
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|4
|12
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|3
|13
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized Lululemon
|3
|14
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|3
|15
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek
|3
|16
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek
|2
|17
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec products
|1
|18
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|19
|pts
|2
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland
|17
|3
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|12
|4
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|6
|5
|Ciara Horne (GBr) Great Britain
|6
|6
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS
|4
|7
|Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|4
|8
|Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec products
|3
|9
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|2
|10
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|1
|11
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS
|1
|12
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|5:30:18
|2
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|0:00:05
|3
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:15
|4
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:19
|5
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|6
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|7
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek
|8
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland
|9
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products
|10
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|11
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Netherlands
|12
|Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|13
|Ramona Forchini (Swi) Switzerland
|14
|Linda Indergand (Swi) Switzerland
|15
|Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|16
|Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain
|17
|Janine Van De Meer (Ned) Netherlands
|18
|Hayley Jones (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:52
|19
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|20
|Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|0:01:14
|21
|Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:24
|22
|Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|0:01:46
|23
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica AIS
|0:01:49
|24
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec products
|0:04:38
|25
|Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Lointek
|0:04:45
|26
|Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|0:09:03
|27
|Amy Hill (GBr) Great Britain
|0:10:08
|28
|Caroline Baur (Swi) Switzerland
|0:10:30
|29
|Penny Rowson (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|30
|Emily Kay (GBr) Great Britain
|0:10:50
|31
|Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|0:31:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Bepink womens team
|16:31:45
|2
|Specialized Lululemon
|0:00:06
|3
|Hitec products
|4
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|Netherlands
|6
|Lointek
|7
|Wiggle Honda
|8
|Orica AIS
|9
|Boels Dolmans cycling team
|10
|Rabo Liv women cycling team
|11
|Switzerland
|12
|Great Britain
|13
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:21
|14
|Estado de Mexico Faren
|0:00:33
|15
|Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:01:55
|16
|Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|0:04:25
