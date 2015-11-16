Image 1 of 4 Logan Owen celebrates his victory on day 2 (Image credit: Robert Grunau/Subaru Cyclo Cup) Image 2 of 4 The men's top 3 (Image credit: Robert Grunau/Subaru Cyclo Cup) Image 3 of 4 Katerina Nash wins her second race in two days (Image credit: Robert Grunau/Subaru Cyclo Cup) Image 4 of 4 The top three in the women's event (Image credit: Robert Grunau/Subaru Cyclo Cup)

Early weather reports called for a second day of rain, but it came and went early, allowing for a bit of sun, though not a whole lot of warmth; a different type of cross weather. There was no run up today, but the racers were routed to a long, paved climb that later transitioned to gravel; a longer version of the previous day’s climb. The sun turned sections of the course that were slick on Saturday into tacky mud and grass, which made for higher speeds, to the amazement of spectators.

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) again went bell to bell with what seemed like an effortless ride. And once again, it was Raleigh Clement’s Caroline Mani who took up a solo chase, Elle Anderson (SRAM/Strava) also left to chase the leaders ahead of her with no help, she would eventually finish third. Behind her Washington native Courtenay McFadden (Rock Lobster/American Classics) and Canadian national champ Mical Dyck battled for fourth place, which seemed to be the most contested places for the day. At the front of the race Nash crossed the line 24 seconds ahead of Mani.

In the men’s race Logan Owen (California giant/Specialized) once again set the pace. Saturday’s winner went out hard and soon reduced the men’s field to a group of three, which included Jonathan Page (Page/Fuji Racing) and Zach McDonald (Streamline Insurance). The trio took turns at the front, and seemed to take turns attacking each other, but no one was able to make a true separation. Half way through the hour and six minutes of racing McDonald suffered a mechanical taking him out of the group. A lap latter Owen had dispatched Page, and rode to the line alone. Page ran out of gas on the last lap, which allowed Jamey Driscoll to overtake the former national champ, making day two’s podium a traced image of day before.

Results

Men's Race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Logan Owen (USA) California Giant/Specialized USA 1:06:06 2 James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh/Clement 0:00:33 3 Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji 0:00:46 4 Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins/Specialized 0:00:57 5 Ben Berden (Bel) Wcup 0:01:01 6 Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund/NCC 0:01:39 7 Zach Mcdonald (USA) Streamline Insurance Services Cycling Team 0:02:15 8 Steve Fisher (USA) Raleigh/Clement 0:02:18 9 Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) 0:02:27 10 Craig Richey (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes 0:02:39 11 Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road 0:03:01 12 Toby Swanson (USA) Step Down Racing 0:03:14 13 Joseph Maloney (USA) B & L Bicycle/Trek 0:03:29 14 Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona Bicycles Factory Team 0:03:46 15 Cody Cupp (USA) SET Coaching Arlberg Sports 0:04:15 16 Kacey Campbell (USA) Team Jorts 0:04:24 17 Carson Miller (USA) TRP Factory CX 0:04:30 18 Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road 0:04:51 19 Josh Bauer (USA) Twin Six 0:05:30 20 Nolan Brady (USA) Giant Southwest Racing 0:05:34 21 Nicholas Lemke (USA) KONA/Hifi/Anchor And Frame 0:07:13 22 Rory Jack (USA) Recycled Cycles Racing -2 Laps 23 Dillen Maurer (USA) Kona Bicycle Co. -2 Laps 24 Josh Direen (USA) -3 Laps 25 Molly Cameron (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio -3 Laps 26 Jim Wood (USA) 333Fab CX Factory Team -4 Laps 27 Brendan Lehman (USA) Rock Lobster -5 Laps 28 Nathan Killam (Can) Crossroad Racing -6 Laps DNS Ryan Trebon (USA) Elbowz Racing DNS Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires DNS Eric Thompson (USA) HED Cycling Products DNS Ian Tubbs (USA) Kryki Sports/Audi DNS Christopher Jones (USA) The Athletic DNS Evan Murphy (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing DNS Steven Williams (USA) Recycled Cycles Racing DNS Barry Wicks (USA) Kona Factory Team DNS Kyle Murphy (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing