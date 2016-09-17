Trending

Huff closes 2016 USA Cycling Pro Road Tour with Boston Mayor's Cup win

US Criterium champion takes the victory ahead of UnitedHealthcare's Luke Keough and Rally Cycling teammate Shane Kline

Brad Huff (Rally) takes a turn.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Reigning US criterium champion Brad Huff closed out the 2016 USA Pro Road Tour with a win Saturday at the TD Mayor's Cup in Boston, taking the final sprint ahead of UnitedHealthcare's Luke Keough and Rally Cycling teammate Shane Kline. 

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
2Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare
3Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling

