Ken Hanson Wins USA CRITS Finals
Luke Keough Is crowned 2011 USA CRITS Champion
After 60 minutes of highly-animated racing, Jelly Belly presented by Kenda's Ken Hanson took the final bunch sprint to win the USA CRITS Finals at the TD Bank Mayor's Cup in Boston, MA.
Luke Keough (Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) finished an impressive third in the finals to secure his USA CRITS overall lead. Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing) maintained his lead in the Sportsbase Online Lap Leader competition, while Keough wrapped up an impressive year by pulling on the Maxxis Best Young Rider jersey one last time.
How it unfolded
From the very start of the race, it was USA CRITS Championship Series contenders that would take responsibilty early and animate the racing, with Helmig, Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable/Stan's NoTubes), and Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) each taking pulls at the front of the field.
An early and dangerous attack by Cuban strong-man Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home) had siren bells going off in the peloton as BikeReg.com's Robin Carpenter was able to bridge the gap up to Amaran. The duo was chased down by Bobby Sweeting (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) and Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies/OptumHealth), and the four-man breakaway was able to get some daylight between themselves and the field, with the largest gap reaching 10 seconds. The break stayed away for seven more laps until they were brought back by the chasing peloton, just a few laps before the mid-race sprint.
The mid-race prime was not just for points this time, but for money as well, which had more riders sprinting for the line. Hanson picked up maximum points (and dollars), followed by Bissell's Daniel Holloway, Helmig, Barrows, and Bissell's Eric Young. The sprint brought Helmig within 10 points of overtaking Barrows in the USA CRITS overall.
With eight laps to go, Elbowz Racing's Heath Blackgrove launched a solo attack, and Anthony was able to bridge across two laps later. The two were reeled back in with one lap to go as Team Type 1's Dan Holt and Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop put on the hard chase.
Coming around the final turn, it would be Hanson beating out the rest of the field to take the win. Holt sprinted for second, while Keough finished third. USA CRITS contender Barrows was edged out by Keough for 4th place, while Helmig finished 18th. For his continuous attacks and strong riding, Jesse Anthony was awarded the Most Aggressive Rider presented by Cyclingnews.com.
After nine races starting in Athens, Georgia and ending in Boston, Massachusetts, Keough finally was able to call himself USA CRITS Champion.
|1
|Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|2
|Daniel Holt (Team Type 1)
|3
|Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|4
|Clayton Barrows (Stan's Notubes / Axa Equitable)
|5
|Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling Team)
|6
|Mark McCormack (Clif Bar/Pactimo)
|7
|Issac Howe (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling)
|8
|William Dugan (Team Type 1)
|9
|Daniel Holloway (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
|10
|Christian Bertilsson (Team Cykelcity.se)
|11
|Simon Lambert-Lemay (Team Spidertech P/b C10)
|12
|Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|13
|Bobby Sweeting (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling)
|14
|Robbie King (Boston Bicycle School)
|15
|Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team)
|16
|Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
|17
|Robin Carpenter (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
|18
|Brendan Cornett (Locos Grill And Pub)
|19
|Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)
|20
|Shawn Milne (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling)
|21
|Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|22
|Thomas Soladay (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
|23
|Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|24
|Cory Scott (Happytooth/bandwidth.com)
|25
|Adam Farabaugh (Kallisto/Wheels of Bloor)
|26
|Booey Hottenstein (FCS Cycling Team)
|27
|Jermaine Burrowes (WS United/ Mango Seed Restaurant)
|28
|Michael Chauner (Team Cykelcity.se)
|29
|Peter Hurst (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
|30
|Greg Whitney (Ride Studio Cafe)
|31
|Tim Mitchell (CCB Racing)
|32
|Sam Rosenholtz (Green Line Velo driven by Zipcar)
|33
|Jurgen Nebelung (Embrocation Cycling Journal)
|34
|Kurt Schmid (CCB Racing Team)
|35
|Tony Hall (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing)
|36
|David Hoyle (Hurleymetalfab.com P/b CCNS)
|37
|Aaron Hubbell (Nuvo Cultural Trail)
|38
|Micah Engle (Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
|39
|Evan Burkhart (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
|40
|Brett Kielick (Breakawaybikes.com-ifractal)
|41
|Clay Murfet (Rideclean P/b Patentit.com)
|42
|Michael Margarite (Stan's Notubes / Axa Equitable)
|43
|Philip Wong (Essex County Velo)
|44
|Tristan Baldwin (Team CF)
|45
|Ryan O'Hara (Noreast Cycling)
|46
|John Loehner (Stan's Notubes / Axa Equitable)
|47
|Horace Burrowes (WS United/ Mango Seed Restaurant)
|48
|Jean Francois Racine (Garneau-Club Chaussures)
|49
|J Gabriel Lloyd (Metlife Cycling Team)
|50
|Eddie Grystar (Freddie Fu Cycling Team)
|51
|Ron Larose Iii (Hurleymetalfab.com P/b CCNS)
|52
|Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|53
|Dan Barney (Mt. Borah Custom Apparel / Mine)
|54
|Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home)
|55
|Skip Foley (ATA Cycle)
|56
|Matthew Buckley (Boston Bicycle School)
|57
|Kevin Wolfson (Boston Bicycle School)
|58
|Ryan Kelly (Noreast Cycling)
|59
|Gregg Izzo (Green Line Velo driven by Zipcar)
|60
|Mark Warno (AVC/Team Hagerstown)
|61
|Joshua Friedman (Ride Studio Cafe)
|62
|Joseph Reis (Portland Velo Club)
|63
|Nick Rogers (Breakawaybikes.com-ifractal)
|64
|Kyle Bruley (Breakawaybikes.com-ifractal)
|65
|Colin H. Murphy (Embrocation Cycling Journal)
|66
|Steve Weller (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
|67
|Fleming Ryan (Metlife Cycling Team)
|68
|Joe Whitman (Stan's Notubes / Axa Equitable)
|69
|Michael Olsson (Team Cykelcity)
|70
|Tobi Schultze (Clif Bar/pactimo)
|71
|Trenton Ashburn (Metlife Cycling Team)
|72
|Ryan Roth (Team Spidertech P/b C10)
|73
|Johan Landström (Team Cykelcity)
|74
|Robert Pölder (Team Cyklecity)
|75
|Ben Wolfe (Bayhillcapital/clnoonan P/b Cor)
|76
|Aidan Charles (Hurleymetalfab.com P/b CCNS)
|77
|Aaron Ross (Landry's Bicycles)
|78
|Sebastian Balck (Team Cykelcity)
|79
|Guido Palma (Jamis-Sutter Home)
|80
|Gary Aspnes (CCB Racing Team)
|81
|Josh Dillon (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
|82
|Daniel Barry (Geekhouse Racing)
|83
|Jake Hollenbach (Boston Bicycle School - Firefly)
|84
|Jackie Simes (Jamis-Sutter Home)
|85
|Austin Roach (Metlife Cycling Team)
|86
|Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)
|87
|Gavin Mannion (Trek-livestrong U23)
|88
|Giancarlo Bianchi (W.S. United)
|89
|Landen Wark-Acebo (Metlife Cycling Team)
|90
|Kyle Gates (Weebike-hasyun Racing)
|91
|Marc Bertucco (Kissena Cycling Club)
|92
|Teddy Kozlowski (Liberty Cycle)
|93
|Todd Lippin (Breakawaybikes.com/ifractal)
|94
|95
|Karl Rahn (Stan's Notubes / Axa / CRCA)
|96
|John Rhoden (MIT Cycling/FXDD)
|97
|Nathan Davis (Colavita Racing Inc)
|98
|Timothy Manzella (Wbi Funds Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Ian Sinclair (Horst Engineering Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Chris Coutu (Metlife Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Allan Rego (Farm Team Elite)
|DNF
|Nicholas Mashburn (Embrocation Cycling)
|DNF
|Michael Garrett (Herbalife-lagrange)
|DNF
|Arthur Moran (Green Line Velo driven by Zipcar)
|DNF
|Christopher Raymond (Colavita Racing Inc.)
|DNF
|Weston Luzadder (Jamis - Sutter Home)
|DNF
|David Chiu (Ride Studio Cafe)
|DNF
|Anthony Lowe (CRCA/Die Hard - Think Racing)
|DNF
|Spencer Schaber (MIT Cycling/FXDD)
|DNF
|Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|DNF
|Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|1
|Jen McRae (787 Racing)
|2
|Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|3
|Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
|4
|Kat Carr (Bell Lap Coaching)
|5
|Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|6
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal/mapmyride)
|7
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
|8
|Liza Rachetto (Primal/ Map My Ride)
|9
|Susan Palmer-Komar (P-k Express/HNZStrategic.com)
|10
|Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
|11
|Melissa Ross (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|12
|Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing)
|13
|Jane Weakley (Secret Cycling)
|14
|Lenore Pipes
|15
|Mary Zider (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
|16
|Danielle Ruane (Sunapee/Continental Paving/Revolution Cyclery)
|17
|Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
|18
|Veronique Labonte (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
|19
|Silke Wunderwald (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|20
|Brooke O'Connor (NEBC p/b Cycle Loft)
|21
|Carrie Cash (Pedal The Cause)
|22
|Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi)
|23
|Cody Harris (Base36/Gorham Bike/SMCC)
|24
|Crystal Anthony (Ladiesfirst Racing)
|25
|Rebecca Wellons (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tours)
|26
|Nicole Freedman (City Of Boston)
|27
|Sally Annis (Crossresults.com P/b JRA Cycles)
|28
|Martha Buckley (Wheelworks Racing)
|29
|Kristin Sanders (Colavita/forno D'asolo)
|30
|Frances Morrison (J.A.M. Fund/NCC)
|31
|Anne Guzman (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
|32
|Yuri Matsumoto (Wheelworks Racing)
|33
|Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (Pedalpowercoaching.com)
|34
|Nichole Wangsgard (Primal Racing/map My Ride)
|35
|Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling-proairhfa PA)
|36
|Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom)
|37
|Joanie Caron (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
|38
|Lindsay Myers (Team Danbury Audi)
|39
|Skylar Schneider (Team TIBCO)
|40
|Thea Parent (Human Zoom)
|41
|Debony Diehl (Sunapee/Continental Paving/Revolution Cyclery)
|42
|Veronique Drapeau-Zgoralski (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
|43
|Katherine Snell (NEBC P/b Cycle Loft)
|DNF
|Suzie Brown (P-k Express/HNZStrategic.com)
|DNF
|Rachel Heal (Colavita/forno D'asolo)
|DNF
|Moriah MacGregor (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
|1
|Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|1530
|pts
|2
|Clayton Barrows (Stan's No Tubes / AXA Equitable / CRCA)
|1407
|3
|Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ RACING)
|1335
|4
|Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
|1073
|5
|Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|1059
|6
|Euris Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA)
|981
|7
|Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|848
|8
|Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING)
|822
|9
|J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|723
|10
|Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
|701
|11
|Isaac Howe (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by GEARGRINDER)
|697
|12
|Eric Young (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|652
|13
|Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|613
|14
|Emile Abraham (Aerocat Cycing Team)
|603
|15
|Serghei Tvetcov (Aerocat Cycing Team)
|529
|16
|Juan Pablo Dotti (Aerocat Cycing Team)
|525
|17
|Rafael Meran (Foundation/CRCA)
|520
|18
|luca Damiani (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by GEARGRINDER)
|519
|19
|Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|494
|20
|Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|473
|21
|Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy)
|463
|22
|Daniel Holt (Team Type 1-Development)
|456
|23
|Joseph Whitman (Stan's No Tubes / AXA Equitable / CRCA)
|454
|24
|Colin Jaskiewicz (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|446
|25
|Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling)
|445
|26
|Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|436
|27
|Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Development)
|434
|28
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
|425
|29
|Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|423
|30
|Gavriel Epstein (Chipotle Development Team)
|418
|31
|Christopher Monteleone (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by GEARGRINDER)
|417
|32
|Ben Kersten (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|415
|33
|John Loehner (Stan's No Tubes / AXA Equitable / CRCA)
|408
|34
|Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|405
|35
|Andy Crater (Serenity Bikes p/b Yoga One)
|388
|36
|Yosvany Falcon (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|369
|37
|Guido Palma (Jamis-Sutter Homes)
|367
|38
|Chad Hartley (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by GEARGRINDER)
|366
|39
|Lisban Quintero (Foundation/CRCA)
|351
|40
|Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|351
|41
|Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|347
|42
|Jeremy Grimm (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health Cycling)
|345
|43
|Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|343
|44
|Alexander Bremer (Foundation/CRCA)
|338
|45
|Demis Aleman (Jamis-Sutter Homes)
|336
|46
|Marco Aledia (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health Cycling)
|334
|47
|Alex Bowden (Team Type 1-Sanofi)
|325
|48
|Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|323
|49
|Rob White (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by GEARGRINDER)
|321
|50
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
|320
|51
|Andy Munas (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|317
|52
|David Guttenplan (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare Elite Cycling Team)
|315
|53
|Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING)
|308
|54
|Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
|307
|55
|Jame Carney (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
|306
|56
|Boy Vanpoppel (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
|306
|57
|David Forkner (Foundation/CRCA)
|304
|58
|Nicholas Bennette (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|303
|59
|Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|296
|60
|Joshua Carter (Aerocat Cycing Team)
|294
|61
|Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling/ProAirHFA)
|288
|62
|Ryan Mele (Trek of Pittsburgh)
|287
|63
|Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ RACING)
|286
|64
|Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
|282
|65
|Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Homes)
|280
|66
|Ty Magner (Team Type 1-Development)
|280
|67
|Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|280
|68
|Alejandro Guzman (Foundation/CRCA)
|270
|69
|Tyler Jewell (ELBOWZ RACING)
|264
|70
|Aaron Marcus Kemps (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|260
|71
|Eric Schildge (Jamis-Sutter Homes)
|260
|72
|James Driscoll (Jamis-Sutter Homes)
|257
|73
|Eric Barlevav (Full Circle Cycling)
|256
|74
|Mike Northey (Pure Black Racing)
|256
|75
|Andrew Gonzales (ELBOWZ RACING)
|255
|76
|Eric Marcotte (SKLZ-Pista Palace)
|250
|77
|Ryan Dewald (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
|249
|78
|Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.com)
|248
|79
|Michael Chauner (Team Cykelcity)
|245
|80
|Ryan Fleming (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|243
|81
|Paul Martin
|243
|82
|Robert Sweeting (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by GEARGRINDER)
|240
|83
|Tom Scully (Chipotle Development Team)
|236
|84
|Jamie Clinton (Team Alliance Environmental)
|232
|85
|Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing)
|232
|86
|Timothy Brown (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
|228
|87
|Nicklaus Kiernan (ELBOWZ RACING)
|228
|88
|Andrew Seitz (GPOA)
|228
|89
|Brendan Cornett (Locos Grill & Pub)
|227
|90
|Michael Smith Larsen (Socalcycling.com)
|226
|91
|Kyle Wamsley (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|221
|92
|Charles Eldridge (Team Type 1-Sanofi)
|220
|93
|nick Housley (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare Elite Cycling Team)
|220
|94
|Jackie Simes (Jamis-Sutter Homes)
|219
|95
|Ryan Shebelsky (Team Alliance Environmental)
|213
|96
|Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|212
|97
|Jared Nieters (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
|211
|98
|Diego Garavito (Aerocat Cycing Team)
|210
|99
|Jesse Goodrich (juwi Solar/ First Solar)
|210
|100
|Louis Crosby (Pure Black Racing)
|208
|1
|Erica Allar (RideClean presented by Patentit.com)
|1352
|pts
|2
|Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling Team ProAirHFA)
|1262
|3
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
|1178
|4
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
|756
|5
|Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|727
|6
|Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
|718
|7
|Lenore Pipes (Guam National Team)
|695
|8
|Colleen Hayduk (Pure Energy Cycling Team ProAirHFA)
|664
|9
|Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing)
|631
|10
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|592
|11
|Carrie Cash-Wootten (Mellow Mushroom/Pedal the Cause)
|540
|12
|Sarah Fader (Team Sticky Fingers/Specialized)
|525
|13
|Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|515
|14
|Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|496
|15
|Laura Parsons (Primal Rose Bandits)
|493
|16
|Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|473
|17
|Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|465
|18
|Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom)
|453
|19
|Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|449
|20
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|442
|21
|Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|435
|22
|Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
|428
|23
|Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
|416
|24
|Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
|368
|25
|Kate Chilcott (FCS Cycling Team)
|352
|26
|Robin Farina (Rouse Bicycles)
|351
|27
|Kristin Lotito (CRCA Houlihan Lokey/ Sanchez)
|350
|28
|Courteney Lowe (FCS Cycling Team)
|342
|29
|Shailie Sanbrooks (Russ Hays)
|339
|30
|Laura McCaughey (RideClean presented by Patentit.com)
|337
|31
|Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
|333
|32
|Kat Carr (Vanderkitten Racing)
|332
|33
|Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|332
|34
|Melissa Ross (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|313
|35
|Elizabeth Morse Hill (The Super Cool Bike Shop)
|302
|36
|Edita Janeliunaite (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
|301
|37
|Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|299
|38
|Cheryl Fuller Muller (LG Factory Team)
|298
|39
|Jennifer Purcell (Rooster p/b Edge Composite Wheels)
|269
|40
|Stacey Jensen (Kissena)
|261
|41
|Ali Ingram (Vanderkitten Racing)
|260
|42
|Marianne Holt (Pain Pathways Women's Cycling)
|258
|43
|Anne Samplonius (Rouse Bicycles)
|257
|44
|Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|248
|45
|Kelley Hess
|244
|46
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles)
|241
|47
|Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
|235
|48
|Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty 12)
|230
|49
|Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
|225
|50
|Jennifer Mcrae (Team Type 1)
|225
|51
|Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|222
|52
|Mary Costelloe (Alliance Environmental)
|220
|53
|Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty 12)
|220
|54
|Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)
|215
|55
|Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|213
|56
|Sara Tussey (Hincapie / Green Creation)
|213
|57
|Mandy Marquardt (Team Type 1)
|211
|58
|Erin Silliman (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artemis/Trek)
|206
|59
|Mary-Ellen Ash (Metromint Cycling)
|205
|60
|Arley Kemmerer (CAWES p/b Specialized)
|205
|61
|Gray Patton
|205
|62
|Kirsten Fee
|199
|63
|Susan Palmer-Komar (PK Express/HNZ Strateg)
|198
|64
|Kristen Meshberg (ABD Cycling Team)
|197
|65
|Mary Pat Rodriguez (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|192
|66
|Emily Joyner (VA Asset Group p/b Artemis/Trek)
|191
|67
|Melina Bernecker (Helens / Cannopndale)
|188
|68
|Cinthia Lehner (Team headstrong)
|188
|69
|Elizabeth Bonilla (Pro Pedals)
|187
|70
|Sarah Huang (Nova IS Corp)
|187
|71
|Kathleen Billington (Audi)
|186
|72
|Emma Grant (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|183
|73
|Lindsay Honaker (XO COMMUNICATIONS/BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON)
|183
|74
|Andrea Luebbe (Human Zoom / Pabst Blue Ribbon)
|183
|75
|Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling Team)
|181
|76
|Michelle Gauthier (Reform/Cycle Power)
|180
|77
|Kate Evans (Team Type 1)
|179
|78
|Nikki Raspa
|179
|79
|Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|176
|80
|Becca Schepps (Team Type 1)
|176
|81
|Lindsay Bayer
|175
|82
|Tricia Carnila (Verducci Breakaway Racing)
|175
|83
|Silke Wunderwald (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|174
|84
|Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|173
|85
|Jessica Chong (Morgan Stanley Cycling)
|171
|86
|Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|171
|87
|Addy Albershardt (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|168
|88
|Rebecca Larson (Athens Velo Club)
|168
|89
|Raquel Miller (CRCA/Houlihan Lokey-Sanchez)
|168
|90
|Jennifer Triplett (Hagens Berman)
|167
|91
|Anne Grabowski (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|167
|92
|Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|167
|93
|Aimee Allen (Maple Leaf)
|165
|94
|Sara Clafferty (ABRT)
|163
|95
|BrittLee Bowman (CRCA/ NYVelocity Women's Racing Team)
|163
|96
|Whitney Schultz (CheckMark p/b Veloforma)
|163
|97
|Lindsay Myers
|161
|98
|Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten Racing)
|159
|99
|Leslie Winters (VA AssetGroup p/b Artemis/Trek)
|159
|100
|Erika Graves (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|156
|101
|Christine Fennessy (South Mountain Cycles)
|156
|102
|Stacy Appelwick (ABD Cycling Team)
|155
|103
|Shannon Koch (GG Events Management)
|155
|104
|Kate Ligler (RED Racing)
|155
|105
|Alison Powers (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|153
|106
|Emma Bast (Mount Holyoke College)
|151
|107
|Christine Roettger (Team Rev)
|151
|108
|Lauren Shirock (WBI Funds Cycling Team)
|151
|109
|Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|147
|110
|Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society)
|147
|111
|Michelle Melka (RED Racing)
|145
|112
|Jessica Kutz (WBI Funds Cycling Team)
|144
|113
|Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing Team)
|144
|114
|Jacqueline Paull (watchung wheelmen/high gear cyclery)
|141
|115
|Frances Schofield (Z Motion)
|141
|116
|Jane Weakley (Secret Cycling)
|141
|117
|Cindy Reese (Bicycles of Tulsa)
|140
|118
|Emilie Flanigan (Dogfish Racing Team)
|138
|119
|Carly Rivezzo
|138
|120
|Tracy Wargo
|138
|121
|Sarah Demerly (ABD Cycling Team)
|137
|122
|Rachel Warner (MissingLinkCoachingSys)
|133
|123
|Heather Hill (Revolution)
|133
|124
