Superprestige Ruddervoorde: Joran Wyseure grabs first major victory
Belgian beats Vandeputte and Vanthourenhout in wet and muddy race
Joran Wyseure (Crelan-Corendon) soloed to his first win of the 2024-25 cyclocross season at the opening round of the Superprestige, securing his first top-level victory in miserable conditions in Ruddervoorde.
The 23-year-old Belgian went clear alone on the penultimate lap of the race, pushing on from a select four-man lead group and hanging on at the finish to eventually cross the line just ahead of his rivals.
Behind him, European champion Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) led the chase back across the 12-second deficit in the final lap of the race. However, neither he nor Niels Vandeputte (Alpecin-Deceuninck) could get across to Wyseure in time to change the race's outcome.
Vandeputte finished in second place, metres behind Wyseure, while Vanthourenhout rounded out the podium in third.
Wyseure had led the race at the conclusion of the first lap, though this wasn't to be a flag-to-flag victory. He had Vandeputte and Vanthourenhout with him in a group of four alongside Kevin Kuhn (Charles Liegeois Roastery).
Behind them, a group including Baloise Trek Lions duo Thibau Nys and Lars van der Haar and Felipe Orts (Ridley Racing Team) were chasing, with the riders making it across before the midway point of the race.
Orts, suffering a mechanical, and Nys wouldn't last up front, however. Their absences left a five-man group up front – Wyseure, Vandeputte, Vanthourenhout, Van der Haar, and Gerben Kuypers (Intermarché-Wanty).
On lap six, Kuypers forced a new selection, jumping clear along with Vanthourenhout. Van der Haar was left in the most trouble by the move, dropping away from the leading four as Vandeputte and Wyseure chased and eventually got back on.
Towards the final, things slowed down a little at the front as the leaders looked to one another, leaving a chance for Wyseure to exploit. He made his move on the penultimate lap of the race and didn't look back.
His advantage was enough to ensure victory, with Vandeputte and Vanthourenhout rounding out the podium in the background while Wyseure celebrated as he crossed the line.
Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, joining in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.
Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel. Their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.
Season highlights from the 2024 season include reporting from Paris-Roubaix – 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.
