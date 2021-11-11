Trending

Brand surges in Superprestige with Jaarmarktcross victory

World and European champion tops Worst, Betsema

Dutch Lucinda Brand celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the womens elite race at the Jaarmarktcross cyclocross cycling event in Niel race 38 of the Superprestige competition Thursday 11 November 2021BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Lucinda Brand celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the women's elite race at the Jaarmarktcross (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
NIEL BELGIUM NOVEMBER 11 Clara Honsinger of The United States and Team CannondaleCyclocrossworld competes in a muddy sector during the 10th Superprestige Niel Jaarmarktcross 2021 Womens Elite SPNiel Superprestige2022 on November 11 2021 in Niel Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Clara Honsinger (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) in the deep mud (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
NIEL BELGIUM NOVEMBER 11 Clara Honsinger of The United States and Team CannondaleCyclocrossworld competes during the 10th Superprestige Niel Jaarmarktcross 2021 Womens Elite SPNiel Superprestige2022 on November 11 2021 in Niel Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Clara Honsinger runs down the steep descent (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
NIEL BELGIUM NOVEMBER 11 Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado of The Netherlands and Team Alpecin Fenix competes during the 10th Superprestige Niel Jaarmarktcross 2021 Womens Elite SPNiel Superprestige2022 on November 11 2021 in Niel Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Ceylin Carmen del Alvarado runs the descent too (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
NIEL BELGIUM NOVEMBER 11 Anna Kay of The United Kingdom and Team Starcasino Cx competes during the 10th Superprestige Niel Jaarmarktcross 2021 Womens Elite SPNiel Superprestige2022 on November 11 2021 in Niel Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Anna Kay (Starcasino) rides the descent (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
NIEL BELGIUM NOVEMBER 11 Denise Betsema of The Netherlands and Team Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal competes during the 10th Superprestige Niel Jaarmarktcross 2021 Womens Elite SPNiel Superprestige2022 on November 11 2021 in Niel Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Denise Betsema (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
NIEL BELGIUM NOVEMBER 11 Annemarie Worst of The Netherlands and Team 777 competes during the 10th Superprestige Niel Jaarmarktcross 2021 Womens Elite SPNiel Superprestige2022 on November 11 2021 in Niel Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Annemarie Worst (777) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
NIEL BELGIUM NOVEMBER 11 Yara Kastelijn of The Netherlands and Team Iko Crelan competes during the 10th Superprestige Niel Jaarmarktcross 2021 Womens Elite SPNiel Superprestige2022 on November 11 2021 in Niel Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Yara Kastelijn (Crelan) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
NIEL BELGIUM NOVEMBER 11 Lucinda Brand of The Netherlands and Team Baloise Trek Lions celebrates at finish line as stage race during the 10th Superprestige Niel Jaarmarktcross 2021 Womens Elite SPNiel Superprestige2022 on November 11 2021 in Niel Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lucinda Brand takes the win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
NIEL BELGIUM NOVEMBER 11 Annemarie Worst of The Netherlands and Team 777 crosses the finishing line on second place during the 10th Superprestige Niel Jaarmarktcross 2021 Womens Elite SPNiel Superprestige2022 on November 11 2021 in Niel Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Annemarie Worst (777) finishes second (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Lucinda Brand (Baloise-Trek) surged to the lead of the Superprestige series after taking the win in the mid-week Jaarmarktcross in Niel.

The reigning World and European Champion caught attacker Annemarie Worst (777) in the closing laps and, after putting in an acceleration to distance her compatriot, capitalized on a last-lap crash to power away to the victory.

Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen) took third.

Riders were critical of changes to the course that included adding a series of offset mounds that were difficult to ride. Former world champion Sanne Cant did not start after crashing multiple times in the recon.

Brand said a bad start and a mechanical hampered her early laps.

"It's a course where you can use your strength once you have the space. But it was a crappy start and so I was in a rush and hassle on the first lap. My saddle also dropped again, but luckily I noticed that near the pits," she told Sporza.

"It was a fierce duel. When I caught Worst, I immediately wanted to attack, only I was a bit too enthusiastic and I flew out in the corner. The lap after that I wanted to be better on the same section.

"Last year it was a nicer round than today, I think. Today it was a bit too much, I don't really like that, but that's part of it sometimes."

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucinda Brand (Ned) Baloise Trek Lions 0:45:36
2Annemarie Worst (Ned) 777 0:00:18
3Denise Betsema (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:00:32
4Yara Kastelijn (Ned) IKO - Crelan 0:01:38
5Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Alpecin - Fenix 0:02:08
6Manon Bakker (Ned) IKO - Crelan 0:02:12
7Marion Norbert Riberolle (Bel) Starcasino CX Team 0:02:26
8Anna Kay (GBr) Starcasino CX Team 0:02:45
9Clara Honsinger (USA) Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld 0:02:47
10Inge van der Heijden (Ned) 777 0:03:09
11Aniek van Alphen (Ned) 777 0:03:34
12Kiona Crabbé (Bel) 0:04:48
13Ellen Van Loy (Bel) 0:04:50
14Fauve Bastiaenssen (Bel) BNS Technics - Groep T.O.M 0:05:40
15Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) IKO - Crelan 0:06:07
16Katie Clouse (USA) Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld 0:06:51
17Josie Nelson (GBr) 0:07:18
18Jana Dobbelaere (Bel) Starcasino CX Team 0:07:40
19Camille Devigne (Fra) 0:08:05
20Xan Crees (GBr) Team Spectra Wiggle p/b Vitus 0:08:18
21Julie De Wilde (Bel) IKO - Crelan 0:08:35
22Meg De Bruyne (Bel) 0:08:42
23Julie Brouwers (Bel) 0:08:56
24Barbara Borowiecka (Pol)
25Lise Van Wunsel (Bel)
26Rebecca Gross (USA)
27Lara Defour (Bel)
28Allison Arensman (USA) VeloRevolution WPcycles
29Christine Verdonck (Bel)
30Xenna De Bruyckere (Bel)
31Rosanne Breugelmans (Bel) BNS Technics - Groep T.O.M
32Laura Greenhalgh (GBr) VeloRevolution WPcycles
33Kiona Dhont (Bel)
34Audrey De Keersmaeker (Bel) Starcasino CX Team
35Esther van der Burg (Ned) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini CT
36Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) VeloRevolution WPcycles
37Caren Commissaris (Bel)
38Famke Van Waterschoot (Ned)
39Tinne Vermeiren (Bel)
40Nele De Vos (Bel)
41Hanne Gevers (Bel)
42Juline Delcommune (Bel)
43Lieke Van Weereld (Ned)
44Jo Blanchaert (Bel)
45Marie Van De Kerkhof (Bel)
DNFMaud Kaptheijns (Ned) CX Team Deschacht-group Hens-containers Maes
DNFMirthe Van Den Brande (Bel)
DNFLore Sas (Bel)
DNSSanne Cant (Bel) IKO - Crelan
