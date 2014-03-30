Trending

Johansson wins Trofeo Alfredo Binda

Armitstead takes second, Amialiusik third

Image 1 of 6

The 2014 Trofeo Alfredo Binda podium (L-R): Elizabeth Armitstead (Boels Dolmans), Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS) and Alena Amialiusik (Astana BePink)

The 2014 Trofeo Alfredo Binda podium (L-R): Elizabeth Armitstead (Boels Dolmans), Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS) and Alena Amialiusik (Astana BePink)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 6

Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS)

Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 3 of 6

Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products) pushes the pace in the lead group

Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products) pushes the pace in the lead group
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 6

The Trofeo Alfredo Binda podium for the 2014 edition

The Trofeo Alfredo Binda podium for the 2014 edition
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 6

The Trofeo Alfredo Binda was decided by a sprint finish from an eight-rider breakaway

The Trofeo Alfredo Binda was decided by a sprint finish from an eight-rider breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 6

Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS), left, outsprints British champion Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) to win the second World Cup round of the 2014 season

Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS), left, outsprints British champion Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) to win the second World Cup round of the 2014 season
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) won the women's Trofeo Binda World Cup, ahead of Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) and Alena Amialiusik (Astana Be Pink). Armitstead retained her overall lead in the World Cup.

The Swede won the sprint from an eight-rider group, after the brutal climbing course had reduced the field to only a handful of riders. Former world champion Giorgia Bronzini led the chasers over the line some 50 seconds later.

A Climbing Course

The second round of the UCI Women's World cup is arguably the toughest race of the season, as the women take on 123.7 kilometers on the eastern side of Lake Maggiore in north Italy, featuring four climbs along the way.

It started out with a 17.6km long circuit which brought them back over the finish line for the first time, before taking off on a 37.7km course, which included the first climb. From there the field had to face four laps of 17.1km circuit course, each of which include the Orsino climb. The weather couldn't have been more different from last year's cold conditions, as the riders faced 19°C with virtually no wind.

The bunch stayed together over the first circuit, crossing the finish line together. There were two intermediate sprints shortly thereafter, with Anna Stricker (Astana Be Pink) taking the first one ahead of Malgorzata Jasinska (Ale Cippolini) and Chloe McConville (Australian National Team) in the first one, and Carmen Small (Specialized Lululemon) before Mia Radotic (BTC City Lubljana) and Elin Van Dijk (Boels Dolmans) at the next one.

The climb on this circuit was the Cunardo, the only one in the race which counted for UCI Queen of the Mountains point. It was tough enough to start dropping women off the back of the field. Alena Amialiusik (Astana Be Pink) was the first over the top and took the Queen of the Mountains title. She was followed over the top by Ashleigh Moolman (Hitec Products) and Anna Van der Breggen (Rabo Liv Women).

The course was especially suited to Specialized Lululemon's Trixi Worrack, and the German took off on a solo escape, but she was not allowed to get away and was caught with 43km to go. By then there was a lead peloton of only 69 riders.

That was the cue for the first break group of the day: Megan Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans), Lucinda Brand (Rabo Liv Women), Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS), Lisa Brennauer (Specialized Lululemon), Mayuko Hagiwara (Wiggle Honda) and Valentina Carretta (Ale Cipollini) slowly built up a lead and took 43 seconds with them on the first climb up the Orino in the closing laps. But they too were unable to stay away and were caught again with 51km to go.

With 45km to go and the Orino climb looming again, the peloton was all together with only some chasers taken out of the race on the short closing circuit course.

Guarnier moved into the lead alone after the climb but still faced two more laps, or 34.2km. She was soon joined by Chantal Blaak (Specialized Lululemon) and Lucinda Brand (Rabo Liv Women). They too were caught, and on the penultimate climb up the Orino, the peloton split again. A group of nine formed as they headed into the final lap of the circuit – but it soon all came back together and only 29 riders went into that final lap.

Johansson was the first to the top of the final climb and sparked the big-name group that would go on to fight for victory. She had the speed to match her climbing ability and won the most prestigious one-day race in women's cycling.

Full Results
1Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS3:05:24
2Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
3Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana BePink Womens Team
4Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
5Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
6Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products
7Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) RusVelo
8Eleonora van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
9Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda0:00:49
10Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
11Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
12Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
13Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
14Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
15Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Hitec Products
16Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
17Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
18Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) RusVelo
19Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
20Elena Berlato (Ita) Alé Cipollini
21Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - lululemon
22Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
23Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
24Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda0:00:56
25Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS0:02:10
26Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:02:38
27Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized - lululemon
28Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized - lululemon
29Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS0:04:25
30Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team
31Shelley Olds (USA) Alé Cipollini0:05:56
32Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Forno d'Asolo - Astute
33Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) RusVelo
34Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia
35Maria Adele Tuia (Ita) Servetto Footon
36Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
37Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) RusVelo
38Doris Schweizer (Swi) Astana BePink Womens Team
39Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
40Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
41Carlee Taylor (Aus) Orica - AIS
42Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
43Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:07:50
44Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
45Carmen Small (USA) Specialized - lululemon
46Audrey Cordon (Fra) Hitec Products
47Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
48Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
49Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
50Irene San Sebastian Lasa (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
51Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
52Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Astana BePink Womens Team
53Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
54Aude Biannic (Fra) France
55Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Footon
56Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City Ljubljana
57Valentina Carretta (Ita) Alé Cipollini
58Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Wiggle Honda
59Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France
60Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Alé Cipollini
61Lucie Pader (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
62Taryn Heather (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team
63Anna Ramirez Bauxel (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
64Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
65Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda
66Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Alé Cipollini
67Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Servetto Footon
68Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) RusVelo
DSQBarbara Guarischi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
DNFJulie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
DNFLauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
DNFCecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products
DNFKatarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
DNFJessie MacLean (Aus) Orica - AIS
DNFValentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS
DNFPeta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda
DNFWilleke Knol (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFFloortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFMarijn de Vries (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFTatiana Antoshina (Rus) RusVelo
DNFSimona Frapporti (Ita) Astana BePink Womens Team
DNFAnna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Astana BePink Womens Team
DNFAlice Algisi (Ita) Astana BePink Womens Team
DNFGiada Borgato (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
DNFMaria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
DNFErika Yépez (Mex) Estado de Mexico Faren
DNFSarah Rijkes (Aut) Lotto Belisol Ladies
DNFMolly Meyvisch (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
DNFCéline Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
DNFAnisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
DNFSara Verhaest (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
DNFMayalen Noriega (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
DNFVeronika Kormos (Hun) Bizkaia - Durango
DNFLeire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
DNFEmilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
DNFElke Gebhardt (Ger) Bigla Cycling Team
DNFJacqueline Hahn (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team
DNFSandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
DNFSvetlana Stolbova (Rus) Servetto Footon
DNFMarina Likhanova (Rus) Servetto Footon
DNFMarina Lari (Ita) Servetto Footon
DNFSara Grifi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFJennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFSoraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFLara Vieceli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
DNFAzzurra d'Intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
DNFBarbara Heeb (Swi) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
DNFYevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
DNFLiisi Rist (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
DNFSarah Roy (Aus) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
DNFManon Souyris (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
DNFOriane Chaumet (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
DNFGabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
DNFSylwia Kapusta (Pol) Vaiano Fondriest
DNFAlessia Martini (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
DNFLija Laizane (Lat) Vaiano Fondriest
DNFKatazina Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Fondriest
DNFEwelina Szybiak (Pol) Vaiano Fondriest
DNFChiara Vannucci (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
DNFUrsa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFMia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFElena Valentini (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFAlena Sitsko (Blr) Forno d'Asolo - Astute
DNFValeria Pintos (Arg) Forno d'Asolo - Astute
DNFEdita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Forno d'Asolo - Astute
DNFMartina Ruzickova (Cze) Forno d'Asolo - Astute
DNFAshlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Australia
DNFEmily Roper (Aus) Australia
DNFKatrin Garfoot (Aus) Australia
DNFChloe McConville (Aus) Australia
DNFRebecca Wiasak (Aus) Australia
DNFAlna Burato (Fra) France
DNFSophie Creux (Fra) France
DNFEugénie Duval (Fra) France
DNFMarion Sicot (Fra) France
DNFPaulina Cywinska (Pol) Poland
DNFPaulina Guz (Pol) Poland
DNFMonika Kopinska (Pol) Poland
DNFNatalia Mielnik (Pol) Poland

UCI World Cup rankings after 2 rounds

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team220pts
2Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team170
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS155
4Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team85
5Shelley Olds (USA) Alé Cipollini85
6Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team75
7Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized - Lululemon70
8Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team60
9Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team60
10Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products60
11Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano50
12Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) RusVelo40
13Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda34
14Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano30
15Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren25
16Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team25
17Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team20
18Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon20
19Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana18
20Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized - Lululemon18
21Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano16
22Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano16
23Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren14
24Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano14
25Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Hitec Products12
26Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies12
27Amélie Rivat (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope10
28Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo8
29Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team8
30Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) RusVelo6
31Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team6
32Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team4
33Elena Berlato (Ita) Alé Cipollini2
34Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products2

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team12pts
2Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team8
3Carmen Small (USA) Specialized - Lululemon6
3Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team6
5Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Alé Cipollini4
5Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana4
7Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano2
7Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2
9Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2
9Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Australia2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team6pts
2Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano6
3Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team6
4Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Hitec Products4
5Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team6pts
2Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team6
3Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren6
4Anouska Koster (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata4
5Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team323pts
2Boels Dolmans Cycling Team319
3Orica - Ais155
4Team Giant-Shimano126
5Specialized - Lululemon108
6Ale Cipollini87
7Astana Bepink Womens Team85
8Hitec Products74
9Rusvelo46
10Estado De Mexico Faren39
11Wiggle Honda34
12Btc City Ljubljana18
13Lotto Belisol Ladies12
14Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.8610
15Top Girls Fassa Bortolo8

 

