Tansley takes wheel race
Goss wins women's wheel event
|1
|Jafri Anuar
|0:01:06.05
|2
|Suardi Firdaus
|3
|Zaid Amri
|1
|Matt Glaetzer
|0:02:15.80
|2
|Franco Marvulli
|3
|George Tansley
|4
|Daud Fakarruddin
|1
|Rick Sanders
|2
|Matt Glaetzer
|3
|Alex Carver
|4
|Edward Bissaker
|1
|Hamish Wright
|0:06:33.10
|2
|Daud Fakarruddin
|3
|Jafri Anuar
|4
|Jumar Elmi
|1
|Suardi Firdaus
|0:06:55.30
|2
|Ryan Innes
|3
|Jack Matthews
|4
|Alex Clements
|1
|Matthew Nicholson
|0:06:23.74
|2
|Rhys Watts
|3
|Dylan King
|4
|James Cleaver
|1
|Rhys Watts
|0:06:06.80
|2
|Matthew Nicholson
|3
|Roy Martin
|4
|Eamon Ryan
|1
|George Tansley
|0:03:22.94
|2
|Luke Ockerby
|3
|Alex Edmonson
|4
|Jamie Crass
|1
|Alex Minehan
|2
|Braydon Bennett
|3
|Callum Munro
|4
|Luke Ockerby
|5
|Amy Cure
|1
|Marcel Barth
|2
|Tristan Marguet
|3
|Franco Marvulli
|1
|Emma Lawson
|0:01:13.80
|2
|Emily Butcher
|3
|Sophie Ootes
|1
|Belinda Goss
|2
|Teagann Munro
|3
|Amy Cure
|4
|Hannah Bush
|1
|Amy Cure
|2
|Kate De Paoli
|3
|Belinda Mason
|4
|Bethany Coleman
|1
|Rebecca Werner
|0:06:58.04
|2
|Laura McCaughy
|3
|Belinda Goss
|4
|Annette Edmonson
|1
|Emily Butcher
|0:04:41.15
|2
|Letita Custance
|3
|Belinda Mason
|4
|Hannah Bush
|1
|Hannah Bush
|0:06:20.29
|2
|Laura McCaughy
|3
|Rebecca Werner
|4
|Emma Lawson
|1
|Liam Johnson
|0:02:26.92
|2
|Samantha Fromenton
|3
|Lauren Perry
|4
|Macey Stewart
|1
|Liam Johnson
|0:04:10.00
|2
|William McDonagh
|3
|Hamish Bound
|4
|Theodore Yates
|1
|Theodore Yates
|0:04:10.00
|2
|Braeden Dean
|3
|Liam Johnson
|4
|Jack Hickey
|1
|Kellie Schouten
|2
|Rachel Loft
|3
|Dermott Ryan
|4
|Hayden Dicoco-Grant
|1
|Kellie Schouten
|0:03:38.50
|2
|Dermott Ryan
|3
|Mathew Jackson
|4
|James Robinson
|1
|Mathew Jackson
|0:03:38.50
|2
|James Robinson
|3
|Thomas Verleys Donk
|4
|Dermott Ryan
|1
|Cameron McPherson
|2
|Sam Walmsley
|3
|Ingnion Quinn
|4
|Georgia O'Rourke
|1
|Sam Walmsley
|2
|Caiden Smith
|3
|Oliver Kershaw
|4
|Georgia O'Rourke
|1
|Ronin Munro
|0:03:38.50
|2
|Georgia O'Rourke
|3
|Tom Galpin
|4
|Alex Minehan
