Westergren wins Swedish championships
Snihs tops women's field
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jens Westergren (Swe)
|2
|Magnus Darvell (Swe)
|3
|Emil Lindgren (Swe)
|4
|Mattias Nilsson (Swe)
|5
|Mathias Karlsson (Swe)
|6
|Calle Friberg (Swe)
|7
|Lars Bleckur (Swe)
|8
|Mikael Salomonsson (Swe)
|9
|Fredrik Svarm (Swe)
|10
|Martin Filipsson (Swe)
|11
|Niklas Andersson (Swe)
|12
|Anders Stenberg (Swe)
|13
|Linus Dahlberg (Swe)
|14
|Steve Slättmyr (Swe)
|15
|Mikael Carlsson (Swe)
|16
|Pontus Johansson (Swe)
|17
|Fredrik Olofsson (Swe)
|18
|Jimmy Hammarlund (Swe)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kajsa Snihs (Swe)
|2
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)
|3
|Angelica Edvardsson (Swe)
|4
|Malin Rydlund (Swe)
|5
|Ellinor Stenhammer (Swe)
