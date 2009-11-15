Trending

Westergren wins Swedish championships

Snihs tops women's field

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jens Westergren (Swe)
2Magnus Darvell (Swe)
3Emil Lindgren (Swe)
4Mattias Nilsson (Swe)
5Mathias Karlsson (Swe)
6Calle Friberg (Swe)
7Lars Bleckur (Swe)
8Mikael Salomonsson (Swe)
9Fredrik Svarm (Swe)
10Martin Filipsson (Swe)
11Niklas Andersson (Swe)
12Anders Stenberg (Swe)
13Linus Dahlberg (Swe)
14Steve Slättmyr (Swe)
15Mikael Carlsson (Swe)
16Pontus Johansson (Swe)
17Fredrik Olofsson (Swe)
18Jimmy Hammarlund (Swe)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kajsa Snihs (Swe)
2Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)
3Angelica Edvardsson (Swe)
4Malin Rydlund (Swe)
5Ellinor Stenhammer (Swe)

