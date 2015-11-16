Trending

Nash and Owen double up at Subaru Cyclo Cup

Pair dominate two-day competition

Image 1 of 4

Logan Owen celebrates his victory on day 2

Logan Owen celebrates his victory on day 2
(Image credit: Robert Grunau/Subaru Cyclo Cup)
Image 2 of 4

The men's top 3

The men's top 3
(Image credit: Robert Grunau/Subaru Cyclo Cup)
Image 3 of 4

Katerina Nash wins her second race in two days

Katerina Nash wins her second race in two days
(Image credit: Robert Grunau/Subaru Cyclo Cup)
Image 4 of 4

The top three in the women's event

The top three in the women's event
(Image credit: Robert Grunau/Subaru Cyclo Cup)

Early weather reports called for a second day of rain, but it came and went early, allowing for a bit of sun, though not a whole lot of warmth; a different type of cross weather. There was no run up today, but the racers were routed to a long, paved climb that later transitioned to gravel; a longer version of the previous day’s climb. The sun turned sections of the course that were slick on Saturday into tacky mud and grass, which made for higher speeds, to the amazement of spectators.

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) again went bell to bell with what seemed like an effortless ride. And once again, it was Raleigh Clement’s Caroline Mani who took up a solo chase, Elle Anderson (SRAM/Strava) also left to chase the leaders ahead of her with no help, she would eventually finish third. Behind her Washington native Courtenay McFadden (Rock Lobster/American Classics) and Canadian national champ Mical Dyck battled for fourth place, which seemed to be the most contested places for the day. At the front of the race Nash crossed the line 24 seconds ahead of Mani.

In the men’s race Logan Owen (California giant/Specialized) once again set the pace. Saturday’s winner went out hard and soon reduced the men’s field to a group of three, which included Jonathan Page (Page/Fuji Racing) and Zach McDonald (Streamline Insurance). The trio took turns at the front, and seemed to take turns attacking each other, but no one was able to make a true separation. Half way through the hour and six minutes of racing McDonald suffered a mechanical taking him out of the group. A lap latter Owen had dispatched Page, and rode to the line alone. Page ran out of gas on the last lap, which allowed Jamey Driscoll to overtake the former national champ, making day two’s podium a traced image of day before.

Results

Men's Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Logan Owen (USA) California Giant/Specialized USA1:06:06
2James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh/Clement0:00:33
3Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji0:00:46
4Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins/Specialized0:00:57
5Ben Berden (Bel) Wcup0:01:01
6Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund/NCC0:01:39
7Zach Mcdonald (USA) Streamline Insurance Services Cycling Team0:02:15
8Steve Fisher (USA) Raleigh/Clement0:02:18
9Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA)0:02:27
10Craig Richey (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes0:02:39
11Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road0:03:01
12Toby Swanson (USA) Step Down Racing0:03:14
13Joseph Maloney (USA) B & L Bicycle/Trek0:03:29
14Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona Bicycles Factory Team0:03:46
15Cody Cupp (USA) SET Coaching Arlberg Sports0:04:15
16Kacey Campbell (USA) Team Jorts0:04:24
17Carson Miller (USA) TRP Factory CX0:04:30
18Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road0:04:51
19Josh Bauer (USA) Twin Six0:05:30
20Nolan Brady (USA) Giant Southwest Racing0:05:34
21Nicholas Lemke (USA) KONA/Hifi/Anchor And Frame0:07:13
22Rory Jack (USA) Recycled Cycles Racing-2 Laps
23Dillen Maurer (USA) Kona Bicycle Co.-2 Laps
24Josh Direen (USA)-3 Laps
25Molly Cameron (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio-3 Laps
26Jim Wood (USA) 333Fab CX Factory Team-4 Laps
27Brendan Lehman (USA) Rock Lobster-5 Laps
28Nathan Killam (Can) Crossroad Racing-6 Laps
DNSRyan Trebon (USA) Elbowz Racing
DNSJoachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires
DNSEric Thompson (USA) HED Cycling Products
DNSIan Tubbs (USA) Kryki Sports/Audi
DNSChristopher Jones (USA) The Athletic
DNSEvan Murphy (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing
DNSSteven Williams (USA) Recycled Cycles Racing
DNSBarry Wicks (USA) Kona Factory Team
DNSKyle Murphy (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing

Women's Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:41:02
2Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh Clement0:00:24
3Elle Anderson (USA) SRAM / Strava0:00:48
4Courtenay Mcfadden (USA) Spokeswomen Racing0:01:28
5Mical Dyck (Can) Naked Factory Racing0:01:33
6Clara Honsinger (USA) Team S+M0:02:39
7Jessica Cutler (USA) Jamis Pro Cyclocross0:02:59
8Beth Orton (USA) Ann Kona0:03:10
9Megan Chinburg (USA) Team S+M0:03:46
10Laura Winberry (USA) Speedvagen Family Racing0:03:52
11Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:04:37
12Tricia Fleischer (USA) Tenspeed Hero0:04:39
13Alexandra Burton (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio0:04:52
14Emily Kachorek (USA) Squid0:05:09
15Kristen Kelsey (USA) Axiom HVAC/Cycle U North0:05:49
16Morgan Cabot (Can) Glotman Simpsom Cycling0:06:06
17Monica Lloyd (USA) CBC Racing
18Natasha Cowie (Can) Steed Cycles0:06:15
19Shannon Mallory (USA) Jamis Pro Cyclocross0:06:35
20Tiziana Dehorney (USA) Laughing Dog Team0:06:46
21Heidi Wood (USA) 333Fab CX Factory Team0:06:51
22Kenda Super (USA) Hagens Berman Society Consulting0:06:53
23Natalia Mulekova (Rus) Steed Cycles0:07:05
24Andrianna Zolton (USA) Nemesis Racing0:07:45
25Elizabeth White (USA) Withings/House Industries/Radix0:08:14
26Emily Boscacci (USA)0:08:51
27Gina Estep (USA) Team Group Health0:09:11
28Casebolt Andrea (USA) Greggs Cycles0:09:21
29Campbell Steers (USA) Rock Lobster0:09:50
30Hannah Mavis (USA) Bend Endurance Academy-2 Laps
31Ksenia Lepikhina (USA) Cross Propz-2 Laps
DNFStephanie White (USA) Vello Bella-Kona
DNSElizabeth Adams (USA)
DNSAnnalisa Fish (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
DNSHillary King (USA) Nemesis Racing
DNSSolana Kline (USA)

Latest on Cyclingnews