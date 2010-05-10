Trending

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa)1:41:26
2Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa)0:01:36
3Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa)0:02:25
4Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa)0:04:57
5David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por)0:05:21
6Juan Pedro Trujillo Hernandez (Spa)0:07:04
7Joan Llordella Prat (Spa)0:07:22
8Josep Betalu (Spa)0:08:54
9Francesc Freixer (Spa)0:10:08
10Marc Trayter Alemany (Spa)0:11:28
11Borja Chivato (Spa)0:12:40
12Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa)0:13:39
13Jose Manuel Benito (Spa)0:15:06
14Ismael Ruiz De Loizaga (Spa)0:16:06
15Jesus Bacaicoa (Spa)0:16:07
16Jordi Carnicer (Spa)0:16:39
17Christian Collados (Spa)0:17:15
18Jordi Martorell (Spa)0:18:47
19Enric Martorell (Spa)0:20:22
20Joan Marc Perarnau Garcia (Spa)0:21:03
21Xavier Vinyas (Spa)0:21:29
22Jofre Prunera (Spa)0:21:34
23Victor Hernandez (CRc)0:21:59
24Marcos Vasquez (Spa)0:22:20
25Alejandro Diaz De La Pena Lopez (Spa)0:22:40
26Jose Antonio Lopez (Spa)0:23:43
27Xavier Bosch (Spa)0:25:05
28Adelino Moll Mut (Spa)0:25:31
29Antonio Torres (Spa)0:26:52
30Ander Villanueva (Spa)0:27:50
31Guillem Marti (Spa)0:28:35
32David Peñaloza (Spa)0:29:19
33Albert Carreras (Spa)0:32:22
34Sergi Pujabet (Spa)
35Pau Bosch (Spa)
36Diego Herrera (Arg)
37Boris Ivan Campos (Chi)
38Oscar Sabiote (Spa)
39Santiago Jurado (Spa)
40Ismael Rosillo (Spa)
41Cristian Navarro (Spa)
42Marc Soler (Spa)
43Hugo Costa (Spa)
44Christian Cruz (Spa)
45Francisco Lopez (Spa)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa)1:08:36
2Anna Villar Argente (Spa)0:01:07
3Rocio Martin Rodriguez (Spa)0:02:25
4Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa)0:06:18
5Joana Barbosa (Por)0:08:32
6Mercedes Pacios Pujalo (Spa)0:08:55
7Mercé Tusell Quevedo (Spa)0:09:58
8Cristina Mascarreras Sabria (Spa)0:10:31
9Beatriz Gallego Carbajo (Spa)0:10:40
10Olatz Odriozola Mujika (Spa)0:11:57
11Mariana Catedra Fernando (Spa)0:16:39
12Maria Elena Amoros (Spa)0:22:29
13Nuria Espinosa (Spa)0:24:07
14Merce Petit (Spa)0:24:34
15Maria Del Mar Sancho Bauza (Spa)0:27:29
16Alba Larragoiti (Mex)0:28:47
17Clara Soms (Spa)0:29:17
18Ingrid Carbones (Spa)0:41:06

