Sevdoux bests Weiss for Swiss four cross

Siegenthaler adds another win

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Seydoux (Swi)0:00:50.36
2Adrian Weiss (Swi)0:00:49.52
3Noel Niederberger (Swi)0:00:48.31
4Simon Waldburger (Swi)0:00:50.39
5Dominik Gspan (Swi)
6Stefan Kiser (Swi)
7Fabian Pfister (Swi)
8Fabian Kuttel (Swi)
9Werner Muther (Swi)
10Michael Gärtner (Swi)
11Yanik Pfister (Swi)
12Thomas Weber (Swi)
13Mirco Weiss (Swi)
14Roman Schauff (Swi)
15Tom Grether (Swi)
16Adrian Kiener (Swi)
DNSBasil Weber (Swi)
DNSRenato Rufener (Swi)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi)
2Rachel Seydoux (Swi)
3Michelle Vollenweider (Swi)
4Lucia Oetjen (Swi)
5Caro Gehrig (Swi)
6Andrea Kiser (Swi)
7Lauriane Darbre (Swi)

