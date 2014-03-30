Image 1 of 6 The 2014 Trofeo Alfredo Binda podium (L-R): Elizabeth Armitstead (Boels Dolmans), Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS) and Alena Amialiusik (Astana BePink) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 6 Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 6 Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products) pushes the pace in the lead group (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 6 The Trofeo Alfredo Binda podium for the 2014 edition (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 6 The Trofeo Alfredo Binda was decided by a sprint finish from an eight-rider breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 6 Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS), left, outsprints British champion Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) to win the second World Cup round of the 2014 season (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) won the women's Trofeo Binda World Cup, ahead of Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) and Alena Amialiusik (Astana Be Pink). Armitstead retained her overall lead in the World Cup.

The Swede won the sprint from an eight-rider group, after the brutal climbing course had reduced the field to only a handful of riders. Former world champion Giorgia Bronzini led the chasers over the line some 50 seconds later.

A Climbing Course

The second round of the UCI Women's World cup is arguably the toughest race of the season, as the women take on 123.7 kilometers on the eastern side of Lake Maggiore in north Italy, featuring four climbs along the way.

It started out with a 17.6km long circuit which brought them back over the finish line for the first time, before taking off on a 37.7km course, which included the first climb. From there the field had to face four laps of 17.1km circuit course, each of which include the Orsino climb. The weather couldn't have been more different from last year's cold conditions, as the riders faced 19°C with virtually no wind.

The bunch stayed together over the first circuit, crossing the finish line together. There were two intermediate sprints shortly thereafter, with Anna Stricker (Astana Be Pink) taking the first one ahead of Malgorzata Jasinska (Ale Cippolini) and Chloe McConville (Australian National Team) in the first one, and Carmen Small (Specialized Lululemon) before Mia Radotic (BTC City Lubljana) and Elin Van Dijk (Boels Dolmans) at the next one.

The climb on this circuit was the Cunardo, the only one in the race which counted for UCI Queen of the Mountains point. It was tough enough to start dropping women off the back of the field. Alena Amialiusik (Astana Be Pink) was the first over the top and took the Queen of the Mountains title. She was followed over the top by Ashleigh Moolman (Hitec Products) and Anna Van der Breggen (Rabo Liv Women).

The course was especially suited to Specialized Lululemon's Trixi Worrack, and the German took off on a solo escape, but she was not allowed to get away and was caught with 43km to go. By then there was a lead peloton of only 69 riders.

That was the cue for the first break group of the day: Megan Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans), Lucinda Brand (Rabo Liv Women), Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS), Lisa Brennauer (Specialized Lululemon), Mayuko Hagiwara (Wiggle Honda) and Valentina Carretta (Ale Cipollini) slowly built up a lead and took 43 seconds with them on the first climb up the Orino in the closing laps. But they too were unable to stay away and were caught again with 51km to go.

With 45km to go and the Orino climb looming again, the peloton was all together with only some chasers taken out of the race on the short closing circuit course.

Guarnier moved into the lead alone after the climb but still faced two more laps, or 34.2km. She was soon joined by Chantal Blaak (Specialized Lululemon) and Lucinda Brand (Rabo Liv Women). They too were caught, and on the penultimate climb up the Orino, the peloton split again. A group of nine formed as they headed into the final lap of the circuit – but it soon all came back together and only 29 riders went into that final lap.

Johansson was the first to the top of the final climb and sparked the big-name group that would go on to fight for victory. She had the speed to match her climbing ability and won the most prestigious one-day race in women's cycling.

Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.

