The Friends Life Women's Tour startlist

Start list as of May 7, 2014

Start list

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
2Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
3Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv women cycling team
4Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
5Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
6Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
11Doris Schweizer (Swi) Astana Bepink womens team
12Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
13Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
14Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
15Michela Maltese (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
16Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
21Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team
22Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team
23Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans cycling team
24Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans cycling team
25Emma Trott (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team
26Melon Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans cycling team
31Uenia Fernandes Souza (Bra) Estado de Mexico Faren
32Lucy Martin (GBr) Estado de Mexico Faren
33Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
34Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
35Erika Leticia Yepez Fernandez (Mex) Estado de Mexico Faren
36Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
41Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain
42Hayley Jones (GBr) Great Britain
43Ciara Horne (GBr) Great Britain
44Emily Kay (GBr) Great Britain
45Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain
46Amy Hill (GBr) Great Britain
51Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec products
52Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec products
53Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products
54Siri Minge (Nor) Hitec products
55Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec products
56Audrey Cordon (Fra) Hitec products
61Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek
62Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek
63Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
64Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Lointek
65Fanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek
66Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek
71Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies
72Amy Cure (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies
73Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
74Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
75Molly Meyvisch (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
76Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Belisol Ladies
81Helen Wyman (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
82Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
83Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
84Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
85Jo Tindley (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
86Penny Rowson (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
91Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
92Anouska Koster (Ned) Netherlands
93Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands
94Ashlynn Van Baarle (Ned) Netherlands
95Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Netherlands
96Janine Van De Meer (Ned) Netherlands
101Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
102Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
103Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
105Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
106Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
111Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS
112Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS
113Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica AIS
114Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica AIS
115Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS
116Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica AIS
121Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized Lululemon
122Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
123Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Specialized Lululemon
124Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon
125Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized Lululemon
126Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
131Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland
132Linda Indergand (Swi) Switzerland
133Katrin Leumann (Swi) Switzerland
134Ramona Forchini (Swi) Switzerland
135Caroline Baur (Swi) Switzerland
136Jutta Stienen (Swi) Switzerland
141Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
142Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
143Cari Higgins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
144Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
145Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
146Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
151Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda
152Dani King (GBr) Wiggle Honda
153Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
154Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
155Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda
156Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda