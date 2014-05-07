Trending

Johansson wins stage 1 of Women's Tour in Northampton

Swede beats Vos and Barnes in sprint finish

Image 1 of 29

Emma Johansson wins stage 1 of the Women's Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 2 of 29

A side-on view of the sprint finish

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 3 of 29

Emma Johannson (Orica-AIS)

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 4 of 29

Riders during stage one of the Women's Tour

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 5 of 29

Emma Johannson (Orica-AIS) in the green jersey

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 6 of 29

Hannah Barnes with the best British rider's jersey

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 7 of 29

Marianne Vos and her Rabobank-Liv Team

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 8 of 29

Boels Dolmans Cycling Team

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 9 of 29

Team Great Britain at the start

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 10 of 29

A UnitedHealthcare riders signs in

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 11 of 29

Team Wiggle Honda is presented

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 12 of 29

UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling at the start

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 13 of 29

Orica-AIS at the start in Oundle

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 14 of 29

Lotto Belisol at the start in Oundle

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 15 of 29

Team Matrix Fitness Vulpine at the start in Oundle

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 16 of 29

Best British rider Hannah Barnes

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 17 of 29

Marianne Vos before the start of stage 1

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 18 of 29

All lined up and ready for the off in Oundle

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 19 of 29

Emma Johannson pulls on the first-ever women's Tour of Britain jersey

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 20 of 29

Emma Johannson and Marianne Vos sprint for the line

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 21 of 29

Sharon Laws has her eyes on yellow after winning the Mountains Jersey

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 22 of 29

Sharon Laws wins the mountains jersey

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 23 of 29

Marianne Voss and her teammates after stage 1

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 24 of 29

Elise Delzenne wins the combativity award for her stage 1 performance

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 25 of 29

Dame Tanni Grey Thompson waves the riders off

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 26 of 29

Marianne Vos and Liz Armitstead lead out the inaugural women's Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 27 of 29

Emma Johannson was clearly pleased with her win

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 28 of 29

A triumphant Emma Johansson

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 29 of 29

Race leader Emma Johansson on the podium

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) won the first stage of the inaugural Friends Life Women's Tour stage race in Britain, beating Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv) in a sprint finish in Northampton.

Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare) was third and so takes the best young rider's jersey, while her teammate Sharon Laws is the first leader of the climber's competition after chasing points during the stage.

The opening 93.8km stage from Oundle to Northampton saw some aggressive racing with riders fighting for the points in the climber's and sprinter's competition. The sun was out for the start of the race in Oundle, with huge crowds sending off the riders for the first ever stage of the race.

An early gravel section caused Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) to crash and others riders were distanced for a while.

Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans) won the first sprint after 30km ahead of Johansson and Vos, then Rossella Ratto (Estado de Mexico-Faren) attacked alone and stayed away to take the first climber's jersey points. She was slowed by a rain shower and was eventually caught before the 50km mark.

Vos beat Linda Ingerland (Switzerland) and Laws to win the second climber's points and the aggressive racing inspired French national champion Elise Delzenne (Specialized-Lululemon), who surged away alone. She carved out a 25-second lead with 25km to go. It reached 40 seconds at one point but the Rabo Liv and Boels-Dolmans teams then began a concerted chase.

Delzenne stayed away to take the second sprint of the stage but her lead was down to just 15 seconds with 10km to go. She still had 13 seconds with three kilometres remaining but the finale proved to be fatal for her chances with riders attacking from the peloton. She was caught with a kilometre to go and then other riders immediately began to fight for position for the finish.

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) lead out the sprint but Johansson is an expert finisher and superb sprinter. She timed her effort perfectly as the gradient kicked in and had the speed to defeat Vos and Garner to take the race leader's yellow jersey.

Johansson will wear the yellow jersey during Thursday's 118km second stage from Hinckley to Bedford in the southeast of England.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS2:28:29
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
3Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
4Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
5Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
6Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain
7Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
8Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team
9Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
10Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon
11Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
12Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
13Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland
14Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek
15Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek
16Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec products
17Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
18Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
19Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
20Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team
21Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Netherlands
22Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products
23Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
24Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
25Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
26Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
27Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
28Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda
29Dani King (GBr) Wiggle Honda
30Emily Kay (GBr) Great Britain
31Janine Van De Meer (Ned) Netherlands
32Katrin Leumann (Swi) Switzerland
33Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica AIS
34Lucy Martin (GBr) Estado de Mexico Faren
35Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica AIS
36Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec products
37Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
38Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda
39Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda
40Linda Indergand (Swi) Switzerland
41Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
42Melon Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans cycling team
43Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans cycling team
44Anouska Koster (Ned) Netherlands
45Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
46Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
47Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized Lululemon
48Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands
49Ciara Horne (GBr) Great Britain
50Ramona Forchini (Swi) Switzerland
51Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek
52Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS
53Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS
54Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
55Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
56Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized Lululemon
57Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica AIS
58Helen Wyman (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
59Fanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek
60Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Specialized Lululemon
61Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
62Doris Schweizer (Swi) Astana Bepink womens team
63Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv women cycling team
64Hayley Jones (GBr) Great Britain
65Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans cycling team
66Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain
67Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
68Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
69Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies
70Erika Leticia Yepez Fernandez (Mex) Estado de Mexico Faren
71Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
72Emma Trott (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team
73Cari Higgins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
74Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
75Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
76Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Belisol Ladies
77Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team0:00:24
78Amy Cure (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:01:25
79Uenia Fernandes Souza (Bra) Estado de Mexico Faren0:01:51
80Jutta Stienen (Swi) Switzerland0:02:46
81Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec products0:02:49
82Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren0:02:52
83Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Lointek0:02:59
84Jo Tindley (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine0:03:09
85Amy Hill (GBr) Great Britain0:08:44
86Caroline Baur (Swi) Switzerland
87Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
88Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
89Penny Rowson (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
90Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine0:17:55
DNFMolly Meyvisch (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
DNFAshlynn Van Baarle (Ned) Netherlands
DNFAudrey Cordon (Fra) Hitec products
DNFSiri Minge (Nor) Hitec products
DNFMichela Maltese (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team3pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS2
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized Lululemon3pts
2Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team2
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS15pts
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team12
3Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling9
4Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon7
5Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda6
6Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain5
7Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren4
8Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team3
9Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands2

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren6pts
2Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
3Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland4
4Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Specialized Lululemon3
5Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren2
6Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team6pts
2Linda Indergand (Swi) Switzerland5
3Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4
4Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team3
5Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Specialized Lululemon2
6Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2:28:29
2Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain
3Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
4Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
5Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland
6Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek
7Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
8Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
9Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products
10Emily Kay (GBr) Great Britain
11Janine Van De Meer (Ned) Netherlands
12Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica AIS
13Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda
14Linda Indergand (Swi) Switzerland
15Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
16Anouska Koster (Ned) Netherlands
17Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
18Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands
19Ramona Forchini (Swi) Switzerland
20Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
21Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv women cycling team
22Hayley Jones (GBr) Great Britain
23Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain
24Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
25Amy Cure (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:01:25
26Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec products0:02:49
27Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Lointek0:02:59
28Amy Hill (GBr) Great Britain0:08:44
29Caroline Baur (Swi) Switzerland
30Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
31Penny Rowson (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
32Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine0:17:55
DNFMolly Meyvisch (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
DNFMichela Maltese (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
DNFAshlynn Van Baarle (Ned) Netherlands
DNFSiri Minge (Nor) Hitec products

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Specialized Lululemon7:25:27
2Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
3Netherlands
4Wiggle Honda
5Orica AIS
6Boels Dolmans cycling team
7Rabo Liv women cycling team
8Hitec products
9Lointek
10Great Britain
11Switzerland
12UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
13Estado de Mexico Faren
14Astana Bepink womens team
15Lotto Belisol Ladies
16Matrix Fitness - Vulpine0:03:09

