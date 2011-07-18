Vogel wins Swiss cross country title ahead of Schurter
Schneitter earns women's victory
Florian Vogel and Nathalie Schneitter won the elite Swiss cross country national championships on Sunday in Plaffeien. On a hot summer day, a thunderstorm hit and quickly turned conditions into being extremely wet and muddy.
Thomas Litscher won the U23 race while Jolanda Neff took victory among the junior women as expected. However, Dominic Zumstein surprised with a victory in the junior men's category as did Lorraine Truong in the U23 women's category.
Nino Schurter was a big favorite in the men's race, but after the first of six laps he was in 10th place. His teammate Vogel was controlling the pace at the front and was chased by Balz Weber and Lukas Flückiger, who later dropped back to fifth place where he finished.
Schurter had better next laps and worked his way up to fourth and then up with Weber.
Vogel was long gone and the sprint was for silver. Schurter beat Weber for the silver although he crashed after the finish into the barriers, having no brakes left.
"At the beginning, I was a bit tired from the World Cup racing. Riding those downhills without any brakes left was such a challenge that I almost started to like it. I knew everyone had the same problems. I'm happy for Florian that he is the guy taking over my title. There is still one more jersey to win this year."
"It was a very uncomfortable situation riding at the front having no more brakes left," said Vogel. "Even though I had a good lead, I was not sure till the very end if I was going to make it. This sure was a stressful race. I can't remember of anything similar in the past. I'm stoked about the title. It takes away some pressure while preparing for world championships now."
In the women's race, last year's winner Esther Süss was defeated by Nathalie Schneitter. Third went to Marielle Saner-Guinachard, who was in her second race after a period off the bike.
In the U23 men's race, Thomas Litscher was in a class by itself, and he won by two minutes over Matthias Stirnemann and Jérémy Huegenin.
Kathrin Stirnemann suffered a mechanial on the first lap and never recovered in the U23 women's race. Truong took the win ahead of defending champion Michelle Hediger. Third place went to Sabrina Maurer.
In the junior men's race, Lars Forster was alone in the lead from the start. He was chased by Andri Frischknecht and Dominic Zumstein. In the final turn, all three came together and Zumstein came out on top ahead of Forster and Frischknecht.
Jolanda Neff was able to defend her junior women's title.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Florian Vogel (Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing)
|1:43:55
|2
|Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing)
|0:00:28
|3
|Balz Weber (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)
|0:00:28
|4
|Julien Taramarcaz (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)
|0:01:54
|5
|Lukas Flückiger (Trek World Racing Team)
|0:02:27
|6
|Martin Fanger (Giant Swiss SR-Suntour)
|0:02:32
|7
|Martin Gujan (Cannondale Factory Racing)
|0:03:29
|8
|Sepp Freiburghaus (Thömus Racing Team)
|0:03:41
|9
|Severin Disch (Thömus Racing Team)
|0:06:11
|10
|Fabian Giger (Rabobank-Giant Offroad)
|0:06:49
|11
|Marcel Wildhaber (Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing)
|0:07:26
|12
|Nicola Rohrbach (Elettroveneta Corratec)
|0:08:31
|13
|Marcel Bartholet (Wheeler Swiss Team)
|0:09:10
|14
|Nicolas Lüthi (Prof Raiffeisen)
|0:11:45
|15
|Marco Arnold (Giant Swiss SR-Suntour)
|0:12:28
|16
|Lukas Kaufmann (Easton Rockets)
