The individual podium.

(Image credit: Ashley Travieso)
The team winner's on the podium.

(Image credit: Ashley Travieso)

After 60 minutes of highly-animated racing, Jelly Belly presented by Kenda's Ken Hanson took the final bunch sprint to win the USA CRITS Finals at the TD Bank Mayor's Cup in Boston, MA.

Luke Keough (Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) finished an impressive third in the finals to secure his USA CRITS overall lead. Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing) maintained his lead in the Sportsbase Online Lap Leader competition, while Keough wrapped up an impressive year by pulling on the Maxxis Best Young Rider jersey one last time.

How it unfolded

From the very start of the race, it was USA CRITS Championship Series contenders that would take responsibilty early and animate the racing, with Helmig, Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable/Stan's NoTubes), and Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) each taking pulls at the front of the field.

An early and dangerous attack by Cuban strong-man Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home) had siren bells going off in the peloton as BikeReg.com's Robin Carpenter was able to bridge the gap up to Amaran. The duo was chased down by Bobby Sweeting (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) and Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies/OptumHealth), and the four-man breakaway was able to get some daylight between themselves and the field, with the largest gap reaching 10 seconds. The break stayed away for seven more laps until they were brought back by the chasing peloton, just a few laps before the mid-race sprint.

The mid-race prime was not just for points this time, but for money as well, which had more riders sprinting for the line. Hanson picked up maximum points (and dollars), followed by Bissell's Daniel Holloway, Helmig, Barrows, and Bissell's Eric Young. The sprint brought Helmig within 10 points of overtaking Barrows in the USA CRITS overall.

With eight laps to go, Elbowz Racing's Heath Blackgrove launched a solo attack, and Anthony was able to bridge across two laps later. The two were reeled back in with one lap to go as Team Type 1's Dan Holt and Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop put on the hard chase.

Coming around the final turn, it would be Hanson beating out the rest of the field to take the win. Holt sprinted for second, while Keough finished third. USA CRITS contender Barrows was edged out by Keough for 4th place, while Helmig finished 18th. For his continuous attacks and strong riding, Jesse Anthony was awarded the Most Aggressive Rider presented by Cyclingnews.com.

After nine races starting in Athens, Georgia and ending in Boston, Massachusetts, Keough finally was able to call himself USA CRITS Champion.

