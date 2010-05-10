Ruzafa races to victory ahead of Lejarreta
Gamonal wins over Villar with one-plus minute margin
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa)
|1:41:26
|2
|Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa)
|0:01:36
|3
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa)
|0:02:25
|4
|Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa)
|0:04:57
|5
|David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por)
|0:05:21
|6
|Juan Pedro Trujillo Hernandez (Spa)
|0:07:04
|7
|Joan Llordella Prat (Spa)
|0:07:22
|8
|Josep Betalu (Spa)
|0:08:54
|9
|Francesc Freixer (Spa)
|0:10:08
|10
|Marc Trayter Alemany (Spa)
|0:11:28
|11
|Borja Chivato (Spa)
|0:12:40
|12
|Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa)
|0:13:39
|13
|Jose Manuel Benito (Spa)
|0:15:06
|14
|Ismael Ruiz De Loizaga (Spa)
|0:16:06
|15
|Jesus Bacaicoa (Spa)
|0:16:07
|16
|Jordi Carnicer (Spa)
|0:16:39
|17
|Christian Collados (Spa)
|0:17:15
|18
|Jordi Martorell (Spa)
|0:18:47
|19
|Enric Martorell (Spa)
|0:20:22
|20
|Joan Marc Perarnau Garcia (Spa)
|0:21:03
|21
|Xavier Vinyas (Spa)
|0:21:29
|22
|Jofre Prunera (Spa)
|0:21:34
|23
|Victor Hernandez (CRc)
|0:21:59
|24
|Marcos Vasquez (Spa)
|0:22:20
|25
|Alejandro Diaz De La Pena Lopez (Spa)
|0:22:40
|26
|Jose Antonio Lopez (Spa)
|0:23:43
|27
|Xavier Bosch (Spa)
|0:25:05
|28
|Adelino Moll Mut (Spa)
|0:25:31
|29
|Antonio Torres (Spa)
|0:26:52
|30
|Ander Villanueva (Spa)
|0:27:50
|31
|Guillem Marti (Spa)
|0:28:35
|32
|David Peñaloza (Spa)
|0:29:19
|33
|Albert Carreras (Spa)
|0:32:22
|34
|Sergi Pujabet (Spa)
|35
|Pau Bosch (Spa)
|36
|Diego Herrera (Arg)
|37
|Boris Ivan Campos (Chi)
|38
|Oscar Sabiote (Spa)
|39
|Santiago Jurado (Spa)
|40
|Ismael Rosillo (Spa)
|41
|Cristian Navarro (Spa)
|42
|Marc Soler (Spa)
|43
|Hugo Costa (Spa)
|44
|Christian Cruz (Spa)
|45
|Francisco Lopez (Spa)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa)
|1:08:36
|2
|Anna Villar Argente (Spa)
|0:01:07
|3
|Rocio Martin Rodriguez (Spa)
|0:02:25
|4
|Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa)
|0:06:18
|5
|Joana Barbosa (Por)
|0:08:32
|6
|Mercedes Pacios Pujalo (Spa)
|0:08:55
|7
|Mercé Tusell Quevedo (Spa)
|0:09:58
|8
|Cristina Mascarreras Sabria (Spa)
|0:10:31
|9
|Beatriz Gallego Carbajo (Spa)
|0:10:40
|10
|Olatz Odriozola Mujika (Spa)
|0:11:57
|11
|Mariana Catedra Fernando (Spa)
|0:16:39
|12
|Maria Elena Amoros (Spa)
|0:22:29
|13
|Nuria Espinosa (Spa)
|0:24:07
|14
|Merce Petit (Spa)
|0:24:34
|15
|Maria Del Mar Sancho Bauza (Spa)
|0:27:29
|16
|Alba Larragoiti (Mex)
|0:28:47
|17
|Clara Soms (Spa)
|0:29:17
|18
|Ingrid Carbones (Spa)
|0:41:06
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy