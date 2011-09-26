Image 1 of 2 The individual podium. (Image credit: Ashley Travieso) Image 2 of 2 The team winner's on the podium. (Image credit: Ashley Travieso)

After 60 minutes of highly-animated racing, Jelly Belly presented by Kenda's Ken Hanson took the final bunch sprint to win the USA CRITS Finals at the TD Bank Mayor's Cup in Boston, MA.

Luke Keough (Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) finished an impressive third in the finals to secure his USA CRITS overall lead. Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing) maintained his lead in the Sportsbase Online Lap Leader competition, while Keough wrapped up an impressive year by pulling on the Maxxis Best Young Rider jersey one last time.

How it unfolded

From the very start of the race, it was USA CRITS Championship Series contenders that would take responsibilty early and animate the racing, with Helmig, Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable/Stan's NoTubes), and Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) each taking pulls at the front of the field.

An early and dangerous attack by Cuban strong-man Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home) had siren bells going off in the peloton as BikeReg.com's Robin Carpenter was able to bridge the gap up to Amaran. The duo was chased down by Bobby Sweeting (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) and Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies/OptumHealth), and the four-man breakaway was able to get some daylight between themselves and the field, with the largest gap reaching 10 seconds. The break stayed away for seven more laps until they were brought back by the chasing peloton, just a few laps before the mid-race sprint.

The mid-race prime was not just for points this time, but for money as well, which had more riders sprinting for the line. Hanson picked up maximum points (and dollars), followed by Bissell's Daniel Holloway, Helmig, Barrows, and Bissell's Eric Young. The sprint brought Helmig within 10 points of overtaking Barrows in the USA CRITS overall.

With eight laps to go, Elbowz Racing's Heath Blackgrove launched a solo attack, and Anthony was able to bridge across two laps later. The two were reeled back in with one lap to go as Team Type 1's Dan Holt and Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop put on the hard chase.

Coming around the final turn, it would be Hanson beating out the rest of the field to take the win. Holt sprinted for second, while Keough finished third. USA CRITS contender Barrows was edged out by Keough for 4th place, while Helmig finished 18th. For his continuous attacks and strong riding, Jesse Anthony was awarded the Most Aggressive Rider presented by Cyclingnews.com.

After nine races starting in Athens, Georgia and ending in Boston, Massachusetts, Keough finally was able to call himself USA CRITS Champion.

Elite men 1 Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 2 Daniel Holt (Team Type 1) 3 Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 4 Clayton Barrows (Stan's Notubes / Axa Equitable) 5 Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling Team) 6 Mark McCormack (Clif Bar/Pactimo) 7 Issac Howe (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling) 8 William Dugan (Team Type 1) 9 Daniel Holloway (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 10 Christian Bertilsson (Team Cykelcity.se) 11 Simon Lambert-Lemay (Team Spidertech P/b C10) 12 Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 13 Bobby Sweeting (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling) 14 Robbie King (Boston Bicycle School) 15 Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team) 16 Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 17 Robin Carpenter (Bikereg.com / Cannondale) 18 Brendan Cornett (Locos Grill And Pub) 19 Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing) 20 Shawn Milne (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling) 21 Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling) 22 Thomas Soladay (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 23 Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 24 Cory Scott (Happytooth/bandwidth.com) 25 Adam Farabaugh (Kallisto/Wheels of Bloor) 26 Booey Hottenstein (FCS Cycling Team) 27 Jermaine Burrowes (WS United/ Mango Seed Restaurant) 28 Michael Chauner (Team Cykelcity.se) 29 Peter Hurst (Bikereg.com / Cannondale) 30 Greg Whitney (Ride Studio Cafe) 31 Tim Mitchell (CCB Racing) 32 Sam Rosenholtz (Green Line Velo driven by Zipcar) 33 Jurgen Nebelung (Embrocation Cycling Journal) 34 Kurt Schmid (CCB Racing Team) 35 Tony Hall (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing) 36 David Hoyle (Hurleymetalfab.com P/b CCNS) 37 Aaron Hubbell (Nuvo Cultural Trail) 38 Micah Engle (Young Medalists / Team Rothrock) 39 Evan Burkhart (Bikereg.com / Cannondale) 40 Brett Kielick (Breakawaybikes.com-ifractal) 41 Clay Murfet (Rideclean P/b Patentit.com) 42 Michael Margarite (Stan's Notubes / Axa Equitable) 43 Philip Wong (Essex County Velo) 44 Tristan Baldwin (Team CF) 45 Ryan O'Hara (Noreast Cycling) 46 John Loehner (Stan's Notubes / Axa Equitable) 47 Horace Burrowes (WS United/ Mango Seed Restaurant) 48 Jean Francois Racine (Garneau-Club Chaussures) 49 J Gabriel Lloyd (Metlife Cycling Team) 50 Eddie Grystar (Freddie Fu Cycling Team) 51 Ron Larose Iii (Hurleymetalfab.com P/b CCNS) 52 Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 53 Dan Barney (Mt. Borah Custom Apparel / Mine) 54 Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) 55 Skip Foley (ATA Cycle) 56 Matthew Buckley (Boston Bicycle School) 57 Kevin Wolfson (Boston Bicycle School) 58 Ryan Kelly (Noreast Cycling) 59 Gregg Izzo (Green Line Velo driven by Zipcar) 60 Mark Warno (AVC/Team Hagerstown) 61 Joshua Friedman (Ride Studio Cafe) 62 Joseph Reis (Portland Velo Club) 63 Nick Rogers (Breakawaybikes.com-ifractal) 64 Kyle Bruley (Breakawaybikes.com-ifractal) 65 Colin H. Murphy (Embrocation Cycling Journal) 66 Steve Weller (Bikereg.com / Cannondale) 67 Fleming Ryan (Metlife Cycling Team) 68 Joe Whitman (Stan's Notubes / Axa Equitable) 69 Michael Olsson (Team Cykelcity) 70 Tobi Schultze (Clif Bar/pactimo) 71 Trenton Ashburn (Metlife Cycling Team) 72 Ryan Roth (Team Spidertech P/b C10) 73 Johan Landström (Team Cykelcity) 74 Robert Pölder (Team Cyklecity) 75 Ben Wolfe (Bayhillcapital/clnoonan P/b Cor) 76 Aidan Charles (Hurleymetalfab.com P/b CCNS) 77 Aaron Ross (Landry's Bicycles) 78 Sebastian Balck (Team Cykelcity) 79 Guido Palma (Jamis-Sutter Home) 80 Gary Aspnes (CCB Racing Team) 81 Josh Dillon (Bikereg.com / Cannondale) 82 Daniel Barry (Geekhouse Racing) 83 Jake Hollenbach (Boston Bicycle School - Firefly) 84 Jackie Simes (Jamis-Sutter Home) 85 Austin Roach (Metlife Cycling Team) 86 Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing) 87 Gavin Mannion (Trek-livestrong U23) 88 Giancarlo Bianchi (W.S. United) 89 Landen Wark-Acebo (Metlife Cycling Team) 90 Kyle Gates (Weebike-hasyun Racing) 91 Marc Bertucco (Kissena Cycling Club) 92 Teddy Kozlowski (Liberty Cycle) 93 Todd Lippin (Breakawaybikes.com/ifractal) 94 95 Karl Rahn (Stan's Notubes / Axa / CRCA) 96 John Rhoden (MIT Cycling/FXDD) 97 Nathan Davis (Colavita Racing Inc) 98 Timothy Manzella (Wbi Funds Cycling Team) DNF Ian Sinclair (Horst Engineering Cycling Team) DNF Chris Coutu (Metlife Cycling Team) DNF Allan Rego (Farm Team Elite) DNF Nicholas Mashburn (Embrocation Cycling) DNF Michael Garrett (Herbalife-lagrange) DNF Arthur Moran (Green Line Velo driven by Zipcar) DNF Christopher Raymond (Colavita Racing Inc.) DNF Weston Luzadder (Jamis - Sutter Home) DNF David Chiu (Ride Studio Cafe) DNF Anthony Lowe (CRCA/Die Hard - Think Racing) DNF Spencer Schaber (MIT Cycling/FXDD) DNF Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) DNF Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)

Elite women 1 Jen McRae (787 Racing) 2 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 3 Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 4 Kat Carr (Bell Lap Coaching) 5 Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 6 Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal/mapmyride) 7 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) 8 Liza Rachetto (Primal/ Map My Ride) 9 Susan Palmer-Komar (P-k Express/HNZStrategic.com) 10 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 11 Melissa Ross (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 12 Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing) 13 Jane Weakley (Secret Cycling) 14 Lenore Pipes 15 Mary Zider (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 16 Danielle Ruane (Sunapee/Continental Paving/Revolution Cyclery) 17 Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 18 Veronique Labonte (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 19 Silke Wunderwald (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 20 Brooke O'Connor (NEBC p/b Cycle Loft) 21 Carrie Cash (Pedal The Cause) 22 Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi) 23 Cody Harris (Base36/Gorham Bike/SMCC) 24 Crystal Anthony (Ladiesfirst Racing) 25 Rebecca Wellons (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tours) 26 Nicole Freedman (City Of Boston) 27 Sally Annis (Crossresults.com P/b JRA Cycles) 28 Martha Buckley (Wheelworks Racing) 29 Kristin Sanders (Colavita/forno D'asolo) 30 Frances Morrison (J.A.M. Fund/NCC) 31 Anne Guzman (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 32 Yuri Matsumoto (Wheelworks Racing) 33 Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (Pedalpowercoaching.com) 34 Nichole Wangsgard (Primal Racing/map My Ride) 35 Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling-proairhfa PA) 36 Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom) 37 Joanie Caron (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 38 Lindsay Myers (Team Danbury Audi) 39 Skylar Schneider (Team TIBCO) 40 Thea Parent (Human Zoom) 41 Debony Diehl (Sunapee/Continental Paving/Revolution Cyclery) 42 Veronique Drapeau-Zgoralski (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 43 Katherine Snell (NEBC P/b Cycle Loft) DNF Suzie Brown (P-k Express/HNZStrategic.com) DNF Rachel Heal (Colavita/forno D'asolo) DNF Moriah MacGregor (Team Juvederm-Specialized)

Elite men - USA CRITS final overall standings 1 Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 1530 pts 2 Clayton Barrows (Stan's No Tubes / AXA Equitable / CRCA) 1407 3 Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ RACING) 1335 4 Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 1073 5 Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 1059 6 Euris Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA) 981 7 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 848 8 Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING) 822 9 J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife p/b groSolar) 723 10 Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 701 11 Isaac Howe (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by GEARGRINDER) 697 12 Eric Young (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 652 13 Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 613 14 Emile Abraham (Aerocat Cycing Team) 603 15 Serghei Tvetcov (Aerocat Cycing Team) 529 16 Juan Pablo Dotti (Aerocat Cycing Team) 525 17 Rafael Meran (Foundation/CRCA) 520 18 luca Damiani (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by GEARGRINDER) 519 19 Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 494 20 Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 473 21 Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy) 463 22 Daniel Holt (Team Type 1-Development) 456 23 Joseph Whitman (Stan's No Tubes / AXA Equitable / CRCA) 454 24 Colin Jaskiewicz (MetLife p/b groSolar) 446 25 Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling) 445 26 Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 436 27 Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Development) 434 28 Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 425 29 Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 423 30 Gavriel Epstein (Chipotle Development Team) 418 31 Christopher Monteleone (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by GEARGRINDER) 417 32 Ben Kersten (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 415 33 John Loehner (Stan's No Tubes / AXA Equitable / CRCA) 408 34 Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 405 35 Andy Crater (Serenity Bikes p/b Yoga One) 388 36 Yosvany Falcon (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 369 37 Guido Palma (Jamis-Sutter Homes) 367 38 Chad Hartley (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by GEARGRINDER) 366 39 Lisban Quintero (Foundation/CRCA) 351 40 Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar) 351 41 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling) 347 42 Jeremy Grimm (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health Cycling) 345 43 Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 343 44 Alexander Bremer (Foundation/CRCA) 338 45 Demis Aleman (Jamis-Sutter Homes) 336 46 Marco Aledia (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health Cycling) 334 47 Alex Bowden (Team Type 1-Sanofi) 325 48 Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 323 49 Rob White (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by GEARGRINDER) 321 50 Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 320 51 Andy Munas (MetLife p/b groSolar) 317 52 David Guttenplan (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare Elite Cycling Team) 315 53 Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING) 308 54 Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 307 55 Jame Carney (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 306 56 Boy Vanpoppel (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 306 57 David Forkner (Foundation/CRCA) 304 58 Nicholas Bennette (MetLife p/b groSolar) 303 59 Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 296 60 Joshua Carter (Aerocat Cycing Team) 294 61 Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling/ProAirHFA) 288 62 Ryan Mele (Trek of Pittsburgh) 287 63 Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ RACING) 286 64 Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 282 65 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Homes) 280 66 Ty Magner (Team Type 1-Development) 280 67 Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 280 68 Alejandro Guzman (Foundation/CRCA) 270 69 Tyler Jewell (ELBOWZ RACING) 264 70 Aaron Marcus Kemps (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 260 71 Eric Schildge (Jamis-Sutter Homes) 260 72 James Driscoll (Jamis-Sutter Homes) 257 73 Eric Barlevav (Full Circle Cycling) 256 74 Mike Northey (Pure Black Racing) 256 75 Andrew Gonzales (ELBOWZ RACING) 255 76 Eric Marcotte (SKLZ-Pista Palace) 250 77 Ryan Dewald (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson) 249 78 Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.com) 248 79 Michael Chauner (Team Cykelcity) 245 80 Ryan Fleming (MetLife p/b groSolar) 243 81 Paul Martin 243 82 Robert Sweeting (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by GEARGRINDER) 240 83 Tom Scully (Chipotle Development Team) 236 84 Jamie Clinton (Team Alliance Environmental) 232 85 Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing) 232 86 Timothy Brown (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson) 228 87 Nicklaus Kiernan (ELBOWZ RACING) 228 88 Andrew Seitz (GPOA) 228 89 Brendan Cornett (Locos Grill & Pub) 227 90 Michael Smith Larsen (Socalcycling.com) 226 91 Kyle Wamsley (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 221 92 Charles Eldridge (Team Type 1-Sanofi) 220 93 nick Housley (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare Elite Cycling Team) 220 94 Jackie Simes (Jamis-Sutter Homes) 219 95 Ryan Shebelsky (Team Alliance Environmental) 213 96 Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 212 97 Jared Nieters (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson) 211 98 Diego Garavito (Aerocat Cycing Team) 210 99 Jesse Goodrich (juwi Solar/ First Solar) 210 100 Louis Crosby (Pure Black Racing) 208