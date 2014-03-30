Johansson wins Trofeo Alfredo Binda
Armitstead takes second, Amialiusik third
Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) won the women's Trofeo Binda World Cup, ahead of Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) and Alena Amialiusik (Astana Be Pink). Armitstead retained her overall lead in the World Cup.
The Swede won the sprint from an eight-rider group, after the brutal climbing course had reduced the field to only a handful of riders. Former world champion Giorgia Bronzini led the chasers over the line some 50 seconds later.
A Climbing Course
The second round of the UCI Women's World cup is arguably the toughest race of the season, as the women take on 123.7 kilometers on the eastern side of Lake Maggiore in north Italy, featuring four climbs along the way.
It started out with a 17.6km long circuit which brought them back over the finish line for the first time, before taking off on a 37.7km course, which included the first climb. From there the field had to face four laps of 17.1km circuit course, each of which include the Orsino climb. The weather couldn't have been more different from last year's cold conditions, as the riders faced 19°C with virtually no wind.
The bunch stayed together over the first circuit, crossing the finish line together. There were two intermediate sprints shortly thereafter, with Anna Stricker (Astana Be Pink) taking the first one ahead of Malgorzata Jasinska (Ale Cippolini) and Chloe McConville (Australian National Team) in the first one, and Carmen Small (Specialized Lululemon) before Mia Radotic (BTC City Lubljana) and Elin Van Dijk (Boels Dolmans) at the next one.
The climb on this circuit was the Cunardo, the only one in the race which counted for UCI Queen of the Mountains point. It was tough enough to start dropping women off the back of the field. Alena Amialiusik (Astana Be Pink) was the first over the top and took the Queen of the Mountains title. She was followed over the top by Ashleigh Moolman (Hitec Products) and Anna Van der Breggen (Rabo Liv Women).
The course was especially suited to Specialized Lululemon's Trixi Worrack, and the German took off on a solo escape, but she was not allowed to get away and was caught with 43km to go. By then there was a lead peloton of only 69 riders.
That was the cue for the first break group of the day: Megan Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans), Lucinda Brand (Rabo Liv Women), Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS), Lisa Brennauer (Specialized Lululemon), Mayuko Hagiwara (Wiggle Honda) and Valentina Carretta (Ale Cipollini) slowly built up a lead and took 43 seconds with them on the first climb up the Orino in the closing laps. But they too were unable to stay away and were caught again with 51km to go.
With 45km to go and the Orino climb looming again, the peloton was all together with only some chasers taken out of the race on the short closing circuit course.
Guarnier moved into the lead alone after the climb but still faced two more laps, or 34.2km. She was soon joined by Chantal Blaak (Specialized Lululemon) and Lucinda Brand (Rabo Liv Women). They too were caught, and on the penultimate climb up the Orino, the peloton split again. A group of nine formed as they headed into the final lap of the circuit – but it soon all came back together and only 29 riders went into that final lap.
Johansson was the first to the top of the final climb and sparked the big-name group that would go on to fight for victory. She had the speed to match her climbing ability and won the most prestigious one-day race in women's cycling.
|1
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
|3:05:24
|2
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|3
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana BePink Womens Team
|4
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|5
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|6
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products
|7
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) RusVelo
|8
|Eleonora van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|9
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|0:00:49
|10
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|11
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|12
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|13
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|14
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|15
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Hitec Products
|16
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|17
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|18
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) RusVelo
|19
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|20
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|21
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - lululemon
|22
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|23
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|24
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|0:00:56
|25
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS
|0:02:10
|26
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:02:38
|27
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized - lululemon
|28
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized - lululemon
|29
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS
|0:04:25
|30
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team
|31
|Shelley Olds (USA) Alé Cipollini
|0:05:56
|32
|Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Forno d'Asolo - Astute
|33
|Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) RusVelo
|34
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia
|35
|Maria Adele Tuia (Ita) Servetto Footon
|36
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|37
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) RusVelo
|38
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Astana BePink Womens Team
|39
|Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|40
|Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|41
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Orica - AIS
|42
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
|43
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:07:50
|44
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - lululemon
|45
|Carmen Small (USA) Specialized - lululemon
|46
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Hitec Products
|47
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|48
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|49
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|50
|Irene San Sebastian Lasa (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|51
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|52
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Astana BePink Womens Team
|53
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|54
|Aude Biannic (Fra) France
|55
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Footon
|56
|Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City Ljubljana
|57
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|58
|Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Wiggle Honda
|59
|Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France
|60
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Alé Cipollini
|61
|Lucie Pader (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|62
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team
|63
|Anna Ramirez Bauxel (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|64
|Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|65
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda
|66
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Alé Cipollini
|67
|Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Servetto Footon
|68
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) RusVelo
|DSQ
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|DNF
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
|DNF
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|DNF
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|DNF
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica - AIS
|DNF
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS
|DNF
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|DNF
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|DNF
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|DNF
|Marijn de Vries (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|DNF
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Astana BePink Womens Team
|DNF
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Astana BePink Womens Team
|DNF
|Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana BePink Womens Team
|DNF
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|DNF
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|DNF
|Erika Yépez (Mex) Estado de Mexico Faren
|DNF
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|DNF
|Molly Meyvisch (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|DNF
|Céline Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|DNF
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|DNF
|Sara Verhaest (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|DNF
|Mayalen Noriega (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|DNF
|Veronika Kormos (Hun) Bizkaia - Durango
|DNF
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|DNF
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|DNF
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Bigla Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|DNF
|Svetlana Stolbova (Rus) Servetto Footon
|DNF
|Marina Likhanova (Rus) Servetto Footon
|DNF
|Marina Lari (Ita) Servetto Footon
|DNF
|Sara Grifi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|DNF
|Azzurra d'Intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|DNF
|Barbara Heeb (Swi) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|DNF
|Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|DNF
|Liisi Rist (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|DNF
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|DNF
|Manon Souyris (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|DNF
|Oriane Chaumet (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|DNF
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|DNF
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Vaiano Fondriest
|DNF
|Alessia Martini (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
|DNF
|Lija Laizane (Lat) Vaiano Fondriest
|DNF
|Katazina Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Fondriest
|DNF
|Ewelina Szybiak (Pol) Vaiano Fondriest
|DNF
|Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
|DNF
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Elena Valentini (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Alena Sitsko (Blr) Forno d'Asolo - Astute
|DNF
|Valeria Pintos (Arg) Forno d'Asolo - Astute
|DNF
|Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Forno d'Asolo - Astute
|DNF
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) Forno d'Asolo - Astute
|DNF
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Australia
|DNF
|Emily Roper (Aus) Australia
|DNF
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Australia
|DNF
|Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia
|DNF
|Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Australia
|DNF
|Alna Burato (Fra) France
|DNF
|Sophie Creux (Fra) France
|DNF
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) France
|DNF
|Marion Sicot (Fra) France
|DNF
|Paulina Cywinska (Pol) Poland
|DNF
|Paulina Guz (Pol) Poland
|DNF
|Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland
|DNF
|Natalia Mielnik (Pol) Poland
UCI World Cup rankings after 2 rounds
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|220
|pts
|2
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|170
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
|155
|4
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|85
|5
|Shelley Olds (USA) Alé Cipollini
|85
|6
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|75
|7
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized - Lululemon
|70
|8
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|60
|9
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|60
|10
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products
|60
|11
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|50
|12
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) RusVelo
|40
|13
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|34
|14
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|30
|15
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|25
|16
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|25
|17
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|20
|18
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|20
|19
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|18
|20
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized - Lululemon
|18
|21
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|16
|22
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|16
|23
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|14
|24
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|14
|25
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Hitec Products
|12
|26
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|12
|27
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|10
|28
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|8
|29
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|8
|30
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) RusVelo
|6
|31
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|6
|32
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|4
|33
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|2
|34
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|8
|3
|Carmen Small (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
|6
|3
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|6
|5
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Alé Cipollini
|4
|5
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|4
|7
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|2
|7
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|2
|9
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|2
|9
|Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Australia
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|3
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|6
|4
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Hitec Products
|4
|5
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|6
|3
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|6
|4
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|4
|5
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|323
|pts
|2
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|319
|3
|Orica - Ais
|155
|4
|Team Giant-Shimano
|126
|5
|Specialized - Lululemon
|108
|6
|Ale Cipollini
|87
|7
|Astana Bepink Womens Team
|85
|8
|Hitec Products
|74
|9
|Rusvelo
|46
|10
|Estado De Mexico Faren
|39
|11
|Wiggle Honda
|34
|12
|Btc City Ljubljana
|18
|13
|Lotto Belisol Ladies
|12
|14
|Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|10
|15
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|8
