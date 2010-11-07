Luke Keough sweeps Cycle-Smart weekend
Myerson outsprints Lindine for second
Luke Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross) captured his second consecutive victory at the Cycle-Smart International held at Look Park in Northampton, Massachusetts on Sunday. Event organiser Adam Myerson (Cycle Smart) took second ahead of Justin Lindine (Bikereg.com/Joe's Garage) in third.
The Cycle-Smart International is the oldest UCI-sanctioned cyclo-cross race in the nation and celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2010. Myerson's second place on the day allowed him to stand on the podium for the first time after a two decades of organising the two-day event.
"This is definitely my first podium [in the event] as a UCI race and I can't remember the first five years," said Myerson. "Yesterday I got fourth and I was pissed that I didn't get on the podium. Today, I got second and I should have been psyched but I really wanted to win. It was exciting to be on the podium but you always want to win."
The UCI elite men were offered a challenging circuit that included a steep run up that was partially rideable on Sunday. The upper level of the course is known for its embedded roots that cater to the technically talented 'crossers. The course dropped down to a lower half where racers contested several raised train track crossings, technical and fast twists and a deep sand pit before running back up to the upper half.
"We would have liked to have done something special to celebrate the 20th year but we are not professional organisers and it's so hard to put on the races that we didn't have the energy," Myerson explained. "We just focused on putting on the best race we could and everything came together. It was the biggest turnout we ever had, the best level of organisation, a great course and it was by far the best edition of the race ever. That was our celebration."
Keough had the fastest start and lead some 50 racers around the first lap. Myerson moved into second wheel followed by Luca Damiani (El Gato CX), Nick Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross), Christian Favata (Favatas Tablerock Tours and Bikes), Ryan Knapp (Bikereg.com), Josh Dillon, Dylan McNicholas (Pedros), Weston Schempf (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes), Justin Lindine and Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.com-Joe's Garage).
"The course was very fast with a lot of drafting and places for catastrophic mistakes," Myerson continued. "The group just kept getting smaller from making errors and getting popped out of the group. I stayed at the back of the group and was hanging on for dear life. Every lap another guy would make a mistake and get popped. Before I knew it, I was in a group of three racing for second."
Keough, Damiani and Lindine gained a 10-second margin ahead of the chasers; soon after Lindine bobbled and fell and Damiani, who had placed second the previous day, slid into his bike from behind. He was forced to the sidelines and into the hospital room with a deep gash on his leg that required 15 stitches. "Luca crashed into Justin's bike and it sliced his shin," Myerson said. "He got back up and started riding but then stopped when he realised he had a very, very big gash right down to the bone and he stopped."
Keough continued to gain more time on the next group and finished with a solo victory. Myerson caught Lindine and the pair continued to put the pressure on in pursuit of the remaining podium places, ahead of McNicholas and Townsend. In the end it was Myerson who out-paced Lindine for second place, his first podium appearance at the Cycle-Smart International in its 20-year existence.
|1
|Luke Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|0:58:23
|2
|Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart
|0:00:26
|3
|Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott
|4
|Dylan McNicholas (USA) Pedro's
|0:00:46
|5
|Nicholas Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|0:00:51
|6
|Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:00:53
|7
|Manny Goguen (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott
|0:01:00
|8
|Christian Favata (USA) Favata's Tablerock Tours and Bikes
|0:01:01
|9
|Weston Schempf (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|10
|Ryan Knapp (USA) BikeReg.com
|0:01:02
|11
|Joshua Dillon (USA) Richard Sachs-RGM Watches-Radix
|0:01:37
|12
|Shawn Milne (USA) Antero Resources - Seaside Cycle
|0:01:53
|13
|Peter Bradshaw (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy
|0:01:57
|14
|Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott
|0:02:18
|15
|Jesse Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|16
|Jonathan Sundt (USA) El Gato CX
|0:02:21
|17
|Dan Chabanov (USA) NYCross.com / CBRC
|0:02:39
|18
|Michael Jenks (USA) Highland Park Hermes p/b Kim's Bike Shop
|0:02:47
|19
|Thomas Sampson (USA)
|0:02:50
|20
|David Wilcox (USA) Pedro's Grassroots Cycling Club
|21
|Kevin Sweeney (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
|0:02:52
|22
|Anthony Clark (USA) nebikeconsulting.com
|0:02:58
|23
|Wayne Bray (USA) MVP Health Care
|0:03:09
|24
|Patrick Bradley (USA) Rutgers University-Raleigh-Kim's Bike Shop
|0:03:14
|25
|Cory Burns (USA) Full Moon Vista
|0:03:17
|26
|Cary Fridrich (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy
|0:03:18
|27
|Evan Huff (USA) BikeReg.com
|0:03:43
|28
|James Harmon (USA) 503 Cycleworx/LHCC
|0:03:44
|29
|John Hanson (USA) Silver Bull/Central Wheel
|0:03:52
|30
|Colin Reuter (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
|0:03:53
|31
|Michael Wissell (USA) B2C2
|0:04:05
|32
|John Burns (USA) Bikeman.com
|0:04:08
|33
|Corney Collier (USA) Shaver Sport
|0:04:11
|34
|Peter Rubijono (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|0:04:20
|35
|Seamus Powell (USA) Ollett Coaching
|0:04:30
|36
|Greg Whitney (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco
|0:05:11
|37
|Joshua Lehmann (USA) Pedro's Race Team
|0:05:16
|38
|Adam Sullivan (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|0:05:30
|39
|Ryan Kelly (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
|0:05:34
|40
|Christopher Hamlin (USA) UVM Cycling
|0:05:47
|41
|Jonathan Awerbuch (USA) SweetOpenRoads.com
|0:06:14
|42
|Stephen Pierce (USA) Cambridge Bicycle-Igleheart Frames
|0:06:16
|43
|Collin Huston (USA) Moots
|0:06:43
|44
|Matt Mainer (USA) UVM Cycling
|0:06:47
|45
|Jeff Gelt (USA) Silver Bull/Central Wheel
|46
|Pierre Vanden Borre (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy
|0:07:30
|47
|Michael Bartlett (USA) Competitive Edge/Power Bar
|0:08:03
|48
|Peter Hagerty (USA) Team Plan C
|49
|Joshua Friedman (USA) NYC Velo
|50
|Ryan O'Hara (USA)
|51
|R. Michael McKittrick (USA) Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames
