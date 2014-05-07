Johansson wins stage 1 of Women's Tour in Northampton
Swede beats Vos and Barnes in sprint finish
Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) won the first stage of the inaugural Friends Life Women's Tour stage race in Britain, beating Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv) in a sprint finish in Northampton.
Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare) was third and so takes the best young rider's jersey, while her teammate Sharon Laws is the first leader of the climber's competition after chasing points during the stage.
The opening 93.8km stage from Oundle to Northampton saw some aggressive racing with riders fighting for the points in the climber's and sprinter's competition. The sun was out for the start of the race in Oundle, with huge crowds sending off the riders for the first ever stage of the race.
An early gravel section caused Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) to crash and others riders were distanced for a while.
Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans) won the first sprint after 30km ahead of Johansson and Vos, then Rossella Ratto (Estado de Mexico-Faren) attacked alone and stayed away to take the first climber's jersey points. She was slowed by a rain shower and was eventually caught before the 50km mark.
Vos beat Linda Ingerland (Switzerland) and Laws to win the second climber's points and the aggressive racing inspired French national champion Elise Delzenne (Specialized-Lululemon), who surged away alone. She carved out a 25-second lead with 25km to go. It reached 40 seconds at one point but the Rabo Liv and Boels-Dolmans teams then began a concerted chase.
Delzenne stayed away to take the second sprint of the stage but her lead was down to just 15 seconds with 10km to go. She still had 13 seconds with three kilometres remaining but the finale proved to be fatal for her chances with riders attacking from the peloton. She was caught with a kilometre to go and then other riders immediately began to fight for position for the finish.
Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) lead out the sprint but Johansson is an expert finisher and superb sprinter. She timed her effort perfectly as the gradient kicked in and had the speed to defeat Vos and Garner to take the race leader's yellow jersey.
Johansson will wear the yellow jersey during Thursday's 118km second stage from Hinckley to Bedford in the southeast of England.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS
|2:28:29
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|3
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
|5
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|6
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain
|7
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|8
|Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|9
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|10
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon
|11
|Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|12
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|13
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland
|14
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek
|15
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek
|16
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec products
|17
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|18
|Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|19
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|20
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|21
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Netherlands
|22
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products
|23
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|24
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
|25
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|26
|Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|27
|Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|28
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|29
|Dani King (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|30
|Emily Kay (GBr) Great Britain
|31
|Janine Van De Meer (Ned) Netherlands
|32
|Katrin Leumann (Swi) Switzerland
|33
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica AIS
|34
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Estado de Mexico Faren
|35
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica AIS
|36
|Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec products
|37
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|38
|Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|39
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|40
|Linda Indergand (Swi) Switzerland
|41
|Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|42
|Melon Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|43
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|44
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Netherlands
|45
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|46
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|47
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized Lululemon
|48
|Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands
|49
|Ciara Horne (GBr) Great Britain
|50
|Ramona Forchini (Swi) Switzerland
|51
|Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek
|52
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS
|53
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS
|54
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|55
|Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
|56
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized Lululemon
|57
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica AIS
|58
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|59
|Fanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek
|60
|Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Specialized Lululemon
|61
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|62
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Astana Bepink womens team
|63
|Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|64
|Hayley Jones (GBr) Great Britain
|65
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|66
|Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain
|67
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|68
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|69
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|70
|Erika Leticia Yepez Fernandez (Mex) Estado de Mexico Faren
|71
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|72
|Emma Trott (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|73
|Cari Higgins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|74
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|75
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|76
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|77
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|0:00:24
|78
|Amy Cure (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:01:25
|79
|Uenia Fernandes Souza (Bra) Estado de Mexico Faren
|0:01:51
|80
|Jutta Stienen (Swi) Switzerland
|0:02:46
|81
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec products
|0:02:49
|82
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|0:02:52
|83
|Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Lointek
|0:02:59
|84
|Jo Tindley (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|0:03:09
|85
|Amy Hill (GBr) Great Britain
|0:08:44
|86
|Caroline Baur (Swi) Switzerland
|87
|Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|88
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|89
|Penny Rowson (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|90
|Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|0:17:55
|DNF
|Molly Meyvisch (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|DNF
|Ashlynn Van Baarle (Ned) Netherlands
|DNF
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Hitec products
|DNF
|Siri Minge (Nor) Hitec products
|DNF
|Michela Maltese (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS
|17
|pts
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|14
|3
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|9
|4
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
|7
|5
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|6
|6
|Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|5
|7
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain
|5
|8
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|4
|9
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|3
|10
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized Lululemon
|3
|11
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|12
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon
|1
