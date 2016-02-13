Cant wins Superprestige finale
Belgian takes overall classification
Elite Women: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP
|0:42:52
|2
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:21
|3
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|4
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|5
|Loes Sels (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:29
|6
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:44
|7
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) AA-Drink-Kalas Team
|0:01:54
|8
|Elle Anderson (USA) SRAM Sherwood Pines Rt
|0:02:00
|9
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock-Van Eyck-Devos-Ca
|0:02:41
|10
|Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Team Bioteaful
|0:03:09
|11
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel) KDL Cycling Team
|0:03:25
|12
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:03:37
|13
|Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned) Cycling.Be - Alphamotorhomes Ct
|0:05:06
|14
|Alicia Franck (Bel) Entente Cycliste De Wallonie
|0:05:38
|15
|Manon Bakker (Ned) Wv Giant Dt Benelux
|0:05:39
|16
|Linda Ter Beek (Ned) Wsv Emmen
|0:05:51
|17
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) USA
|0:06:07
|18
|Suzanne Verhoeven (Ned) Wv De Jonge Renner Oosterhout
|0:06:25
|19
|Pauline Delhaye (Fra) Quick Mtb Racing Team
|0:06:32
|20
|Shana Maes (Bel) AA-Drink-Kalas Team
|0:06:50
|21
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Team Sud Tirol Campana Imballaggi
|0:07:16
|22
|Inge Van Der Heijden (Ned) Orange Babies Cyclingteam
|0:07:24
|23
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) Powerfix Cx
|0:07:27
|24
|Suzie Godart (Lux) CCI Differdange
|0:07:31
|25
|Katrien Thijs (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Nodrugs
|0:09:44
|26
|Esther Van Der Burg (Ned) Restore Cycling
|0:09:51
|27
|Jara Noël (Bel) Aa-Drink-Kalas Team
|0:10:44
|28
|Anja Geldhof (Bel) Napoleon Games - St Martinus Ct - Kerk
|29
|Mara Schwager (Ger) Lp Muhlenbach
|30
|Gertie Willems (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Nodrugs
|31
|Sara Beeckmans (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Nodrugs
|32
|Anke Van Rompay (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Nodrugs
|33
|Yenthe Boons (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.
|34
|Tatiana Vanparys (Bel) Cycling Team Oostkust
|35
|Cindy Diericx (Bel) Individueel
|DNF
|Axelle Bellaert (Bel)
