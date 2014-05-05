The Friends Life Women's Tour startlist
Start list as of May 7, 2014
Start list
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|2
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|3
|Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|4
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|5
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|6
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv women cycling team
|11
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Astana Bepink womens team
|12
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|13
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|14
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|15
|Michela Maltese (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|16
|Alice Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink womens team
|21
|Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|22
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|23
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|24
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|25
|Emma Trott (GBr) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|26
|Melon Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans cycling team
|31
|Uenia Fernandes Souza (Bra) Estado de Mexico Faren
|32
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Estado de Mexico Faren
|33
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|34
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|35
|Erika Leticia Yepez Fernandez (Mex) Estado de Mexico Faren
|36
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|41
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Great Britain
|42
|Hayley Jones (GBr) Great Britain
|43
|Ciara Horne (GBr) Great Britain
|44
|Emily Kay (GBr) Great Britain
|45
|Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain
|46
|Amy Hill (GBr) Great Britain
|51
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec products
|52
|Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec products
|53
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec products
|54
|Siri Minge (Nor) Hitec products
|55
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec products
|56
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Hitec products
|61
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek
|62
|Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek
|63
|Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
|64
|Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Lointek
|65
|Fanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek
|66
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek
|71
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|72
|Amy Cure (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|73
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|74
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|75
|Molly Meyvisch (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|76
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|81
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|82
|Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|83
|Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|84
|Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|85
|Jo Tindley (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|86
|Penny Rowson (GBr) Matrix Fitness - Vulpine
|91
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|92
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Netherlands
|93
|Henriette Woering (Ned) Netherlands
|94
|Ashlynn Van Baarle (Ned) Netherlands
|95
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Netherlands
|96
|Janine Van De Meer (Ned) Netherlands
|101
|Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|102
|Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|103
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|105
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|106
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|111
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS
|112
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS
|113
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica AIS
|114
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica AIS
|115
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS
|116
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica AIS
|121
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized Lululemon
|122
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
|123
|Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Specialized Lululemon
|124
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon
|125
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized Lululemon
|126
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
|131
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland
|132
|Linda Indergand (Swi) Switzerland
|133
|Katrin Leumann (Swi) Switzerland
|134
|Ramona Forchini (Swi) Switzerland
|135
|Caroline Baur (Swi) Switzerland
|136
|Jutta Stienen (Swi) Switzerland
|141
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|142
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|143
|Cari Higgins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|144
|Sharon Laws (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|145
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|146
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|151
|Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|152
|Dani King (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|153
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|154
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|155
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|156
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda