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS2:28:17
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team0:00:04
3Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:08
4Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team0:00:09
5Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized Lululemon
6Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team0:00:10
7Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon0:00:12
8Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
9Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain
10Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
11Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
12Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon
13Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
14Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
15Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland
16Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek
17Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek
18Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec products
19Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
20Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
21Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
22Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Netherlands
23Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products
24Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
25Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
26Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
27Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
28Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
29Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda
30Dani King (GBr) Wiggle Honda
31Emily Kay (GBr) Great Britain
32Janine Van De Meer (Ned) Netherlands
33Katrin Leumann (Swi) Switzerland
34Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica AIS
35Lucy Martin (GBr) Estado de Mexico Faren
36Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica AIS
37Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec products
38Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
39Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda
40Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda
41Linda Indergand (Swi) Switzerland
42Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
43Melon Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans cycling team
44Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans cycling team
45Anouska Koster (Ned) Netherlands
46Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
47Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
48Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized Lululemon
49Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands
50Ciara Horne (GBr) Great Britain
51Ramona Forchini (Swi) Switzerland
52Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek
53Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS
54Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS
55Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
56Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
57Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica AIS
58Helen Wyman (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
59Fanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek
60Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Specialized Lululemon
61Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
62Doris Schweizer (Swi) Astana Bepink womens team
63Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv women cycling team
64Hayley Jones (GBr) Great Britain
65Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans cycling team
66Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain
67Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
68Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
69Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies
70Erika Leticia Yepez Fernandez (Mex) Estado de Mexico Faren
71Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
72Emma Trott (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team
73Cari Higgins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
74Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
75Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
76Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Belisol Ladies
77Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team0:00:36
78Amy Cure (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:01:37
79Uenia Fernandes Souza (Bra) Estado de Mexico Faren0:02:03
80Jutta Stienen (Swi) Switzerland0:02:58
81Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec products0:03:01
82Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren0:03:04
83Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Lointek0:03:11
84Jo Tindley (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine0:03:21
85Amy Hill (GBr) Great Britain0:08:56
86Caroline Baur (Swi) Switzerland
87Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
88Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
89Penny Rowson (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
90Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine0:18:07

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS17pts
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team14
3Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling9
4Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon7
5Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda6
6Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team5
7Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain5
8Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren4
9Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team3
10Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized Lululemon3
11Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands2
12Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling9pts
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team6
3Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren6
4Linda Indergand (Swi) Switzerland5
5Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Specialized Lululemon5
6Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland4
7Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team3
8Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren2
9Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team1
10Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2:28:25
2Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain0:00:04
3Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
4Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
5Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland
6Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek
7Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
8Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
9Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products
10Emily Kay (GBr) Great Britain
11Janine Van De Meer (Ned) Netherlands
12Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica AIS
13Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda
14Linda Indergand (Swi) Switzerland
15Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
16Anouska Koster (Ned) Netherlands
17Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
18Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands
19Ramona Forchini (Swi) Switzerland
20Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
21Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv women cycling team
22Hayley Jones (GBr) Great Britain
23Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain
24Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
25Amy Cure (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:01:29
26Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec products0:02:53
27Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Lointek0:03:03
28Amy Hill (GBr) Great Britain0:08:48
29Caroline Baur (Swi) Switzerland
30Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
31Penny Rowson (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
32Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine0:17:59

Courageous rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized Lululemon

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Specialized Lululemon7:25:27
2Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
3Netherlands
4Wiggle Honda
5Orica AIS
6Boels Dolmans cycling team
7Rabo Liv women cycling team
8Hitec products
9Lointek
10Great Britain
11Switzerland
12UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
13Estado de Mexico Faren
14Astana Bepink womens team
15Lotto Belisol Ladies
16Matrix Fitness - Vulpine0:03:09

