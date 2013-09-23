Trending

Allar repeats as TD Bank Mayor's Cup champion

Van Gilder, Schneider round out podium at final NCC race of season

Full Results
1Erica Allar (CARE4CYCLING powered by Solomon)
2Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
3Samantha Schneider (UCI WPT: Team TIBCO/ To the Top)
4Amy Cutler (FCS|Cycling: p/b Zngine Mr. Restore)
5Jennifer Purcell (Colavita/Fine Cooking)
6Joanie Caron (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
7Morgan Patton (Team Novo Nordisk)
8Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
9Lenore Pipes (CARE4CYCLING powered by Solomon)
10Kate Veronneau (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie 13)
11Amy Phillips (Hub Endurance Women's Cycling Team)
12Cecilia Davis-Hayes (Stan's NoTubes p/b enduranceWERX)
13Jamie Gilgen
14Kat Carr (SkiNourishment p/b Paceline Projects)
15Kimberly Zubris (Peanut Butter & Co Human Zoom)
16Deborah Leedale-Brown (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebell)
17Kristen Meshberg (Spidermonkey Cycling)
18Amy McGuire (FCS|Cycling: p/b Zngine Mr. Restore)
19Laura Summers (Greater Hartford Cycling Club)
20Ann Koehler (Modry/Evergreen Partners)
21Meredith Uhl (Rockstar Games/Signature Cycles)
22Sara Tussey (Hincapie Cycling)
23Erica Adelberg (Radical Media)
24Emily Underwood (Rockstar Games/Signature Cycles)
25Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
26Meredith Ehn (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling Team)
27Lenora Felker (HK2- Healthy Kids Happy Kids)
28Jacqueline Parker (Radical Media)
29Amy Miner (Dealer.com-EverBank)
30Skylar Schneider (Team TIBCO II)
31Suzie Brown
32Nancy Labbe-Giguere (Minuteman Road Club)
33Elizabeth McDonough (Arc En Ciel Racing Team)
34Laura Lee Pedersen Vo (Radical Media)
35Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
36Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
37Julianne Oberle (Pedal Power Team-MA)
38Carol-Lynn Mills (Houlihan Lokey)
DNFNicole Freedman
DNFAmanda Braverman (Stan's NoTubes p/b enduranceWERX)

