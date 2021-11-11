Brand surges in Superprestige with Jaarmarktcross victory

Image 1 of 10 Lucinda Brand celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the women's elite race at the Jaarmarktcross (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 10 Clara Honsinger (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) in the deep mud (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 10 Clara Honsinger runs down the steep descent (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 10 Ceylin Carmen del Alvarado runs the descent too (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 10 Anna Kay (Starcasino) rides the descent (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 10 Denise Betsema (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 10 Annemarie Worst (777) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 10 Yara Kastelijn (Crelan) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 10 Lucinda Brand takes the win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 10 Annemarie Worst (777) finishes second (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Lucinda Brand (Baloise-Trek) surged to the lead of the Superprestige series after taking the win in the mid-week Jaarmarktcross in Niel.

The reigning World and European Champion caught attacker Annemarie Worst (777) in the closing laps and, after putting in an acceleration to distance her compatriot, capitalized on a last-lap crash to power away to the victory.

Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen) took third.

Riders were critical of changes to the course that included adding a series of offset mounds that were difficult to ride. Former world champion Sanne Cant did not start after crashing multiple times in the recon.

Brand said a bad start and a mechanical hampered her early laps.

"It's a course where you can use your strength once you have the space. But it was a crappy start and so I was in a rush and hassle on the first lap. My saddle also dropped again, but luckily I noticed that near the pits," she told Sporza.

"It was a fierce duel. When I caught Worst, I immediately wanted to attack, only I was a bit too enthusiastic and I flew out in the corner. The lap after that I wanted to be better on the same section.

"Last year it was a nicer round than today, I think. Today it was a bit too much, I don't really like that, but that's part of it sometimes."