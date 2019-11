Image 1 of 13 Hundreds of riders lined up on the start line. (Image credit: Dave Bateman Photography) Image 2 of 13 Team Hoax racing Australia made an impressive Australian race debut with a credible third overall. Troy Glennan is shown here racing. (Image credit: Dave Bateman Photography) Image 3 of 13 Scott Campbell pops up over a small rise. (Image credit: Dave Bateman Photography) Image 4 of 13 Riders race off into the distance. (Image credit: Dave Bateman Photography) Image 5 of 13 Joe Lewis (Giant) set the seventh fastest time overall. Not bad for a road rider. (Image credit: Dave Bateman Photography) Image 6 of 13 A bird's eye view of the weekend's action. (Image credit: Dave Bateman Photography) Image 7 of 13 A newie cogheads rider puts down the pace. (Image credit: Dave Bateman Photography) Image 8 of 13 It's all fun and games until someone gets hurt, which this guy found out the hard way. (Image credit: Dave Bateman Photography) Image 9 of 13 Lachy Norris (Giant) didn't mess around, helping his team win the race. (Image credit: Dave Bateman Photography) Image 10 of 13 Sarah Neumann looks committed during a section of the course. (Image credit: Dave Bateman Photography) Image 11 of 13 A GU old & young rider corners on the course. (Image credit: Dave Bateman Photography) Image 12 of 13 Ready, set, go: Riders make a dash for their bikes at the start. (Image credit: Dave Bateman Photography) Image 13 of 13 Benjamin Bruce (Mudskippers) zooms on past. (Image credit: Dave Bateman Photography)

The Giant 4s team, which was essentially made up by Drapac-Porsche riders, dominated the weekend’s Mont 24 Hour endurance mountain bike race, with the team winning the open men’s category by virtue of its overall win. Consisting of Stu Shaw, Joe Lewis, Michael Phelan and Lachy Norris the group completed 27 laps of the Sparrow Hill, Canberra course in 23:20:30 to Ghostrider’s 26 laps, which took the team a further 18 minutes to complete.

The On Ya Mal Adjusted Chicks outfit, which included Claire Aubrey, Karen Foat, Claire Graydon and Kimberlee King won the women’s foursome category, with one more lap than Femme Fatale’s Annette Braagaard, Kaori Ikeda, Anne Napier and Sam Reinhardt, who completed 22 laps.

The 24 hour race was slightly shortened, with the first hour used for a tribute ride to the late James Williamson on a reduced lap of the course. A renowned Australian endurance rider and former solo 24 hour world champion, Williamson passed away in his sleep at last week’s Cape Epic due to an undiagnosed heart condition.

The mixed categories were dominated by Merida-Flight Centre, who won both the mixed fours and sixes categories. The mixed six team of Adrian Jackson, female rider Terri Rhodes, James Peacock, Ryan Standish, David Whitney and James Kennedy finished two laps clear of its nearest rival.

“We’re trying to raise the profile of mixed team racing so to win these two categories is a great result for us,” said Merida Flight Centre team manager Darryl Moliere.

Results

Foursomes - OPEN Male # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giant 4s (27 laps) 23:20:30 Stu Shaw Joe Lewis Michael Phelan Lachy Norris 2 Ghostriders (26 laps) 23:48:22 Jarrod Hughes Shannon Lister Stuart Lowndes Ryan Morgan 3 Trek Bicycles Australia (25 laps) 23:43:41 Matt Fleming Charles Frost Liam O'Dea Ian Stewart

Foursomes - OPEN Female # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 On Ya Mal Adjusted Chicks (22 laps) 23:16:50 Claire Aubrey Karen Foat Claire Graydon Kimberlee King 2 Femme Fatale (22 laps) 24:11:09 Annette Braagaard Kaori Ikeda Anne Napier Sam Reinhardt 3 Good Odds (21 laps) 23:49:33 Erica Collins Nerida Rixon Sarah Truscott Cheryl Woods

Foursomes - OPEN Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Merida Flight Centre / Swell Redshift / Enduro Mag (24 laps) 23:23:17 Kath Bicknell Shane Taylor Nick Both Paul Traynor 2 Team ISIS (24 laps) 24:00:15 Jonathan David Hull Duncan MacAulay Kelly Mapleston Nathan Potter 3 MY FACE (23 laps) 23:22:24 Carmel Ainsworth Michelle Ainsworth Greg Collis Robbie Cooper

Foursomes - Honest 40s - Male # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 3Fidi1 (24 laps) 23:05:51 Robert Bleeker Greg Burghardt Dayn Jackson Craig Maclachlan Chris Millman Tony Rowley David Shearer Bruce Watman 3 Granny Dogs (24 laps) 23:51:02 Rod Hart Jeff Rooney Anton Kruger

Foursomes - Honest 40s - Female # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Inspect Her Gadget (19 laps) 23:16:23 Mareeta Grundy Reid Michelle Inglis Jodie Snelling 2 crackenback ladies (18 laps) 23:44:29 Jane Corben Carol Lee Michelle Macfarlane Cynthia Trevallion

Foursomes - Honest 40s - Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mixed Nuts (23 laps) 23:12:27 Gary Harwood Stephen Knight Martine Robin Steven White 2 CherryPickers (22 laps) 23:53:38 Simon Bolton Malcolm Bradley Roger Cull Wendy Stevenson 3 Bird Lovers (21 laps) 24:03:20 Mark Baker Jules Bros Terry Carr Andy Kelsey

Singles Club - Male Single Speed (Team of 4) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Painters & Chippies (25 laps) 23:07:53 Brendan Den Craig McGee Rod McGee Richard Vollebregt 2 sixcessful (25 laps) 23:50:02 Jeff Dau Steve Fitchett Ian Heddle Brett Musial 3 City Bike Depot (25 laps) 23:54:38 Joshua Beck Gavin Burland Matt De Belin Paul Lidgard

Singles Club - Mixed Single Speed (Team of 4) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 luvnthesinglelife (22 laps) 22:35:10 Trudy Nicholas Bec Parkes Dave Sims Stewart Ward 2 Team HTFU (20 laps) 23:15:11 Christine Carter Lawrence Chiu Sean Couley Paul Smith 3 Virgin Monties (17 laps) 22:06:09 Phill Banks Kris Nicholls Debbie Thomsen Erin Zimmer

Six Packs - OPEN - Male # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Anytime Fitness (27 laps) 23:31:26 Richard Peil Garry James Bradley Morton Nick Menager Ben Henderson Darren Smith 2 Hoax Racing Australia (26 laps) 23:16:15 Dion Blair Brad Glennan Troy Glennan Peter Hamilton Aiden Lyons Mark Thompson 3 4on4off (25 laps) 23:37:22 James Boland Brett Butler Gerrard Collins Jason Kaul David McMurdo Dylan Wolsky

Six Packs - OPEN - Female # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erina Bikeworx (21 laps) 23:47:51 Judith Goldstone Melida Howell Theresa Lancaster Cheryl Nas Aimee Quinlan Kelly Robinson 2 6 kranky chicks (18 laps) 23:05:15 Claire Barbato Kirsten Farrell Alison Inglis Nicci Martin Nicola Plunkett-Cole Lindy Edwards 3 Just call 000 (17 laps) 23:23:23 Jackie Birrell Jodie Landers Kerry Peachy Fiona Stevens Amanda Tough Cindy Williams

Six Packs - OPEN - Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Merida Flight Centre racing (25 laps) 22:52:13 Adrian Jackson James Kennedy James Peacock Terri Rhodes Ryan Standish David Whitney 2 Merida Shack (24 laps) 23:46:03 Karen Showell Matt Smith David Tuckerman Isaac Whitton Jake Whitton Kurt Winfield 3 Midnight Madness (23 laps) 23:34:58 Jake Coles Rodney Farrell Pip Southey Alexandra Stephens Joe Szyptko David Van Schaik

