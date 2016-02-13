Image 1 of 19 The final Superprestige podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 19 Sven Nys (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 19 Lars van der Haar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 19 Michael Vanthourenhout (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 19 Wout Van Aert celebrates his 'grand slam' - winning the Superprestige, BPost Trofee, World Cup and World Championships in one season (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 19 Sven Nys completes his career (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 19 Wout Van Aert distances Nys for the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 19 Sven Nys in his final Superprestige appearance (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 19 Sven Nys congratulates Van Aert on his win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 19 Sven Nys waved goodbye to a storied Superprestige career (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 19 Mathieu Van der Poel (BKCP-Corendon) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 19 Mathieu Van der Poel (BKCP-Corendon) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 19 Mathieu Van der Poel (BKCP-Corendon) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 19 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 19 Wout Van Aert celebrates the overall Superprestige win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 19 Mathieu Van der Poel (BKCP-Corendon) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 19 Tom Meeusen, Mathieu van der Poel and Wout Van Aert on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 19 The Nordzeecross podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 19 Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Mathieu van der Poel (BKCP-Corendon) claimed the final Superprestige victory of the season in Middelkerke, soloing away on the slick, muddy course to beat Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea) and world champion Wout Van Aert (Crelan Vastgoedservice). Van Aert took out the overall classification for the series over Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink), who completed his final Superprestige race in fourth place.

The mishap-strewn race began with a dramatic mechanical to Laurens Sweeck, who snapped his chain in the start, and turned tense when Van Aert wrecked his derailleur on the second lap and was forced to run quite some distance to the pits for a fresh bike, dropping to 30th position.

The deficit put Nys in a strong position to unseat Van Aert in the overall standings - the veteran with 64 Superprestige wins and 13 final classification victories was riding well to maintain third, but could not withstand the comeback of the world champion.

Nys succumbed in the final lap, missing out on the race podium, but held onto second overall ahead of Lars van der Haar in the series.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Corendon 1:05:01 2 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 0:00:22 3 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental 0:00:43 4 Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan AA Drink Team 0:00:49 5 Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 0:01:00 6 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin 0:01:20 7 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:01:39 8 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 0:02:03 9 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 0:02:05 10 Diether Sweeck (Bel) Era Real Estate-Murprotec 0:02:08 11 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:02:11 12 Joeri Adams (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental 0:02:20 13 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP-Corendon 0:02:31 14 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:03:12 15 Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld 0:03:22 16 Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cyclingteam 0:03:41 17 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Corendon 18 Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa) Mmr Cx Team / Cc Zuiano 0:04:02 19 Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex - Tarteletto 0:04:09 20 Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 0:04:20 21 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan Aa Drink Team 0:05:15 22 David Van Der Poel (Ned) Bkcp-Corendon 23 Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 0:05:32 24 Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Kalas-H.Essers-Noff Cycling Team 0:05:52 25 Michael Boros (Cze) Bkcp-Corendon 0:06:16 26 Dave De Cleyn (Bel) Rs-Bikes Racing Team Pulderbos 0:06:36 27 Bart Hofman (Bel) Nodrugs Heroes Flanders 0:07:26 28 Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:07:39 29 Antonin Marecaille (Fra) Avc Aix En Provence 30 Hendrik Sweeck (Bel) Era Real Estate-Murprotec 31 Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Canada 32 Niels Koyen (Bel) Bike Experience Cycling Team 33 Quincy Vens (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex - Tarteletto 34 Yoann Corbihan (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme 35 Nicolas Le Besq (Fra) Ac Centuloise 36 Edwin De Wit (Bel) Reno Systems Cycling Team 37 Tony Le Bail (Fra) Vc Scaerois 38 Camille Dubois (Fra) Uc Ifs Heronville 39 Arnaud Martin (Fra) Uc Ifs Heronville DNF Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Era Real Estate-Murprotec DNF Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental DNF Radomir Simunek (Cze) Era Real Estate-Murprotec DNF Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games Cycling Team DNF Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games Cycling Team DNF Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental DNF Kevin Botrel (Fra) Vs Ploumagoar