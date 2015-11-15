Wins for Owen and Nash at Subaru Cyclo Cup
Washington cyclo-cross weekend hosts double C2 events
Day 1: Lakewood - Lakewood
Logan Owen (California Giant - Specialized) and Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) took respective victories in the elite men's and women's events during the opening day at Subaru Cyclo Cup on Saturday. UCI C2-level racing returned the Pacific Northwest at Ft. Steilacoom Park in Lakewood Washington.
The venue has hosted many races over the years, including day two of last year’s Waves for Water Collaboration weekend. This year’s course differed in two key ways. The first was a steep muddy run up, instead of last year’s leg-busting, paved and gravel climb. The second was the inclusion of a sand pit located in the venue’s infield, which was brought in specifically for the event.
Throughout the day racers were deluged with rain, making some sections of the course slick and coating others in a thick mud, ideal cyclo-cross conditions to put it more bluntly. The conditions made for ideal spectating, especially at the run up, where the crowd’s cheers could be heard from a distance, and where dollar bills, and a few unopened cans of beer could be found for hand ups.
Owen took control of the men’s race from the drop of the flag, hoping to do better than last year, when he came up empty-handed on both days. This year the youngster quickly distanced himself from the pack of elite racers and worked himself a comfortable lead. Raleigh Clement’s Jamey Driscoll mounted a chase, and for a majority of the race he was able to keep Owen within his sights.
Jonathan Page (Page/Fuji) followed after Driscoll, but the elder statesman of American cyclo-cross was unable to catch Owen’s pursuer. After an hour and two minutes of racing, it was Owen who took the win, with Driscoll 27 seconds in arrears. Page finished off the podium, coming in less than thirty seconds behind Driscoll.
“It was nice to get my first two UCI wins in a year, with my Tour of Utah win earlier this year, and then today in front of a home crowd, it’s exciting.” The twenty year old said.
Nash takes solo win in women's race
It was Nash who took control of the women’s race. The field had come into the first run-up bunched together, but from there the gaps the just went out, spreading the field along the course.
Nash rode a clean race and that kept Caroline Mani (Raleigh/Clement) who, despite a lingering sickness, had set a solo chase. Behind her was the Canadian national champion Mical Dyck (Naked Factory Racing).
However, Nash’s lead, was a dominant one, she would cross the line first with 30 seconds in hand. Mani found her way onto the second step, while Dyck followed a minute behind in third.
Day 2 of Subaru Cyclo Cup again takes place at Ft. Steilacoom. The course will feature some minor tweaks to keep things interesting.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Logan Owen (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|1:02:14
|2
|James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh/Clement
|0:00:28
|3
|Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji
|0:00:41
|4
|Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road
|0:02:20
|5
|Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins/Specialized
|0:02:28
|6
|Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund/NCC
|0:02:34
|7
|Steve Fisher (USA) Raleigh/Clement
|0:03:28
|8
|Ben Berden (Bel) 0
|0:03:47
|9
|Craig Richey (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:04:07
|10
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA)
|0:04:37
|11
|Toby Swanson (USA) Step Down Racing
|0:04:52
|12
|Joseph Maloney (USA) B & L Bicycle/Trek
|0:05:31
|13
|Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road
|0:05:39
|14
|Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona Bicycles Factory Team
|0:06:46
|15
|Molly Cameron (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
|0:07:00
|16
|Cody Cupp (USA) SET Coaching Arlberg Sports
|0:07:08
|17
|Nolan Brady (USA) Giant Southwest Racing
|0:07:40
|18
|Kacey Campbell (USA) Team Jorts
|-2 Laps
|19
|Nicholas Lemke (USA) KONA/Hifi/Anchor And Frame
|20
|Ian Tubbs (USA) Kryki Sports/Audi
|21
|Josh Bauer (USA) Twin Six
|22
|Nathan Killam (Can) Crossroad Racing
|23
|Rory Jack (USA) Recycled Cycles Racing
|24
|Josh Direen (USA)
|-3 Laps
|25
|Jim Wood (USA) 333Fab CX Factory Team
|-4 Laps
|26
|Dillen Maurer (USA) Kona Bicycle Co.
|27
|Steven Williams (USA) Recycled Cycles Racing
|28
|Brendan Lehman (USA) Rock Lobster
|-5 Laps
|29
|Jason Walker (USA) Chronos Racing p/b Easton Cycling
|-6 Laps
|DNF
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing
|DNF
|Zach Mcdonald (USA) Streamline Insurance Services Cycling Team
|DNS
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Elbowz Racing
|DNS
|Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires
|DNS
|Eric Thompson (USA) HED Cycling Products
|DNS
|Russell Stevenson (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|DNS
|Carson Miller (USA) TRP Factory CX
|DNS
|Christopher Jones (USA) The Athletic
|DNS
|Evan Murphy (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing
|DNS
|Barry Wicks (USA) Kona Factory Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|0:44:53
|2
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh Clement
|0:00:30
|3
|Mical Dyck (Can) Naked Factory Racing
|0:01:26
|4
|Elle Anderson (USA) SRAM / Strava
|0:02:14
|5
|Courtenay Mcfadden (USA) Spokeswomen Racing
|0:02:29
|6
|Clara Honsinger (USA) Team S+M
|0:03:18
|7
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Kona
|0:03:31
|8
|Megan Chinburg (USA) Team S+M
|0:04:36
|9
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:04:54
|10
|Laura Winberry (USA) Speedvagen Family Racing
|0:05:09
|11
|Alexandra Burton (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
|0:05:10
|12
|Tricia Fleischer (USA) Tenspeed Hero
|0:05:32
|13
|Morgan Cabot (Can) Glotman Simpsom Cycling
|0:05:56
|14
|Heidi Wood (USA) 333Fab CX Factory Team
|0:06:13
|15
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Squid
|0:06:48
|16
|Tiziana Dehorney (USA) Laughing Dog Team
|0:06:56
|17
|Monica Lloyd (USA) CBC Racing
|0:06:57
|18
|Shannon Mallory (USA) SCCA/Starbucks Cycling
|0:07:24
|19
|Natasha Cowie (Can) Steed Cycles
|0:07:51
|20
|Andrianna Zolton (USA) Nemesis Racing
|0:07:57
|21
|Kenda Super (USA) Hagens Berman Society Consulting
|0:08:54
|22
|Gina Estep (USA) Team Group Health
|0:09:03
|23
|Emily Boscacci (USA)
|0:09:09
|24
|Ksenia Lepikhina (USA) Cross Propz
|0:09:15
|25
|Stephanie White (USA) Vello Bella-Kona
|0:10:12
|26
|Elizabeth White (USA) Withings/House Industries/Radix
|-1 Lap
|27
|Hillary King (USA) Nemesis Racing
|-2 Laps
|28
|Hannah Mavis (USA) Bend Endurance Academy
|-3 Laps
|DNF
|Campbell Steers (USA) Rock Lobster
|DNS
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Jamis Pro Cyclocross
|DNS
|Abigail Youngwerth (USA) TWENTY16 Pro Cycling
|DNS
|Elizabeth Adams (USA)
|DNS
|Annalisa Fish (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
|DNS
|Solana Kline (USA)
|DNS
|Kristen Kelsey (USA) Axiom HVAC/Cycle U North
|DNS
|Andrea Casebolt (USA) Gregs Cycles
