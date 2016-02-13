Van der Poel wins Superprestige Middelkerke
Van Aert makes the grand slam - takes overall after mid-race mechanical
Mathieu van der Poel (BKCP-Corendon) claimed the final Superprestige victory of the season in Middelkerke, soloing away on the slick, muddy course to beat Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea) and world champion Wout Van Aert (Crelan Vastgoedservice). Van Aert took out the overall classification for the series over Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink), who completed his final Superprestige race in fourth place.
The mishap-strewn race began with a dramatic mechanical to Laurens Sweeck, who snapped his chain in the start, and turned tense when Van Aert wrecked his derailleur on the second lap and was forced to run quite some distance to the pits for a fresh bike, dropping to 30th position.
The deficit put Nys in a strong position to unseat Van Aert in the overall standings - the veteran with 64 Superprestige wins and 13 final classification victories was riding well to maintain third, but could not withstand the comeback of the world champion.
Nys succumbed in the final lap, missing out on the race podium, but held onto second overall ahead of Lars van der Haar in the series.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Corendon
|1:05:01
|2
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|3
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental
|0:00:43
|4
|Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan AA Drink Team
|0:00:49
|5
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|6
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:01:20
|7
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:01:39
|8
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:03
|9
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:05
|10
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Era Real Estate-Murprotec
|0:02:08
|11
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:02:11
|12
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental
|0:02:20
|13
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP-Corendon
|0:02:31
|14
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:03:12
|15
|Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|0:03:22
|16
|Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cyclingteam
|0:03:41
|17
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Corendon
|18
|Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa) Mmr Cx Team / Cc Zuiano
|0:04:02
|19
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex - Tarteletto
|0:04:09
|20
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:04:20
|21
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan Aa Drink Team
|0:05:15
|22
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) Bkcp-Corendon
|23
|Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:05:32
|24
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Kalas-H.Essers-Noff Cycling Team
|0:05:52
|25
|Michael Boros (Cze) Bkcp-Corendon
|0:06:16
|26
|Dave De Cleyn (Bel) Rs-Bikes Racing Team Pulderbos
|0:06:36
|27
|Bart Hofman (Bel) Nodrugs Heroes Flanders
|0:07:26
|28
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:07:39
|29
|Antonin Marecaille (Fra) Avc Aix En Provence
|30
|Hendrik Sweeck (Bel) Era Real Estate-Murprotec
|31
|Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Canada
|32
|Niels Koyen (Bel) Bike Experience Cycling Team
|33
|Quincy Vens (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex - Tarteletto
|34
|Yoann Corbihan (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme
|35
|Nicolas Le Besq (Fra) Ac Centuloise
|36
|Edwin De Wit (Bel) Reno Systems Cycling Team
|37
|Tony Le Bail (Fra) Vc Scaerois
|38
|Camille Dubois (Fra) Uc Ifs Heronville
|39
|Arnaud Martin (Fra) Uc Ifs Heronville
|DNF
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Era Real Estate-Murprotec
|DNF
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental
|DNF
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) Era Real Estate-Murprotec
|DNF
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|DNF
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental
|DNF
|Kevin Botrel (Fra) Vs Ploumagoar
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout van Aert
|107
|pts
|2
|Sven Nys
|99
|3
|Lars van der Haar
|87
|4
|Kevin Pauwels
|84
|5
|Klaas Vantornout
|70
|6
|Tom Meeusen
|63
|7
|Laurens Sweeck
|60
|8
|Mathieu van der Poel
|49
|9
|Corné van Kessel
|42
|10
|Tim Merlier
|40
|11
|Toon Aerts
|36
|12
|Rob Peeters
|28
|13
|Gianni Vermeersch
|23
|14
|David van der Poel
|20
|15
|Julien Taramarcaz
|19
|16
|Diether Sweeck
|19
|17
|Thijs van Amerongen
|14
|18
|Jim Aernouts
|14
|19
|Joeri Adams
|13
|20
|Philipp Walsleben
|11
|21
|Vincent Baestaens
|11
|22
|Michael Vanthourenhout
|9
|23
|Michael Boros
|9
|24
|Jens Adams
|7
|25
|Clément Venturini
|7
|26
|Jens Vandekinderen
|4
|27
|Marcel Meisen
|4
|28
|Radomir Simunek
|4
|29
|Niels Wubben
|3
|30
|Sven Vanthourenhout
|2
|31
|Stan Godrie
|1
|32
|Stephen Hyde
|1
