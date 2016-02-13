Trending

Cant wins Superprestige finale

Belgian takes overall classification

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP0:42:52
2Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:21
3Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:27
4Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:41
5Loes Sels (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:29
6Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:44
7Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) AA-Drink-Kalas Team0:01:54
8Elle Anderson (USA) SRAM Sherwood Pines Rt0:02:00
9Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock-Van Eyck-Devos-Ca0:02:41
10Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Team Bioteaful0:03:09
11Laura Verdonschot (Bel) KDL Cycling Team0:03:25
12Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:03:37
13Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned) Cycling.Be - Alphamotorhomes Ct0:05:06
14Alicia Franck (Bel) Entente Cycliste De Wallonie0:05:38
15Manon Bakker (Ned) Wv Giant Dt Benelux0:05:39
16Linda Ter Beek (Ned) Wsv Emmen0:05:51
17Brittlee Bowman (USA) USA0:06:07
18Suzanne Verhoeven (Ned) Wv De Jonge Renner Oosterhout0:06:25
19Pauline Delhaye (Fra) Quick Mtb Racing Team0:06:32
20Shana Maes (Bel) AA-Drink-Kalas Team0:06:50
21Elena Valentini (Ita) Team Sud Tirol Campana Imballaggi0:07:16
22Inge Van Der Heijden (Ned) Orange Babies Cyclingteam0:07:24
23Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) Powerfix Cx0:07:27
24Suzie Godart (Lux) CCI Differdange0:07:31
25Katrien Thijs (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Nodrugs0:09:44
26Esther Van Der Burg (Ned) Restore Cycling0:09:51
27Jara Noël (Bel) Aa-Drink-Kalas Team0:10:44
28Anja Geldhof (Bel) Napoleon Games - St Martinus Ct - Kerk
29Mara Schwager (Ger) Lp Muhlenbach
30Gertie Willems (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Nodrugs
31Sara Beeckmans (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Nodrugs
32Anke Van Rompay (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Nodrugs
33Yenthe Boons (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.
34Tatiana Vanparys (Bel) Cycling Team Oostkust
35Cindy Diericx (Bel) Individueel
DNFAxelle Bellaert (Bel)

