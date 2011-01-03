Trending

Men - 1000m Handicap
1Jafri Anuar0:01:06.05
2Suardi Firdaus
3Zaid Amri

Men - 2000m Handicap
1Matt Glaetzer0:02:15.80
2Franco Marvulli
3George Tansley
4Daud Fakarruddin

Men - A Grade Scratch Race
1Rick Sanders
2Matt Glaetzer
3Alex Carver
4Edward Bissaker

Men - B Grade Scratch Race
1Hamish Wright0:06:33.10
2Daud Fakarruddin
3Jafri Anuar
4Jumar Elmi

Men - C Grade Scratch Race
1Suardi Firdaus0:06:55.30
2Ryan Innes
3Jack Matthews
4Alex Clements

Men - D Grade Scratch Race
1Matthew Nicholson0:06:23.74
2Rhys Watts
3Dylan King
4James Cleaver

Men - D Grade Points Score
1Rhys Watts0:06:06.80
2Matthew Nicholson
3Roy Martin
4Eamon Ryan

Men - Wheel Race
1George Tansley0:03:22.94
2Luke Ockerby
3Alex Edmonson
4Jamie Crass

Teams Race
1Alex Minehan
2Braydon Bennett
3Callum Munro
4Luke Ockerby
5Amy Cure

Initation Miss & Out
1Marcel Barth
2Tristan Marguet
3Franco Marvulli

Women - 1000m Handicap
1Emma Lawson0:01:13.80
2Emily Butcher
3Sophie Ootes

Women - 2000m Wheel Race
1Belinda Goss
2Teagann Munro
3Amy Cure
4Hannah Bush

Women - B Grade Points Score
1Amy Cure
2Kate De Paoli
3Belinda Mason
4Bethany Coleman

Women - A Grade Scratch Race
1Rebecca Werner0:06:58.04
2Laura McCaughy
3Belinda Goss
4Annette Edmonson

Women - B Grade Scratch Race
1Emily Butcher0:04:41.15
2Letita Custance
3Belinda Mason
4Hannah Bush

Women - A Grade Points Score
1Hannah Bush0:06:20.29
2Laura McCaughy
3Rebecca Werner
4Emma Lawson

Under 17 - 1000m Handicap
1Liam Johnson0:02:26.92
2Samantha Fromenton
3Lauren Perry
4Macey Stewart

Under 17 - Wheel Race
1Liam Johnson0:04:10.00
2William McDonagh
3Hamish Bound
4Theodore Yates

Under 17 - Scratch Race
1Theodore Yates0:04:10.00
2Braeden Dean
3Liam Johnson
4Jack Hickey

Under 15 - 1000m Handicap
1Kellie Schouten
2Rachel Loft
3Dermott Ryan
4Hayden Dicoco-Grant

Under 15 - Wheel Race
1Kellie Schouten0:03:38.50
2Dermott Ryan
3Mathew Jackson
4James Robinson

Under 15 - Scratch Race
1Mathew Jackson0:03:38.50
2James Robinson
3Thomas Verleys Donk
4Dermott Ryan

Under 13 - 1000m Handicap
1Cameron McPherson
2Sam Walmsley
3Ingnion Quinn
4Georgia O'Rourke

Under 13 - Wheel Race
1Sam Walmsley
2Caiden Smith
3Oliver Kershaw
4Georgia O'Rourke

Under 13 - Scratch Race
1Ronin Munro0:03:38.50
2Georgia O'Rourke
3Tom Galpin
4Alex Minehan