Full Results 1 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS 3:05:24 2 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 3 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana BePink Womens Team 4 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 5 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 6 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products 7 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) RusVelo 8 Eleonora van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 9 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 0:00:49 10 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 11 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 12 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana 13 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 14 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 15 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Hitec Products 16 Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 17 Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 18 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) RusVelo 19 Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 20 Elena Berlato (Ita) Alé Cipollini 21 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - lululemon 22 Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 23 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 24 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda 0:00:56 25 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS 0:02:10 26 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:02:38 27 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized - lululemon 28 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized - lululemon 29 Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS 0:04:25 30 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team 31 Shelley Olds (USA) Alé Cipollini 0:05:56 32 Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Forno d'Asolo - Astute 33 Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) RusVelo 34 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia 35 Maria Adele Tuia (Ita) Servetto Footon 36 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 37 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) RusVelo 38 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Astana BePink Womens Team 39 Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 40 Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango 41 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Orica - AIS 42 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - lululemon 43 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:07:50 44 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - lululemon 45 Carmen Small (USA) Specialized - lululemon 46 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Hitec Products 47 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 48 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 49 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 50 Irene San Sebastian Lasa (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango 51 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda 52 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Astana BePink Womens Team 53 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 54 Aude Biannic (Fra) France 55 Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Footon 56 Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City Ljubljana 57 Valentina Carretta (Ita) Alé Cipollini 58 Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Wiggle Honda 59 Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France 60 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Alé Cipollini 61 Lucie Pader (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 62 Taryn Heather (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team 63 Anna Ramirez Bauxel (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango 64 Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 65 Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda 66 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Alé Cipollini 67 Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Servetto Footon 68 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) RusVelo DSQ Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Alé Cipollini DNF Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products DNF Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products DNF Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products DNF Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team DNF Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica - AIS DNF Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS DNF Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda DNF Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano DNF Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano DNF Marijn de Vries (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano DNF Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) RusVelo DNF Simona Frapporti (Ita) Astana BePink Womens Team DNF Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Astana BePink Womens Team DNF Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana BePink Womens Team DNF Giada Borgato (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren DNF Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren DNF Erika Yépez (Mex) Estado de Mexico Faren DNF Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lotto Belisol Ladies DNF Molly Meyvisch (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies DNF Céline Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies DNF Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies DNF Sara Verhaest (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies DNF Mayalen Noriega (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango DNF Veronika Kormos (Hun) Bizkaia - Durango DNF Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango DNF Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team DNF Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Bigla Cycling Team DNF Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team DNF Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team DNF Svetlana Stolbova (Rus) Servetto Footon DNF Marina Likhanova (Rus) Servetto Footon DNF Marina Lari (Ita) Servetto Footon DNF Sara Grifi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo DNF Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo DNF Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo DNF Lara Vieceli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox DNF Azzurra d'Intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox DNF Barbara Heeb (Swi) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox DNF Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox DNF Liisi Rist (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox DNF Sarah Roy (Aus) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 DNF Manon Souyris (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 DNF Oriane Chaumet (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 DNF Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 DNF Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Vaiano Fondriest DNF Alessia Martini (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest DNF Lija Laizane (Lat) Vaiano Fondriest DNF Katazina Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Fondriest DNF Ewelina Szybiak (Pol) Vaiano Fondriest DNF Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest DNF Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana DNF Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana DNF Elena Valentini (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana DNF Alena Sitsko (Blr) Forno d'Asolo - Astute DNF Valeria Pintos (Arg) Forno d'Asolo - Astute DNF Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Forno d'Asolo - Astute DNF Martina Ruzickova (Cze) Forno d'Asolo - Astute DNF Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Australia DNF Emily Roper (Aus) Australia DNF Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Australia DNF Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia DNF Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Australia DNF Alna Burato (Fra) France DNF Sophie Creux (Fra) France DNF Eugénie Duval (Fra) France DNF Marion Sicot (Fra) France DNF Paulina Cywinska (Pol) Poland DNF Paulina Guz (Pol) Poland DNF Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland DNF Natalia Mielnik (Pol) Poland

UCI World Cup rankings after 2 rounds

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 220 pts 2 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 170 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS 155 4 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team 85 5 Shelley Olds (USA) Alé Cipollini 85 6 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 75 7 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized - Lululemon 70 8 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 60 9 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 60 10 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products 60 11 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 50 12 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) RusVelo 40 13 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 34 14 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 30 15 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 25 16 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 25 17 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 20 18 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon 20 19 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana 18 20 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized - Lululemon 18 21 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 16 22 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 16 23 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 14 24 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 14 25 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Hitec Products 12 26 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 12 27 Amélie Rivat (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 10 28 Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 8 29 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 8 30 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) RusVelo 6 31 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 6 32 Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 4 33 Elena Berlato (Ita) Alé Cipollini 2 34 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products 2

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 12 pts 2 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 8 3 Carmen Small (USA) Specialized - Lululemon 6 3 Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 6 5 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Alé Cipollini 4 5 Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana 4 7 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 2 7 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 2 9 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 2 9 Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Australia 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team 6 pts 2 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 6 3 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 6 4 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Hitec Products 4 5 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 6 3 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 6 4 Anouska Koster (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata 4 5 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 2