Van Der Poel celebrates victory in Zonhoven

Soete, Van Aert round out top three

Full Results

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned)0:44:19
2Daan Soete (Bel)0:00:12
3Wout Van Aert (Bel)0:00:25
4Pjotr Van Beek (Ned)0:01:40
5Ariesen Tim (Ned)0:01:44
6Hoeyberghs Daan (Bel)0:02:11
7Quinten Hermans (Bel)0:02:25
8Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel)0:03:13
9Ben Boets (Bel)0:03:22
10Koen Weijers (Ned)0:03:46
11Onno Verheyen (Bel)0:04:07
12Jelto Veroft (Bel)0:05:01
13Merlier Braam (Bel)0:05:12
14Stan Wijkel (Ned)
15Stijn Van Tichelen (Bel)0:05:49
16Erik Kramer (Ned)0:05:57
17Gertjan Bervoets (Bel)0:06:18
18Vocht Jochen De (Bel)0:06:41
19Paluta Michak (Pol)0:06:54
20Timothy Vanderaerden (Bel)0:07:15
21Sepe Gorrens (Bel)0:07:22
22Jansen Richard (Ned)
23Jelle Vanden Dries (Bel)0:07:29
24Robinson Hugo (GBr)0:07:51
25Mathias Cloostermans (Bel)0:08:06
26Joran Mertens (Bel)0:08:33
27Van De Ven Koen (Ned)0:09:12
-1lapMassimo Vanderaerden (Bel)
-1lapGieskens Nicky (Ned)
-2lapsKyle De Proost (Bel)
-2lapsKockaerts Jorne (Bel)
-2lapsNicholas De Laet (Bel)
-3lapsWolsink Jelle (Ned)
-3lapsYolan Brems (Bel)
-3lapsDieter Claus (Bel)
-4lapsVan Nierop Glenn (Ned)
DNFStig Callay (Bel)
DNFDario Groffi (Bel)
DNFVan Rooyen Bryan (Ned)