|Danielle Ruane (Sunapee Racing Team)
|132
|125
|Megan Baab (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
|132
|126
|Leah Oppenheimer (CAWES p/b Specialized)
|132
|127
|Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
|131
|128
|Julie Jerue (Nova IS Corp)
|129
|129
|Natalie Klemko (Rouse Bicycles)
|129
|130
|Vanessa McKenzie
|129
|131
|Suzie Brown (PK Express/HNZ Strateg)
|126
|132
|Peggy Legrand (US Military)
|126
|133
|Casey Kelly (Pearl Street Cycling)
|123
|134
|Anna Drakulich (Herbalife LaGrange)
|120
|135
|Juliette Olson (RED Racing)
|117
|136
|Jennifer Perricone (Nova IS Corp)
|115
|137
|Colleen Paine (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|114
|138
|Jacqueline Blair (Hincapie / Green Creation)
|111
|139
|Valeria Galeano (Primal Rose Bandits)
|111
|140
|Katie Spittlehouse (Nova IS Corp)
|108
|141
|Janelle Kellman (RED Racing)
|105
|142
|Jennifer Greenberg (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|103
|143
|Melissa Garcia (Team Alliance Environmental)
|100
|144
|Hannah Coughlin (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|100
|145
|Jill Kislia (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|100
|146
|Erica Chard (ABRC)
|99
|147
|Evelyn Korbich (Nova IS Corp)
|99
|148
|Klara Rossouw (ABRC)
|99
|149
|Emily Shields (Pain Pathways Women's Cycling)
|99
|150
|Katherine Shields (Pain Pathways Women's Cycling)
|99
|151
|Jamie Valencheck (Momentum Cycles)
|96
|152
|Tracy Christenson (ThinkFinance)
|93
|153
|Rebecca Blatt (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|87
|154
|Nicole Brandt (Velo Club La Grange)
|85
|155
|Aubree Dock (Tulsa Tough Racing)
|84
|156
|Brittany MacDonald (Vanderkitten Racing)
|81
|157
|Morgan Kapp (Herbalife LaGrange)
|79
|158
|Melinda Weiner (Kahala LaGrange)
|72
|159
|Anne Meyer
|69
|160
|Lindsey Durst (Nova IS Corp)
|66
|161
|Elizabeth Engwis (Project 5 Racing)
|60
|162
|Sophia Williamson
|53
|163
|Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|52
|164
|Patricia Black (Red Racing)
|51
|165
|Eun Young Choi (Stage5/Cycling Fushion)
|50
|166
|Kaitlyn Lawrence (MVP Health Care Cycling)
|50
|167
|Jennifer Martin (Team Kenda pb Geargri)
|50
|168
|Rachel Heal (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|50
|169
|Courtney Darville (Reform/Cycle Power)
|50
|170
|Kayleigh Brogan
|50
|171
|Maria Luisa Calle Williams (Colombian National Team)
|50
|172
|Jennifer Collins (Z-Motion)
|50
|173
|Jamie Dinkins (Scenic City Velo/Motor Mile Rac)
|50
|174
|Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|50
|175
|Alaina Gurski (CAWES p/b Specialized)
|50
|176
|Betty Hodges (Team Wooly Mammoth)
|50
|177
|Lisa Jellett (Verducci Breakaway Racing)
|50
|178
|Nicole Johnson (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|50
|179
|Christy Keely (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|50
|180
|THea Kent (Pain Pathways Women's Cycling)
|50
|181
|Lindsey Kriete
|50
|182
|Julie Kuliecza (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artemis/Trek)
|50
|183
|Elizabeth Lee (Icebox)
|50
|184
|Julia Lonchar (Human Zoom / Pabst Blue Ribbon)
|50
|185
|Julia Manley (Rocky Mounts / Izze Racing)
|50
|186
|Adormarie Martinez-Adorno
|50
|187
|Jennie May (Pedal Right)
|50
|188
|Mary Mayhew (Krystal / Warp9bikes.com)
|50
|189
|Shannon Parrish (Sorella Cycling)
|50
|190
|Morgan Patton (Team Type 1)
|50
|191
|Catherine Peacock (USSC-Trek p/b Vantaggio)
|50
|192
|Katie Reynolds (LG Factory Team)
|50
|193
|Kate Ross (Pain Pathways Women's Cycling)
|50
|194
|Monika Sattler (XO COMMUNICATIONS/BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON)
|50
|195
|Christine Sodaro (Red Peloton)
|50
|196
|Gina Voci (LG Factory Team)
|50
|197
|Catherine Walberg (Team Kenda)
|50
|198
|Kimberly White (Velo Bella)
|50
|199
|Robyn Wilham (Mystique/SCV)
|50
|200
|Laura Cook (Vanderkitten Racing)
|201
|Sheila Orem (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|202
|Jennifer Pope (Vanderkitten Racing)
