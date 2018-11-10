White wins Northampton CX
Petrov, Kisseberth round out podium on day 1
Elite Men - Day 1: -
Curtis White (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) claimed the opening day's victory in Northampton, extending his lead in the NECXS series.
White topped teammate Spencer Petrov, who out-sprinted Jack Kisseberth (Garneau Easton p/b Transitions) over a minute behind the race winner.
White credited his win to the work of Petrov and fourth-placed Sam Noel, who helped foil the competition.
"It was a good race to race as a team," White said. "At the beginning, it was kind of pack racing. The three of us and Jack Kisseberth made the selection. I pressed it a couple of times, and got a gap and left the group from that. I got to see that the two behind were racing like teammates so that was great to see. Cannondale, one, two and four, I was happy with that."
While White, who last week won the Pan-American Championship, profited from a small gap, leaving Kisseberth to chase alone with Noel (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld Devo Team) and Petrov.
"It was Curtis [White], Spencer [Petrov] and I. Spencer sort of bobbled, I got stuck behind him for a second and Curtis got maybe five seconds out of that. Then they all sat on my wheel while I tried to bring it back to Curtis on the straightaways which is a difficult game to play.
"And so after about a lap of that, it was pretty clear that we were not going to catch him so from that point towards the end, it was really tactical, no one really wanted to pull in the wind so we were all sort of sitting around, waiting for somebody to go."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Curtis White (USA)
|1:03:30
|2
|Spencer Petrov (USA)
|0:01:08
|3
|Jack Kisseberth (USA)
|0:01:09
|4
|Sam Noel (USA)
|0:01:12
|5
|Justin Lindine (USA)
|0:01:42
|6
|Max Judelson (USA)
|0:02:08
|7
|Jeremy Powers (USA)
|0:02:09
|8
|Nicholas Lando (USA)
|0:02:17
|9
|Scott Smith (USA)
|0:02:28
|10
|Merwin Davis (USA)
|0:02:39
|11
|Ben Frederick (USA)
|0:02:40
|12
|Daniel Chabanov (USA)
|0:03:22
|13
|Patrick Collins (USA)
|0:03:26
|14
|Kevin Bouchard-Hall (USA)
|0:04:10
|15
|Alfred Thoft Christiansen (Den)
|0:04:16
|16
|Trent Blackburn (USA)
|0:04:23
|17
|Christian Sundquist (USA)
|0:04:34
|18
|Allan Schroeder (USA)
|0:04:52
|19
|Andrew Nicholas (USA)
|0:05:09
|20
|Zachary Curtis (USA)
|0:05:15
|21
|Adam Myerson (USA)
|22
|Benjamin Ryan (USA)
|0:05:29
|23
|Finnegan O'Connor (USA)
|0:05:32
|24
|Andrew Frank (USA)
|0:05:33
|25
|Addison Minott (USA)
|0:05:45
|26
|Matthew Owens (USA)
|0:05:47
|27
|Mads Weiss Nielsen (Den)
|0:05:49
|28
|Michael Marston (USA)
|0:05:50
|29
|Andrew Borden (USA)
|0:06:23
|30
|Daniel Vaughn (USA)
|0:06:33
|31
|Peter Thidemann (Den)
|0:06:55
|32
|Brendan Lehman (USA)
|0:06:56
|33
|Matthew Curbeau (USA)
|0:07:12
|34
|Travis Wold (USA)
|0:07:33
|35
|Jacob Leblanc (USA)
|0:07:34
|36
|Clyde Logue (USA)
|0:08:32
|37
|Sean Curran (USA)
|38
|Doug Thorp (USA)
|39
|Robert Marion (USA)
|40
|Donald Seib (USA)
|41
|James Norris (USA)
|42
|Geno Villafano (USA)
|43
|Andrew Gardner (USA)
|44
|Christian Norvold (USA)
|45
|Peter Bradshaw (USA)
|46
|Daniel Fitzgibbons (USA)
|47
|Erik Saunders (USA)
|DNS
|Christopher Niesen (USA)
|DNS
|Shawn Mottram (USA)
|DNS
|Dylan Mcnicholas (USA)
|DNS
|Breeze Keller (USA)
|DNS
|Michael Landry (USA)
|DNF
|Michael Owens (USA)
|DNF
|Andy Scott (USA)
|DNF
|Kale Wenczel (USA)
|DNF
|Cesar Gallego (USA)
|DNF
|Robert Nash (USA)
|DNF
|Colin Reuter (USA)
|DNS
|Ian Gielar (USA)
