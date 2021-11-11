Brand surges in Superprestige with Jaarmarktcross victory
By Cyclingnews
World and European champion tops Worst, Betsema
Lucinda Brand (Baloise-Trek) surged to the lead of the Superprestige series after taking the win in the mid-week Jaarmarktcross in Niel.
The reigning World and European Champion caught attacker Annemarie Worst (777) in the closing laps and, after putting in an acceleration to distance her compatriot, capitalized on a last-lap crash to power away to the victory.
Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen) took third.
Riders were critical of changes to the course that included adding a series of offset mounds that were difficult to ride. Former world champion Sanne Cant did not start after crashing multiple times in the recon.
Brand said a bad start and a mechanical hampered her early laps.
"It's a course where you can use your strength once you have the space. But it was a crappy start and so I was in a rush and hassle on the first lap. My saddle also dropped again, but luckily I noticed that near the pits," she told Sporza.
"It was a fierce duel. When I caught Worst, I immediately wanted to attack, only I was a bit too enthusiastic and I flew out in the corner. The lap after that I wanted to be better on the same section.
"Last year it was a nicer round than today, I think. Today it was a bit too much, I don't really like that, but that's part of it sometimes."
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Baloise Trek Lions
|0:45:36
|2
|Annemarie Worst (Ned) 777
|0:00:18
|3
|Denise Betsema (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
|0:00:32
|4
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) IKO - Crelan
|0:01:38
|5
|Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Alpecin - Fenix
|0:02:08
|6
|Manon Bakker (Ned) IKO - Crelan
|0:02:12
|7
|Marion Norbert Riberolle (Bel) Starcasino CX Team
|0:02:26
|8
|Anna Kay (GBr) Starcasino CX Team
|0:02:45
|9
|Clara Honsinger (USA) Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld
|0:02:47
|10
|Inge van der Heijden (Ned) 777
|0:03:09
|11
|Aniek van Alphen (Ned) 777
|0:03:34
|12
|Kiona Crabbé (Bel)
|0:04:48
|13
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel)
|0:04:50
|14
|Fauve Bastiaenssen (Bel) BNS Technics - Groep T.O.M
|0:05:40
|15
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) IKO - Crelan
|0:06:07
|16
|Katie Clouse (USA) Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld
|0:06:51
|17
|Josie Nelson (GBr)
|0:07:18
|18
|Jana Dobbelaere (Bel) Starcasino CX Team
|0:07:40
|19
|Camille Devigne (Fra)
|0:08:05
|20
|Xan Crees (GBr) Team Spectra Wiggle p/b Vitus
|0:08:18
|21
|Julie De Wilde (Bel) IKO - Crelan
|0:08:35
|22
|Meg De Bruyne (Bel)
|0:08:42
|23
|Julie Brouwers (Bel)
|0:08:56
|24
|Barbara Borowiecka (Pol)
|25
|Lise Van Wunsel (Bel)
|26
|Rebecca Gross (USA)
|27
|Lara Defour (Bel)
|28
|Allison Arensman (USA) VeloRevolution WPcycles
|29
|Christine Verdonck (Bel)
|30
|Xenna De Bruyckere (Bel)
|31
|Rosanne Breugelmans (Bel) BNS Technics - Groep T.O.M
|32
|Laura Greenhalgh (GBr) VeloRevolution WPcycles
|33
|Kiona Dhont (Bel)
|34
|Audrey De Keersmaeker (Bel) Starcasino CX Team
|35
|Esther van der Burg (Ned) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini CT
|36
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) VeloRevolution WPcycles
|37
|Caren Commissaris (Bel)
|38
|Famke Van Waterschoot (Ned)
|39
|Tinne Vermeiren (Bel)
|40
|Nele De Vos (Bel)
|41
|Hanne Gevers (Bel)
|42
|Juline Delcommune (Bel)
|43
|Lieke Van Weereld (Ned)
|44
|Jo Blanchaert (Bel)
|45
|Marie Van De Kerkhof (Bel)
|DNF
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) CX Team Deschacht-group Hens-containers Maes
|DNF
|Mirthe Van Den Brande (Bel)
|DNF
|Lore Sas (Bel)
|DNS
|Sanne Cant (Bel) IKO - Crelan
Brand surges in Superprestige with Jaarmarktcross victoryWorld and European champion tops Worst, Betsema
