Wins for Owen and Nash at Subaru Cyclo Cup

Washington cyclo-cross weekend hosts double C2 events

Subaru Cyclo Cup Day 1
(Image credit: Derek Blagg)
Carolie Mani (Raleigh Clement) at Subaru Cyclo Cup Day 1

Carolie Mani (Raleigh Clement) at Subaru Cyclo Cup Day 1
(Image credit: Derek Blagg)
Subaru Cyclo Cup Day 1
(Image credit: Derek Blagg)
Katerina Nash (Luna) at Subaru Cyclo Cup Day 1

Katerina Nash (Luna) at Subaru Cyclo Cup Day 1
(Image credit: Derek Blagg)
Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) descending one of the four flyovers early in the first lap

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) descending one of the four flyovers early in the first lap
(Image credit: Derek Blagg)
Subaru Cyclo Cup Day 1
(Image credit: Derek Blagg)
Logan Owen (Calgiant) wins Subaru Cyclo Cup Day 1

Logan Owen (Calgiant) wins Subaru Cyclo Cup Day 1
(Image credit: Derek Blagg)
Elite men's podium at Subaru Cyclo Cup Day 1

Elite men's podium at Subaru Cyclo Cup Day 1
(Image credit: Derek Blagg)
Mical Dyck at Subaru Cyclo Cup Day 1

Mical Dyck at Subaru Cyclo Cup Day 1
(Image credit: Derek Blagg)
Subaru Cyclo Cup Day 1
(Image credit: Derek Blagg)
Subaru Cyclo Cup Day 1
(Image credit: Derek Blagg)
Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) wins Subaru Cyclo Cup Day 1

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) wins Subaru Cyclo Cup Day 1
(Image credit: Derek Blagg)
Subaru Cyclo Cup Day 1
(Image credit: Derek Blagg)
Subaru Cyclo Cup Day 1
(Image credit: Derek Blagg)
Subaru Cyclo Cup Day 1
(Image credit: Derek Blagg)
Subaru Cyclo Cup Day 1
(Image credit: Derek Blagg)
Subaru Cyclo Cup Day 1
(Image credit: Derek Blagg)
Subaru Cyclo Cup Day 1
(Image credit: Derek Blagg)
Katerina Nash at Subaru Cyclo Cup Day 1

Katerina Nash at Subaru Cyclo Cup Day 1
(Image credit: Derek Blagg)
Subaru Cyclo Cup Day 1
(Image credit: Derek Blagg)
Subaru Cyclo Cup Day 1
(Image credit: Derek Blagg)
Subaru Cyclo Cup Day 1
(Image credit: Derek Blagg)
Subaru Cyclo Cup Day 1
(Image credit: Derek Blagg)
Logan Owen (Calgiant)

Logan Owen (Calgiant)
(Image credit: Derek Blagg)
Logan Owen (Calgiant)

Logan Owen (Calgiant)
(Image credit: Derek Blagg)
Subaru Cyclo Cup Day 1
(Image credit: Derek Blagg)
Subaru Cyclo Cup Day 1
(Image credit: Derek Blagg)
Logan Owen (Calgiant)

Logan Owen (Calgiant)
(Image credit: Derek Blagg)
Subaru Cyclo Cup Day 1
(Image credit: Derek Blagg)
Subaru Cyclo Cup Day 1
(Image credit: Derek Blagg)
Subaru Cyclo Cup Day 1
(Image credit: Derek Blagg)
Subaru Cyclo Cup Day 1
(Image credit: Derek Blagg)
Logan Owen at Subaru Cyclo Cup Day 1

Logan Owen at Subaru Cyclo Cup Day 1
(Image credit: Derek Blagg)
Subaru Cyclo Cup Day 1
(Image credit: Derek Blagg)
Subaru Cyclo Cup Day 1
(Image credit: Derek Blagg)
Subaru Cyclo Cup Day 1
(Image credit: Derek Blagg)
Racing through the mid at Subaru Cyclo Cup Day 1

Racing through the mid at Subaru Cyclo Cup Day 1
(Image credit: Derek Blagg)
Subaru Cyclo Cup Day 1
(Image credit: Derek Blagg)
Subaru Cyclo Cup Day 1
(Image credit: Derek Blagg)
Logan Owen (Calgiant)

Logan Owen (Calgiant)
(Image credit: Derek Blagg)

Logan Owen (California Giant - Specialized) and Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) took respective victories in the elite men's and women's events during the opening day at Subaru Cyclo Cup on Saturday. UCI C2-level racing returned the Pacific Northwest at Ft. Steilacoom Park in Lakewood Washington.

The venue has hosted many races over the years, including day two of last year’s Waves for Water Collaboration weekend. This year’s course differed in two key ways. The first was a steep muddy run up, instead of last year’s leg-busting, paved and gravel climb. The second was the inclusion of a sand pit located in the venue’s infield, which was brought in specifically for the event.

Throughout the day racers were deluged with rain, making some sections of the course slick and coating others in a thick mud, ideal cyclo-cross conditions to put it more bluntly. The conditions made for ideal spectating, especially at the run up, where the crowd’s cheers could be heard from a distance, and where dollar bills, and a few unopened cans of beer could be found for hand ups.

Owen took control of the men’s race from the drop of the flag, hoping to do better than last year, when he came up empty-handed on both days. This year the youngster quickly distanced himself from the pack of elite racers and worked himself a comfortable lead. Raleigh Clement’s Jamey Driscoll mounted a chase, and for a majority of the race he was able to keep Owen within his sights.