|0:12:36
|17
|Mathias Flückiger (Trek World Racing Team)
|0:12:54
|18
|Christof Bischof (Team bischibikes / internetstore.ch)
|0:13:59
|19
|Giancarlo Sax (Thömus Racing Team)
|0:14:18
|20
|Tobias Hollenstein (Team bischibikes / internetstore.ch)
|0:16:44
|21
|Matthias Allenspach (Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach)
|0:19:13
|22
|Lucien Besancon (Zollinger Sport/BH Bikes)
|0:19:20
|23
|Patrick Tresch (GU plus/thomik/VMC Silenen)
|0:20:07
|-1lap
|Adrian Berger (Rennshop.ch / Cannondale)
|-1lap
|Florian Meyer (FreeMountain Scott)
|-1lap
|Sebastian Ostertag (VC Wädenswil/velo-reichmuth.ch)
|-1lap
|Lucien Peterhans (Velo Franz/Focus)
|-1lap
|Michael Frei (Velo Franz- Focus)
|-1lap
|Patrick Hediger (RV Merishausen/Russenberger Velosport)
|-1lap
|Christian Bickel (Soltop / RV Winterthur)
|-1lap
|Xavier Dafflon (Pro Cycles-Scott-NewWork)
|-1lap
|Patrick Gobat (Alouettes.ch)
|-2laps
|Jonas Baumann (Haibike-Swiss IT Repair MTB)
|-2laps
|Guillaume Payot (MACS Frenetic Bernasconi)
|-2laps
|Luca Formoso (Cycle-Shop / RV Winterthur)
|DNF
|Ralph Näf (Multivan Merida Biking Team)
|DNF
|Pascal Schmutz (Goldwurst-Power-Trek)
|DNF
|Joel Graf (bischibikes/internetstore.ch)
|Elite women
|1
|Nathalie Schneitter (Colnago Arreghini Südtirol)
|1:19:57
|2
|Esther Süss (Wheeler-IXS Pro Team)
|0:00:24
|3
|Marielle Saner-Guinchard (BikePark.ch/Scott)
|0:02:23
|4
|Sarah Koba (Giant Swiss SR-Suntour)
|0:04:18
|5
|Katrin Leumann (GHOST Factory Racing Team)
|0:05:57
|6
|Fabienne Niederberger (SCOTT)
|0:09:52
|7
|Rahel Rüegge (Jumpin Crazy Team)
|0:15:17
|8
|Corina Gantenbein (Fischer-BMC)
|0:16:51
|9
|Sofia Pezzatti (Trek-Stihl-3Valli Biasca)
|0:17:20
|10
|Sabrina Baumgartner (Raiffeisen Bikeshop Studer Raceteam)
|0:17:45
|11
|Franziska Ebinger (Radsport Lafranchi Madiswil)
|0:18:27
|12
|Lilian Huwyler (Team bischibikes / internetstore.ch)
|0:20:26
|Under 23 men
|1
|Thomas Litscher (Felt Öztal X-Bionic)
|1:28:53
|2
|Matthias Stirnemann (Thömus Racing Team)
|0:02:08
|3
|Jérémy Huguenin (Giant Swiss SR-Suntour)
|0:02:34
|4
|Daniel Eymann (Thömus Racing Team)
|0:03:35
|5
|Reto Indergand (MTB Kader Zentralschweiz/IG RS Uri)
|0:03:37
|6
|Marc Metzler (Pink Gili Swiss RV)
|0:04:30
|7
|Marc Stutzmann (FreeMountain Scott/RSC Aaretal)
|0:05:06
|8
|Matthias Rupp (Firebike-Drössiger)
|0:06:11
|9
|Claude Koster (Bergamont Swiss Team)
|0:06:14
|10
|Severin Sägesser (Fischer Junior MTB Team)
|0:06:55
|11
|Emilien Barben (Zeta cycling club)
|0:07:31
|12
|Mike Schuler (MTB Kader Zentralschweiz)
|0:07:40
|13
|Adrien Buntschu (La Tour-de-Trême Texner BMC Groupe Mutuel)
|0:09:53
|14
|Stefan Peter (MTB Kader Zentralschweiz)
|0:10:39
|15
|Rick Reimann (JB Felt Team)
|0:10:45
|16
|Benjamin Büchi (GS Domaine du Frigoulet)
|0:12:16
|17
|Michael Wildhaber (Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach)
|0:12:16
|18
|Mirco Widmer (Giant Swiss SR-Suntour)
|0:12:48
|19
|Ronny Koller (bischibikes/internetstore.ch)
|0:14:00
|20
|Roger Walder (Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing)
|0:15:10
|21
|Michael Wicki (Team bischibikes / internetstore.ch)
|0:15:36
|22
|Benoit Beaud (Dom Cycle Merida)
|0:16:59
|23
|Anthony Grand (Dom Cycle/Montreux-Rennaz)
|0:18:24
|24
|Fabian Obrist (Stevens/Zweiradsport.ch)
|0:22:05
|25
|Dumeni Vincenz (Thömus Racing Team)
|0:23:12
|26
|Ralph Federer (Bike Team Gaetzi/ RMC)
|0:28:00
|-1lap
|Benno Heussi (GU - Plus / thomyk Team)
|-1lap
|Brian Brog (Free-Mountain Scott)
|DNF
|Kevin Krieg (JB Felt Team)
|DNF
|Julien Oppliger (Bergamont Swiss Team)
|DNF
|Cyrill Meier (PRO CYCLING AARAU)
|DNF
|Lukas Loretz (Giant Swiss SR-Suntour)
|DNF
|Fabian Paumann (Merida-Suisse-Team)
|DNF
|Daniel Kaufmann (Haibike-Swiss IT Repair MTB)
|DNF
|Thomas Schmid (bsk-graf)
|DNF
|Jeremias Marti (MTB Kader Zentralschweiz)
|Under 23 women
|1
|Lorraine Truong (Team Prof Raiffeisen/ccl)
|1:26:14
|2
|Michelle Hediger (Fischer-BMC)
|0:00:30
|3
|Sabrina Maurer (bsk Graf)
|0:01:02
|4
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Central Haibike Pro Team)
|0:02:48
|5
|Vivienne Meyer (Colnago Arreghini Südtirol)
|0:04:38
|6
|Tanja Starkermann (Fischer Junior MTB Team)
|0:08:30
|7
|Vania Schumacher (Merida-Suisse-Team)
|0:09:43
|8
|Fanny Martinet (Thyon-4Vallées)
|0:13:00
|9
|Virginie Pointet (JB Felt Team)
|0:14:03
|10
|Marina Giger (Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach)
|0:15:21
|11
|Céline Farner (Velo Franz - Focus)
|0:17:37
|12
|Céline Ernst (Stöckli Shop Team Kloten)
|0:19:57
|13
|Karin Rappo (Mahu / BSO)
|0:23:55
|Junior men
|1
|Dominic Zumstein (Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing)
|1:08:49
|2
|Lars Forster (Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach)
|0:00:13
|3
|Andri Frischknecht (Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing)
|0:00:14
|4
|Florian Chenaux (Vélo-Club Fribourg)
|0:03:10
|5
|Enea Vetsch (Rv Altenrhein/ Bsk-Graf)
|0:03:56
|6
|Valentin Berset ()
|0:04:08
|7
|Bryan Allemann (CC Moutier / L'Alex Moos)
|0:04:28
|8
|Romain Bannwart (Prof Raiffeisen CCL)
|0:04:50
|9
|Philipp Hediger (Fischer Junior MTB Team)
|0:05:24
|10
|Tobias Spescha (Imholz Bike Racing)
|0:05:29
|11
|Marcel Guerrini (Focus MIG Team)
|0:06:16
|12
|Silvan Kälin (MTB Kader Zentralschweiz)
|0:06:33
|13
|Jonas Loretz (Thömus Racing Team)
|0:06:53
|14
|Nick Albrecht (Race Team - RV Stadt Winterthur)
|0:07:33
|15
|Florian Suter (Fischer Junior MTB Team)
|0:07:37
|16
|Ulisse Fieschi (VC Bellinzona)
|0:07:40
|17
|Sylvain Engelmann (Alouettes.ch/VCTramelan)
|0:08:19
|18
|Manuel Boog (Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach)
|0:09:37
|19
|Romain Corti (Texner BMC Groupe Mutuel)
|0:09:43
|20
|Rico Von Burg (Thömus Racing Team)
|0:10:05
|21
|Dominik Risi (MTB Kader Zentralschweiz)
|0:10:08
|22
|Joël Haubensak (JB Felt Team)
|0:11:59
|23
|Kilian Oertli (Team Gaetzi/RMC Gossau)
|0:11:59
|24
|Jan Gafner (Prof Raiffeisen / BC Spiez)
|0:12:22
|25
|Ismaël Fragnière (Acbroye.ch)
|0:12:27
|26
|Tobias Schraner (Fischer-BMC)
|0:13:49
|27
|Sebastian Egger (Bike Sport Simplon/VC International)
|0:14:01
|28
|Fabian Bucher (Merida-Suisse-Team)
|0:14:02
|29
|Kilian Badrutt (biketeam.gr)
|0:16:46
|30
|Cirl Spescha (biketeam.gr)
|0:18:07
|31
|Yannik Michel (Thömus Racing Team)
|0:18:14
|32
|Fabien Gremion (O2 MountainBike)
|0:21:26
|33
|Jonas Harlacher (Bergamont young bikers/VMC Muhen)
|0:24:43
|-1lap
|Bastian Juillerat (Alouettes)
|-1lap
|Alex Stefanides (RC Gränichen)
|-1lap
|Quentin Rüeger ()
|DNF
|Roger Jenny (Merida-Suisse-Team)
|DNF
|Sébastien Angiolini (VCT/Teamprorégion)
|DNF
|Ismaël Müller (Dom Cycle - Merida)
|DNF
|Simon Gremaud (VC Fribourg)
|Junior women
|1
|Jolanda Neff (Wheeler iXS Swiss Team)
|1:01:28
|2
|Andrea Waldis (GU plus/ thomy k/ VC Gersau)
|0:02:02
|3
|Linda Indergand (MTB Kader Zentralschweiz/IG RS Uri)
|0:02:10
|4
|Ramona Forchini (MTB Kader Zentralschweiz)
|0:07:09
|5
|Eliane Müggler (Signer Felt / RV Altenrhein)
|0:09:45
|6
|Deborah Inauen (Danis Bike/RMC Appenzell)
|0:10:12
|7
|Jil Saxer (Fischer Junior MTB Team)
|0:10:42
|8
|Jennifer Kupferschmied (Bike Club Spiez / Velo Schneiter Thun)
|0:12:50
|9
|Romaine Wenger (Thömus Racing Team)
|0:14:03
|10
|Fabienne Andres (Cannondale Küttel Team/ VMC Hägglingen)
|0:14:36
|11
|Michelle Vollenweider (Haibike-Swiss IT Repair MTB)
|0:14:54
|12
|Carla Flury (Thömus Factory Team)
|0:17:40
|-1lap
|Sylvie Schnyder (Vc Orbe / Merida)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy