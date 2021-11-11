Iserbyt holds off Toon Aerts to win Superprestige Jaarmarktcross
By Cyclingnews
Quinten Hermans holds off Van der Haar for third
In a see-saw battle of the top men in the Superprestige Series, Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) outsprinted Toon Aerts (Baloise Trek Lions) to the line in Niel to win Jaarmarketcross.
Quinten Hermans (Tormans-Circus Cyclo Cross Team) held on to the final podium spot, after creating separation from Lars van der Haar (Balois Trek Lions) with one lap to go.
It was the second consecutive Superprestige win for Iserbyt, who extended his series lead over Aerts.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|1:01:15
|2
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions
|3
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Tormans-Circus Cyclo Cross Team
|0:00:22
|4
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Baloise Trek Lions
|0:00:24
|5
|Jens Adams (Bel)
|0:01:39
|6
|oon Vandebosch (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|0:01:53
|7
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|0:02:01
|8
|Daan Soete (Bel) CX Team Deschacht-Group Hens-Maes Containers
|0:02:02
|9
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Tormans-Circus Cyclo Cross Team
|10
|Niels Vandeputte (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:02:13
