Allar repeats as TD Bank Mayor's Cup champion
Van Gilder, Schneider round out podium at final NCC race of season
|1
|Erica Allar (CARE4CYCLING powered by Solomon)
|2
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
|3
|Samantha Schneider (UCI WPT: Team TIBCO/ To the Top)
|4
|Amy Cutler (FCS|Cycling: p/b Zngine Mr. Restore)
|5
|Jennifer Purcell (Colavita/Fine Cooking)
|6
|Joanie Caron (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
|7
|Morgan Patton (Team Novo Nordisk)
|8
|Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|9
|Lenore Pipes (CARE4CYCLING powered by Solomon)
|10
|Kate Veronneau (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie 13)
|11
|Amy Phillips (Hub Endurance Women's Cycling Team)
|12
|Cecilia Davis-Hayes (Stan's NoTubes p/b enduranceWERX)
|13
|Jamie Gilgen
|14
|Kat Carr (SkiNourishment p/b Paceline Projects)
|15
|Kimberly Zubris (Peanut Butter & Co Human Zoom)
|16
|Deborah Leedale-Brown (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebell)
|17
|Kristen Meshberg (Spidermonkey Cycling)
|18
|Amy McGuire (FCS|Cycling: p/b Zngine Mr. Restore)
|19
|Laura Summers (Greater Hartford Cycling Club)
|20
|Ann Koehler (Modry/Evergreen Partners)
|21
|Meredith Uhl (Rockstar Games/Signature Cycles)
|22
|Sara Tussey (Hincapie Cycling)
|23
|Erica Adelberg (Radical Media)
|24
|Emily Underwood (Rockstar Games/Signature Cycles)
|25
|Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|26
|Meredith Ehn (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling Team)
|27
|Lenora Felker (HK2- Healthy Kids Happy Kids)
|28
|Jacqueline Parker (Radical Media)
|29
|Amy Miner (Dealer.com-EverBank)
|30
|Skylar Schneider (Team TIBCO II)
|31
|Suzie Brown
|32
|Nancy Labbe-Giguere (Minuteman Road Club)
|33
|Elizabeth McDonough (Arc En Ciel Racing Team)
|34
|Laura Lee Pedersen Vo (Radical Media)
|35
|Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|36
|Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|37
|Julianne Oberle (Pedal Power Team-MA)
|38
|Carol-Lynn Mills (Houlihan Lokey)
|DNF
|Nicole Freedman
|DNF
|Amanda Braverman (Stan's NoTubes p/b enduranceWERX)
