Marion races to victory on Pott's Mountain

Hamm solos to women's win

Robert Marion and Laura Hamm won "The Escape" on Pott's Mountain in Virginia. The classic east coast race was back after a several-year hiatus.

Racers enjoyed perfect fall conditions - 53 degrees, no precipitation and 70 percent humidity. However, the course was tougher than many expected.

"There were a lot of guys saying, 'That was harder than I ever imagined," said co-promoter Skip Huffman. "We ran a very similar course to this one in 1995, and the funny thing was that everyone pulled up the results from 2003 (the last time the race was run) to figure out the likely length of the race. They were in for quite a surprise."

In the men's race, Marian made a comeback after falling behind Keck Baker and Christopher Michaels due to some mechanicals. After coming off the race's main ridge, Marian regained contact with Michaels, who told Marion that Baker had seemed to be slowing in the tight singletrack.

Coming off recent finishes at the Pisgah Stage Race, Michaels and Mario were no strangers to tight trail conditions. That's where Marion took off and he never looked back. Baker and Michaels were second and third, respectively. Roanoke locals Ron Glowczynki and Robbie Bruce rounded out the top five.

The women's race was a bit more uneventful with Laura Hamm settling into a good tempo early on and never looking back. She won ahead of Sheila Scott.

At the finish, Hamm was all smiles. "I told her she was just about the first one smiling all day at the end," said Huffman,"and she simply replied, 'That was awesome.'"

Full Results

Pro / Expert men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Marion2:53:58
2Keck Baker0:03:51
3Christopher Michaels0:06:08
4Ron Glowczynksi0:15:09
5Robbie Bruce0:19:21
6Chris Powhowsky0:24:38
7Ethan Lindbloom0:33:05
4Kirby Walke0:40:07
5Steve Burtis0:40:41
6John Catlett0:46:11

Pro/Expert Women Cat 1 - 27 miles
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
4 starters
1Laura Hamm3:43:37
2Shelia Scott0:16:22

Master Expert men 35+ & Cat. 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wake Fulp3:16:24
2Justin Riddle0:06:54
3Josh Gilbert0:39:24
4Maritn Piedl0:50:50
5Brian Lang1:13:18

Junior Expert (15-18) Cat 1 - 27 miles
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
2 starters
1Daniel Ortiz4:30:02

Master Sport Men (35-44) Cat 2 - 27 Miles
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
6 Starters
1Bruce Meyer3:28:04
2Jeff Colbert0:37:16
3Tim Miller0:39:23

Master Sport men 45+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Drinkwater3:48:19
2Scott Davis0:17:42

Master expert women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Spike Toler4:54:54

Singlespeed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Tompkins3:57:01