Elite men
1Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
2Daniel Holt (Team Type 1)
3Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
4Clayton Barrows (Stan's Notubes / Axa Equitable)
5Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
6Mark McCormack (Clif Bar/Pactimo)
7Issac Howe (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling)
8William Dugan (Team Type 1)
9Daniel Holloway (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
10Christian Bertilsson (Team Cykelcity.se)
11Simon Lambert-Lemay (Team Spidertech P/b C10)
12Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
13Bobby Sweeting (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling)
14Robbie King (Boston Bicycle School)
15Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team)
16Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
17Robin Carpenter (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
18Brendan Cornett (Locos Grill And Pub)
19Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)
20Shawn Milne (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling)
21Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)
22Thomas Soladay (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
23Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
24Cory Scott (Happytooth/bandwidth.com)
25Adam Farabaugh (Kallisto/Wheels of Bloor)
26Booey Hottenstein (FCS Cycling Team)
27Jermaine Burrowes (WS United/ Mango Seed Restaurant)
28Michael Chauner (Team Cykelcity.se)
29Peter Hurst (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
30Greg Whitney (Ride Studio Cafe)
31Tim Mitchell (CCB Racing)
32Sam Rosenholtz (Green Line Velo driven by Zipcar)
33Jurgen Nebelung (Embrocation Cycling Journal)
34Kurt Schmid (CCB Racing Team)
35Tony Hall (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing)
36David Hoyle (Hurleymetalfab.com P/b CCNS)
37Aaron Hubbell (Nuvo Cultural Trail)
38Micah Engle (Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
39Evan Burkhart (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
40Brett Kielick (Breakawaybikes.com-ifractal)
41Clay Murfet (Rideclean P/b Patentit.com)
42Michael Margarite (Stan's Notubes / Axa Equitable)
43Philip Wong (Essex County Velo)
44Tristan Baldwin (Team CF)
45Ryan O'Hara (Noreast Cycling)
46John Loehner (Stan's Notubes / Axa Equitable)
47Horace Burrowes (WS United/ Mango Seed Restaurant)
48Jean Francois Racine (Garneau-Club Chaussures)
49J Gabriel Lloyd (Metlife Cycling Team)
50Eddie Grystar (Freddie Fu Cycling Team)
51Ron Larose Iii (Hurleymetalfab.com P/b CCNS)
52Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
53Dan Barney (Mt. Borah Custom Apparel / Mine)
54Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home)
55Skip Foley (ATA Cycle)
56Matthew Buckley (Boston Bicycle School)
57Kevin Wolfson (Boston Bicycle School)
58Ryan Kelly (Noreast Cycling)
59Gregg Izzo (Green Line Velo driven by Zipcar)
60Mark Warno (AVC/Team Hagerstown)
61Joshua Friedman (Ride Studio Cafe)
62Joseph Reis (Portland Velo Club)
63Nick Rogers (Breakawaybikes.com-ifractal)
64Kyle Bruley (Breakawaybikes.com-ifractal)
65Colin H. Murphy (Embrocation Cycling Journal)
66Steve Weller (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
67Fleming Ryan (Metlife Cycling Team)
68Joe Whitman (Stan's Notubes / Axa Equitable)
69Michael Olsson (Team Cykelcity)
70Tobi Schultze (Clif Bar/pactimo)
71Trenton Ashburn (Metlife Cycling Team)
72Ryan Roth (Team Spidertech P/b C10)
73Johan Landström (Team Cykelcity)
74Robert Pölder (Team Cyklecity)
75Ben Wolfe (Bayhillcapital/clnoonan P/b Cor)
76Aidan Charles (Hurleymetalfab.com P/b CCNS)
77Aaron Ross (Landry's Bicycles)
78Sebastian Balck (Team Cykelcity)
79Guido Palma (Jamis-Sutter Home)
80Gary Aspnes (CCB Racing Team)
81Josh Dillon (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
82Daniel Barry (Geekhouse Racing)
83Jake Hollenbach (Boston Bicycle School - Firefly)
84Jackie Simes (Jamis-Sutter Home)
85Austin Roach (Metlife Cycling Team)
86Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)
87Gavin Mannion (Trek-livestrong U23)
88Giancarlo Bianchi (W.S. United)
89Landen Wark-Acebo (Metlife Cycling Team)
90Kyle Gates (Weebike-hasyun Racing)
91Marc Bertucco (Kissena Cycling Club)
92Teddy Kozlowski (Liberty Cycle)
93Todd Lippin (Breakawaybikes.com/ifractal)
94
95Karl Rahn (Stan's Notubes / Axa / CRCA)
96John Rhoden (MIT Cycling/FXDD)
97Nathan Davis (Colavita Racing Inc)
98Timothy Manzella (Wbi Funds Cycling Team)
DNFIan Sinclair (Horst Engineering Cycling Team)
DNFChris Coutu (Metlife Cycling Team)
DNFAllan Rego (Farm Team Elite)
DNFNicholas Mashburn (Embrocation Cycling)
DNFMichael Garrett (Herbalife-lagrange)
DNFArthur Moran (Green Line Velo driven by Zipcar)
DNFChristopher Raymond (Colavita Racing Inc.)
DNFWeston Luzadder (Jamis - Sutter Home)
DNFDavid Chiu (Ride Studio Cafe)
DNFAnthony Lowe (CRCA/Die Hard - Think Racing)
DNFSpencer Schaber (MIT Cycling/FXDD)
DNFAdam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
DNFJerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)

