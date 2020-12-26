Trending

Mathieu Van der Poel wins Telenet Superprestige - Zolder

By

World champion dominant on fast course as Iserbyt injured in crash

Image 1 of 6

ZOLDER BELGIUM DECEMBER 26 Arrival Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix Celebration during the 16th HeusdenZolder World Cup 2020 Men Elite CX SPHeusdenZolder SuperprestigeCX Cyclocross on December 26 2020 in Zolder Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) wins in Zolder (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 6

ZOLDER BELGIUM DECEMBER 26 Arrival Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix Celebration during the 16th HeusdenZolder World Cup 2020 Men Elite CX SPHeusdenZolder SuperprestigeCX Cyclocross on December 26 2020 in Zolder Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 6

ZOLDER BELGIUM DECEMBER 26 Arrival Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma Lars Van Der Haar of The Netherlands and Team Telenet Baloise Lions during the 16th HeusdenZolder World Cup 2020 Men Elite CX SPHeusdenZolder SuperprestigeCX Cyclocross on December 26 2020 in Zolder Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Wout van Aert cruises in for second over Lars van der Haar (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 6

ZOLDER BELGIUM DECEMBER 26 Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix Zolder Circuit during the 16th HeusdenZolder World Cup 2020 Men Elite CX SPHeusdenZolder SuperprestigeCX Cyclocross on December 26 2020 in Zolder Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) en route to victory (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 6

ZOLDER BELGIUM DECEMBER 26 Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma Zolder Circuit Detail view during the 16th HeusdenZolder World Cup 2020 Men Elite CX SPHeusdenZolder SuperprestigeCX Cyclocross on December 26 2020 in Zolder Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Wout van Aert on the chase (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 6

ZOLDER BELGIUM DECEMBER 26 Start Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix Eli Iserbyt of Belgium and Team Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma Peloton Zolder Circuit Public Landscape during the 16th HeusdenZolder World Cup 2020 Men Elite CX SPHeusdenZolder SuperprestigeCX Cyclocross on December 26 2020 in Zolder Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The start in Zolder (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) put on a master class to claim his fourth victory in a row in Heusden-Zolder on a fast, hard-packed course at the Circuit Terlamen.

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) suffered an early puncture but rode himself back into contention then left the rest of the chasers behind to claim second. Lars van der Haar (Telenet-Baloise) sprinted from the chase group for third.

The race was much different than Van der Poel and Van Aert's last meeting at Herentals, fast and dry rather than thick and heavy with mud. Van der Poel got the hole shot while Van Aert rocketed up from a third row start to third wheel in the first few turns.

British champion Tom Pidcock (Trinity Racing) came to grief on a u-turn and had to go to the pit for a new bike, put at an immediate disadvantage at the back of the race.

Van Aert took the lead on the opening lap but then suffered a rear wheel puncture, trading bad luck with Van der Poel who lost the lead due to a flat in Herentals.

With Van Aert gone, and only Van der Haar, Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) and his teammate Laurens Sweeck and Corne van Kessel and Daan Soete left in front, Van der Poel twisted the throttle and forged a gap on the second lap.

By the third lap, the world champion had enough of a gap that no one would come back.

Iserbyt launched a furtive chase but crashed, suffering what appeared to be a broken elbow and was stretchered away.

The crash disrupting the chase, Van der Poel's gap went out over 30 seconds as Van Aert made his way back to the group with Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal).

Van Aert bided his time with the gap hovering just under a minute until the penultimate lap, when he attacked in pursuit of the podium with Vanthourenhout trying but failing to scramble across.

Pidcock, having chased the entire race from the last positions, rode his way into the top 10 in ninth.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 1:02:07
2Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:38
3Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:00:39
4Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 0:00:44
5Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 0:00:48
6Corne van Kessel (Ned) Tormans Cyclo Cross Team 0:00:51
7Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:00:55
8Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Credishop-Fristads 0:00:59
9Tom Pidcock (GBr) Trinity Racing 0:01:01
10Daan Soete (Bel) Group Hens-Maes Containers 0:01:08

Latest on Cyclingnews