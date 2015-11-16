Nash and Owen double up at Subaru Cyclo Cup
Robert Grunau/Subaru Cyclo Cup
Pair dominate two-day competition
Day 2: Lakewood - Lakewood
Early weather reports called for a second day of rain, but it came and went early, allowing for a bit of sun, though not a whole lot of warmth; a different type of cross weather. There was no run up today, but the racers were routed to a long, paved climb that later transitioned to gravel; a longer version of the previous day’s climb. The sun turned sections of the course that were slick on Saturday into tacky mud and grass, which made for higher speeds, to the amazement of spectators.
Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) again went bell to bell with what seemed like an effortless ride. And once again, it was Raleigh Clement’s Caroline Mani who took up a solo chase, Elle Anderson (SRAM/Strava) also left to chase the leaders ahead of her with no help, she would eventually finish third. Behind her Washington native Courtenay McFadden (Rock Lobster/American Classics) and Canadian national champ Mical Dyck battled for fourth place, which seemed to be the most contested places for the day. At the front of the race Nash crossed the line 24 seconds ahead of Mani.
In the men’s race Logan Owen (California giant/Specialized) once again set the pace. Saturday’s winner went out hard and soon reduced the men’s field to a group of three, which included Jonathan Page (Page/Fuji Racing) and Zach McDonald (Streamline Insurance). The trio took turns at the front, and seemed to take turns attacking each other, but no one was able to make a true separation. Half way through the hour and six minutes of racing McDonald suffered a mechanical taking him out of the group. A lap latter Owen had dispatched Page, and rode to the line alone. Page ran out of gas on the last lap, which allowed Jamey Driscoll to overtake the former national champ, making day two’s podium a traced image of day before.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Logan Owen (USA) California Giant/Specialized USA
|1:06:06
|2
|James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh/Clement
|0:00:33
|3
|Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji
|0:00:46
|4
|Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins/Specialized
|0:00:57
|5
|Ben Berden (Bel) Wcup
|0:01:01
|6
|Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund/NCC
|0:01:39
|7
|Zach Mcdonald (USA) Streamline Insurance Services Cycling Team
|0:02:15
|8
|Steve Fisher (USA) Raleigh/Clement
|0:02:18
|9
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA)
|0:02:27
|10
|Craig Richey (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:02:39
|11
|Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road
|0:03:01
|12
|Toby Swanson (USA) Step Down Racing
|0:03:14
|13
|Joseph Maloney (USA) B & L Bicycle/Trek
|0:03:29
|14
|Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona Bicycles Factory Team
|0:03:46
|15
|Cody Cupp (USA) SET Coaching Arlberg Sports
|0:04:15
|16
|Kacey Campbell (USA) Team Jorts
|0:04:24
|17
|Carson Miller (USA) TRP Factory CX
|0:04:30
|18
|Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road
|0:04:51
|19
|Josh Bauer (USA) Twin Six
|0:05:30
|20
|Nolan Brady (USA) Giant Southwest Racing
|0:05:34
|21
|Nicholas Lemke (USA) KONA/Hifi/Anchor And Frame
|0:07:13
|22
|Rory Jack (USA) Recycled Cycles Racing
|-2 Laps
|23
|Dillen Maurer (USA) Kona Bicycle Co.
|-2 Laps
|24
|Josh Direen (USA)
|-3 Laps
|25
|Molly Cameron (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
|-3 Laps
|26
|Jim Wood (USA) 333Fab CX Factory Team
|-4 Laps
|27
|Brendan Lehman (USA) Rock Lobster
|-5 Laps
|28
|Nathan Killam (Can) Crossroad Racing
|-6 Laps
|DNS
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Elbowz Racing
|DNS
|Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires
|DNS
|Eric Thompson (USA) HED Cycling Products
|DNS
|Ian Tubbs (USA) Kryki Sports/Audi
|DNS
|Christopher Jones (USA) The Athletic
|DNS
|Evan Murphy (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing
|DNS
|Steven Williams (USA) Recycled Cycles Racing
|DNS
|Barry Wicks (USA) Kona Factory Team
|DNS
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|0:41:02
|2
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh Clement
|0:00:24
|3
|Elle Anderson (USA) SRAM / Strava
|0:00:48
|4
|Courtenay Mcfadden (USA) Spokeswomen Racing
|0:01:28
|5
|Mical Dyck (Can) Naked Factory Racing
|0:01:33
|6
|Clara Honsinger (USA) Team S+M
|0:02:39
|7
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Jamis Pro Cyclocross
|0:02:59
|8
|Beth Orton (USA) Ann Kona
|0:03:10
|9
|Megan Chinburg (USA) Team S+M
|0:03:46
|10
|Laura Winberry (USA) Speedvagen Family Racing
|0:03:52
|11
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:04:37
|12
|Tricia Fleischer (USA) Tenspeed Hero
|0:04:39
|13
|Alexandra Burton (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
|0:04:52
|14
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Squid
|0:05:09
|15
|Kristen Kelsey (USA) Axiom HVAC/Cycle U North
|0:05:49
|16
|Morgan Cabot (Can) Glotman Simpsom Cycling
|0:06:06
|17
|Monica Lloyd (USA) CBC Racing
|18
|Natasha Cowie (Can) Steed Cycles
|0:06:15
|19
|Shannon Mallory (USA) Jamis Pro Cyclocross
|0:06:35
|20
|Tiziana Dehorney (USA) Laughing Dog Team
|0:06:46
|21
|Heidi Wood (USA) 333Fab CX Factory Team
|0:06:51
|22
|Kenda Super (USA) Hagens Berman Society Consulting
|0:06:53
|23
|Natalia Mulekova (Rus) Steed Cycles
|0:07:05
|24
|Andrianna Zolton (USA) Nemesis Racing
|0:07:45
|25
|Elizabeth White (USA) Withings/House Industries/Radix
|0:08:14
|26
|Emily Boscacci (USA)
|0:08:51
|27
|Gina Estep (USA) Team Group Health
|0:09:11
|28
|Casebolt Andrea (USA) Greggs Cycles
|0:09:21
|29
|Campbell Steers (USA) Rock Lobster
|0:09:50
|30
|Hannah Mavis (USA) Bend Endurance Academy
|-2 Laps
|31
|Ksenia Lepikhina (USA) Cross Propz
|-2 Laps
|DNF
|Stephanie White (USA) Vello Bella-Kona
|DNS
|Elizabeth Adams (USA)
|DNS
|Annalisa Fish (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
|DNS
|Hillary King (USA) Nemesis Racing
|DNS
|Solana Kline (USA)
