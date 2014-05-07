Image 1 of 29 Emma Johansson wins stage 1 of the Women's Tour of Britain (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 2 of 29 A side-on view of the sprint finish (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 3 of 29 Emma Johannson (Orica-AIS) (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 4 of 29 Riders during stage one of the Women's Tour (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 5 of 29 Emma Johannson (Orica-AIS) in the green jersey (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 6 of 29 Hannah Barnes with the best British rider's jersey (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 7 of 29 Marianne Vos and her Rabobank-Liv Team (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 8 of 29 Boels Dolmans Cycling Team (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 9 of 29 Team Great Britain at the start (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 10 of 29 A UnitedHealthcare riders signs in (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 11 of 29 Team Wiggle Honda is presented (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 12 of 29 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling at the start (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 13 of 29 Orica-AIS at the start in Oundle (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 14 of 29 Lotto Belisol at the start in Oundle (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 15 of 29 Team Matrix Fitness Vulpine at the start in Oundle (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 16 of 29 Best British rider Hannah Barnes (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 17 of 29 Marianne Vos before the start of stage 1 (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 18 of 29 All lined up and ready for the off in Oundle (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 19 of 29 Emma Johannson pulls on the first-ever women's Tour of Britain jersey (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 20 of 29 Emma Johannson and Marianne Vos sprint for the line (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 21 of 29 Sharon Laws has her eyes on yellow after winning the Mountains Jersey (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 22 of 29 Sharon Laws wins the mountains jersey (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 23 of 29 Marianne Voss and her teammates after stage 1 (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 24 of 29 Elise Delzenne wins the combativity award for her stage 1 performance (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 25 of 29 Dame Tanni Grey Thompson waves the riders off (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 26 of 29 Marianne Vos and Liz Armitstead lead out the inaugural women's Tour of Britain (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 27 of 29 Emma Johannson was clearly pleased with her win (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 28 of 29 A triumphant Emma Johansson (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 29 of 29 Race leader Emma Johansson on the podium (Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) won the first stage of the inaugural Friends Life Women's Tour stage race in Britain, beating Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv) in a sprint finish in Northampton.

Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare) was third and so takes the best young rider's jersey, while her teammate Sharon Laws is the first leader of the climber's competition after chasing points during the stage.

The opening 93.8km stage from Oundle to Northampton saw some aggressive racing with riders fighting for the points in the climber's and sprinter's competition. The sun was out for the start of the race in Oundle, with huge crowds sending off the riders for the first ever stage of the race.

An early gravel section caused Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) to crash and others riders were distanced for a while.

Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans) won the first sprint after 30km ahead of Johansson and Vos, then Rossella Ratto (Estado de Mexico-Faren) attacked alone and stayed away to take the first climber's jersey points. She was slowed by a rain shower and was eventually caught before the 50km mark.

Vos beat Linda Ingerland (Switzerland) and Laws to win the second climber's points and the aggressive racing inspired French national champion Elise Delzenne (Specialized-Lululemon), who surged away alone. She carved out a 25-second lead with 25km to go. It reached 40 seconds at one point but the Rabo Liv and Boels-Dolmans teams then began a concerted chase.

Delzenne stayed away to take the second sprint of the stage but her lead was down to just 15 seconds with 10km to go. She still had 13 seconds with three kilometres remaining but the finale proved to be fatal for her chances with riders attacking from the peloton. She was caught with a kilometre to go and then other riders immediately began to fight for position for the finish.

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) lead out the sprint but Johansson is an expert finisher and superb sprinter. She timed her effort perfectly as the gradient kicked in and had the speed to defeat Vos and Garner to take the race leader's yellow jersey.





