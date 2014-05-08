Trending

Ratto beats Zorzi in the rain in stage 2 of the Women's Tour

Vos finishes third but Ratto takes the race lead

Image 1 of 27

Rossella Ratto wins stage 2 of the Women's Tour

Rossella Ratto wins stage 2 of the Women's Tour
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 2 of 27

UnitedHealthcare has the biggest bus at the race

UnitedHealthcare has the biggest bus at the race
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 3 of 27

The Lotto Belisol ladies do some window shopping to escape the rain

The Lotto Belisol ladies do some window shopping to escape the rain
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 4 of 27

Rosella Ratto and Susanna Zorzi sprint it out as the bunch closes in.

Rosella Ratto and Susanna Zorzi sprint it out as the bunch closes in.
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 5 of 27

The Astana Bepink women head to sign in

The Astana Bepink women head to sign in
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 6 of 27

Janine van de Meer (Netherlands) gets ready for the race

Janine van de Meer (Netherlands) gets ready for the race
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 7 of 27

Hayley Jones of Great Britain warms up in a shop doorway

Hayley Jones of Great Britain warms up in a shop doorway
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 8 of 27

Rossella Ratto rides to the podium after winning stage 2

Rossella Ratto rides to the podium after winning stage 2
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 9 of 27

The leaders in their jerseys at the start in Hinckley

The leaders in their jerseys at the start in Hinckley
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 10 of 27

Race leader Emma Johansson at the start of stage 2

Race leader Emma Johansson at the start of stage 2
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 11 of 27

Sharon Laws and Hannah Barnes get ready for stage 2

Sharon Laws and Hannah Barnes get ready for stage 2
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 12 of 27

Lucy Garner smiles through the rain

Lucy Garner smiles through the rain
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 13 of 27

Specialized Lululemon at the start

Specialized Lululemon at the start
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 14 of 27

Lointek at the start

Lointek at the start
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 15 of 27

Hannah Barnes and Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare) at sign on

Hannah Barnes and Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare) at sign on
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 16 of 27

Hannah Barnes and Sharon Laws lead the bunch out from Hinckley

Hannah Barnes and Sharon Laws lead the bunch out from Hinckley
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 17 of 27

The women's peloton

The women's peloton
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 18 of 27

The women's peloton in the rain

The women's peloton in the rain
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 19 of 27

Emma Johansson in yellow though she would lose the jersey on this stage

Emma Johansson in yellow though she would lose the jersey on this stage
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 20 of 27

Women's Tour leader Rossella Ratto

Women's Tour leader Rossella Ratto
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 21 of 27

Rossella Ratto takes over the lead

Rossella Ratto takes over the lead
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 22 of 27

Rossella Ratto pulls on the leader's jersey

Rossella Ratto pulls on the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 23 of 27

Marianne Vos in the points jersey

Marianne Vos in the points jersey
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 24 of 27

Sharon Laws keeps the mountains jersey

Sharon Laws keeps the mountains jersey
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 25 of 27

Lizzie Armitstead in the best British rider's jersey

Lizzie Armitstead in the best British rider's jersey
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 26 of 27

Rossella Ratto also took the young rider's jersey

Rossella Ratto also took the young rider's jersey
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 27 of 27

A triumphant Rosella Ratto after winning stage 2 of the Women's Tour

A triumphant Rosella Ratto after winning stage 2 of the Women's Tour
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Italy's Rossella Ratto (Estado de Mexico-Faren) is the new race leader of the Friend's Life Women's Tour in Britain after beating fellow Italian Susanna Zorzi (Astana) in Bedford, after an aggressive ride in the rain.

Ratto went on the attack alone after the first climb of the 118km stage. She was joined by Zorzi in the finale and the two worked together to hold off the chasing peloton. Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv) finished third, bringing home the peloton six seconds after the Italian pair. However, that was enough for Ratto to pull on the bight yellow race leader's jersey instead of stage one winner Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS). She also took the best young rider's jersey, while Vos took the lead in the points competition and Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare) kept her lead in the climber's competition.

How it happened

Despite the stage from Hinckley to Bedford being the longest of the race, at 118.5km, and held under pouring rain, there were plenty of early attacks as the riders were cheered by the crowds on the road side.

Silvia Valsecchi (Astana-BePink) was the first get a gap and carved out close to minute early on, but she was gradually reeled in as the sprinters targeted the first sprint after 32.4km. Valsecchi managed to snatch the sprint but was soon caught as the climbers chased down attacks before the first QOM at Kilworth. Ciara Horne (Great Britain) attacked on the climb to reach the top first but Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare) was just behind her to take second and extend her lead in the climber's competition.

The narrow lanes and wet roads suited brave attacks and after the first major climb, Ratto made her move. She quickly opened a gap of a minute. Her lead rose and fell but Ratto stayed away despite a concerted chase. The gap was down to just 25 seconds after 85km of racing and this is when Zorzi made her move. She surged clear of the peloton and quickly crossed to Ratto. They formed an efficient duo up front and opened a gap of a minute.

The gap reached two minutes with 20km to go and Ratto lead Zorzi through the second sprint after 101km, with Armitstead beating Vos to take third place.

Armitstead's Boels-Dolmans team lead the chase, with several crashes causing problems. Emma Pooley (Lotto Belisol) went down in one spill but got back up and back into the peloton.

Up front Ratto and Zorzi had a 45-secod lead with five kilometres to go but it fell to 30 seconds at three kilometres and 25 seconds with one kilometre to the finish. However they just managed stayed clear and Ratto was the strongest, winning the two-rider sprint by a bike length.

It was her biggest result since finishing third in the world road race championships in Florence last year.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren3:02:02
2Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team0:00:06
4Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
5Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain
6Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
7Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team
8Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek
9Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek
10Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec products
11Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS
12Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
13Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
14Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products
15Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland
16Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain
17Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec products
18Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team
19Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
20Ramona Forchini (Swi) Switzerland
21Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda
22Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
23Anouska Koster (Ned) Netherlands
24Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda
25Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
26Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized Lululemon
27Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
28Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
29Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
30Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Netherlands
31Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica AIS
32Dani King (GBr) Wiggle Honda
33Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
34Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
35Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
36Linda Indergand (Swi) Switzerland
37Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
38Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans cycling team
39Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS
40Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
41Melon Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans cycling team
42Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda
43Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
44Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon
45Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek
46Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
47Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
48Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans cycling team
49Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
50Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica AIS
51Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
52Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
53Jutta Stienen (Swi) Switzerland
54Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
55Ciara Horne (GBr) Great Britain
56Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:21
57Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda0:00:31
58Helen Wyman (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine0:00:36
59Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized Lululemon0:00:39
60Lucy Martin (GBr) Estado de Mexico Faren
61Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
62Hayley Jones (GBr) Great Britain
63Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren0:00:41
64Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS
65Katrin Leumann (Swi) Switzerland0:00:42
66Jo Tindley (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine0:00:46
67Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:00:48
68Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine0:01:01
69Amy Hill (GBr) Great Britain0:01:11
70Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands
71Doris Schweizer (Swi) Astana Bepink womens team0:01:13
72Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies
73Penny Rowson (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine0:01:33
74Caroline Baur (Swi) Switzerland
75Uenia Fernandes Souza (Bra) Estado de Mexico Faren
76Fanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek
77Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv women cycling team
78Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Lointek
79Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica AIS0:01:36
80Emma Trott (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team
81Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec products
82Janine Van De Meer (Ned) Netherlands0:00:06
83Cari Higgins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:52
84Erika Leticia Yepez Fernandez (Mex) Estado de Mexico Faren
85Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:33
86Emily Kay (GBr) Great Britain0:10:37
87Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine0:13:21
88Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:14:43
DNFKarol Ann Canuel (Can) Specialized Lululemon
DNFAmy Cure (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies

Sprint 1 - Lutterworth
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team3pts
2Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team2
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team1

Sprint 2 - Turvey
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren3pts
2Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team2
3Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team1

Sprint 3 - Bedford
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren15pts
2Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team12
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team9
4Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands7
5Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain6
6Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda5
7Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team4
8Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek3
9Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek2
10Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec products1

Mountain 1 - Kilworth
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ciara Horne (GBr) Great Britain6pts
2Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
3Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland2
5Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS2
6Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS1

Mountain 2 - Brixworth
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren6pts
2Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland5
3Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4
4Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec products3
5Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS2
6Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren3:02:02
2Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
3Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands0:00:06
4Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain
5Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek
6Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
7Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products
8Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland
9Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain
10Ramona Forchini (Swi) Switzerland
11Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
12Anouska Koster (Ned) Netherlands
13Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
14Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
15Linda Indergand (Swi) Switzerland
16Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda
17Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
18Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:39
19Hayley Jones (GBr) Great Britain
20Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine0:01:01
21Amy Hill (GBr) Great Britain0:01:11
22Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands
23Penny Rowson (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine0:01:33
24Caroline Baur (Swi) Switzerland
25Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv women cycling team
26Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Lointek
27Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica AIS0:01:36
28Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec products
29Janine Van De Meer (Ned) Netherlands0:00:06
30Emily Kay (GBr) Great Britain0:10:37
31Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine0:13:21
DNFAmy Cure (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Bepink womens team9:06:18
2Hitec products0:00:06
3Lointek
4Wiggle Honda
5Netherlands
6Specialized Lululemon
7Boels Dolmans cycling team
8Rabo Liv women cycling team
9Switzerland
10Great Britain
11Orica AIS
12Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
13UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:21
14Estado de Mexico Faren0:00:33
15Matrix Fitness - Vulpine0:01:16
16Lotto Belisol Ladies0:01:55

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren5:30:18
2Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team0:00:05
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team0:00:06
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS0:00:07
5Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team0:00:14
6Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:15
7Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team0:00:16
8Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized Lululemon
9Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
10Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain0:00:19
11Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
12Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
13Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
14Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
15Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek
16Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek
17Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec products
18Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland
19Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products
20Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
21Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
22Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
23Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
24Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda
25Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Netherlands
26Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec products
27Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
28Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon
29Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
30Dani King (GBr) Wiggle Honda
31Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda
32Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica AIS
33Anouska Koster (Ned) Netherlands
34Ramona Forchini (Swi) Switzerland
35Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
36Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
37Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
38Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
39Linda Indergand (Swi) Switzerland
40Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda
41Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans cycling team
42Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain
43Melon Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans cycling team
44Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
45Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS
46Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek
47Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
48Ciara Horne (GBr) Great Britain
49Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica AIS
50Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans cycling team
51Janine Van De Meer (Ned) Netherlands
52Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
53Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
54Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:34
55Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team0:00:43
56Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda0:00:44
57Helen Wyman (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine0:00:49
58Lucy Martin (GBr) Estado de Mexico Faren0:00:52
59Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized Lululemon
60Hayley Jones (GBr) Great Britain
61Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
62Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS0:00:54
63Katrin Leumann (Swi) Switzerland0:00:55
64Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:01:01
65Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine0:01:14
66Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands0:01:24
67Doris Schweizer (Swi) Astana Bepink womens team0:01:26
68Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies
69Fanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek0:01:46
70Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv women cycling team
71Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica AIS0:01:49
72Emma Trott (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team
73Jutta Stienen (Swi) Switzerland0:03:05
74Erika Leticia Yepez Fernandez (Mex) Estado de Mexico Faren
75Cari Higgins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
76Uenia Fernandes Souza (Bra) Estado de Mexico Faren0:03:37
77Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren0:03:46
78Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
79Jo Tindley (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine0:04:08
80Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec products0:04:38
81Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Lointek0:04:45
82Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine0:09:03
83Amy Hill (GBr) Great Britain0:10:08
84Caroline Baur (Swi) Switzerland0:10:30
85Penny Rowson (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
86Emily Kay (GBr) Great Britain0:10:50
87Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:23:40
88Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine0:31:29

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team24pts
2Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren18
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS17
4Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team14
5Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team12
6Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain11
7Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda11
8Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling9
9Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands9
10Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon7
11Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren4
12Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team3
13Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized Lululemon3
14Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team3
15Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek3
16Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek2
17Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec products1
18Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling19pts
2Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland17
3Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren12
4Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team6
5Ciara Horne (GBr) Great Britain6
6Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS4
7Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team4
8Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec products3
9Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren2
10Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team1
11Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS1
12Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren5:30:18
2Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team0:00:05
3Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:15
4Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain0:00:19
5Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
6Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
7Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek
8Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland
9Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products
10Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
11Anouska Koster (Ned) Netherlands
12Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
13Ramona Forchini (Swi) Switzerland
14Linda Indergand (Swi) Switzerland
15Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda
16Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain
17Janine Van De Meer (Ned) Netherlands
18Hayley Jones (GBr) Great Britain0:00:52
19Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
20Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine0:01:14
21Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands0:01:24
22Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv women cycling team0:01:46
23Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica AIS0:01:49
24Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec products0:04:38
25Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Lointek0:04:45
26Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine0:09:03
27Amy Hill (GBr) Great Britain0:10:08
28Caroline Baur (Swi) Switzerland0:10:30
29Penny Rowson (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
30Emily Kay (GBr) Great Britain0:10:50
31Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine0:31:29

Most courageous rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Bepink womens team16:31:45
2Specialized Lululemon0:00:06
3Hitec products
4Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
5Netherlands
6Lointek
7Wiggle Honda
8Orica AIS
9Boels Dolmans cycling team
10Rabo Liv women cycling team
11Switzerland
12Great Britain
13UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:21
14Estado de Mexico Faren0:00:33
15Lotto Belisol Ladies0:01:55
16Matrix Fitness - Vulpine0:04:25

 

