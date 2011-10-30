Van Der Poel celebrates victory in Zonhoven
Soete, Van Aert round out top three
Junior Men: Zonhoven -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned)
|0:44:19
|2
|Daan Soete (Bel)
|0:00:12
|3
|Wout Van Aert (Bel)
|0:00:25
|4
|Pjotr Van Beek (Ned)
|0:01:40
|5
|Ariesen Tim (Ned)
|0:01:44
|6
|Hoeyberghs Daan (Bel)
|0:02:11
|7
|Quinten Hermans (Bel)
|0:02:25
|8
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel)
|0:03:13
|9
|Ben Boets (Bel)
|0:03:22
|10
|Koen Weijers (Ned)
|0:03:46
|11
|Onno Verheyen (Bel)
|0:04:07
|12
|Jelto Veroft (Bel)
|0:05:01
|13
|Merlier Braam (Bel)
|0:05:12
|14
|Stan Wijkel (Ned)
|15
|Stijn Van Tichelen (Bel)
|0:05:49
|16
|Erik Kramer (Ned)
|0:05:57
|17
|Gertjan Bervoets (Bel)
|0:06:18
|18
|Vocht Jochen De (Bel)
|0:06:41
|19
|Paluta Michak (Pol)
|0:06:54
|20
|Timothy Vanderaerden (Bel)
|0:07:15
|21
|Sepe Gorrens (Bel)
|0:07:22
|22
|Jansen Richard (Ned)
|23
|Jelle Vanden Dries (Bel)
|0:07:29
|24
|Robinson Hugo (GBr)
|0:07:51
|25
|Mathias Cloostermans (Bel)
|0:08:06
|26
|Joran Mertens (Bel)
|0:08:33
|27
|Van De Ven Koen (Ned)
|0:09:12
|-1lap
|Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel)
|-1lap
|Gieskens Nicky (Ned)
|-2laps
|Kyle De Proost (Bel)
|-2laps
|Kockaerts Jorne (Bel)
|-2laps
|Nicholas De Laet (Bel)
|-3laps
|Wolsink Jelle (Ned)
|-3laps
|Yolan Brems (Bel)
|-3laps
|Dieter Claus (Bel)
|-4laps
|Van Nierop Glenn (Ned)
|DNF
|Stig Callay (Bel)
|DNF
|Dario Groffi (Bel)
|DNF
|Van Rooyen Bryan (Ned)