Johansson will wear the yellow jersey during Thursday's 118km second stage from Hinckley to Bedford in the southeast of England.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS 2:28:29 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 3 Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon 5 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 6 Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain 7 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 8 Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team 9 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 10 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon 11 Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 13 Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland 14 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek 15 Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek 16 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec products 17 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 18 Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 19 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 20 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team 21 Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Netherlands 22 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products 23 Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 24 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon 25 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 26 Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 27 Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 28 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda 29 Dani King (GBr) Wiggle Honda 30 Emily Kay (GBr) Great Britain 31 Janine Van De Meer (Ned) Netherlands 32 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Switzerland 33 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica AIS 34 Lucy Martin (GBr) Estado de Mexico Faren 35 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica AIS 36 Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec products 37 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda 38 Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda 39 Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda 40 Linda Indergand (Swi) Switzerland 41 Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 42 Melon Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans cycling team 43 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans cycling team 44 Anouska Koster (Ned) Netherlands 45 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 46 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 47 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized Lululemon 48 Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands 49 Ciara Horne (GBr) Great Britain 50 Ramona Forchini (Swi) Switzerland 51 Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek 52 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS 53 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS 54 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 55 Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek 56 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized Lululemon 57 Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica AIS 58 Helen Wyman (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 59 Fanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek 60 Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Specialized Lululemon 61 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 62 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Astana Bepink womens team 63 Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv women cycling team 64 Hayley Jones (GBr) Great Britain 65 Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans cycling team 66 Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain 67 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 68 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 69 Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies 70 Erika Leticia Yepez Fernandez (Mex) Estado de Mexico Faren 71 Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 72 Emma Trott (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team 73 Cari Higgins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 74 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 75 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 76 Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Belisol Ladies 77 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 0:00:24 78 Amy Cure (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:01:25 79 Uenia Fernandes Souza (Bra) Estado de Mexico Faren 0:01:51 80 Jutta Stienen (Swi) Switzerland 0:02:46 81 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec products 0:02:49 82 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 0:02:52 83 Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Lointek 0:02:59 84 Jo Tindley (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 0:03:09 85 Amy Hill (GBr) Great Britain 0:08:44 86 Caroline Baur (Swi) Switzerland 87 Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 88 Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 89 Penny Rowson (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 90 Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 0:17:55 DNF Molly Meyvisch (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies DNF Ashlynn Van Baarle (Ned) Netherlands DNF Audrey Cordon (Fra) Hitec products DNF Siri Minge (Nor) Hitec products DNF Michela Maltese (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team 3 pts 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS 2 3 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized Lululemon 3 pts 2 Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team 2 3 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS 15 pts 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 12 3 Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 9 4 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon 7 5 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 6 6 Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain 5 7 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 4 8 Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team 3 9 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 2

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 6 pts 2 Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 3 Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland 4 4 Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Specialized Lululemon 3 5 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 2 6 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 6 pts 2 Linda Indergand (Swi) Switzerland 5 3 Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 4 Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team 3 5 Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Specialized Lululemon 2 6 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2:28:29 2 Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain 3 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 4 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 5 Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland 6 Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek 7 Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 8 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 9 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products 10 Emily Kay (GBr) Great Britain 11 Janine Van De Meer (Ned) Netherlands 12 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica AIS 13 Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda 14 Linda Indergand (Swi) Switzerland 15 Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 16 Anouska Koster (Ned) Netherlands 17 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 18 Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands 19 Ramona Forchini (Swi) Switzerland 20 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 21 Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv women cycling team 22 Hayley Jones (GBr) Great Britain 23 Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain 24 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 25 Amy Cure (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:01:25 26 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec products 0:02:49 27 Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Lointek 0:02:59 28 Amy Hill (GBr) Great Britain 0:08:44 29 Caroline Baur (Swi) Switzerland 30 Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 31 Penny Rowson (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 32 Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 0:17:55 DNF Molly Meyvisch (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies DNF Michela Maltese (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team DNF Ashlynn Van Baarle (Ned) Netherlands DNF Siri Minge (Nor) Hitec products

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Specialized Lululemon 7:25:27 2 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 Netherlands 4 Wiggle Honda 5 Orica AIS 6 Boels Dolmans cycling team 7 Rabo Liv women cycling team 8 Hitec products 9 Lointek 10 Great Britain 11 Switzerland 12 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 13 Estado de Mexico Faren 14 Astana Bepink womens team 15 Lotto Belisol Ladies 16 Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 0:03:09

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS 2:28:17 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 0:00:04 3 Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:08 4 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team 0:00:09 5 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized Lululemon 6 Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team 0:00:10 7 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon 0:00:12 8 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 9 Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain 10 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 11 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 12 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon 13 Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 14 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 15 Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland 16 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek 17 Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek 18 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec products 19 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 20 Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 21 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 22 Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Netherlands 23 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products 24 Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 25 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon 26 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 27 Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 28 Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 29 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda 30 Dani King (GBr) Wiggle Honda 31 Emily Kay (GBr) Great Britain 32 Janine Van De Meer (Ned) Netherlands 33 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Switzerland 34 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica AIS 35 Lucy Martin (GBr) Estado de Mexico Faren 36 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica AIS 37 Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec products 38 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda 39 Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda 40 Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda 41 Linda Indergand (Swi) Switzerland 42 Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 43 Melon Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans cycling team 44 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans cycling team 45 Anouska Koster (Ned) Netherlands 46 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 47 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 48 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized Lululemon 49 Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands 50 Ciara Horne (GBr) Great Britain 51 Ramona Forchini (Swi) Switzerland 52 Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek 53 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS 54 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS 55 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 56 Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek 57 Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica AIS 58 Helen Wyman (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 59 Fanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek 60 Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Specialized Lululemon 61 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 62 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Astana Bepink womens team 63 Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv women cycling team 64 Hayley Jones (GBr) Great Britain 65 Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans cycling team 66 Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain 67 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 68 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 69 Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies 70 Erika Leticia Yepez Fernandez (Mex) Estado de Mexico Faren 71 Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 72 Emma Trott (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team 73 Cari Higgins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 74 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 75 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 76 Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Belisol Ladies 77 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 0:00:36 78 Amy Cure (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:01:37 79 Uenia Fernandes Souza (Bra) Estado de Mexico Faren 0:02:03 80 Jutta Stienen (Swi) Switzerland 0:02:58 81 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec products 0:03:01 82 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 0:03:04 83 Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Lointek 0:03:11 84 Jo Tindley (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 0:03:21 85 Amy Hill (GBr) Great Britain 0:08:56 86 Caroline Baur (Swi) Switzerland 87 Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 88 Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 89 Penny Rowson (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 90 Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 0:18:07

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS 17 pts 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 14 3 Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 9 4 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon 7 5 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 6 6 Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team 5 7 Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain 5 8 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 4 9 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team 3 10 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized Lululemon 3 11 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 2 12 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 9 pts 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team 6 3 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 6 4 Linda Indergand (Swi) Switzerland 5 5 Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Specialized Lululemon 5 6 Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland 4 7 Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team 3 8 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 2 9 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team 1 10 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2:28:25 2 Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:04 3 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 4 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 5 Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland 6 Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek 7 Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 8 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 9 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products 10 Emily Kay (GBr) Great Britain 11 Janine Van De Meer (Ned) Netherlands 12 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica AIS 13 Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda 14 Linda Indergand (Swi) Switzerland 15 Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 16 Anouska Koster (Ned) Netherlands 17 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team 18 Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands 19 Ramona Forchini (Swi) Switzerland 20 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 21 Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv women cycling team 22 Hayley Jones (GBr) Great Britain 23 Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain 24 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 25 Amy Cure (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:01:29 26 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec products 0:02:53 27 Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Lointek 0:03:03 28 Amy Hill (GBr) Great Britain 0:08:48 29 Caroline Baur (Swi) Switzerland 30 Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 31 Penny Rowson (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 32 Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine 0:17:59

Courageous rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized Lululemon