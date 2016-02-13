Trending

The final Superprestige podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sven Nys

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Lars van der Haar

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michael Vanthourenhout

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Wout Van Aert celebrates his 'grand slam' - winning the Superprestige, BPost Trofee, World Cup and World Championships in one season

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sven Nys completes his career

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Wout Van Aert distances Nys for the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sven Nys in his final Superprestige appearance

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sven Nys congratulates Van Aert on his win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sven Nys waved goodbye to a storied Superprestige career

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mathieu Van der Poel (BKCP-Corendon)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mathieu Van der Poel (BKCP-Corendon)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mathieu Van der Poel (BKCP-Corendon)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Wout Van Aert celebrates the overall Superprestige win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mathieu Van der Poel (BKCP-Corendon)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Meeusen, Mathieu van der Poel and Wout Van Aert on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The Nordzeecross podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Mathieu van der Poel (BKCP-Corendon) claimed the final Superprestige victory of the season in Middelkerke, soloing away on the slick, muddy course to beat Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea) and world champion Wout Van Aert (Crelan Vastgoedservice). Van Aert took out the overall classification for the series over Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink), who completed his final Superprestige race in fourth place.

The mishap-strewn race began with a dramatic mechanical to Laurens Sweeck, who snapped his chain in the start, and turned tense when Van Aert wrecked his derailleur on the second lap and was forced to run quite some distance to the pits for a fresh bike, dropping to 30th position.

The deficit put Nys in a strong position to unseat Van Aert in the overall standings - the veteran with 64 Superprestige wins and 13 final classification victories was riding well to maintain third, but could not withstand the comeback of the world champion.

Nys succumbed in the final lap, missing out on the race podium, but held onto second overall ahead of Lars van der Haar in the series.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Corendon1:05:01
2Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:22
3Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental0:00:43
4Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan AA Drink Team0:00:49
5Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:00
6Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin0:01:20
7Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:01:39
8Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:02:03
9Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:02:05
10Diether Sweeck (Bel) Era Real Estate-Murprotec0:02:08
11Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:02:11
12Joeri Adams (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental0:02:20
13Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP-Corendon0:02:31
14Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:03:12
15Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld0:03:22
16Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cyclingteam0:03:41
17Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Corendon
18Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa) Mmr Cx Team / Cc Zuiano0:04:02
19Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex - Tarteletto0:04:09
20Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:04:20
21Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan Aa Drink Team0:05:15
22David Van Der Poel (Ned) Bkcp-Corendon
23Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:05:32
24Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Kalas-H.Essers-Noff Cycling Team0:05:52
25Michael Boros (Cze) Bkcp-Corendon0:06:16
26Dave De Cleyn (Bel) Rs-Bikes Racing Team Pulderbos0:06:36
27Bart Hofman (Bel) Nodrugs Heroes Flanders0:07:26
28Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:07:39
29Antonin Marecaille (Fra) Avc Aix En Provence
30Hendrik Sweeck (Bel) Era Real Estate-Murprotec
31Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Canada
32Niels Koyen (Bel) Bike Experience Cycling Team
33Quincy Vens (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex - Tarteletto
34Yoann Corbihan (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme
35Nicolas Le Besq (Fra) Ac Centuloise
36Edwin De Wit (Bel) Reno Systems Cycling Team
37Tony Le Bail (Fra) Vc Scaerois
38Camille Dubois (Fra) Uc Ifs Heronville
39Arnaud Martin (Fra) Uc Ifs Heronville
DNFLaurens Sweeck (Bel) Era Real Estate-Murprotec
DNFTim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental
DNFRadomir Simunek (Cze) Era Real Estate-Murprotec
DNFMichael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
DNFDieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
DNFJan Denuwelaere (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental
DNFKevin Botrel (Fra) Vs Ploumagoar

Final Superprestige standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout van Aert107pts
2Sven Nys99
3Lars van der Haar87
4Kevin Pauwels84
5Klaas Vantornout70
6Tom Meeusen63
7Laurens Sweeck60
8Mathieu van der Poel49
9Corné van Kessel42
10Tim Merlier40
11Toon Aerts36
12Rob Peeters28
13Gianni Vermeersch23
14David van der Poel20
15Julien Taramarcaz19
16Diether Sweeck19
17Thijs van Amerongen14
18Jim Aernouts14
19Joeri Adams13
20Philipp Walsleben11
21Vincent Baestaens11
22Michael Vanthourenhout9
23Michael Boros9
24Jens Adams7
25Clément Venturini7
26Jens Vandekinderen4
27Marcel Meisen4
28Radomir Simunek4
29Niels Wubben3
30Sven Vanthourenhout2
31Stan Godrie1
32Stephen Hyde1