Six Packs - Honest 40s - Male # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 winners Bars (25 laps) 23:20:43 Bruce Dickey Cameron Wells Chris Haydon Brett Kellett Malachi Moxom 2 Tim Mc Grath Meat & 2 Veg (23 laps) 23:51:18 Patrick Dellagiacoma Staffan Flodin Roland Kahsnitz Paul Karis Bill Killick 3 Gu Stacked (22 laps) 23:12:32 Andrew Mercer Jamie Foster John Wurst Tony Murray Wayne Durey Gary Hitches

Six Packs - Honest 40s - Female # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Southern Highlands Chicks (14 laps) 22:17:32 Jen Benson Wendy Denn Caroline Homburg Nicole Lancaster Fiona Martin Megan Patey

Six Packs - Honest 40s - Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Snoring Forties (21 laps) 23:41:56 Jeff Brunette Tracy Fazackerley Harry Goldstein Greg Pike Craig Secombe Morgan Small 2 NoBMob Team Big Test Icicles (20 laps) 23:15:46 Steve Barrett Andy Dier Bernd Emmert Brian Logan Sarina Tomchin Hans Zerr 3 Gu Mixed Brew (20 laps) 23:54:14 Greg Pithers Chris Little Greg Pearsall Christine Pearsall Bryan Larkins Greg Andrews

Young Guns - Male (Team of 6) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 onya boys (23 laps) 23:26:29 Andrew Bain Chris Caddy Ben Comfort Josh Green Tomas Phillips Cameron Rybinski 2 UpStarts (23 laps) 23:38:40 Michael Graham Rohan Peacock Sam Pointon Billy Sewell Liam Warburton Numa Warburton 3 THE HIGHLAND BOYS (22 laps) 23:49:58 Harry Herne Josh Higson Jamie Hill Robert Kell Jamie Sell Joshua Sell

Young Guns - Female (Team of 6) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cyclomegafastatron (18 laps) 23:46:15 Josie Alexandra Lydia Cupit Sian Gwynn-Jones Karuna Henderson Katherine Huckstep 2 Kyna Millan Single Track Discoverers (16 laps) 23:02:37 Alex Heggie Tilly Horman Liz Kemp Rosemary Stewart 3 Flap Jack (16 laps) 23:49:08 Paris Bridge Sigrid Bridge Morgan Davis Tara Glasson Annie Kennedy Madeline Kennedy

Young Guns - Mixed (Team of 6) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 CatchUs010 (23 laps) 23:56:59 Zac Bollinger Peter McKellar Stewart Joshua Millbank Ella Scanlan-Bloor Hayden Streeter Jackson Streeter 2 Stiff Links (21 laps) 23:52:39 Jasmine Blackman Mekayla Burdfield Angus Craig Luke Harden Angus Hayes Jake Marland 3 vinnie pride (18 laps) 23:21:19 Adam Brown Oscar Innis Steven Mackay Jessica O'Keefe Benjamin Pearce Joshua Stannard

Brady Bunch # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 ODD ONE OUT (22 laps) 23:04:03 Kane Barrett Scott Barrett Ben Binder Meaghan Binder Zoe Binder Ian Whitton 2 Canberra VW Centre Tuggeranong (22 laps) 23:46:19 Michael Halling Rod Hot Madeline Molnar Michael Molnar Aaron Thomson Andrew Yates 3 Knobbies (21 laps) 23:21:57 Mal Allen Charlie Brodie Paul Brodie Paul Mason Dave O'Connor Harry Enright

Cruisers - Team of 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bull and Bear (18 laps) 23:13:57 Campbell Harris Phillip McGilvray Matthew McNamara Bonnitta Mitchell Matthew Reid Alex Watson Andrew Wilkie 2 Synergy Group 2 (17 laps) 23:49:28 Nigel Fredericks Paul Gray Sam Price Stephen Holmes Justin Homan Cameron Lynch Mark Pattrick Patrick Quade Sam Volker Anthony Wilson