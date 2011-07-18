Trending

Vogel wins Swiss cross country title ahead of Schurter

Schneitter earns women's victory

Image 1 of 7

A summer storm did some damage

A summer storm did some damage
(Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing)
Image 2 of 7

The start of the men's race

The start of the men's race
(Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing)
Image 3 of 7

Florian Vogel wins the title

Florian Vogel wins the title
(Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing)
Image 4 of 7

Nino Schurter outsprints Balz Weber for second.

Nino Schurter outsprints Balz Weber for second.
(Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing)
Image 5 of 7

Swiss champion Florian Vogel

Swiss champion Florian Vogel
(Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing)
Image 6 of 7

Elite men's podium

Elite men's podium
(Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing)
Image 7 of 7

Interview time for new Swiss champ Florian Vogel

Interview time for new Swiss champ Florian Vogel
(Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing)

Florian Vogel and Nathalie Schneitter won the elite Swiss cross country national championships on Sunday in Plaffeien. On a hot summer day, a thunderstorm hit and quickly turned conditions into being extremely wet and muddy.

Thomas Litscher won the U23 race while Jolanda Neff took victory among the junior women as expected. However, Dominic Zumstein surprised with a victory in the junior men's category as did Lorraine Truong in the U23 women's category.

Nino Schurter was a big favorite in the men's race, but after the first of six laps he was in 10th place. His teammate Vogel was controlling the pace at the front and was chased by Balz Weber and Lukas Flückiger, who later dropped back to fifth place where he finished.

Schurter had better next laps and worked his way up to fourth and then up with Weber.

Vogel was long gone and the sprint was for silver. Schurter beat Weber for the silver although he crashed after the finish into the barriers, having no brakes left.

"At the beginning, I was a bit tired from the World Cup racing. Riding those downhills without any brakes left was such a challenge that I almost started to like it. I knew everyone had the same problems. I'm happy for Florian that he is the guy taking over my title. There is still one more jersey to win this year."

"It was a very uncomfortable situation riding at the front having no more brakes left," said Vogel. "Even though I had a good lead, I was not sure till the very end if I was going to make it. This sure was a stressful race. I can't remember of anything similar in the past. I'm stoked about the title. It takes away some pressure while preparing for world championships now."

In the women's race, last year's winner Esther Süss was defeated by Nathalie Schneitter. Third went to Marielle Saner-Guinachard, who was in her second race after a period off the bike.

In the U23 men's race, Thomas Litscher was in a class by itself, and he won by two minutes over Matthias Stirnemann and Jérémy Huegenin.

Kathrin Stirnemann suffered a mechanial on the first lap and never recovered in the U23 women's race. Truong took the win ahead of defending champion Michelle Hediger. Third place went to Sabrina Maurer.

In the junior men's race, Lars Forster was alone in the lead from the start. He was chased by Andri Frischknecht and Dominic Zumstein. In the final turn, all three came together and Zumstein came out on top ahead of Forster and Frischknecht.

Jolanda Neff was able to defend her junior women's title.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Florian Vogel (Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing)1:43:55
2Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing)0:00:28
3Balz Weber (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)0:00:28
4Julien Taramarcaz (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)0:01:54
5Lukas Flückiger (Trek World Racing Team)0:02:27
6Martin Fanger (Giant Swiss SR-Suntour)0:02:32
7Martin Gujan (Cannondale Factory Racing)0:03:29
8Sepp Freiburghaus (Thömus Racing Team)0:03:41
9Severin Disch (Thömus Racing Team)0:06:11
10Fabian Giger (Rabobank-Giant Offroad)0:06:49
11Marcel Wildhaber (Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing)0:07:26
12Nicola Rohrbach (Elettroveneta Corratec)0:08:31
13Marcel Bartholet (Wheeler Swiss Team)0:09:10
14Nicolas Lüthi (Prof Raiffeisen)0:11:45
15Marco Arnold (Giant Swiss SR-Suntour)0:12:28
16Lukas Kaufmann (Easton Rockets)0:12:36
17Mathias Flückiger (Trek World Racing Team)0:12:54
18Christof Bischof (Team bischibikes / internetstore.ch)0:13:59
19Giancarlo Sax (Thömus Racing Team)0:14:18
20Tobias Hollenstein (Team bischibikes / internetstore.ch)0:16:44
21Matthias Allenspach (Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach)0:19:13
22Lucien Besancon (Zollinger Sport/BH Bikes)0:19:20
23Patrick Tresch (GU plus/thomik/VMC Silenen)0:20:07
-1lapAdrian Berger (Rennshop.ch / Cannondale)
-1lapFlorian Meyer (FreeMountain Scott)
-1lapSebastian Ostertag (VC Wädenswil/velo-reichmuth.ch)
-1lapLucien Peterhans (Velo Franz/Focus)
-1lapMichael Frei (Velo Franz- Focus)
-1lapPatrick Hediger (RV Merishausen/Russenberger Velosport)
-1lapChristian Bickel (Soltop / RV Winterthur)
-1lapXavier Dafflon (Pro Cycles-Scott-NewWork)
-1lapPatrick Gobat (Alouettes.ch)
-2lapsJonas Baumann (Haibike-Swiss IT Repair MTB)
-2lapsGuillaume Payot (MACS Frenetic Bernasconi)
-2lapsLuca Formoso (Cycle-Shop / RV Winterthur)
DNFRalph Näf (Multivan Merida Biking Team)
DNFPascal Schmutz (Goldwurst-Power-Trek)
DNFJoel Graf (bischibikes/internetstore.ch)
Elite women
1Nathalie Schneitter (Colnago Arreghini Südtirol)1:19:57
2Esther Süss (Wheeler-IXS Pro Team)0:00:24
3Marielle Saner-Guinchard (BikePark.ch/Scott)0:02:23
4Sarah Koba (Giant Swiss SR-Suntour)0:04:18
5Katrin Leumann (GHOST Factory Racing Team)0:05:57
6Fabienne Niederberger (SCOTT)0:09:52
7Rahel Rüegge (Jumpin Crazy Team)0:15:17
8Corina Gantenbein (Fischer-BMC)0:16:51
9Sofia Pezzatti (Trek-Stihl-3Valli Biasca)0:17:20
10Sabrina Baumgartner (Raiffeisen Bikeshop Studer Raceteam)0:17:45
11Franziska Ebinger (Radsport Lafranchi Madiswil)0:18:27
12Lilian Huwyler (Team bischibikes / internetstore.ch)0:20:26
Under 23 men
1Thomas Litscher (Felt Öztal X-Bionic)1:28:53
2Matthias Stirnemann (Thömus Racing Team)0:02:08
3Jérémy Huguenin (Giant Swiss SR-Suntour)0:02:34
4Daniel Eymann (Thömus Racing Team)0:03:35
5Reto Indergand (MTB Kader Zentralschweiz/IG RS Uri)0:03:37
6Marc Metzler (Pink Gili Swiss RV)0:04:30
7Marc Stutzmann (FreeMountain Scott/RSC Aaretal)0:05:06
8Matthias Rupp (Firebike-Drössiger)0:06:11
9Claude Koster (Bergamont Swiss Team)0:06:14
10Severin Sägesser (Fischer Junior MTB Team)0:06:55
11Emilien Barben (Zeta cycling club)0:07:31
12Mike Schuler (MTB Kader Zentralschweiz)0:07:40
13Adrien Buntschu (La Tour-de-Trême Texner BMC Groupe Mutuel)0:09:53
14Stefan Peter (MTB Kader Zentralschweiz)0:10:39
15Rick Reimann (JB Felt Team)0:10:45
16Benjamin Büchi (GS Domaine du Frigoulet)0:12:16
17Michael Wildhaber (Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach)0:12:16
18Mirco Widmer (Giant Swiss SR-Suntour)0:12:48
19Ronny Koller (bischibikes/internetstore.ch)0:14:00
20Roger Walder (Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing)0:15:10
21Michael Wicki (Team bischibikes / internetstore.ch)0:15:36
22Benoit Beaud (Dom Cycle Merida)0:16:59
23Anthony Grand (Dom Cycle/Montreux-Rennaz)0:18:24
24Fabian Obrist (Stevens/Zweiradsport.ch)0:22:05
25Dumeni Vincenz (Thömus Racing Team)0:23:12
26Ralph Federer (Bike Team Gaetzi/ RMC)0:28:00
-1lapBenno Heussi (GU - Plus / thomyk Team)
-1lapBrian Brog (Free-Mountain Scott)
DNFKevin Krieg (JB Felt Team)
DNFJulien Oppliger (Bergamont Swiss Team)
DNFCyrill Meier (PRO CYCLING AARAU)
DNFLukas Loretz (Giant Swiss SR-Suntour)
DNFFabian Paumann (Merida-Suisse-Team)
DNFDaniel Kaufmann (Haibike-Swiss IT Repair MTB)
DNFThomas Schmid (bsk-graf)
DNFJeremias Marti (MTB Kader Zentralschweiz)
Under 23 women
1Lorraine Truong (Team Prof Raiffeisen/ccl)1:26:14
2Michelle Hediger (Fischer-BMC)0:00:30
3Sabrina Maurer (bsk Graf)0:01:02
4Kathrin Stirnemann (Central Haibike Pro Team)0:02:48
5Vivienne Meyer (Colnago Arreghini Südtirol)0:04:38
6Tanja Starkermann (Fischer Junior MTB Team)0:08:30
7Vania Schumacher (Merida-Suisse-Team)0:09:43
8Fanny Martinet (Thyon-4Vallées)0:13:00
9Virginie Pointet (JB Felt Team)0:14:03
10Marina Giger (Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach)0:15:21
11Céline Farner (Velo Franz - Focus)0:17:37
12Céline Ernst (Stöckli Shop Team Kloten)0:19:57
13Karin Rappo (Mahu / BSO)0:23:55
Junior men
1Dominic Zumstein (Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing)1:08:49
2Lars Forster (Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach)0:00:13
3Andri Frischknecht (Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing)0:00:14
4Florian Chenaux (Vélo-Club Fribourg)0:03:10
5Enea Vetsch (Rv Altenrhein/ Bsk-Graf)0:03:56
6Valentin Berset ()0:04:08
7Bryan Allemann (CC Moutier / L'Alex Moos)0:04:28
8Romain Bannwart (Prof Raiffeisen CCL)0:04:50
9Philipp Hediger (Fischer Junior MTB Team)0:05:24
10Tobias Spescha (Imholz Bike Racing)0:05:29
11Marcel Guerrini (Focus MIG Team)0:06:16
12Silvan Kälin (MTB Kader Zentralschweiz)0:06:33
13Jonas Loretz (Thömus Racing Team)0:06:53
14Nick Albrecht (Race Team - RV Stadt Winterthur)0:07:33
15Florian Suter (Fischer Junior MTB Team)0:07:37
16Ulisse Fieschi (VC Bellinzona)0:07:40
17Sylvain Engelmann (Alouettes.ch/VCTramelan)0:08:19
18Manuel Boog (Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach)0:09:37
19Romain Corti (Texner BMC Groupe Mutuel)0:09:43
20Rico Von Burg (Thömus Racing Team)0:10:05
21Dominik Risi (MTB Kader Zentralschweiz)0:10:08
22Joël Haubensak (JB Felt Team)0:11:59
23Kilian Oertli (Team Gaetzi/RMC Gossau)0:11:59
24Jan Gafner (Prof Raiffeisen / BC Spiez)0:12:22
25Ismaël Fragnière (Acbroye.ch)0:12:27
26Tobias Schraner (Fischer-BMC)0:13:49
27Sebastian Egger (Bike Sport Simplon/VC International)0:14:01
28Fabian Bucher (Merida-Suisse-Team)0:14:02
29Kilian Badrutt (biketeam.gr)0:16:46
30Cirl Spescha (biketeam.gr)0:18:07
31Yannik Michel (Thömus Racing Team)0:18:14
32Fabien Gremion (O2 MountainBike)0:21:26
33Jonas Harlacher (Bergamont young bikers/VMC Muhen)0:24:43
-1lapBastian Juillerat (Alouettes)
-1lapAlex Stefanides (RC Gränichen)
-1lapQuentin Rüeger ()
DNFRoger Jenny (Merida-Suisse-Team)
DNFSébastien Angiolini (VCT/Teamprorégion)
DNFIsmaël Müller (Dom Cycle - Merida)
DNFSimon Gremaud (VC Fribourg)
Junior women
1Jolanda Neff (Wheeler iXS Swiss Team)1:01:28
2Andrea Waldis (GU plus/ thomy k/ VC Gersau)0:02:02
3Linda Indergand (MTB Kader Zentralschweiz/IG RS Uri)0:02:10
4Ramona Forchini (MTB Kader Zentralschweiz)0:07:09
5Eliane Müggler (Signer Felt / RV Altenrhein)0:09:45
6Deborah Inauen (Danis Bike/RMC Appenzell)0:10:12
7Jil Saxer (Fischer Junior MTB Team)0:10:42
8Jennifer Kupferschmied (Bike Club Spiez / Velo Schneiter Thun)0:12:50
9Romaine Wenger (Thömus Racing Team)0:14:03
10Fabienne Andres (Cannondale Küttel Team/ VMC Hägglingen)0:14:36
11Michelle Vollenweider (Haibike-Swiss IT Repair MTB)0:14:54
12Carla Flury (Thömus Factory Team)0:17:40
-1lapSylvie Schnyder (Vc Orbe / Merida)

 

