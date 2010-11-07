Image 1 of 31 The Men’s Podium (L to R) – Myerson, Keough, Lindine. (Image credit: Jeff Bramhall) Image 2 of 31 Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) was at the front on the first lap. (Image credit: Jeff Bramhall) Image 3 of 31 Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) (Image credit: Dave Chiu) Image 4 of 31 Luca Damiani (El Gato) leads Luke Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross) (Image credit: Dave Chiu) Image 5 of 31 Christian Favata (Favata's Tablerock Tours and Bikes) made the selection again today (Image credit: Dave Chiu) Image 6 of 31 Wes Schempf (C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes) in the lead group (Image credit: Dave Chiu) Image 7 of 31 Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal) riding just outside the top 10 (Image credit: Dave Chiu) Image 8 of 31 Dylan McNicholas (Pedro's) recovered from a rough day yesterday the be an active player in the front group all day (Image credit: Dave Chiu) Image 9 of 31 Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott) also had a much better day today than the day before (Image credit: Dave Chiu) Image 10 of 31 Luke Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross) goes it alone (Image credit: Dave Chiu) Image 11 of 31 Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott), Dylan McNicholas (Pedro's), and Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) were the remnants of the front group once Keough stormed away (Image credit: Dave Chiu) Image 12 of 31 The second chase group contained many of the riders in the original front group (Image credit: Dave Chiu) Image 13 of 31 Shawn Milne (Antero Resources - Seaside Cycle) chased the top 10 solo for the entire day (Image credit: Dave Chiu) Image 14 of 31 And then there were 2 - only Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) and Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott) left chasing Keough (Image credit: Dave Chiu) Image 15 of 31 Ryan Knapp (BikeReg.com) rode well into 10th place (Image credit: Dave Chiu) Image 16 of 31 Luca Damiani (El Gato CX) and Luke Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross) got a little gap early on (Image credit: Dave Chiu) Image 17 of 31 Nick Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross) takes the holeshot (Image credit: Dave Chiu) Image 18 of 31 2nd place came down to the wire between Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) and Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott) (Image credit: Dave Chiu) Image 19 of 31 Elite Men's Podium, Left to Right: Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart), Luke Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross), Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott) (Image credit: Dave Chiu) Image 20 of 31 Silver medalist, series president and race promoter Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) takes a well-earned drink. (Image credit: Jeff Bramhall) Image 21 of 31 Justin Lindine (bikereg.com/Joe’s Garage/Scott) couldn’t match Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) in the sprint. (Image credit: Jeff Bramhall) Image 22 of 31 Luke Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross) takes his second win in on the weekend. (Image credit: Jeff Bramhall) Image 23 of 31 The chase is on. (Image credit: Jeff Bramhall) Image 24 of 31 Dylan McNicholas (Pedro’s) leads Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) through the off camber. (Image credit: Jeff Bramhall) Image 25 of 31 The chase group, Myerson and McNicholas. (Image credit: Jeff Bramhall) Image 26 of 31 In a replay of Saturday, Damiani and Keough at the front. (Image credit: Jeff Bramhall) Image 27 of 31 The early leading group, led by Dylan McNicholas (Pedro’s). (Image credit: Jeff Bramhall) Image 28 of 31 Dylan McNicholas (Pedro’s) negotiates the sand. (Image credit: Jeff Bramhall) Image 29 of 31 Luca Damiani (El Gato CX) made the good Luz Show for the fans. (Image credit: Jeff Bramhall) Image 30 of 31 Elite Series leader Justin Lindine (bikereg.com/Joe’s Garage/Scott) leads U-23 Series leader Nick Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross) early on. (Image credit: Jeff Bramhall) Image 31 of 31 Luca Damiani (El Gato CX) and Luke Keough (Champion System p/n Keough Cyclocross) were poised for another battle today. (Image credit: Jeff Bramhall)

Luke Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross) captured his second consecutive victory at the Cycle-Smart International held at Look Park in Northampton, Massachusetts on Sunday. Event organiser Adam Myerson (Cycle Smart) took second ahead of Justin Lindine (Bikereg.com/Joe's Garage) in third.

The Cycle-Smart International is the oldest UCI-sanctioned cyclo-cross race in the nation and celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2010. Myerson's second place on the day allowed him to stand on the podium for the first time after a two decades of organising the two-day event.

"This is definitely my first podium [in the event] as a UCI race and I can't remember the first five years," said Myerson. "Yesterday I got fourth and I was pissed that I didn't get on the podium. Today, I got second and I should have been psyched but I really wanted to win. It was exciting to be on the podium but you always want to win."

The UCI elite men were offered a challenging circuit that included a steep run up that was partially rideable on Sunday. The upper level of the course is known for its embedded roots that cater to the technically talented 'crossers. The course dropped down to a lower half where racers contested several raised train track crossings, technical and fast twists and a deep sand pit before running back up to the upper half.

"We would have liked to have done something special to celebrate the 20th year but we are not professional organisers and it's so hard to put on the races that we didn't have the energy," Myerson explained. "We just focused on putting on the best race we could and everything came together. It was the biggest turnout we ever had, the best level of organisation, a great course and it was by far the best edition of the race ever. That was our celebration."

Keough had the fastest start and lead some 50 racers around the first lap. Myerson moved into second wheel followed by Luca Damiani (El Gato CX), Nick Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross), Christian Favata (Favatas Tablerock Tours and Bikes), Ryan Knapp (Bikereg.com), Josh Dillon, Dylan McNicholas (Pedros), Weston Schempf (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes), Justin Lindine and Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.com-Joe's Garage).

"The course was very fast with a lot of drafting and places for catastrophic mistakes," Myerson continued. "The group just kept getting smaller from making errors and getting popped out of the group. I stayed at the back of the group and was hanging on for dear life. Every lap another guy would make a mistake and get popped. Before I knew it, I was in a group of three racing for second."

Keough, Damiani and Lindine gained a 10-second margin ahead of the chasers; soon after Lindine bobbled and fell and Damiani, who had placed second the previous day, slid into his bike from behind. He was forced to the sidelines and into the hospital room with a deep gash on his leg that required 15 stitches. "Luca crashed into Justin's bike and it sliced his shin," Myerson said. "He got back up and started riding but then stopped when he realised he had a very, very big gash right down to the bone and he stopped."

Keough continued to gain more time on the next group and finished with a solo victory. Myerson caught Lindine and the pair continued to put the pressure on in pursuit of the remaining podium places, ahead of McNicholas and Townsend. In the end it was Myerson who out-paced Lindine for second place, his first podium appearance at the Cycle-Smart International in its 20-year existence.