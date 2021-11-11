Trending

Iserbyt holds off Toon Aerts to win Superprestige Jaarmarktcross

By

Quinten Hermans holds off Van der Haar for third

Eli Iserbyt of Belgium and Team Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal wins Superprestige Jaarmarktcross 2021
Eli Iserbyt of Belgium and Team Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal wins Superprestige Jaarmarktcross 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

In a see-saw battle of the top men in the Superprestige Series, Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) outsprinted Toon Aerts (Baloise Trek Lions) to the line in Niel to win Jaarmarketcross.  

Quinten Hermans (Tormans-Circus Cyclo Cross Team) held on to the final podium spot, after creating separation from Lars van der Haar (Balois Trek Lions) with one lap to go.

It was the second consecutive Superprestige win for Iserbyt, who extended his series lead over Aerts.

Brief results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 1:01:15
2Toon Aerts (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions
3Quinten Hermans (Bel) Tormans-Circus Cyclo Cross Team 0:00:22
4Lars van der Haar (Ned) Baloise Trek Lions 0:00:24
5Jens Adams (Bel) 0:01:39
6oon Vandebosch (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 0:01:53
7Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 0:02:01
8Daan Soete (Bel) CX Team Deschacht-Group Hens-Maes Containers 0:02:02
9Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Tormans-Circus Cyclo Cross Team
10Niels Vandeputte (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:13