Elite women
1Jen McRae (787 Racing)
2Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
3Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
4Kat Carr (Bell Lap Coaching)
5Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
6Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal/mapmyride)
7Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
8Liza Rachetto (Primal/ Map My Ride)
9Susan Palmer-Komar (P-k Express/HNZStrategic.com)
10Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
11Melissa Ross (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
12Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing)
13Jane Weakley (Secret Cycling)
14Lenore Pipes
15Mary Zider (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
16Danielle Ruane (Sunapee/Continental Paving/Revolution Cyclery)
17Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
18Veronique Labonte (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
19Silke Wunderwald (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
20Brooke O'Connor (NEBC p/b Cycle Loft)
21Carrie Cash (Pedal The Cause)
22Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi)
23Cody Harris (Base36/Gorham Bike/SMCC)
24Crystal Anthony (Ladiesfirst Racing)
25Rebecca Wellons (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tours)
26Nicole Freedman (City Of Boston)
27Sally Annis (Crossresults.com P/b JRA Cycles)
28Martha Buckley (Wheelworks Racing)
29Kristin Sanders (Colavita/forno D'asolo)
30Frances Morrison (J.A.M. Fund/NCC)
31Anne Guzman (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
32Yuri Matsumoto (Wheelworks Racing)
33Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (Pedalpowercoaching.com)
34Nichole Wangsgard (Primal Racing/map My Ride)
35Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling-proairhfa PA)
36Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom)
37Joanie Caron (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
38Lindsay Myers (Team Danbury Audi)
39Skylar Schneider (Team TIBCO)
40Thea Parent (Human Zoom)
41Debony Diehl (Sunapee/Continental Paving/Revolution Cyclery)
42Veronique Drapeau-Zgoralski (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
43Katherine Snell (NEBC P/b Cycle Loft)
DNFSuzie Brown (P-k Express/HNZStrategic.com)
DNFRachel Heal (Colavita/forno D'asolo)
DNFMoriah MacGregor (Team Juvederm-Specialized)

Elite men - USA CRITS final overall standings
1Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)1530pts
2Clayton Barrows (Stan's No Tubes / AXA Equitable / CRCA)1407
3Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ RACING)1335
4Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)1073
5Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)1059
6Euris Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA)981
7Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)848
8Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING)822
9J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife p/b groSolar)723
10Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)701
11Isaac Howe (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by GEARGRINDER)697
12Eric Young (BISSELL Pro Cycling)652
13Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)613
14Emile Abraham (Aerocat Cycing Team)603
15Serghei Tvetcov (Aerocat Cycing Team)529
16Juan Pablo Dotti (Aerocat Cycing Team)525
17Rafael Meran (Foundation/CRCA)520
18luca Damiani (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by GEARGRINDER)519
19Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)494
20Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)473
21Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy)463
22Daniel Holt (Team Type 1-Development)456
23Joseph Whitman (Stan's No Tubes / AXA Equitable / CRCA)454
24Colin Jaskiewicz (MetLife p/b groSolar)446
25Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling)445
26Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)436
27Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Development)434
28Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)425
29Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)423
30Gavriel Epstein (Chipotle Development Team)418
31Christopher Monteleone (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by GEARGRINDER)417
32Ben Kersten (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)415
33John Loehner (Stan's No Tubes / AXA Equitable / CRCA)408
34Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)405
35Andy Crater (Serenity Bikes p/b Yoga One)388
36Yosvany Falcon (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)369
37Guido Palma (Jamis-Sutter Homes)367
38Chad Hartley (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by GEARGRINDER)366
39Lisban Quintero (Foundation/CRCA)351
40Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar)351
41Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)347
42Jeremy Grimm (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health Cycling)345
43Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)343
44Alexander Bremer (Foundation/CRCA)338
45Demis Aleman (Jamis-Sutter Homes)336
46Marco Aledia (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health Cycling)334
47Alex Bowden (Team Type 1-Sanofi)325
48Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)323
49Rob White (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by GEARGRINDER)321
50Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)320
51Andy Munas (MetLife p/b groSolar)317
52David Guttenplan (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare Elite Cycling Team)315
53Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING)308
54Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)307
55Jame Carney (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)306
56Boy Vanpoppel (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)306
57David Forkner (Foundation/CRCA)304
58Nicholas Bennette (MetLife p/b groSolar)303
59Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)296
60Joshua Carter (Aerocat Cycing Team)294
61Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling/ProAirHFA)288
62Ryan Mele (Trek of Pittsburgh)287
63Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ RACING)286
64Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)282
65Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Homes)280
66Ty Magner (Team Type 1-Development)280
67Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)280
68Alejandro Guzman (Foundation/CRCA)270
69Tyler Jewell (ELBOWZ RACING)264
70Aaron Marcus Kemps (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)260
71Eric Schildge (Jamis-Sutter Homes)260
72James Driscoll (Jamis-Sutter Homes)257
73Eric Barlevav (Full Circle Cycling)256
74Mike Northey (Pure Black Racing)256
75Andrew Gonzales (ELBOWZ RACING)255
76Eric Marcotte (SKLZ-Pista Palace)250
77Ryan Dewald (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)249
78Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.com)248
79Michael Chauner (Team Cykelcity)245
80Ryan Fleming (MetLife p/b groSolar)243
81Paul Martin243
82Robert Sweeting (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by GEARGRINDER)240
83Tom Scully (Chipotle Development Team)236
84Jamie Clinton (Team Alliance Environmental)232
85Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing)232
86Timothy Brown (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)228
87Nicklaus Kiernan (ELBOWZ RACING)228
88Andrew Seitz (GPOA)228
89Brendan Cornett (Locos Grill & Pub)227
90Michael Smith Larsen (Socalcycling.com)226
91Kyle Wamsley (BISSELL Pro Cycling)221
92Charles Eldridge (Team Type 1-Sanofi)220
93nick Housley (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare Elite Cycling Team)220
94Jackie Simes (Jamis-Sutter Homes)219
95Ryan Shebelsky (Team Alliance Environmental)213
96Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)212
97Jared Nieters (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)211
98Diego Garavito (Aerocat Cycing Team)210
99Jesse Goodrich (juwi Solar/ First Solar)210
100Louis Crosby (Pure Black Racing)208

Elite women - USA CRITS final overall standings
1Erica Allar (RideClean presented by Patentit.com)1352pts
2Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling Team ProAirHFA)1262
3Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)1178
4Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)756
5Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top)727
6Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)718
7Lenore Pipes (Guam National Team)695
8Colleen Hayduk (Pure Energy Cycling Team ProAirHFA)664
9Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing)631
10Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)592
11Carrie Cash-Wootten (Mellow Mushroom/Pedal the Cause)540
12Sarah Fader (Team Sticky Fingers/Specialized)525
13Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO/To The Top)515
14Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)496
15Laura Parsons (Primal Rose Bandits)493
16Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To The Top)473
17Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To The Top)465
18Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom)453
19Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)449
20Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To The Top)442
21Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)435
22Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)428
23Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)416
24Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)368
25Kate Chilcott (FCS Cycling Team)352
26Robin Farina (Rouse Bicycles)351
27Kristin Lotito (CRCA Houlihan Lokey/ Sanchez)350
28Courteney Lowe (FCS Cycling Team)342
29Shailie Sanbrooks (Russ Hays)339
30Laura McCaughey (RideClean presented by Patentit.com)337
31Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)333
32Kat Carr (Vanderkitten Racing)332
33Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top)332
34Melissa Ross (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)313
35Elizabeth Morse Hill (The Super Cool Bike Shop)302
36Edita Janeliunaite (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)301
37Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To The Top)299
38Cheryl Fuller Muller (LG Factory Team)298
39Jennifer Purcell (Rooster p/b Edge Composite Wheels)269
40Stacey Jensen (Kissena)261
41Ali Ingram (Vanderkitten Racing)260
42Marianne Holt (Pain Pathways Women's Cycling)258
43Anne Samplonius (Rouse Bicycles)257
44Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)248
45Kelley Hess244
46Christina Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles)241
47Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)235
48Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty 12)230
49Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)225
50Jennifer Mcrae (Team Type 1)225
51Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)222
52Mary Costelloe (Alliance Environmental)220
53Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty 12)220
54Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)215
55Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)213
56Sara Tussey (Hincapie / Green Creation)213
57Mandy Marquardt (Team Type 1)211
58Erin Silliman (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artemis/Trek)206
59Mary-Ellen Ash (Metromint Cycling)205
60Arley Kemmerer (CAWES p/b Specialized)205
61Gray Patton205
62Kirsten Fee199
63Susan Palmer-Komar (PK Express/HNZ Strateg)198
64Kristen Meshberg (ABD Cycling Team)197
65Mary Pat Rodriguez (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)192
66Emily Joyner (VA Asset Group p/b Artemis/Trek)191
67Melina Bernecker (Helens / Cannopndale)188
68Cinthia Lehner (Team headstrong)188
69Elizabeth Bonilla (Pro Pedals)187
70Sarah Huang (Nova IS Corp)187
71Kathleen Billington (Audi)186
72Emma Grant (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)183
73Lindsay Honaker (XO COMMUNICATIONS/BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON)183
74Andrea Luebbe (Human Zoom / Pabst Blue Ribbon)183
75Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling Team)181
76Michelle Gauthier (Reform/Cycle Power)180
77Kate Evans (Team Type 1)179
78Nikki Raspa179
79Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)176
80Becca Schepps (Team Type 1)176
81Lindsay Bayer175
82Tricia Carnila (Verducci Breakaway Racing)175
83Silke Wunderwald (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)174
84Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To The Top)173
85Jessica Chong (Morgan Stanley Cycling)171
86Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)171
87Addy Albershardt (NOW and Novartis for MS)168
88Rebecca Larson (Athens Velo Club)168
89Raquel Miller (CRCA/Houlihan Lokey-Sanchez)168
90Jennifer Triplett (Hagens Berman)167
91Anne Grabowski (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)167
92Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)167
93Aimee Allen (Maple Leaf)165
94Sara Clafferty (ABRT)163
95BrittLee Bowman (CRCA/ NYVelocity Women's Racing Team)163
96Whitney Schultz (CheckMark p/b Veloforma)163
97Lindsay Myers161
98Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten Racing)159
99Leslie Winters (VA AssetGroup p/b Artemis/Trek)159
100Erika Graves (NOW and Novartis for MS)156
101Christine Fennessy (South Mountain Cycles)156
102Stacy Appelwick (ABD Cycling Team)155
103Shannon Koch (GG Events Management)155
104Kate Ligler (RED Racing)155
105Alison Powers (Team TIBCO/To The Top)153
106Emma Bast (Mount Holyoke College)151
107Christine Roettger (Team Rev)151
108Lauren Shirock (WBI Funds Cycling Team)151
109Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)147
110Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society)147
111Michelle Melka (RED Racing)145
112Jessica Kutz (WBI Funds Cycling Team)144
113Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing Team)144
114Jacqueline Paull (watchung wheelmen/high gear cyclery)141
115Frances Schofield (Z Motion)141
116Jane Weakley (Secret Cycling)141
117Cindy Reese (Bicycles of Tulsa)140
118Emilie Flanigan (Dogfish Racing Team)138
119Carly Rivezzo138
120Tracy Wargo138
121Sarah Demerly (ABD Cycling Team)137
122Rachel Warner (MissingLinkCoachingSys)133
123Heather Hill (Revolution)133
124Danielle Ruane (Sunapee Racing Team)132
125Megan Baab (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)132
126Leah Oppenheimer (CAWES p/b Specialized)132
127Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)131
128Julie Jerue (Nova IS Corp)129
129Natalie Klemko (Rouse Bicycles)129
130Vanessa McKenzie129
131Suzie Brown (PK Express/HNZ Strateg)126
132Peggy Legrand (US Military)126
133Casey Kelly (Pearl Street Cycling)123
134Anna Drakulich (Herbalife LaGrange)120
135Juliette Olson (RED Racing)117
136Jennifer Perricone (Nova IS Corp)115
137Colleen Paine (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)114
138Jacqueline Blair (Hincapie / Green Creation)111
139Valeria Galeano (Primal Rose Bandits)111
140Katie Spittlehouse (Nova IS Corp)108
141Janelle Kellman (RED Racing)105
142Jennifer Greenberg (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)103
143Melissa Garcia (Team Alliance Environmental)100
144Hannah Coughlin (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)100
145Jill Kislia (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)100
146Erica Chard (ABRC)99
147Evelyn Korbich (Nova IS Corp)99
148Klara Rossouw (ABRC)99
149Emily Shields (Pain Pathways Women's Cycling)99
150Katherine Shields (Pain Pathways Women's Cycling)99
151Jamie Valencheck (Momentum Cycles)96
152Tracy Christenson (ThinkFinance)93
153Rebecca Blatt (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)87
154Nicole Brandt (Velo Club La Grange)85
155Aubree Dock (Tulsa Tough Racing)84
156Brittany MacDonald (Vanderkitten Racing)81
157Morgan Kapp (Herbalife LaGrange)79
158Melinda Weiner (Kahala LaGrange)72
159Anne Meyer69
160Lindsey Durst (Nova IS Corp)66
161Elizabeth Engwis (Project 5 Racing)60
162Sophia Williamson53
163Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top)52
164Patricia Black (Red Racing)51
165Eun Young Choi (Stage5/Cycling Fushion)50
166Kaitlyn Lawrence (MVP Health Care Cycling)50
167Jennifer Martin (Team Kenda pb Geargri)50
168Rachel Heal (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)50
169Courtney Darville (Reform/Cycle Power)50
170Kayleigh Brogan50
171Maria Luisa Calle Williams (Colombian National Team)50
172Jennifer Collins (Z-Motion)50
173Jamie Dinkins (Scenic City Velo/Motor Mile Rac)50
174Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)50
175Alaina Gurski (CAWES p/b Specialized)50
176Betty Hodges (Team Wooly Mammoth)50
177Lisa Jellett (Verducci Breakaway Racing)50
178Nicole Johnson (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)50
179Christy Keely (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)50
180THea Kent (Pain Pathways Women's Cycling)50
181Lindsey Kriete50
182Julie Kuliecza (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artemis/Trek)50
183Elizabeth Lee (Icebox)50
184Julia Lonchar (Human Zoom / Pabst Blue Ribbon)50
185Julia Manley (Rocky Mounts / Izze Racing)50
186Adormarie Martinez-Adorno50
187Jennie May (Pedal Right)50
188Mary Mayhew (Krystal / Warp9bikes.com)50
189Shannon Parrish (Sorella Cycling)50
190Morgan Patton (Team Type 1)50
191Catherine Peacock (USSC-Trek p/b Vantaggio)50
192Katie Reynolds (LG Factory Team)50
193Kate Ross (Pain Pathways Women's Cycling)50
194Monika Sattler (XO COMMUNICATIONS/BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON)50
195Christine Sodaro (Red Peloton)50
196Gina Voci (LG Factory Team)50
197Catherine Walberg (Team Kenda)50
198Kimberly White (Velo Bella)50
199Robyn Wilham (Mystique/SCV)50
200Laura Cook (Vanderkitten Racing)
201Sheila Orem (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
202Jennifer Pope (Vanderkitten Racing)

