Image 1 of 27 Rossella Ratto wins stage 2 of the Women's Tour (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 2 of 27 UnitedHealthcare has the biggest bus at the race (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 3 of 27 The Lotto Belisol ladies do some window shopping to escape the rain (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 4 of 27 Rosella Ratto and Susanna Zorzi sprint it out as the bunch closes in. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 5 of 27 The Astana Bepink women head to sign in (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 6 of 27 Janine van de Meer (Netherlands) gets ready for the race (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 7 of 27 Hayley Jones of Great Britain warms up in a shop doorway (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 8 of 27 Rossella Ratto rides to the podium after winning stage 2 (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 9 of 27 The leaders in their jerseys at the start in Hinckley (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 10 of 27 Race leader Emma Johansson at the start of stage 2 (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 11 of 27 Sharon Laws and Hannah Barnes get ready for stage 2 (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 12 of 27 Lucy Garner smiles through the rain (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 13 of 27 Specialized Lululemon at the start (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 14 of 27 Lointek at the start (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 15 of 27 Hannah Barnes and Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare) at sign on (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 16 of 27 Hannah Barnes and Sharon Laws lead the bunch out from Hinckley (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 17 of 27 The women's peloton (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 18 of 27 The women's peloton in the rain (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 19 of 27 Emma Johansson in yellow though she would lose the jersey on this stage (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 20 of 27 Women's Tour leader Rossella Ratto (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 21 of 27 Rossella Ratto takes over the lead (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 22 of 27 Rossella Ratto pulls on the leader's jersey (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 23 of 27 Marianne Vos in the points jersey (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 24 of 27 Sharon Laws keeps the mountains jersey (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 25 of 27 Lizzie Armitstead in the best British rider's jersey (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 26 of 27 Rossella Ratto also took the young rider's jersey (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 27 of 27 A triumphant Rosella Ratto after winning stage 2 of the Women's Tour (Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Italy's Rossella Ratto (Estado de Mexico-Faren) is the new race leader of the Friend's Life Women's Tour in Britain after beating fellow Italian Susanna Zorzi (Astana) in Bedford, after an aggressive ride in the rain.

Ratto went on the attack alone after the first climb of the 118km stage. She was joined by Zorzi in the finale and the two worked together to hold off the chasing peloton. Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv) finished third, bringing home the peloton six seconds after the Italian pair. However, that was enough for Ratto to pull on the bight yellow race leader's jersey instead of stage one winner Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS). She also took the best young rider's jersey, while Vos took the lead in the points competition and Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare) kept her lead in the climber's competition.

How it happened

Despite the stage from Hinckley to Bedford being the longest of the race, at 118.5km, and held under pouring rain, there were plenty of early attacks as the riders were cheered by the crowds on the road side.

Silvia Valsecchi (Astana-BePink) was the first get a gap and carved out close to minute early on, but she was gradually reeled in as the sprinters targeted the first sprint after 32.4km. Valsecchi managed to snatch the sprint but was soon caught as the climbers chased down attacks before the first QOM at Kilworth. Ciara Horne (Great Britain) attacked on the climb to reach the top first but Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare) was just behind her to take second and extend her lead in the climber's competition.

The narrow lanes and wet roads suited brave attacks and after the first major climb, Ratto made her move. She quickly opened a gap of a minute. Her lead rose and fell but Ratto stayed away despite a concerted chase. The gap was down to just 25 seconds after 85km of racing and this is when Zorzi made her move. She surged clear of the peloton and quickly crossed to Ratto. They formed an efficient duo up front and opened a gap of a minute.

The gap reached two minutes with 20km to go and Ratto lead Zorzi through the second sprint after 101km, with Armitstead beating Vos to take third place.

Armitstead's Boels-Dolmans team lead the chase, with several crashes causing problems. Emma Pooley (Lotto Belisol) went down in one spill but got back up and back into the peloton.

Up front Ratto and Zorzi had a 45-secod lead with five kilometres to go but it fell to 30 seconds at three kilometres and 25 seconds with one kilometre to the finish. However they just managed stayed clear and Ratto was the strongest, winning the two-rider sprint by a bike length.

It was her biggest result since finishing third in the world road race championships in Florence last year.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 3:02:02 2 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 3 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 0:00:06 4 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 5 Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain 6 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 7 Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team 8 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek 9 Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek 10 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec products 11 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS 12 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 13 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon 14 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products 15 Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland 16 Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain 17 Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec products 18 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team 19 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon 20 Ramona Forchini (Swi) Switzerland 21 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda 22 Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 23 Anouska Koster (Ned) Netherlands 24 Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda 25 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 26 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized Lululemon 27 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 28 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 29 Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek 30 Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Netherlands 31 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica AIS 32 Dani King (GBr) Wiggle Honda 33 Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 34 Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 35 Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 36 Linda Indergand (Swi) Switzerland 37 Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 38 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans cycling team 39 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS 40 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 41 Melon Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans cycling team 42 Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda 43 Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 44 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon 45 Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek 46 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 47 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 48 Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans cycling team 49 Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 50 Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica AIS 51 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 52 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 53 Jutta Stienen (Swi) Switzerland 54 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 55 Ciara Horne (GBr) Great Britain 56 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:21 57 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda 0:00:31 58 Helen Wyman (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 0:00:36 59 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized Lululemon 0:00:39 60 Lucy Martin (GBr) Estado de Mexico Faren 61 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 62 Hayley Jones (GBr) Great Britain 63 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 0:00:41 64 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS 65 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Switzerland 0:00:42 66 Jo Tindley (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 0:00:46 67 Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:00:48 68 Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 0:01:01 69 Amy Hill (GBr) Great Britain 0:01:11 70 Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands 71 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Astana Bepink womens team 0:01:13 72 Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies 73 Penny Rowson (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 0:01:33 74 Caroline Baur (Swi) Switzerland 75 Uenia Fernandes Souza (Bra) Estado de Mexico Faren 76 Fanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek 77 Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv women cycling team 78 Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Lointek 79 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica AIS 0:01:36 80 Emma Trott (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team 81 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec products 82 Janine Van De Meer (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:06 83 Cari Higgins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:52 84 Erika Leticia Yepez Fernandez (Mex) Estado de Mexico Faren 85 Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:33 86 Emily Kay (GBr) Great Britain 0:10:37 87 Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 0:13:21 88 Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:14:43 DNF Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Specialized Lululemon DNF Amy Cure (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies

Sprint 1 - Lutterworth # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 3 pts 2 Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team 2 3 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 1

Sprint 2 - Turvey # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 3 pts 2 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 2 3 Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team 1

Sprint 3 - Bedford # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 15 pts 2 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 12 3 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 9 4 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 7 5 Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain 6 6 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 5 7 Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team 4 8 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek 3 9 Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek 2 10 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec products 1

Mountain 1 - Kilworth # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ciara Horne (GBr) Great Britain 6 pts 2 Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 3 Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland 2 5 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS 2 6 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS 1

Mountain 2 - Brixworth # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 6 pts 2 Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland 5 3 Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 4 Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec products 3 5 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS 2 6 Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 3:02:02 2 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 3 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:06 4 Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain 5 Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek 6 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 7 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products 8 Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland 9 Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain 10 Ramona Forchini (Swi) Switzerland 11 Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 12 Anouska Koster (Ned) Netherlands 13 Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 14 Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 15 Linda Indergand (Swi) Switzerland 16 Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda 17 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 18 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:39 19 Hayley Jones (GBr) Great Britain 20 Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 0:01:01 21 Amy Hill (GBr) Great Britain 0:01:11 22 Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands 23 Penny Rowson (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 0:01:33 24 Caroline Baur (Swi) Switzerland 25 Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv women cycling team 26 Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Lointek 27 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica AIS 0:01:36 28 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec products 29 Janine Van De Meer (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:06 30 Emily Kay (GBr) Great Britain 0:10:37 31 Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 0:13:21 DNF Amy Cure (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Bepink womens team 9:06:18 2 Hitec products 0:00:06 3 Lointek 4 Wiggle Honda 5 Netherlands 6 Specialized Lululemon 7 Boels Dolmans cycling team 8 Rabo Liv women cycling team 9 Switzerland 10 Great Britain 11 Orica AIS 12 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 13 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:21 14 Estado de Mexico Faren 0:00:33 15 Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 0:01:16 16 Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:01:55

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 5:30:18 2 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 0:00:05 3 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 0:00:06 4 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS 0:00:07 5 Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team 0:00:14 6 Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:15 7 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team 0:00:16 8 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized Lululemon 9 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 10 Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:19 11 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 12 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 13 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon 14 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 15 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek 16 Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek 17 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec products 18 Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland 19 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products 20 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 21 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon 22 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 23 Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 24 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda 25 Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Netherlands 26 Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec products 27 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 28 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon 29 Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 30 Dani King (GBr) Wiggle Honda 31 Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda 32 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica AIS 33 Anouska Koster (Ned) Netherlands 34 Ramona Forchini (Swi) Switzerland 35 Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 36 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 37 Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 38 Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 39 Linda Indergand (Swi) Switzerland 40 Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda 41 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans cycling team 42 Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain 43 Melon Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans cycling team 44 Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek 45 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS 46 Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek 47 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 48 Ciara Horne (GBr) Great Britain 49 Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica AIS 50 Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans cycling team 51 Janine Van De Meer (Ned) Netherlands 52 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 53 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 54 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:34 55 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 0:00:43 56 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda 0:00:44 57 Helen Wyman (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 0:00:49 58 Lucy Martin (GBr) Estado de Mexico Faren 0:00:52 59 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized Lululemon 60 Hayley Jones (GBr) Great Britain 61 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 62 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS 0:00:54 63 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Switzerland 0:00:55 64 Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:01:01 65 Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 0:01:14 66 Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands 0:01:24 67 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Astana Bepink womens team 0:01:26 68 Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies 69 Fanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek 0:01:46 70 Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv women cycling team 71 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica AIS 0:01:49 72 Emma Trott (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team 73 Jutta Stienen (Swi) Switzerland 0:03:05 74 Erika Leticia Yepez Fernandez (Mex) Estado de Mexico Faren 75 Cari Higgins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 76 Uenia Fernandes Souza (Bra) Estado de Mexico Faren 0:03:37 77 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 0:03:46 78 Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 79 Jo Tindley (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 0:04:08 80 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec products 0:04:38 81 Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Lointek 0:04:45 82 Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 0:09:03 83 Amy Hill (GBr) Great Britain 0:10:08 84 Caroline Baur (Swi) Switzerland 0:10:30 85 Penny Rowson (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 86 Emily Kay (GBr) Great Britain 0:10:50 87 Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:23:40 88 Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 0:31:29

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 24 pts 2 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 18 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS 17 4 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 14 5 Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team 12 6 Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain 11 7 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 11 8 Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 9 9 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 9 10 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon 7 11 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 4 12 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team 3 13 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized Lululemon 3 14 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 3 15 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek 3 16 Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek 2 17 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec products 1 18 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 19 pts 2 Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland 17 3 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 12 4 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 6 5 Ciara Horne (GBr) Great Britain 6 6 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS 4 7 Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team 4 8 Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec products 3 9 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 2 10 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team 1 11 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS 1 12 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 5:30:18 2 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 0:00:05 3 Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:15 4 Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:19 5 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 6 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 7 Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek 8 Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland 9 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products 10 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 11 Anouska Koster (Ned) Netherlands 12 Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 13 Ramona Forchini (Swi) Switzerland 14 Linda Indergand (Swi) Switzerland 15 Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda 16 Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain 17 Janine Van De Meer (Ned) Netherlands 18 Hayley Jones (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:52 19 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 20 Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 0:01:14 21 Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands 0:01:24 22 Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv women cycling team 0:01:46 23 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica AIS 0:01:49 24 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec products 0:04:38 25 Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Lointek 0:04:45 26 Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 0:09:03 27 Amy Hill (GBr) Great Britain 0:10:08 28 Caroline Baur (Swi) Switzerland 0:10:30 29 Penny Rowson (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 30 Emily Kay (GBr) Great Britain 0:10:50 31 Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 0:31:29

Most courageous rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team