Jonathan Page (Page/Fuji) followed after Driscoll, but the elder statesman of American cyclo-cross was unable to catch Owen’s pursuer. After an hour and two minutes of racing, it was Owen who took the win, with Driscoll 27 seconds in arrears. Page finished off the podium, coming in less than thirty seconds behind Driscoll.

“It was nice to get my first two UCI wins in a year, with my Tour of Utah win earlier this year, and then today in front of a home crowd, it’s exciting.” The twenty year old said.

Nash takes solo win in women's race

It was Nash who took control of the women’s race. The field had come into the first run-up bunched together, but from there the gaps the just went out, spreading the field along the course.

Nash rode a clean race and that kept Caroline Mani (Raleigh/Clement) who, despite a lingering sickness, had set a solo chase. Behind her was the Canadian national champion Mical Dyck (Naked Factory Racing).

However, Nash’s lead, was a dominant one, she would cross the line first with 30 seconds in hand. Mani found her way onto the second step, while Dyck followed a minute behind in third.

Day 2 of Subaru Cyclo Cup again takes place at Ft. Steilacoom. The course will feature some minor tweaks to keep things interesting. 

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Logan Owen (USA) California Giant/Specialized1:02:14
2James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh/Clement0:00:28
3Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji0:00:41
4Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road0:02:20
5Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins/Specialized0:02:28
6Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund/NCC0:02:34
7Steve Fisher (USA) Raleigh/Clement0:03:28
8Ben Berden (Bel) 00:03:47
9Craig Richey (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes0:04:07
10Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA)0:04:37
11Toby Swanson (USA) Step Down Racing0:04:52
12Joseph Maloney (USA) B & L Bicycle/Trek0:05:31
13Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road0:05:39
14Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona Bicycles Factory Team0:06:46
15Molly Cameron (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio0:07:00
16Cody Cupp (USA) SET Coaching Arlberg Sports0:07:08
17Nolan Brady (USA) Giant Southwest Racing0:07:40
18Kacey Campbell (USA) Team Jorts-2 Laps
19Nicholas Lemke (USA) KONA/Hifi/Anchor And Frame
20Ian Tubbs (USA) Kryki Sports/Audi
21Josh Bauer (USA) Twin Six
22Nathan Killam (Can) Crossroad Racing
23Rory Jack (USA) Recycled Cycles Racing
24Josh Direen (USA)-3 Laps
25Jim Wood (USA) 333Fab CX Factory Team-4 Laps
26Dillen Maurer (USA) Kona Bicycle Co.
27Steven Williams (USA) Recycled Cycles Racing
28Brendan Lehman (USA) Rock Lobster-5 Laps
29Jason Walker (USA) Chronos Racing p/b Easton Cycling-6 Laps
DNFKyle Murphy (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing
DNFZach Mcdonald (USA) Streamline Insurance Services Cycling Team
DNSRyan Trebon (USA) Elbowz Racing
DNSJoachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires
DNSEric Thompson (USA) HED Cycling Products
DNSRussell Stevenson (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
DNSCarson Miller (USA) TRP Factory CX
DNSChristopher Jones (USA) The Athletic
DNSEvan Murphy (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing
DNSBarry Wicks (USA) Kona Factory Team

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:44:53
2Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh Clement0:00:30
3Mical Dyck (Can) Naked Factory Racing0:01:26
4Elle Anderson (USA) SRAM / Strava0:02:14
5Courtenay Mcfadden (USA) Spokeswomen Racing0:02:29
6Clara Honsinger (USA) Team S+M0:03:18
7Beth Ann Orton (USA) Kona0:03:31
8Megan Chinburg (USA) Team S+M0:04:36
9Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:04:54
10Laura Winberry (USA) Speedvagen Family Racing0:05:09
11Alexandra Burton (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio0:05:10
12Tricia Fleischer (USA) Tenspeed Hero0:05:32
13Morgan Cabot (Can) Glotman Simpsom Cycling0:05:56
14Heidi Wood (USA) 333Fab CX Factory Team0:06:13
15Emily Kachorek (USA) Squid0:06:48
16Tiziana Dehorney (USA) Laughing Dog Team0:06:56
17Monica Lloyd (USA) CBC Racing0:06:57
18Shannon Mallory (USA) SCCA/Starbucks Cycling0:07:24
19Natasha Cowie (Can) Steed Cycles0:07:51
20Andrianna Zolton (USA) Nemesis Racing0:07:57
21Kenda Super (USA) Hagens Berman Society Consulting0:08:54
22Gina Estep (USA) Team Group Health0:09:03
23Emily Boscacci (USA)0:09:09
24Ksenia Lepikhina (USA) Cross Propz0:09:15
25Stephanie White (USA) Vello Bella-Kona0:10:12
26Elizabeth White (USA) Withings/House Industries/Radix-1 Lap
27Hillary King (USA) Nemesis Racing-2 Laps
28Hannah Mavis (USA) Bend Endurance Academy-3 Laps
DNFCampbell Steers (USA) Rock Lobster
DNSJessica Cutler (USA) Jamis Pro Cyclocross
DNSAbigail Youngwerth (USA) TWENTY16 Pro Cycling
DNSElizabeth Adams (USA)
DNSAnnalisa Fish (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
DNSSolana Kline (USA)
DNSKristen Kelsey (USA) Axiom HVAC/Cycle U North
DNSAndrea Casebolt (USA) Gregs Cycles

 

