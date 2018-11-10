Image 1 of 7 The men's podium in Northampton (Image credit: Angelica Dixon) Image 2 of 7 Jack Kisseberth leads on the run-up (Image credit: Angelica Dixon) Image 3 of 7 Curtis White chasing Jack Kisseberth (Image credit: Angelica Dixon) Image 4 of 7 Spencer Petrov (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) (Image credit: Angelica Dixon) Image 5 of 7 Spencer Petrov (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) in the lead (Image credit: Angelica Dixon) Image 6 of 7 The sprint for second went to Petrov (Image credit: Angelica Dixon) Image 7 of 7 Spencer Petrov (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) after a tough race (Image credit: Angelica Dixon)

Curtis White (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) claimed the opening day's victory in Northampton, extending his lead in the NECXS series.

White topped teammate Spencer Petrov, who out-sprinted Jack Kisseberth (Garneau Easton p/b Transitions) over a minute behind the race winner.

White credited his win to the work of Petrov and fourth-placed Sam Noel, who helped foil the competition.

"It was a good race to race as a team," White said. "At the beginning, it was kind of pack racing. The three of us and Jack Kisseberth made the selection. I pressed it a couple of times, and got a gap and left the group from that. I got to see that the two behind were racing like teammates so that was great to see. Cannondale, one, two and four, I was happy with that."

While White, who last week won the Pan-American Championship, profited from a small gap, leaving Kisseberth to chase alone with Noel (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld Devo Team) and Petrov.

"It was Curtis [White], Spencer [Petrov] and I. Spencer sort of bobbled, I got stuck behind him for a second and Curtis got maybe five seconds out of that. Then they all sat on my wheel while I tried to bring it back to Curtis on the straightaways which is a difficult game to play.

"And so after about a lap of that, it was pretty clear that we were not going to catch him so from that point towards the end, it was really tactical, no one really wanted to pull in the wind so we were all sort of sitting around, waiting for somebody to go."

