Achermann earns elite Swiss 'cross nats title

Inauen rides to junior championship

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasmin Achermann (Fischer BMC / Veloclub Rain)0:42:11
2Katrin Leumann (Ghost Factory Racing Team)0:43:33
3Fabienne Niederberger0:44:15
4Sabrina Maurer (BSK Graf)
5Kathrin Stirnemann (Central Haibike Pro Team)0:45:04
6Nicole Hanselmann (bike-import.ch)0:47:23
7Renata Bucher (Stöckli - Craft)0:48:05
8Franziska Ebinger (Radsport Lafranchi/RV Ersigen)0:48:50
9Denise Breu (RMC Bütschwil)0:49:59
10Fanny Martinet (Giant Thyon-4Vallées/VC Rennaz)0:50:57
11Alexandra Bähler (Rennaz Sport)0:51:31
-1lapDésirée Ehrler (Bigla / RMV Cham-Hagendorn)
-1lapFlorence Darbellay (CC Litoral)

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Deborah Inauen (Danis Bike/RMC Appenzell)0:53:19
-2lapsJolanda Neff (RV Altenrhein)

