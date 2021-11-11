Iserbyt holds off Toon Aerts to win Superprestige Jaarmarktcross

In a see-saw battle of the top men in the Superprestige Series, Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) outsprinted Toon Aerts (Baloise Trek Lions) to the line in Niel to win Jaarmarketcross.

Quinten Hermans (Tormans-Circus Cyclo Cross Team) held on to the final podium spot, after creating separation from Lars van der Haar (Balois Trek Lions) with one lap to go.

It was the second consecutive Superprestige win for Iserbyt, who extended his series lead over Aerts.